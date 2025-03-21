VF: A source close to Prince Harry said he was ‘properly admitted to the US’

Prince Harry’s immigration/residency status was once again in the news this week after a federal judge authorized a more thorough release of Harry’s visa records. Harry permanently moved to the United States in March 2020, during Donald Trump’s first term, but that didn’t stop the Heritage Foundation from waging a two-year harassment campaign to “force” the Biden administration into releasing Harry’s records. Heritage thought that once Trump was back, his administration would be more forthcoming. Trump’s DHS wasn’t playing Heritage’s game though, and neither was the judge. The document dump was just page after page of black-out records. The DHS lawyers made it clear: there’s nothing untoward happening here and Heritage needs to let this go. Heritage Foundation douchebags reacted by throwing a tantrum and demanding that Harry “self-deport.”
Throughout all of this, it’s worth noting that Harry hasn’t said anything about Heritage’s “case,” nor are Harry’s lawyers involved in any way – this has purely been about Heritage vs. two administrations’ DHS lawyers. Well, Vanity Fair claims that they have a “source close to Harry,” and that source has some idea of how Harry feels about Heritage’s harassment and the “threats” of deportation.
On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security released documents related to Prince Harry’s immigration status and the Heritage Foundation’s quest to make his visa-application records public under the Freedom of Information Act. The documents contain private declarations from three DHS officers who had reviewed Harry’s records, as well as the transcript of a hearing with Judge Carl Nichols about the matter. However, they redact all details about the Duke of Sussex’s immigration status and the type of visa he has, with one of the DHS officials stating there was no evidence that Harry received special treatment from the government.
A source close to the duke says the documents show he was properly admitted to the US.
“Allegations that Prince Harry received preferential treatment during his US immigration process were unequivocally dismissed today by the Trump administration,” the source tells Vanity Fair. “Furthermore, the redactions in the case further weaken the Heritage Foundation’s claim that the duke’s immigration records should be considered a matter of public interest.”
The Heritage Foundation, the conservative think tank behind the controversial Project 2025 plans that have helped guide President Donald Trump’s second term, started its quest to acquire Harry’s immigration information in 2023, soon after the publication of his best-selling memoir, Spare. Their early filings in the case claim that Harry admitted to “a long history” of drug use in the memoir, alleging that this raised questions about whether the royal was properly vetted when he moved to the US in 2020 along with his wife, Meghan Markle.
Nile Gardiner, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, told GB News that he was not surprised that Harry’s full application was not released. “We still do not know whether or not Prince Harry lied on his application,” Gardiner added. “The fight continues to release Prince Harry’s immigration application to the American people.”
I have no idea what Heritage will do next, but it feels like they’re not done and their harassment campaign will continue in some form. But legally, is there any road left? This source close to Harry doesn’t seem to think so, and I agree that the massively redacted files seem to be the final chapter on the attempted FOIA request. That’s probably why that Heritage idiot was squealing about self-deportation too – that’s the only scam they have left.
The Heritage Foundation will never stop. I hope Harry figures out some way to sue all these dumb f#ckers into oblivion because these rightwingers influencing politicsand the media is the bane of civilization. Keep earning that money while the left behinds seethe, Good Prince Henry!
They would love for Harry to sue them for harassment. That’s the only way to keep this going and it could open the door for more discovery. Harry ignoring them is the only right thing to do.
British royals give me the creeps. They are like Scientology and Jehovahs Witnesses and death cults all wrapped together. I’m certain that Diana would have never known a moment’s peace for the rest of her life had she not been killed. The institution has a stranglehold on its primary members, and I feel so sorryu for the Wales kids. I hope they buy into the system for their own sake.
At least Harry and Meghan had each other, unlike his mother. And I love it for the royals that all of their shennanigans only strengthened the bond the Sussexes have between them. Only a couple truly in love could survive all of this trauma. That’s why they will be the only story worth remembering about the post Elizabeth royals.
I’ve always thought this was more of a fishing expedition to find out which visa Harry has; the drug reasoning being a smokescreen.
If he’s there on a diplomatic/Head of State they’ll claim it’s invalid because he’s no longer a working royal (forget logic here, because Heritage certainly has left that behind). They will never stop harassing him.
That’s why I hope he’s on the EB-5 visa and nothing related to his connection to the institution.
One sentence in a clickbait article, without any specifics or name, isn’t proof that anyone near prince Harry gave VF any thee. Besides, why would anyone near Harry talk now that it seems that the case has gone nowhere? What good would talking now do for him?
Can we stop talking about this visa thing?
As usual the source is anonymous but the rags have throw this out to save face and not lose readers for ginning up this 2 plus year non trovesy.
The case is closed. The Heritage Foundation will be allowed to delve into Harry’s private application as this would set a dangerous precedent Nile Gardiner, Dan Wootton and Angela Levin were all enraged that the Heritage Foundation’s case turned out to be a big nothing-burger.
So now, they have resorted to saying “Harry should leave because he hates America and hates Trump.” This is all being done to rile up the MAGA dummies who, sadly, are taking the bait and aiming their arrows at Harry. All sanctioned by the Palace and British media who are LIVID that MEGHAN continues to thrive. Nile Gardiner was discovered to have a secret X account that regularly bashes Meghan. Deranged!
unlikely that anyone in Prince Harry circle will speak to Vanity Fair.
VF becoming tabloid like in their reportings
He’s never going back. Even if he were to get the boot (won’t happen), he’d move to Canada or possibly a country in Africa. He’s never going back to live in the UK.
Isn’t Harry close to being able to qualify for a green card? I don’t know how it works, but he’s been in the states since 2020 and he’s married to an American citizen. It seems like he can probably get a green card soon.
Vanity Fair? Doubt anyone close to the Sussexes would speak to them and if they did pretty sure the Sussexes would move beyond them. Anonymous sources once again raises its head.
VF doesn’t need “a source close to Harry” to tell them he was properly admitted into the US. The DHS and judges have been saying the same thing for 2 years.