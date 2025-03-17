“Did Jennifer Lawrence quietly welcome her second child this month?” links

Did Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney welcome their second child already? They stepped out in NYC over the weekend. [Just Jared]
Caftan-clad Parker Posey is coming for all of the awards! [Go Fug Yourself]
The trailer for Freakier Friday, featuring Lindsay Lohan’s new face. [OMG Blog]
Kanye West is still terrorizing Kim Kardashian. [Socialite Life]
Ted Lasso is coming back in some form. [LaineyGossip]
Was Ratatouille the worst thing to happen to Pixar? [Pajiba]
Who wore it better, Brie Larson vs. Alexandra Daddario. [RCFA]
Gabriel Macht finally showed up on Suits LA. [Seriously OMG]
Some Summer House drama. [Starcasm]
Camila Cabello has a new boyfriend. [Hollywood Life]
Iconic movies moments which were actually improvised. [Buzzfeed]
Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney have been spotted out and about in N.Y.C. amid rumors that they recently welcomed their second child together. | 📷: Backgrid
— People Magazine (@people.com) March 17, 2025 at 4:29 AM
Off topic but Rolling Stone released audio of Jonathan majors admitting to choking his ex an hour ago. Welp
That piece of crap.
I was talking about Michael B Jordan, incidentally.
They’re both pieces of crap
Didn’t the text messages of him being violent to her get shared at the court? His rehabilitation propaganda started. The media that he and his friends are currently paying won’t care.
I’m pretty sure his rehab tour is now over @sevenblue. The reason that the recording is significant is because he plainly admits that he strangled her because he was mad at her, not because of self defense. When the text messages were released, people said that it was self defense
Lindsay Lohan’s new face is disconcerting. Has been for years now But she looks happy and content and that’s the important part.
I loved that book as a kid and the Jodie Foster movie, so I would totally have watched this one if that trailer wasn’t already more than I can stand. Nothing to do with LL. The plot looks tedious.
Also off topic but does anyone else find Karoline Leavitt loathsome?
yes, she’s horrible and a typically ignorant MAGA AH
She’s a hideosity. Young, blonde, rude, arrogant and dumb as a box of rocks.
In the press briefings it’s pretty obvious who the right wing reporters are – she is is very friendly and personable with them but hostile and rude to everyone else (e.g. AP, CNN),
I think both AD and BL wore that dress well.
But I’m going to take this opportunity to post again about my red carpet, celebrity stylist pet peeve:
If your client’s toes or heel are floating in mid air extending out over the sole of the shoe, the shoes are TOO SMALL! It’s a tripping hazard, uncomfortable and looks really stupid, dragging down the look.
Do not send them out to events like that! Choose shoes that are the correct size.
This feels like the best place to plop this down. You guys, Roy Choi is going on a book tour for Choi of Cooking!!
Angelenos, he is doing a cooking demo at USC!
https://thechoiofcooking.com/thechoiofcookingbooktour/
👏👏. ☺️love him
There are 39 examples on that Buzzfeed list, yet not one of them cited a woman.
Tell me again how we’ve achieved equality so we should all shut up about it.