Marina Hyde has the dumbest theory about the Sussexes’ Netflix contract

I said this before, and I’ll say it again: with the way the Sussexes and Netflix are moving these days, it would not surprise me one bit if we soon see some quick announcement that the Sussexes have renewed their Netflix deal for another five years, and no, they will not disclose the terms. I could totally see that item appearing in Deadline or Variety this spring or summer. It’s beyond clear that Netflix believes in Meghan in particular, and they’re already supporting With Love, Meghan, and they’re partnering with her As Ever line. Every time a Netflix executive speaks on the record, they always say that they’re pleased with the Sussexes and they have more projects in development with them. All of Netflix’s moves are showing that they plan to be working with the Sussexes (Meghan in particular) for years to come. But obviously, that story doesn’t sell. Not when complete randos are spinning theories about how Netflix only wants to stick around in case… Harry and Meghan get a divorce?
Netflix won’t be renewing the Sussexes’ $100million contract but may make one-off shows with them going forwards just in case they get divorced, it was claimed today. Journalist and screenwriter Marina Hyde has said other streamers may also fight to work with the couple ‘to keep a vague hand in’ if one day Meghan and Harry split up.
‘The reality is that a lot of people are hanging around in case there’s a divorce’, she said. Amid dreadful reviews and poor viewing figures for With Love, Meghan, Ms Hyde has said that she believes the couple have already had their main TV hit with the Meghan & Harry documentary in 2022. But if their marriage were to dissolve, she speculated on her The Rest is Entertainment podcast with Richard Osman that streamers would be queuing up to make a series about it because it would be a ratings winner after a string of Sussex flops.
‘They [Netflix] are not going to renew. They might say we’re continuing to develop projects with them’, Ms Hyde said. ‘The reality is that a lot of people are hanging around in case there’s a divorce. That might be why Netflix, or whoever it might be, who’s got to deal with them, might keep a vague hand in’.
Meghan could also ‘name her price’ if she wanted to return to acting, Mr Osman said, adding: ‘It’s what she was known for. She’s good at it. Do that’.
Her Rest is Entertainment co-host Richard Osman, the best-selling author and also the brains behind countless TV hits in the UK, also laid into Meghan’s new show – and said the format was ‘flawed’ from the start.
‘If the whole show is my friends are coming over, it is fatally flawed. You should not get past a first meeting for a TV show. If you’re saying “Oh, the whole thing is about hospitality. The whole thing is about I love to cook for people, and I love to have guests over to my house. But it is not in my house”. Just from a TV producer point of view. I have completely lost interest. You might as well just be in a lab somewhere’.
Both agreed that for the couple to make major money, a return to acting for Meghan would be the way forward. Mr Osman said: ‘Meghan is an actress. Cast her in something. This is what I advise Meghan, take a job in something. You could pretty much name your price and project for the first thing you go back into acting for. It’s what she does’.
Marina added with a laugh: ‘I would have married him [Harry]. Got the two kids, got divorced, then ran back to Hollywood to be Julia Roberts for my 40s, but she’s not followed that plan’.
Follow this train of thought: “The reality is that a lot of people are hanging around in case there’s a divorce. That might be why Netflix, or whoever it might be, who’s got to deal with them, might keep a vague hand in.” So these so-called “TV experts” and self-styled streaming-contract experts believe that Netflix won’t renew any kind of exclusive contract with the Sussexes, but Netflix will keep a loosey-goosey arrangement just in case Harry and Meghan get a divorce, and that divorce will be the real money-maker for the streamer? The streamer which does not have Harry or Meghan locked into an exclusive contract? Do these people even listen to themselves or are they so sick with jealousy, racism and incandescent rage that they just sit around and scream “what if they divorce” and “money problems” and “she should go back to acting!”
What’s so funny/infuriating about this is that literally no other producer/artist has seen their streaming contract put under this kind of incessant scrutiny and criticism. Amazon locked Phoebe Waller Bridge into an exclusive $60 million contract which produced absolutely NOTHING and then Amazon renewed the same deal in 2022.
Well that’s put me off Richard Osman. You’re nasty, dude. And I had you down for the tall, goofy eccentric. Not anymore. You’re Pointless to me now. You want to pile on her, we see you. He’s turned into JK Rowling. The success of his books must have gone to his head.
As for Marina Hyde, she really is digging in. Marina is giving off Kinsey Schofield stalker vibes. Harry was never going to marry you Marina.
So The Guardian, as long as you have her there spitting out her bile on a woman who has done her no wrong, I’m avoiding supporting your publication.
Little Britain syndrome writ large here.
He’s jealous because Harry outsold him with spare
There’s a nasty undercurrent in him with his comments. It took hating on Meghan to reveal his full character.
He’s a younger Jeremy Clarkson.
Anyway, I like Alexander Armstrong better. Now, he is a true gentleman.
I mean I think his books do pretty well and there’s a movie being made. So I don’t think he has a reason to be jealous with spare. I just truly think when certain Brits get together to talk about Meghan they turn into a coven of ugly and unpleasant witches. It’s honestly getting so repellant. It’s hurting the cozy British brand that they think they have. Ain’t nothing cozy about it. It makes me not want to read his books or anything he has to say about anything. Bc he comes across as an idiot in this.
Spare didn’t outsell Thursday Murder Club and Steven Spielberg is doing the movie adaptation. I don’t think jealousy is his motive. I think he’s from humble beginnings and wants to fit in with the aristo set, which apparently requires trash talking Meghan and Harry. But he’s not wrong that Meghan could name her price if she wanted to go back to acting.
Wow. Really disappointed in Richard Osman. I’ve enjoyed all of his books and now he comes across as a hack. Guess I’m pissed because I’ve already pre ordered his book.
Can you cancel it?
What kind of a human being – any decent human being – would wish divorce on anyone?
Nasty, nasty, nasty.
@blogger thanks for the suggestion. I was able to cancel my preorder and get my credit back
His books sells, but they are over rated. I never finished Thursday Club. His books are formulaea. The British have a herd mentality, they are cowards and blow with the wind.Hating Meghan is the in thing so they all follow. Pathetic really!
Idk why but I have a vague memory of Osman actually saying something nice about Meghan or the Sussexes in the past? Maybe I’m imagining that. But here, he just sounds stupid as Kaiser pointed out. None of what they’re saying makes sense from a contract perspective. They’re showing their unintelligent asses.
He’s waded into something he shouldn’t have or did not need to. Don’t recall him defending the Sussexes but he went from benign to malignant today.
Either he was drunk during the podcast, he is sleeping with Marina, or Camilla has dangled a knighthood in front of him or all of the above, but he’s going to alienate a lot of people with his comments.
@Jais, he once talked about Spare’s breaking record. Since he is also a writer, he gave his opinion about how amazing the Spare’s number was. The tabloids run with it as a surprising view on the book’s success. Since in UK they are living in alternative reality, his comments were different from the british mainstream opinion. It wasn’t necessarily a defense, but objective opinion.
No wonder a certain section of the population targets black men, for although they talk about family values, they want black children to grow up without a united home, as they know the value of the united home. To them, taking Harry away is not about the Uk Royals but Breaking up a united home and leaving children to grow up in a broken home, then all the things they imagine can come through…control, distress, kids be seen as they are flown between parents…the whole lot…AND There is all the other things that they want for Meghan too
All the negative people talking about the divorce. This deranger talk started even before the wedding. BTW, Julia Roberts is married with children. So how come this person does not wish Julia divorce. Where are they finding these bitter people? To deflect from rumors about the Wails?
Excellent point!
This “Marina added with a laugh: ‘I would have married him [Harry]. Got the two kids, got divorced, then ran back to Hollywood to be Julia Roberts for my 40s, but she’s not followed that plan’.
says so much more about Marina and the media reporting this than it does about Meghan, Harry or Netflix
Anything to make themselves feel better
I used to be a fan of Richard Osman but not any longer, I thought he was intelligent. what a nasty article.
I used to read Martina Hyde fairly regularly during Brexit and about UK political shenanigans generally, because she could be worth a cackle from time to time…But she has really lost the plot here with writing so often about Meghan and Harry. Does she need the clicks that badly? No one is reading her actual political columns I suppose…
Same. I’ve also stopped reading her.
I don’t see a divorce happening, but if it did, I would imagine H&M would be very civil about it. Why would that make a great TV show? Two people civilly getting divorced happens all the time. The only attention it would get would be the glee from derangers and BM. That wouldn’t make a successful show. They want Meghan to stick to acting so they can say she is fake. A show that unveils her being a lovely person to her friends offends them because it upsets their narrative. Their narrative, however, isn’t Netflix’s.
They are happy and derangers are very bitter about it. I doubt there will be a divorce or “what if” situation. The couple should be left alone.
Money. As long as people gobble up all the lies and innuendos and give the page clicks this will continue. No one turns their backs on a sure money stream, and that is their value. No one cares how this affects them directly. Just keep the money rolling in.
It is scary that the Derangers really believe a divorce “will happen” based on these articles that use the word “divorce.” Some are hoping against hope, Such weirdness.
I know Marina Hyde as a Guardian columnist, but she used to work for The Sun and is close with Piers Morgan. I wonder if she was asked on purpose for her thoughts, or if she volunteered them.
They jump from one cesspool to another. The Guardian really has no idea how awful their publication looks having this woman write her poison on columns.
She’s left the country Marina, she ain’t coming back.
Daily Mail is stalking and harassing Harry n Meghan on a daily basis. Getting your paid minions to write negatively is one thing, but asking Meghan’s father n half brother n other celebrities to review Meghan’s cooking show is unheard of.
Lord Rothemere (owner of the Daily Mail) will never, ever get over Meghan winning her lawsuit against the Daily Mail, and naming him specifically in the press statement afterwards. He will seek to the ends of the earth to destroy her and never stop…He’s one of the really bad ones
One of the reasons that I’m very much looking forward to Harry’s case with the Daily Mail. It can’t come soon enough.
I’m sorry but what are these poor viewing numbers of which they speak? She reached #4 in the UK. How is that a low viewing number? It’s not. So they’re just lying. And again the obsession with her hosting in her house. What is it about Meghan that gets seemingly intelligent people saying really dumb things? They sound dumb. And please. Slagging off Meghan has clearly become the uk’s national pastime. It’s what they’re internationally known for now. If Meghan went back to acting they’d be saying her acting was wooden before even seeing a clip of her performance.
I think they are waiting on the wrong couple to divorce!! Meg and Harry are truly happy with one another. It’s the leftovers that are not happy and don’t live together.
🎯
This people all sound unwell. Nasty lot.
I’m expecting both Richard and Marina to have a very public nervous breakdown soon like all the other Meghan haters when their nasty wishes don’t get fulfilled.
As Harry said, he feels sorry for them. When you wish ill upon people, karma tends to double down and get back to you.
‘I would have married him [Harry]. Got the two kids, got divorced, then ran back to Hollywood to be Julia Roberts for my 40s, but she’s not followed that plan’.
What a weird thing to say. Meghan was slammed for being a gold digger and now she’s being slammed for “not following the plan”?
What “plan” exactly? Whose plan? Their made-up delusional plan? As Harry said, they have been divorced so many times already by the press that it’s hard to keep count.
How can “one be Julia Roberts.” The premise is just really strange. So then Harry can “find happiness” with someone just like Kate. Julia got married and had children should her plan is to “divorce.” Weird.
What I see happening with the Netflix deal is the exclusivity being dropped as in Archewell being allowed to produces for other streaming company, Apple, Hulu and co. Other than that Netflix seems to be happy with them and these people are just grasping at straws.
“Amid dreadful reviews and poor viewing figures for With Love, Meghan.”
They are just making things up? I thought the show made it into the Top 10 globally. I’m pretty sure more people watched it than read Marina’s columns.
This is satire right? If it’s not these people are just spouting nonsense for attention for their podcast.
Well, exactly. Netflix is now so far into being all in for Meghan Sussex, there are products involved. These people truly have completely deluded themselves.
You know what Netflix loves? Making money. Who is it who can sell out expensive cookware just by using it, or wearing it, in the case of clothes, shoes, and jewelry?? What is her name, it’s on the tip of my tongue? Right. MEGHAN SUSSEX
Marina Hyde did more than work with Piers Morgan, They had a sexual relationship. Someone attracted to the likes of him can’t say anything about Megan and Harry or anything in general really.
😱🤮
Why did The Guardian even hire her? Lover of the illegal bugging king? She’s like…Petronella Wyatt.
So Piers has been shut up so she’s taken up his mantle? Ewwww. Gross people.
OMG!! Can these people be any more VILE! To continually wish divorce on two people who are so obviously happily and crazy in love with each other. I suppose they believe that if they push the narrative enough, Harry and Meghan will simply throw up their hands and give them what they so desperately want.
STOP ALREADY! IT’S NEVER GOING TO HAPPEN!!
The man repeatedly tells and shows how he feels about his wife and children as well as owning his beautiful home with all the space he could ever need. Not to mention living free of tax payer funds, and not at the mercy of his shifty father and rageaholic brother. He’s enjoying his peaceful life and these people just can’t stand that.
Top 10 globally is now poor viewing figures? It’s like these people have created their own reality and have chosen to live there. Also, hope they don’t lose their minds when the contract is renewed.
My ranking on the negative reviews of WLM
Most vile : Marina Hyde
Most dishonest : Vanity Fair ex editor Tina
Most cowardly : The Variety Daniel what’shisname
According to wiki Marina Hyde was later sacked by Sun editor David Yelland after it emerged she had been exchanging e-mails with Piers Morgan, editor of rival newspaper the Daily Mirror. No loyalty amongst thieves is there!
Wooow. What an incestuous carnival of clowns. They just breed snide hate.
Lol at this point the Brit press have to talk out of their ass, upside down and in circles to spin the Sussexes life into anything that resembles failure. SPARE, H&M doc, Meghan’s IG and WLM have more than shown that the Sussexes left a toxic hell hole and now live in what feels and looks like paradise to them. They are rich, famous, hot, in love do gooders who live on the sun drenched Cali gold coast with their equally rich, beautiful, loyal friends.
They’ve won.
The BRF and their minions in the press will always find some irrelevant nobody to have some great opinion or insight into the Sussex family they have never met and can’t compete with. These people are pathetic
The clout chasers just come out of the woodwork to say the Sussex name.
The way they obsess over those two divorcing with nothing to suggest there are issues, but Meanwhile there is silence about taxpayer funded couple that did a whole disappearing act last year and have been cold as ice in public for years.
Last week a tabloid body language expert was trying to explain that Will has such “a bashful crush on his own wife” that he has to suppress it in public by being cool. Yes that’s right to prevent him throwing her on the floor and getting down and dirty in front of everyone, he manages his uncontrollable passion by being icy towards her?? Who knew that was the real reason he keeps ignoring her in public because otherwise buttons would be popped and decency outraged!
“Marina added with a laugh: ‘I would have married him [Harry]. Got the two kids, got divorced, then ran back to Hollywood to be Julia Roberts for my 40s, but she’s not followed that plan’.”
Like I have to believe at this point, these people never fell in love with their partner OR they are so racist that they can’t believe two attractive people from different races can fall in love. Why would any woman divorce her husband to make it in Hollywood?? That is so f*cking weird at this point. If it is a joke, what is the punchline??
After shooting Suits, Meghan was doing charity work. She wasn’t running after other projects. It is obvious she never had a big plan in acting. It is a job for her. They are writing fiction.
She said With Love had poor viewing numbers even though it made the top 10 of dozens of countries and everyone is buying Le Creuset pans and making food TikToks based on Meghan’s recipes. So she’s just lying to make her ridiculous points. They know nothing of the Netflix deal. Also, notice how the divorce wish is now their fallback now every time the Sussexes make the news and create a lot of buzz. The overreaction and upset over this show is something that needs to be studied. These “journalists “ are so unprofessional and sound like bitter fools who are taking this very personally. They are so desperate.
I remember that Camilla woman who wrote “meghan made kate cry” lie said on TV that the reputation is public opinion and we, the journalists, shape the public opinion while talking about H&M. This is what the british media, including Guardian, always believed in that they can make or break people. Now, there is a couple they can’t break even though they are writing breathless articles about them every day. Nobody outside of their island cares. They are out of their control. That makes them bitter and endlessly petty. How can a biracial woman manage to get out of their system and go on living a rich, peaceful life with her husband and children?
I don’t know how many times I have to say the Guardian is an opp & ex sun journalist Marina Hyde (daughter of Sir Alastair Edgcumbe James Dudley-Williams and the granddaughter of Conservative politician Sir Rolf Dudley-Williams) fits in perfectly fine there. The Guardian is there to uphold the establishment. That’s why the Guardian has ex Express royal reporter Richard palmer doing puff pieces about the Wales there & why the Guardian went from saying bullying of Meghan is a national sport in 2019 to actively joining in. They like their tabloid friends don’t want Meghan & Harry to thrive outside of palace walls seeing it as a threat to the royal family.
Marina is showing the same misogynoir as her tabloid colleagues- she’s projecting that Meghan couldn’t possibly have married Harry for love & is just out for what she can get. She is one of the so called feminist writers in the uk. Pitiful
Okay, now I just googled this no body / like seriously, who are these people/ I have never heard of this man or any of these shows he produced. It’s almost like these people think making it in the uk is making it big . Like dude , who the f are you and salt island isn’t the world . This is not a dig at the uk . Just these z list Brit’s who thinks anyone knows or cares who they are . The woman is also a nobody . I want to know where all these nobodies are coming from?
Meghan’s mere existence seems to cause some white women to make complete fools of themselves. The power she has over them just from being lovely and loved by her husband is incredible.