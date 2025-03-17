Prue Leith doesn’t like Duchess Meghan, for a completely made-up reason

It’s been so many years now, I actually get a kick out of how the Duchess of Sussex simply makes British people lose their damn minds. People you wouldn’t even think would have an opinion on Meghan are suddenly chiming in and saying something disparaging for no reason. “I can’t believe she wears that kind of sweater, Harry never should have married her!” Well, obviously, they have now asked Prue Leith what she thinks of Meghan. Prue is probably best known to American audiences for being a judge on The Great British Bake Off. She’s 85 years old and I’m just realizing now that she’s actually South African, not British. She is a dame though – she was knighted/dame’d in 2021. She’s 85 years old.

Dame Prue Leith is not a fan of Meghan Markle – or her new Netflix cooking show. “The Great British Bake Off” judge sounded off on the Duchess of Sussex’s “With Love, Meghan” this week while promoting her own new cooking series, “Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen,” on “Good Morning Britain.” When asked by host Rob Rinder if she had tuned in to watch Markle’s latest Netflix series, Leith, 85, gave a blunt response. “No,” she answered. “I’ve only read about it but I honestly wouldn’t watch it.” According to Leith, she doesn’t really like the duchess. “I’m not a Meghan Markle fan,” Leith declared. “All that touchy-feely, endless worrying about what creams you put on your hands. I just think there’s more to life than how you look and how your friends think of you,” she added. “I’ve probably alienated half my fans.”

[From The NY Post]

“All that touchy-feely, endless worrying about what creams you put on your hands”….? Has Meghan ever publicly fretted about what hand lotion to use?? “I don’t like her, for a completely weird reason I made up!” Well, that’s where we are. The dotty elderly lady on GBBO hates Meghan because of hand cream, and because Meghan… cares about how her appearance and what her friends think of her?? As the Telegraph pointed out, Prue is apparently pretty tight with the Windsors (thus, all of those honors). I always wonder, when it’s someone like Prue, if this is all Camilla’s handiwork behind-the-scenes. Is this Camilla hissing to her old-biddy friends “and then Meghan threw a tantrum about hand cream!”





