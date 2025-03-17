Prince Harry’s full (and partially redacted) visa records will be released this week

In recent weeks, it felt like the “Prince Harry could be deported” conversation fell to the wayside as the British and American media went into a feeding frenzy around With Love, Meghan. But they resuscitated it, because of course. The Heritage Foundation’s two-year-plus harassment campaign has come down to this: a Trump-appointed judge is now going to release Prince Harry’s “full” visa files. And by “full,” it looks like they mean partially redacted.

Prince Harry’s visa files must be made public by Tuesday at the latest, a judge has ruled. Judge Carl Nichols set the deadline to release the files which will give the clearest indication yet as to whether the Duke of Sussex lied on his immigration paperwork. The judge, who sits in Washington, approved the redactions suggested by the Department of Homeland Security and said they were ‘appropriate’.

While it is not clear what material will be released, it could include forms which indicate whether Harry said ‘no’ when asked if he was a drug user. Lawyers for DHS have previously said that three items will be released with redactions but a fourth must remain private.

The right-wing Heritage Foundation sued the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) last year after the agency, which oversees immigration in America, refused a Freedom of Information request for Harry’s files. Heritage claims that Harry may have lied on the forms under the section which asks if he had been a drug user.

In his order, Judge Nichols, who was appointed by Donald Trump, said: ‘The government has provided the court with its proposed redactions to the documents…those redactions appearing appropriate, the government is ORDERED to lodge on the docket the redacted versions of those documents no later than March 18, 2025’.

[From The Daily Mail]

As someone who has followed Heritage’s harassment campaign since the beginning, this reads like a face-saving measure for both Heritage and the Trump administration. If there was anything questionable or noteworthy in the visa files, it would have been released and exploited months ago. Heritage has made this about “what did the BIDEN administration do to help Harry,” ignoring the fact that Harry most likely submitted the bulk of his visa application in 2020, when You Know Who was in office. Now, all that being said, the Trumpers are going absolutely batsh-t crazy about immigration, detaining and deporting immigrants with lawful residency statuses and green cards. So even if Harry’s visa issue turns out to be a huge waste of Heritage’s time, money and effort, the Trumpers’ reign of terror continues.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

61 Responses to “Prince Harry’s full (and partially redacted) visa records will be released this week”

  1. Sydneygirl says:
    March 17, 2025 at 7:46 am

    I don’t even know what to say. I’m so steaming furious about this.

    Reply
  2. Maxine Branch says:
    March 17, 2025 at 7:49 am

    I believe Harry will be fine because he owned his previous drug use in Spare. That being said, this is a dangerous precedent to establish, weaponizing the Immigration system.

    Reply
    • Mimi says:
      March 17, 2025 at 7:56 am

      What he said in Spare is irrelevant to what he put in the application, unfortunately. Spare is not a legal and government document. I am hopeful that he did not omit any information, even if inadvertently, because the orange one will sign a deportation order (like he’s trying to do with other immigrants). And yes, it is a dangerous precedent to set, that the government can cherry pick whom to deport and at will.

      Reply
      • Maxine Branch says:
        March 17, 2025 at 7:58 am

        My point was if he mentioned his previous drug use in Spare, he probably acknowledged it on his immigration form.

      • Ginger says:
        March 17, 2025 at 8:01 am

        Why would Harry omit his drug use on his Visa but talk about it in his book (that is a global best seller)?

        There are SO many citizens from the UK and other parts of the world that are well known drug users and had no problem getting a visa. Harry will be fine.

    • Barb Mill says:
      March 17, 2025 at 8:47 am

      trump has already weaponized the immigration system. Every day i read a story about someone with a green card that has been detained by ICE. Also student here who protested for Palestinian rights. I don’t think Harry is at risk for deportation but this is to give some info to the BM trash to run stories. It makes me so mad.

      Reply
    • maisie says:
      March 17, 2025 at 10:15 am

      this is ridiculous.

      there is NO question on the application that asks if you have USED drugs.

      it asks if you have ever been arrested for drug possession or trafficking, or DUI.

      it asks if you have ever received treatment for drug addiction, or if you have ever used drugs/alcohol in a “problematic manner” (whatever that means).

      Keith Richards, Ozzy Osbourne, John Lennon, and many, MANY others have become us PRs DESPITE drug arrests, convictions or treatment.

      sorry for shouting-people get this so wrong, and it’s nuts.

      Reply
  3. Libra says:
    March 17, 2025 at 7:49 am

    If Harry and his private records are at risk where is the hope for anyone else.

    Reply
    • Julia says:
      March 17, 2025 at 7:55 am

      If you read the court documents it’s not as the Daily Mail describes. It will be some documents and highly redacted. Harry doesn’t have anything to worry about the media are just trying to create drama. Don’t be surprised if we find out no new information,

      Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      March 17, 2025 at 8:17 am

      I hate what the Heritage foundation and Trump a ministration are doing to this country there is no rule of law and the great experiment has failed.

      Reply
    • Is that so? says:
      March 17, 2025 at 9:26 am

      Think about the records of refuges who are fleeing persecution.

      Reply
  4. Dee(2) says:
    March 17, 2025 at 7:49 am

    I said a few months ago when they switched their argument from he must have lied, and needs to be deported; to even if he didn’t lie he should have never been allowed into the country in the first place that they got the heads up that this was a big nothingburger. When Trump did his whole I’m not going to deport him because Meghan’s terrible thing, I knew where this was going. Where it always goes when he can’t win something, he makes it seem like either he didn’t want it in the first place or that he is doing you a favor instead of being unable to punish you.

    It does still encompass the larger more disturbing issue of going after people legitimately in this country as immigrants, because of their political or perceived political leanings. Whatever the end goal was of the Heritage Foundation it didn’t work but I doubt this is the end of them trying to find a way to force Harry out of the U.S. and presumably back to the UK.

    Reply
  5. seaflower says:
    March 17, 2025 at 7:50 am

    I hope they leave them alone to live their lives.

    Reply
  6. Nanea says:
    March 17, 2025 at 7:51 am

    Strange how HF doesn’t pester judges to waste taxpayer money to force them to make the visas of Melanoma, that Swasticar guy and the HF’s former aide to Margaret Thatcher public.

    Reply
    • pottymouth pup says:
      March 17, 2025 at 11:00 am

      Elon Musk had a student visa to go to Stanford but never enrolled. Instead he & his brother, Kimball, worked illegally to start a business and only applied to work legally after investors started asking questions about their visa. This is according to an interview with Kimball and Elon Musk

      If Elon Musk did not disclose that he violated the terms of his student visa on his application for US citizenship, that would be automatic grounds to denaturalize and deport him immediately. They will consider allowing someone who admits to a violation of a student visa to become a citizen but they must explicitly disclose it on their application. I highly doubt Musk did that since he even tried to deny it when his brother admitted it during the interview

      Reply
  7. jellitate says:
    March 17, 2025 at 7:59 am

    What is their endgame here? They know he won’t be deported. Is it for publicity?

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      March 17, 2025 at 8:40 am

      At this point it feels like a consolation prize. A cookie for the HF and their right wing allies in the press. They’re getting some kind of content to write about. Will it be salacious? Idk? Will they do their best to twist it to seem salacious? For sure.

      Reply
    • SadieMae says:
      March 17, 2025 at 8:43 am

      They’ve both spoken out against Trump publicly. Remember his heel turn from being complimentary about Meghan to saying (after she spoke out) “I didn’t know she was nasty”? So I wouldn’t be at all surprised if he’s given an order to harass or even try to deport Harry, just as part of his campaign to punish anyone with the temerity to oppose him.

      Reply
    • Barb Mill says:
      March 17, 2025 at 8:50 am

      It’s for any info they don’t already have. It can provide lots of convoluted stories that they can put a negative spin on.

      Reply
  8. Jais says:
    March 17, 2025 at 8:02 am

    Oh yay. This should be fun.

    Reply
  9. HO says:
    March 17, 2025 at 8:04 am

    It’s clear those commenting here have never gone through the immigration process before. Immigration asks if you’ve been CONVICTED of drug use before, nothing else. Harry hasn’t. This is a waste of everybody’s time.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      March 17, 2025 at 8:07 am

      Trump IS the law now. I don’t know why people think the law is on Harry’s side.

      Reply
      • HO says:
        March 17, 2025 at 9:03 am

        Let me explain this slowly. The records, if released, will only show Harry’s answer to whether he’s been convicted of drug use. That’s it. Nothing else.

        No where on immigration forms are you asked if you’ve used drugs before. It’s not the government’s business.

    • Nanny to the Rescue says:
      March 17, 2025 at 8:22 am

      How can they justify releasing this publicly? He’s a private citizen in the US.

      Reply
      • Brassy Rebel says:
        March 17, 2025 at 8:42 am

        The regime has broken multiple laws since January 20th. They feel no need to justify any of it.

      • HO says:
        March 17, 2025 at 9:05 am

        I’ve filled out immigration forms myself before; most likely the same ones they’ll be releasing. This is a big nothing burger, I can assure you. This is just for clicks.
        Harry has never been convicted of drug use, his answer to that question would have been no, which is true. C’est fini.

      • BeanieBean says:
        March 17, 2025 at 12:29 pm

        trumpy doesn’t feel the need to justify anything.

      • QuiteContrary says:
        March 17, 2025 at 12:46 pm

        Regime is the word, Brassy Rebel.

  10. Brassy Rebel says:
    March 17, 2025 at 8:04 am

    It doesn’t matter what’s in the documents. Nor does it matter that Harry did nothing wrong. They are harassing and even torturing legal residents for reasons unknown to them or their families. My suggestion to Harry is to get a good team of immigration attorneys immediately. And while he is at it, he can beef up his security with people who will not be cowed by ICE agents. This is not good news.

    Reply
    • Julia says:
      March 17, 2025 at 8:12 am

      Harry will be fine. He is a white British Prince. This is a nothing burger. However, I acknowledge that ordinary working class and middle class immigrants do need to be vigilant. Different rules apply for people like Harry.

      Reply
      • Sydneygirl says:
        March 17, 2025 at 8:21 am

        I’m sorry, but this is half the problem.

        “Trump is all bluster”, “Trump will never do that”.

        I mean at this point, it’s crazily naive.

        He has shown time and time again in these eight god-awful weeks that he is vindictive, and considers himself above the law.

        This is dangerous, and I hope Harry has good lawyers

      • Brassy Rebel says:
        March 17, 2025 at 8:37 am

        Harry has much better resources than most people caught up in this immigration dragnet. But I just read a quote from an immigration attorney who confirms that anyone who is not already a US citizen is at risk. He will be at particular risk when he travels. And I don’t shrug off the public release of his immigration records (an unheard of thing!) as a mere formality. Someone got to this judge and made it clear he must sign off on this.

      • Tanisha says:
        March 17, 2025 at 8:38 am

        We need to stop saying he will be fine. Trump and his administration are lawless. The laws will not apply nor can we expect them to. Harry def should be prepared to fight or leave. His family will use everyone to harass him and his family in pepertuity

    • 809Matriarch says:
      March 17, 2025 at 8:18 am

      Wow. It’s real serendipity that Meghan’s beloved niece is an IMMIGRATION ATTORNEY.😊

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        March 17, 2025 at 8:46 am

        Yeah I’m guessing he does have immigration lawyers. And good ones. And an immigration lawyer in the family. So we’ll just have to see.

  11. Caitlin says:
    March 17, 2025 at 8:06 am

    Shouldn’t he be eligible for citizenship by this point? In Canada, after getting your pr card it’s only a few years I believe (and that’s for regular folks, not vip’s lol)

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      March 17, 2025 at 8:15 am

      Sure, it’s 5 years residency or 3 years if married to a US citizen.

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        March 17, 2025 at 8:43 am

        Is it possible Harry became a citizen already? But would they strip him of his titles then bc he holds dual citizenship? Sorry, I don’t know much about this so I could be asking silly questions.

      • Eurydice says:
        March 17, 2025 at 9:22 am

        @Jais – part of becoming a US citizen is to renounce all titles and orders of nobility – so, it would be Harry who’d “strip” himself of his title. I wonder if Harry isn’t reaching a “fish or cut bait” situation? I don’t really know his residency status or if he can continue with his current visa forever. Maybe it’s becoming time for him to make the decision to apply for citizenship – especially with this whole visa records situation.

      • Jais says:
        March 17, 2025 at 10:43 am

        Ah thank u. Hmmm. I don’t know if I see him going that route though?

    • Bqm says:
      March 17, 2025 at 11:37 am

      I’d think he’d go for a green card not citizenship. I don’t see him ever becoming an American citizen personally.

      If I was him I’d worry not about being rounded up and deported but trying to return from overseas and not allowed back in. But I don’t think Trump will go that route. They’re happier working in the relative shadows when it comes to deportation not having such an incredibly high profile case involving the king’s son. We only really know a handful of anecdotal stories and millions aren’t even paying attention to those. Harry would be front page/leading news everywhere. They don’t want that spotlight on their actions.

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        March 17, 2025 at 11:57 am

        No lie, I’m about to come across as ignorant here but I always thought that if u married an American citizen then u could stay in the country? But clearly that’s not the case for many people anymore who are less known than Harry.

  12. ML says:
    March 17, 2025 at 8:13 am

    For me, The Heritage Foundation is something I first became aware of due to how they’ve continually hone after Harry. I was not aware of their involvement in Project 2025 at first. Recently, I did think the bizarre spate of articles of Meghan giving up her surname were stupid, until I realized that this is Project 2025’s method to bar anyone who has changed their birth name from voting.

    Considering the close relationship between the HF and P2025, I assume whatever is in Harry’s files will be leaked. Currently, the US government is in cahoots with this group, far more in cahoots than I expected!

    FOR ANYONE IN EUROPE, the HF/ P2025 wants to dismantle the EU: https://www.desmog.com/2025/03/14/heritage-foundation-project-2025-allies-mcc-ordo-iuris-discuss-dismantling-the-eu-european-union/
    The author has worked for Byline investigates.

    Reply
    • Bqm says:
      March 17, 2025 at 11:39 am

      There’s a guy that has a project 2025 tracker. It shows just how much has already been implemented in less than two months. They were primed and ready to go. Too many people just didn’t want to see or hear it.

      Reply
  13. anna says:
    March 17, 2025 at 8:38 am

    this is horrific and so dangerous because it sets an awful precedent – if they can do this for him, they can try and do this for anyone. it’s awful to see reporters salivating to cover this instead of pointing out how much this is a breach of norms and could very easily ruin many lives if it is applied to more people.

    Reply
  14. Mads says:
    March 17, 2025 at 8:40 am

    I hope Harry has an EB-5 visa and not a diplomatic variant. From my understanding, if he’s invested just over one million $ in a new business and employs 10 US citizens within 2 years, he will qualify for that specific visa – the creation of Archewell and its various divisions surely meet the requirements.

    I think a diplomatic visa, or one that “seems” to be connected to his royal status is just going to keep Heritage on his neck and have the usual suspects churning out articles on Harry using his royal status when he’s no longer a working royal blah, blah.

    Reply
  15. GMH says:
    March 17, 2025 at 8:41 am

    The HF is carrying water for the British tabloids and media trolls. They are using drug use to open Harry’s file in order to go on a fishing expedition for anything else they can then make use og that might be there even if unrelated to drugs. I am not suprised at the lack of seriousness of the british media and trolls, including Hertiage. But at least one serious journalist should have puesued what questions actually are on the visa application. If they had they would have seen it is very specific: “Are you or have you ever been a drug abuser or addict?” Harry’s declarations is Spare are consistent with the answer “no”. But once the file is open you will see the tabs focus on any unrelated trivia in the application for their headlines. I hope Harry takes action against the Heritage Foundation on this and in the process exposes who put them up to this frivolous exposure of his personal info.

    Reply
  16. aquarius64 says:
    March 17, 2025 at 8:52 am

    It’s only three redacted documents that are going to be released and the drug question may be one redacted question, falling under medical. The BM obviously doesn’t know what will be revealed but they are hoping that is what comes out. Also Harry is a prince of the UK and in the line of succession to the throne as Archie and Lili are. You can’t tell me QE2, now KC3 and future KW5 wouldn’t know about Harry’s immigration status as well as the British government. Something may have been worked out with the Trump White House and Trump DHS at the time. I think that’s another reason the documents are redacted; Trump doesn’t want anything coming out that would undermine Trump’s draconian immigration policies. White prince of the UK gets a waiver (yes that can be done for US immigration) and average people who are here legally, including white immigrants, are rolled up by ICE. Trump also wants to avoid the embarrassment of Harry being the US under a spousal visa via Meghan or the revelation he is already a naturalized citizen. (Thr average time to become a US citizen is 18 to 24 months. Harry came to the US in 2020.) And unlike others, Harry can afford top notch immigration attorneys and and security to put up a fight and Trump doesn’t want that spilled out on TV.

    Reply
    • Julia says:
      March 17, 2025 at 11:34 am

      If Harry has an A catering visa ( quite likely) it doesn’t include a drug questionnaire!

      Reply
    • Bqm says:
      March 17, 2025 at 11:42 am

      I:don’t think Trump cares about those particular optics of preferential treatment. He flat out said white South Africans should have priority status because they’re so oppressed. Even they were like “yesh, we’re good, we’d rather stay here”.

      Reply
  17. Amy Bee says:
    March 17, 2025 at 8:54 am

    The British press is very excited about this. I’m going to guess they’re going to be very disappointed with what comes out.

    Reply
  18. Nicole says:
    March 17, 2025 at 8:59 am

    We’re in the middle of a hostile government takeover…

    Reply
  19. Is that so? says:
    March 17, 2025 at 9:18 am

    “Trumpers are going absolutely batsh-t crazy about immigration, detaining and deporting immigrants with lawful residency statuses and green cards. So even if Harry’s visa issue turns out to be a huge waste of Heritage’s time, money and effort, the Trumpers’ reign of terror continues.”

    We seem to be in unprecedented lawless times where what has gone before is no guidance for what will happen next.

    I hope Harry’s lawyers have an opportunity to contest what should be redacted and none of the information released renders the family physically, psychologically, or financially exposed.

    Britain’s failing rags will be happy as they will be able to feast for months off this bounty.

    In truth Harry is the least of it. All of us are vulnerable to the whims and petty desires of wupremacist . They are erasing the history of the contributions of people who are not white, male, straight, Christian’s from the government records. They are destroying the rule of law. Being law abiding will not protect you. And even those who are protected now should understand their sense of security is an illusion.

    Very soon US green card holders will find themselves like Britain’s WINDRUSH generation, bereft of the social support they have earned and returned to a country that is strange to them.

    This crap is global [Autocracy Inc.] and if democracy does not have a decisive win soon the devolution will take decades if not centuries to make right.

    Reply
  20. TN Democrat says:
    March 17, 2025 at 9:26 am

    Harass the former prostitute that met mango whilst working and the nazi stealing our social security and banking information with the same energy. Will-not is a failure to launch. The UK/Commonwealth is going to be stuck with his lazy mediocrity no matter how much Harry is harassed to cover for Willy’s many, many inadequacies and personal shortcomings.

    Reply
  21. B says:
    March 17, 2025 at 10:19 am

    Rich famous white man with top tier lawyers whose wife’s close niece is an immigration lawyer is not going to have issues. This nothingburger continues just so the Heritage foundation and by extensions the left behind royals who fund them can pretend like they have power over Harry and can punish him for leaving. They act as if they’ve been harassing and intimidating Harry when they’ve just been blowing their money going to court with the US government. Additionally only drug related crimes matter on any American visa and immigration paperwork so much like their “royal work” this has been performative PR that will result in no tangible results. Its just the left behind royals pathetically trying to project strength and save face.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment