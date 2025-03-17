“Did Jennifer Lawrence quietly welcome her second child this month?” links
  • March 17, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Did Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney welcome their second child already? They stepped out in NYC over the weekend. [Just Jared]
Caftan-clad Parker Posey is coming for all of the awards! [Go Fug Yourself]
The trailer for Freakier Friday, featuring Lindsay Lohan’s new face. [OMG Blog]
Kanye West is still terrorizing Kim Kardashian. [Socialite Life]
Ted Lasso is coming back in some form. [LaineyGossip]
Was Ratatouille the worst thing to happen to Pixar? [Pajiba]
Who wore it better, Brie Larson vs. Alexandra Daddario. [RCFA]
Gabriel Macht finally showed up on Suits LA. [Seriously OMG]
Some Summer House drama. [Starcasm]
Camila Cabello has a new boyfriend. [Hollywood Life]
Iconic movies moments which were actually improvised. [Buzzfeed]

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney have been spotted out and about in N.Y.C. amid rumors that they recently welcomed their second child together. | 📷: Backgrid

Read more: bit.ly/4hbhbcF

[image or embed]

— People Magazine (@people.com) March 17, 2025 at 4:29 AM

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to ““Did Jennifer Lawrence quietly welcome her second child this month?” links”

  1. Sassy says:
    March 17, 2025 at 12:41 pm

    Off topic but Rolling Stone released audio of Jonathan majors admitting to choking his ex an hour ago. Welp

    Reply
    • OS says:
      March 17, 2025 at 12:48 pm

      That piece of crap.

      I was talking about Michael B Jordan, incidentally.

      Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      March 17, 2025 at 1:57 pm

      Didn’t the text messages of him being violent to her get shared at the court? His rehabilitation propaganda started. The media that he and his friends are currently paying won’t care.

      Reply
      • Sassy says:
        March 17, 2025 at 3:04 pm

        I’m pretty sure his rehab tour is now over @sevenblue. The reason that the recording is significant is because he plainly admits that he strangled her because he was mad at her, not because of self defense. When the text messages were released, people said that it was self defense

  2. Nicki says:
    March 17, 2025 at 1:03 pm

    Lindsay Lohan’s new face is disconcerting. Has been for years now But she looks happy and content and that’s the important part.

    Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      March 17, 2025 at 1:21 pm

      I loved that book as a kid and the Jodie Foster movie, so I would totally have watched this one if that trailer wasn’t already more than I can stand. Nothing to do with LL. The plot looks tedious.

      Reply
  3. Libra says:
    March 17, 2025 at 1:30 pm

    Also off topic but does anyone else find Karoline Leavitt loathsome?

    Reply
    • pottymouth pup says:
      March 17, 2025 at 1:51 pm

      yes, she’s horrible and a typically ignorant MAGA AH

      Reply
    • Jaded says:
      March 17, 2025 at 4:01 pm

      She’s a hideosity. Young, blonde, rude, arrogant and dumb as a box of rocks.

      Reply
      • Caitlin says:
        March 17, 2025 at 6:39 pm

        In the press briefings it’s pretty obvious who the right wing reporters are – she is is very friendly and personable with them but hostile and rude to everyone else (e.g. AP, CNN),

  4. North of Boston says:
    March 17, 2025 at 2:15 pm

    I think both AD and BL wore that dress well.

    But I’m going to take this opportunity to post again about my red carpet, celebrity stylist pet peeve:

    If your client’s toes or heel are floating in mid air extending out over the sole of the shoe, the shoes are TOO SMALL! It’s a tripping hazard, uncomfortable and looks really stupid, dragging down the look.

    Do not send them out to events like that! Choose shoes that are the correct size.

    Reply
  5. Christine says:
    March 17, 2025 at 3:16 pm

    This feels like the best place to plop this down. You guys, Roy Choi is going on a book tour for Choi of Cooking!!

    Angelenos, he is doing a cooking demo at USC!

    https://thechoiofcooking.com/thechoiofcookingbooktour/

    Reply
  6. Tursitops says:
    March 18, 2025 at 1:20 am

    There are 39 examples on that Buzzfeed list, yet not one of them cited a woman.

    Tell me again how we’ve achieved equality so we should all shut up about it.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment