Pippa Middleton’s sister-in-law Vogue Williams sounds jealous of Duchess Meghan

There’s nothing better than having to explain who some C-list celebrity is and what they’ve done before I can even get to why anyone should care. It’s like, “remember this person who did something twenty years ago, well she said something really shady about the Duchess of Sussex.” Admittedly, this story feels a little bit less random. Vogue Williams is Irish (living in England) and she’s married to Spencer Matthews. Which makes her the sister-in-law to Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews, who is married to Pippa Middleton. Do you see the connection? LOL. Well, Vogue Williams had some sh-t to say about the Duchess of Sussex.

Vogue Williams has become the latest celebrity to tear into Meghan Markle over her new show, With Love, Meghan.The takedown is close to home given the Irish TV and radio presenter is connected to the royal family. Her husband, Made in Chelsea alum Spencer Matthews, is brother-in-law to the Princess of Wales’s sister, Pippa. ‘I saw a bit where she was making her kids a rainbow platter of fruit,’ Vogue began. ‘First of all, I thought I was doing well mixing Rice Krispies and Cheerios – like, you can have two cereals in one! And she’s there like… did you see the rainbow [platter]? I personally like that, but who does that?’ Vogue was dishing out her views on the former Suits star’s Netflix series on a new episode of her podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me. At one point, co-host Joanne McNally said of Meghan’s outfit: ‘I can’t bear a jumper round the shoulders,’ to which Vogue responded, laughing: ‘Yeah, yeah – it’s disgusting.’ Vogue added: ‘I love the idea of being a tradwife – I was dabbling in it – remember, I made that chicken pie a while ago? I am obsessed with that level of perfection. But I’m like, how is she doing that? I just think it’s like that bl***y Angel perfume – it’s so sickly sweet. I bet you she wears Angel. Sorry to anyone who wears Angel, I just wear men’s aftershave and that’s very sweet to me.’ Vogue said of her own aspiration to become a domestic goddess: ‘I’m on a journey to be a tradwife. I want to be like Lucky Blue’s wife Nara. She’s glam. I’m just going to dip the toe in. I’m not going to go full tradwife because I’ve got other bits that I need to do that don’t involve being a tradwife.’

[From The Daily Mail]

The comment about Meghan wearing a sweater over her shoulders is definitely odd and out-of-nowhere nasty. I was looking around to see if there was some other context, like maybe she said “it’s disgusting” with an eyeroll? I have no idea. But this just clarified something for me: for a large group of white women who consume aspirational-lifestyle content, they are so awed by Meghan that it confuses them and it comes out as jealousy. It’s more like “she’s so sweet and perfect and she has all of this time to do cute things for her friends and family, I wish I could do that, therefore I hate her.”