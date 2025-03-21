Kanye West invited Andrew Tate over when North West was visiting her dad

As we discussed, Kanye West has been crashing out in spectacular fashion in recent weeks, and it’s picked up significantly over the past week. He’s got a new album – ?? – and some people think this is all some kind of f–ked up promotional work. I don’t. I think he’s in the middle of another manic episode AND he’s desperate for attention in general. In the past week, Kanye has: released a song featuring Sean Combs and North West (Kanye’s oldest child); used ableist slurs about Jay-Z and Beyonce’s children; worn swastika gear; accused the Kardashians of human trafficking; and said some truly crazy sh-t about other rappers and music industry people. Don’t forget this either: apparently, Kanye is also hanging out with Andrew and Tristan Tate, two rapists and human traffickers who were just allowed back into America by the Trump administration. Kim Kardashian has already shut down Kanye’s visitation with North because the Tate brothers were around Kanye.

Kanye West’s wild claim Kim Kardashian is pimping out their kids strikes people close to her as laughable — especially considering he’s been hanging with the controversial Tate brothers … TMZ has learned. Kim and Ye’s co-parenting relationship hit a new low Wednesday as he fired off a string of outrageous posts on X … the most offensive to Kim being the one where he accuses her of sex trafficking, due to North’s involvement in an FKA Twigs song, and an accompanying TikTok. However, sources familiar with the situation tell us the issue of trafficking already came up last week during an emergency hearing over North. We’re told Kim abruptly pulled the plug while North was visiting her dad, because security guards informed her Andrew and Tristan Tate were going to be arriving at the location. As we reported, Kim, Ye and their lawyers met with a mediator last Friday to discuss North rapping on Ye’s song “LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE” — which also features Diddy — but we’re told the Tate Bros. incident also came up. Andrew and Tristan were arrested in 2022 for allegedly creating a criminal organization in Romania, and Andrew’s been charged with rape in that country. They’re also both facing sexual assault lawsuits in the U.S. and the UK. They have not been convicted of any crimes. Not shockingly, though, we’re told Kim does not want North or any of their children associating with the Tates or Diddy … who, of course, is facing sex trafficking allegations in a federal indictment. Another issue raised in the mediation was Ye’s penchant for wearing swastika t-shirts.

It’s like Nazi Mid Libs in here, good god. I didn’t even know that Kanye had any dealings with the Tate brothers, but it’s actually not that surprising. Kanye is pretty tapped into that whole network of right-wing lunatics, white supremacist podcasters, “manosphere” misogynists, etc. Of course Kim Kardashian shut it down and I’m glad the security guards alerted her to what was going down. My only question is: what’s taking so long for Kim to get full custody of the kids? This feels like an emergency situation, especially with the entrance of the Tate brothers.