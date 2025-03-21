VF: A source close to Prince Harry said he was ‘properly admitted to the US’

Prince Harry’s immigration/residency status was once again in the news this week after a federal judge authorized a more thorough release of Harry’s visa records. Harry permanently moved to the United States in March 2020, during Donald Trump’s first term, but that didn’t stop the Heritage Foundation from waging a two-year harassment campaign to “force” the Biden administration into releasing Harry’s records. Heritage thought that once Trump was back, his administration would be more forthcoming. Trump’s DHS wasn’t playing Heritage’s game though, and neither was the judge. The document dump was just page after page of black-out records. The DHS lawyers made it clear: there’s nothing untoward happening here and Heritage needs to let this go. Heritage Foundation douchebags reacted by throwing a tantrum and demanding that Harry “self-deport.”

Throughout all of this, it’s worth noting that Harry hasn’t said anything about Heritage’s “case,” nor are Harry’s lawyers involved in any way – this has purely been about Heritage vs. two administrations’ DHS lawyers. Well, Vanity Fair claims that they have a “source close to Harry,” and that source has some idea of how Harry feels about Heritage’s harassment and the “threats” of deportation.

On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security released documents related to Prince Harry’s immigration status and the Heritage Foundation’s quest to make his visa-application records public under the Freedom of Information Act. The documents contain private declarations from three DHS officers who had reviewed Harry’s records, as well as the transcript of a hearing with Judge Carl Nichols about the matter. However, they redact all details about the Duke of Sussex’s immigration status and the type of visa he has, with one of the DHS officials stating there was no evidence that Harry received special treatment from the government. A source close to the duke says the documents show he was properly admitted to the US. “Allegations that Prince Harry received preferential treatment during his US immigration process were unequivocally dismissed today by the Trump administration,” the source tells Vanity Fair. “Furthermore, the redactions in the case further weaken the Heritage Foundation’s claim that the duke’s immigration records should be considered a matter of public interest.” The Heritage Foundation, the conservative think tank behind the controversial Project 2025 plans that have helped guide President Donald Trump’s second term, started its quest to acquire Harry’s immigration information in 2023, soon after the publication of his best-selling memoir, Spare. Their early filings in the case claim that Harry admitted to “a long history” of drug use in the memoir, alleging that this raised questions about whether the royal was properly vetted when he moved to the US in 2020 along with his wife, Meghan Markle. Nile Gardiner, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, told GB News that he was not surprised that Harry’s full application was not released. “We still do not know whether or not Prince Harry lied on his application,” Gardiner added. “The fight continues to release Prince Harry’s immigration application to the American people.”

[From Vanity Fair]

I have no idea what Heritage will do next, but it feels like they’re not done and their harassment campaign will continue in some form. But legally, is there any road left? This source close to Harry doesn’t seem to think so, and I agree that the massively redacted files seem to be the final chapter on the attempted FOIA request. That’s probably why that Heritage idiot was squealing about self-deportation too – that’s the only scam they have left.