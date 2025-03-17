“Did Jennifer Lawrence quietly welcome her second child this month?” links

Did Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney welcome their second child already? They stepped out in NYC over the weekend. [Just Jared]

Caftan-clad Parker Posey is coming for all of the awards! [Go Fug Yourself]

The trailer for Freakier Friday, featuring Lindsay Lohan’s new face. [OMG Blog]

Kanye West is still terrorizing Kim Kardashian. [Socialite Life]

Ted Lasso is coming back in some form. [LaineyGossip]

Was Ratatouille the worst thing to happen to Pixar? [Pajiba]

Who wore it better, Brie Larson vs. Alexandra Daddario. [RCFA]

Gabriel Macht finally showed up on Suits LA. [Seriously OMG]

Some Summer House drama. [Starcasm]

Camila Cabello has a new boyfriend. [Hollywood Life]

Iconic movies moments which were actually improvised. [Buzzfeed]

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney have been spotted out and about in N.Y.C. amid rumors that they recently welcomed their second child together. | 📷: Backgrid

Read more: bit.ly/4hbhbcF

[image or embed]

— People Magazine (@people.com) March 17, 2025 at 4:29 AM