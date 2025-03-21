Mail: Why hasn’t Markus Anderson made an appearance in ‘With Love, Meghan’?

Someone remarked that the media outrage towards With Love, Meghan was partially because the show proves that the Duchess of Sussex still has so many friends and those friends are really loyal to her. There are no leaks or bad vibes among Meghan’s closest friends and they’re not selling her out for tabloid pennies. Instead, they’re happy to show up for her cooking show, alongside some new friends she’s made in Montecito and new friends she’s making because of WLM. You get the idea – Meghan has a wide group of friends that she can count on. Well, I have no idea what inspired this, but the Mail is trying to make it into a thing: why isn’t Markus Anderson on WLM? Markus and Meghan became besties when she lived in Canada – Markus is some kind of executive with the Soho House. What’s weird is that they’ve hung out publicly in recent years and the Mail knows that – Markus and Meghan just attended a mutual friend’s baby shower a few months ago. Markus went to a hockey game with the Sussexes last year, I think? Markus was also in Montecito during “coronation weekend” in 2023 – they went hiking near Casa de Sussex and there was a big freakout. Well, here’s another freakout:
Whatever happened to Meghan’s best friend Markus Anderson? The tall, handsome Canadian was a third wheel in the early days of her romance with Prince Harry — and he was front and center at their 2018 wedding. However, he was nowhere to be seen in the first series of her recent Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan — and I understand that he won’t appear in the second series either.
Though that next instalment isn’t due to air until the autumn, it was filmed at the same time as the first, in a rented $8 million home near to the Montecito mansion Meghan shares with her husband Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet.
A friend of Anderson conceded that their bond ‘may’ not be quite as tight as it once was. This is apparently is due to Anderson’s extremely busy professional life – he’s an executive at Soho House and travels ‘almost constantly.’ The private members club now has 42 outposts around the globe. The last time he and Meghan were spotted together was at a baby shower for a mutual friend in December. And before that, he hadn’t been pictured with her in years.
On top of Anderson’s busy schedule, his friend admitted there was another reason he has steered clear from Meghan’s new show, saying: ‘He just really is not comfortable in the spotlight… it’s not his thing.’
Other prominent personalities who Meghan counts among her friends, but who haven’t appeared in her show, include Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey – though, it’s hardly like either of them are afraid of the spotlight. Another missing face has been feminist-trailblazer Gloria Steinem, with whom the Duchess of Sussex is close. Steinem’s absence is less surprising, for she has built a career around fighting for equality and getting women out of the kitchen – not sprinkling edible flowers on biscuits. Perhaps a changing of the guard is afoot in Meghan’s inner circle.
[From The Daily Mail]
I’m struggling to even figure out the point of this: “yes, Meghan clearly has a lot of close friends, but why isn’t every single one of Meghan’s friends on her show??” Because… that’s weird and unreasonable to expect every friend-of-Meghan to rearrange their schedules to turn up on her show in the first two seasons? “Why isn’t Gloria Steinem on the show?!?” Because she’s Gloria Steinem?? Is this all because they’re mad that they can’t say that Meghan is friendless and unsupported? Abigail Spencer, Mindy Kaling, Tracy Robbins (wife of Paramount’s CEO), Delfina Figueras, Kelly Zafjen, Victoria Jackson all showed up. And that’s why they’re mad.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Instagram, Backgrid.
The British Media is in an angry, ridiculous, frenzy! They’ve published about 20 stories on Meghan just this week alone. Ive noticed, whenever meghan posts a cool, sweet story on her instagram, the Daily Mail goes bananas. They have been using the weirdest perspectives to create any story they can about her, but she remains UNBOTHERED which BOTHERS them!!
Just today there is a ridiculous story of how a handwriting expert analyzed her handwriting which is alleged to show meghan craves attention, is insecure, etc. The Brit media is literally running on fumes and will have NO stories to recycle when Meghan’s podcast comes out on April 8th. They are literally reposting balcony pics from Meghan’s first Royal appearance at Trooping the Color, when she and Harry had a terse exchange….FROM OVER FIVE YEARS AGO! THough the stories are ridic and annoying, they are indicative of a massive temper tantrum on the part of the Mail and Royal Reporters. Meghan won, is living her best life, and it is LITERALLY driving them INSANE!!!!
If Daily Fail has 20 articles on their page 19 of them has 10 comments, Meghan’s comment 900 🥱 They have to get creative 💰
I need dates on these pics. I see Jessica Mulroney in one. How old is that shot? Is she still friends with Meghan?
It’s from the Toronto Invictus Games, September 2017.
Tyler Perry wasn’t on the show either so does that mean they aren’t “friends “ anymore? The Fail is desperate, and they just answered their own fake question by saying how busy this guy is. And how would they know if it’s been years since they’ve seen Markus, I’m pretty sure he was at an Invictus event with them. Such liars.
The Fail never stops failing.
MA — the *Canadian* (as they even mention) — doesn’t live anywhere near Montecito.
I don’t think there are any sinister reasons for MA to not be featured in the show. That guy has a job where he probably can’t drop anything just to go to the West Coast.
They’re mad because Kate doesn’t have friends. How is Meg so terrible that she has all of this people supporting her, while the perfect English rose only has pity invites by her husband’s gardening partner. Where are Kate’s friends who are talking about the good work she does with the Center for Kids Who Don’t Read Good that’s stuffed in a broom closet at KP? It’s also why the BM was mad about Meg’s baby shower.
It’s ridiculous to even think every friend is going to want to be in front of the camera, it’s not for everyone but also we only have one season we have no idea who is planned in future. This is just like what they did when they made an issue out of the numbers on the jam, making an issue out of nothing.
They want to come at her from all angles. She has no friends. Now she has friends and why aren’t they all on her show? Will the start with why isn’t Serena or Oprah on her show next? The shit never ends.
I think they actually did mention that it was ” odd” that neither Ellen or Oprah were on the show since they’re used to being in front of cameras. It’s like, it’s not enough that they want to control Meghan they also want to control her friends and when they appear to create stories for them.
And I do think that like others have said they’re upset because they’re long-running storyline about how Megan didn’t have any friends and how she used people and discarded them once she got what she wanted is clearly not true. When they first moved to the US and they were a lot quieter and not appearing as much you could run with that narrative. It’s an impossibility now though. You always see her out with friends, having lunch, them sharing videos of her at parties on Instagram.
They are really upset that all the narratives that they tried to push on to her which were really about Kate she slowly dismantling step by step. They HATE that she’s on social media but isn’t reacting to them, and isn’t letting them poison her experience. She is kind, she’s generous, she has friends that really love her, she’s authentic.
In addition to the coronation hike he was also with her and Harry at her talk in Austin last year so the statement that they hadn’t been photographed in years is false (shocking!!) Personally I’m just excited for who we see in the next series. Meghan has a really nice group of friends who support her which is lovely. Marcus seems to be a ‘behind the scenes’ type of guy so why would he be on this show? A lot of Meghan’s friends are also ‘normies’ and it makes sense that they prefer to be outside of the spotlight that inevitably falls on anyone associated with Meghan.
They are so mad that Meghan has a great group of friends when Kate is never pictured with friends (because she has none). Kate is well known to not be a girls girl. This is all projection.
Classic British media tactic – they are trolling, looking for anyone in Meghan’s circle who might respond. Then, they can create a two or three-day story commenting on the controversy they created: “Meghan’s friend insists that they are still friends, despite stories to the contrary” or “Why won’t Meghan’s friend defend her?” or “Why Meghan’s friend halfheartedly defended her”.
What really makes me shake my head are the often 1000 to 2000 and more nasty and mean comments under these inflammatory articles. Under other articles you might find 10 to 150 meaningless comments.
I now believe that most of these nasty comments are not from Brits but from bots and bot farms. Our British friends who have been watching this for some time said that every time one of these inflammatory articles is published, hundreds of nasty comments immediately grow underneath. Like a poisonous tree that then stops growing briefly, only to release hundreds of comments again at certain times. I no longer believe that these are real people. The newspapers have lost a lot of readers, and suddenly thousands of people are supposed to be commenting? Completely unlikely.
First of all, I’m going to bet Gloria Steinem can whip up a thing or two in the kitchen. Making good food is a skill, I think it’s funny that “I can’t cook” would be associated with feminism by the Fail. Of course they’d go that route.
I doubt Ellen Generes will fly over from London to be on a cooking/decorating show. She & Portia sold up & moved awhile ago.
The British can’t use the narratives that the show was a flop or that she doesn’t have any friends so they’ve decided on this angle. It’s very weak given Meghan and Marcus were seen together at the baby shower in December. They’ll probably move on to something else in few days. It’s interesting that the DM is pretending to know what’s going on with the show when they didn’t know that Meghan had shot two seasons and that it was going to be renewed.