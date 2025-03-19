Prince Harry’s heavily redacted visa records released, revealing nothing of note

The Heritage Foundation has been on a two-year-plus fishing expedition to get their hands on Prince Harry’s visa records in the United States. Their entire “case” hinged on “did Harry lie in his visa application?” NOT: “we have evidence that he might have lied” – Heritage’s FOIA request and two-year harassment campaign was solely based on vibes. Even their right-wing allies had grown tired of Heritage’s targeted hate campaign. When the judge on the case ruled, a few days ago, that Harry’s visa records would “finally” be released, it was clear even in the British tabloid reporting that the records would be heavily redacted. That didn’t stop the American, British and Australian media from hollering “Harry could be deported” at the top of their lungs for the past two years. Well, here we are. The records were released. They are HEAVILY redacted, but the Trump DHS lawyer was clearly unamused that Heritage has continued to pursue this BS. From the Mail’s coverage:

Claims that Prince Harry received special treatment when he emigrated to the United States are false, the Trump administration said Tuesday. A lawyer from the Department of Homeland Security said that Harry’s application followed all the ‘applicable rules and regulations’.

The statement was made in heavily redacted documents that were made public on Tuesday after a lawsuit by the Heritage Foundation, a right-wing think tank, which was seeking to prove that Harry lied about his drug use on his visa papers. But despite a judge vowing to release as much material as possible, Harry’s actual immigration file has remained private. The six documents that were released contain page after page of blocked out type, meant to protect Harry’s privacy and stop him being subjected to ‘harassment’.

The partial release of the material will be met with relief by Harry as it appears to be the end of a case which began last year when Heritage sued DHS – and led to speculation the Duke might be deported by Donald Trump. DHS had refused a Freedom of Information request from Heritage for Harry’s visa files on the grounds that he may have lied about whether or not he was a drug user.

The released documents include a declaration from Jarrod Panter, chief FOIA officer at DHS, who said that the agency determined it was not possible to release ‘any portion’ of Harry’s records as anyone with a familiarity with immigration law could easily determine Harry’s status. The Duke, 40, has not publicly revealed his status in the US after immigrating in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle, 43, with whom he has two children.

Panter wrote that US immigration ‘routinely protects from disclosure the nonimmigrant/immigrant status sought by third parties who do not have permission from the beneficiary to receive this information’. He said: ‘To release such information would potentially expose the individual to harm from members of the public who might have a reason to manipulate or harass individuals depending on their status in the United States’.

Making such information public could subject Harry to ‘reasonably foreseeable harm in the form of harassment as well as unwanted contact by the media and others’. Panter rejected the idea that Harry had been given ‘preferential treatment’. He wrote: ‘This speculation by (Heritage) does not point to any evidence of government misconduct. The records, as explained above, do not support such an allegation but show the regulatory process involved in reviewing and granting immigration benefits which was done in compliance with the Immigration and Nationality Act and applicable rules and regulation’.

Panter’s declaration contains a seven page long list of documents that were identified in the case – but all of them are redacted.

[From The Daily Mail]

I know a lot of Sussex fans are super-clever, so I hope someone makes a video of all of the redacted documents with the recorder-version of “My Heart Will Go On.” All of this time, money and effort just to get a bunch of blacked-out pages released publicly. Of course, it wasn’t’ solely about getting their hands on an immigrant’s documents – it was about harassing Harry and creating a toxic environment around Harry, all to provide a storyline for the British press. Pathetic. A total embarrassment.


13 Responses to “Prince Harry’s heavily redacted visa records released, revealing nothing of note”

  1. Talie says:
    March 19, 2025 at 7:39 am

    Makes sense now why Harry never once bothered to lift a finger to even talk on this in the media through sources or his own lawyer. The reality: he’s 5th in line to the throne and if his father passes, moves up to 4th + his kids being in the top as well. That’s close and will remain so for at least another 20 years… and yeah, I’m sure it does come with diplomatic perks, ie. gaining living access to pretty much any country in the western world if you choose.

    Reply
  2. sevenblue says:
    March 19, 2025 at 7:40 am

    The derangers should print these papers and put them in front of a light. I heard you can read them like that 😂😂

    Reply
  3. LadyE says:
    March 19, 2025 at 7:41 am

    Of course they aren’t going to release any of this, it’s first good policy as a general matter, but the precedent that would be set by this type of unsubstantiated fishing expedition would not bode well for Melania, her parents, or Elon. Plus, just to be clear, for many other people! DHS took exactly the right decision and I’m not really implying that they did so to block similar inquiries of Trump’s people, just that that is a reality of this type of thing.

    Reply
  4. Jan says:
    March 19, 2025 at 7:41 am

    Niles the guy from Heritage Foundation was busted last night, he was so angry that he forgot to sign out of his burner account, under a woman’s name, that runs several YouTube channels attacking Meghan.

    Reply
  5. Kiki says:
    March 19, 2025 at 7:42 am

    Who are these Heritage people?? How strange. Another cult of some kind? Why in the name of god can’t they leave Harry and Meg alone? This is some weird sht.

    Reply
  6. BlueSky says:
    March 19, 2025 at 7:42 am

    I’m confused CB lawyers help me out. Does the application ask about past drug use? When I have applied for jobs, it asked if you have ever been convicted of a crime not have you ever used drugs. I would assume these applications are the same?

    Reply
    • Kp says:
      March 19, 2025 at 7:46 am

      It does not!

      Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      March 19, 2025 at 7:51 am

      Someone said on previous articles that it asks about if you had a problem with drugs, like addiction type of question. I didn’t fact-check, but Harry talked about experimenting with drugs, not any type of addiction. So, yeah, there is no have-you-ever used any drug question.

      Reply
  7. sunnyside up says:
    March 19, 2025 at 7:42 am

    What a waste of time and money which could have been better spent on hospital care for those who can’t afford the American system.

    Reply
  8. ThatGirlThere says:
    March 19, 2025 at 7:42 am

    The thirst will never be quenched for these simps.

    Reply
  9. Hypocrisy says:
    March 19, 2025 at 7:44 am

    I hope this is finally over and I am glad the judge and homeland security actually followed the law and saw through the agenda of Neil G. and the HF. I hope it cost them a fortune to loose this case so epically.

    Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      March 19, 2025 at 7:54 am

      This one was actually the smart decision. If you get actual info about Harry’s visa through Freedom of Information Act, what about all the right wingers who participate in USA politics while they are immigrants to this country at one point? It would open a huge door to all of their shady business.

      Reply
  10. Kp says:
    March 19, 2025 at 7:44 am

    I have been saying since the beginning that nothing would come from this but some people refused to believe it.

    The propoganda machine from tabloids is strong enough that it will even rattle people who should know better. Smh

    I’m sure we’ll hear more nonsense from heritage…

    Reply

