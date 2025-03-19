People: Princess Kate is very good at ‘managing expectations’ about her work

We’re just days away from the one-year anniversary of the Princess of Wales’s “cancer announcement” video, which was released on March 22, 2024. Kate sat on a bench in Windsor and told the world that she was being treated for cancer following her still-unspecified abdominal surgery months prior. Since that video, Kate has made other videos and announcements – last September, she announced that her chemotherapy was completed and that she’s “doing what I can to stay cancer-free.” This January, she announced that she is in remission as well. Kate has also been out and about with some regularity this year, which has been a big surprise given that everyone swore that she would be largely MIA. Anyway, that’s what this week’s People Magazine cover story is all about – “Kate Reclaims Her Role.” Some highlights:
Kate’s events this year have surprised courtiers: In fact, Kate, 43, has surprised many palace insiders with her approach to royal duty. While some speculated that her public appearances would remain limited — and largely alongside Prince William, 42, — she defied expectations with a string of solo engagements early in the year. “She is the MVP of the royal family, and no one knew when she was going to come back,” says royal historian Amanda Foreman. Adds royal expert and biographer Ingrid Seward, “It takes time to feel comfortable and do things your way without always worrying.”
Kate’s office will no longer confirm fashion IDs: Just weeks after sharing news of her remission, reports surfaced that Kensington Palace would no longer consistently share details about her outfits for official engagements. That decision underscores Kate’s evolving public image — one of quiet confidence, resilience and relatability. “She has an inner steel about what she wants and a drive that will be reflected in what she does and what she wears,” The Telegraph fashion director Bethan Holt tells PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story. Adds Foreman, “She is staying on message and is projecting this very mature image, a restrained elegance.”
Kate is good at managing expectations, lmao: “She has been very good at managing expectations, and it’s wise for her to downplay it a bit because when she does more than people anticipated, it has a greater impact,” says royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith. “It’s evident that she is feeling closer to 100 percent than one would have thought at this stage.”
Foreman believes Kate is redefining her role in real time. “She’s making her outings more meaningful in a way that had never been done before,” says Foreman. “And she’s ahead of the curve — creating the meaningful moment rather than the Instagrammable moment.”
William is at Kate’s side: “There is a sense of protectiveness and partnership,” Foreman says. Adds Seward, “They’re in a different phase of their life now. Kate feels enveloped by the love people have for her — that gives her extra confidence.”
One year later: Adds Ailsa Anderson, former press secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth: “Fast-forward, and what a difference a year makes. She’s even more beloved in the nation’s hearts than she was.”
“She has been very good at managing expectations, and it’s wise for her to downplay it a bit because when she does more than people anticipated, it has a greater impact.” Not so much? Granted, I think it’s good that Kate has been more visible than people expected this year, and it genuinely does feel like a “return to normal” in some sense. I’m glad she feels well enough to do these events. But I actually believe that Kate has surprised people within Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace, because they were clearly preparing everyone for Kate to only show up at a handful of big events this year. This wasn’t Kate “managing expectations,” this was Kate deciding to be more visible at the last minute because Meghan was suddenly getting so much attention. That, more than anything else, caused Kate to get out and about. I also think that it would have had a “greater impact” if Kate really was only making rare appearances – but instead, it just feels like “back to normal.” Her events have a short shelf-life and the British media will talk about her for a second, then they go back to obsessing over all things Sussex.
Her role that she is back to is vacationing at every opportunity and doing as little as possible which means she will be seen when Meg does something or releases information about something she is doing. So yes back to lazy normal.
Kate is a lazy and a dunce 😎 William is a dunce too, but he is a prince so he could have marry better 😎
The problem for him was that no one harder-working or smarter than him, wanted to marry him. He settled for her and Kate knows it.
She’s either realised (or been told) she’d better up her workrate to justify those holidays.
I think the secret ski trip was a big turning point, as was missing the BAFTAs to go to Mustique. The press actually reported on both those trips, even though its entirely possible that Kate has gone to Mustique 10 times in the last year and they haven’t said a peep about it.
She’s very good at managing her holidays and being paid to do absolutely nothing.
Change the name from people magazine to the kate weekly. She’s always on the cover now. The issues just sit on the shelves unsold. She lacks the appeal of Diana and even ferg ie way back when. Trying to make her happen her steel is concerned with doing little work.
I just think it’s funny. Meghan was just on the cover looking gorgeous so they gotta call up People with some Kate is great quotes. Kate is on the cover a lot but still. Having Kate follow-up with a cover title about how she is reclaiming her role is kind of funny. Reclaiming from what? Or should we say from whom? It’s like clockwork.
I wonder how Kate became this person.
It seems to always have been William’s way. Wanting anything Harry had. Harry wrote about it in Spare, that William was still competing with him- and harry internally was like- you have a wife and children and everything you want- how are we still in competition, you won? (or something vaguely to that effect)
The grand gestures for this audience of 2. Two victims of abuse, and the abusers will take any control or attention they can get.
Oh, wait. Once i wrote that, it made sense.
Toxic and abusive.
Kate should sue disney.
That marrying a prince crap and living happily ever after in the kingdom, is not a thing.
I think they’re both sad, damaged people who never matured. Willie never got the therapy he needed, while Katie became damaged during her waity years. It was Willie who kept breaking up with her, never the other way around. Katie’s insecurity and resentment were compounded when Meghan entered the scene.
I remember how Katie once made a big deal about the present she gave Harry one Christmas at Sandringham – a “grow your own girlfriend” kit during his Bridget Jones years.
It was a big thing in the press at the time. Probably a Carole leak. But fast forward to Spare, Harry does not mention this gift at all. Harry never considered her core to him whereas Katie thought she was at the centre of his life hence her behaviour over the dresses. She was being eclipsed, but let’s face it, she was never the star of the Windsor show despite the Middleton attempt to convince the public otherwise (MVP? Really? 😂 Chuck won’t be happy).
Just what I thought too – Does Chuck know that Duchess Doolittle is the MVP of the family? He won’t be happy to hear that and will start throwing pens again!
Kate liked having Harry as third wheel. imo. Which is why she had that grow a girlfriend gift. Chelsy outdid Kate in the work department and got a degree in Law, Kate probably did not appreciate that. And then later Meghan came along who had a career and worked before she joined the RF. I think Carole really thought she could get Harry and Pippa together and stories about their “chemistry” at the wedding of William and Kate made the news. Harry had to publicly deny they were an “item.”
She’s lazy and lacks real inner steel. Didn’t her dad tell William don’t work her too hard before the wedding.
She’s always struck me as the type of 40 something who still needs her mum to micro manage her life.
I doubt she and William could run a home and work like millions of people do – they’re cosseted, sheltered, and have an army of staff.
As for beloved to the nation I live in Scotland and she’s never been a talking point among neighbours or the community.
People don’t care as much for the royals here as the press would have you believe.
I mean I think she does have an inner steel. She’s just steely about shallow things like cutting out the competition. As opposed to making connections and creating something meaningful.
Kate should sue Carole Middleton because she is the one who maintained this prince chase even when William publicly humiliated her during the dating years. And that bizarre dynamic of a mother shopping out her daughters to rich men with titles was in place well before Kate even met William. For all the talk of the Middletons being refreshing and normal, they are in fact no different than the aristos of olden days who sold off her their daughters in the marriage mart for a title and access to power. They are mercenary and seeing as how kate is stunted as an adult, they failed as parents too.
Too funny. It seems like Kate’s management of expectations is “doing whatever she wants.” And I suppose, why not, if she’s “even more beloved”? But Foreman to throw in that little dig about how Kate’s moments are memorable, not Instagrammable….
Is she beloved? As a British person that’s not the impression I get. I feel she is heavily promoted in the press as the royal woman who is great because she ‘is not Meghan ‘ but beloved? I don’t think so. I think she is liked well enough by the British public I don’t think she is beloved…
I think it means the tabloids and the royal historians and reporters get repeat that she’s beloved over and over. It’s the same people that claim Camilla is a beloved queen. So yeah. The feeling towards her seems more like one of indifference. Bc otherwise why the need to repeatedly say over and over agin how beloved she is. It’s giving brainwash.
She’s definitely not as beloved as Diana. Simple proof when she disappeared last year.
I imagine Kate is as beloved as any member of the royal family that is still alive. The UK polls say she and William are the most popular living royals, but that’s the most popular of an increasingly unpopular institution, so what does that really mean?
Nobody is breathlessly waiting in line to know what Camzilla is wearing. However, K used to rep mainly British fashion and even though I’m not into her style, I can see that it was helpful. She might not have Meghan’s level of support, but guaranteed behind the scenes, clothing, accessory and jewellery designers do not appreciate the black out on free advertising. Total own goal, IF K is the reason for this decision–otherwise, short-sighted from whoever cut her budget.
I never waited to see what Keen would wear next. She was always rather bland. And I noticed how she copied others when she started dressing like Jecca.
Me neither. She’s got a naturally fussy, 1940’s movie star meets prairie grandmother vibe, preferably with buttons and bows. However, at one point, if she wore something, it definitely got attention and sold out. Her not doing this anymore is not good for people whose designs she could showcase, and this is easy enough for her to do. Wear it and bring attention to it, basta.
She has no personality. She is eager to please Willie but that’s about it. There’s nothing authentic about Lazy. This is what happens when you don’t cultivate your sense of self and instead copy who you think are your betters.
Another missed opportunity for Kate to speak about re-wearing items (esp UK designers), the surprising quality of high street clothes.
Everyone is feeling the pinch, and Kate would be wise to subtly advertise ways in which she’s thrifty. She could even refer to drugstore brands for makeup and skincare.
Hold up. She’s ahead of the curve in creating meaningful moments as opposed to an Instagrammable moment. Wow these people just have to get their petty digs in. Bc that was clearly an aside towards Meghan who just rejoined insta. Guess Meghan being back on insta really did have some people shook.
They are absolutely shook. I guess the comment on Meg back on instagram could be seen as dig but who has more impact? Who is being talked about daily? Who’s posts generate millions of views that are broken down and dissected across the media? Who is the one selling out pans and aprons over a lifestyle show? Kate is not memorable and has almost no impact. That little comment about Meg is merely a face saving measure.
Yeah, I saw that quote too. These journalists are so upset that Meghan is back on Instagram.
There is also this little dig “one of quiet confidence, resilience and relatability.”. The emphasis is on relatability.
In regards to managing expectations. There are not expectations on Kate at this time. They are happy when she just turns up.
They need to stop with this because Kate was only getting attention when she was missing for months and there were insane lies like the doctored photo. Once she showed up people stopped caring.
“And she’s ahead of the curve — creating the meaningful moment rather than the Instagrammable moment.” Yes, there you have it and we all see it. The whole purpose of the article was to make this point, and the whole point of Kate doing more is Meghan on instagram. Nothing to prevent Kate from doing something interesting, fun, entertaining, informative, inspirational, exciting on instagram herself. They could create a whole personality for Kate.
Enough with this PR articles, it’s all so embarassing
Kate’s face on the cover does not sell issues. They need to tone it down and find other stories at People
Is that her face? I’m not convinced!
Foreman: “restrained elegance”
😂 yup, flashing during the SK state visit was definitely elegant and highly restrained.
Sarahcs – she looks so different. Strangely the teeth and smile remind me of Eugenie 🤔
If she worked half as much as she seems to brief about it her schedule would be far busier…
She is so thin that it is painful to look at her. If you would just cut her hair, gain 10 lbs, she would look so much better.
I wish she would do a sit down interview. It would be more meaningful and impactful than having these sycophants in the British and Australian media talk about her. I really think that Kate did intend on not being seen except for a few events this year but that all changed when Meghan returned to Instagram and her show came out.
I will say that this is the one thing I think Kate has done very well – basically she has always set super low expectations for her appearances and work schedule so when she does 10 events in 3 months, it feels like a lot. and I do think there is always some sort of motivation behind what seems like a busy month or two of appearances – here, she’s clearly motivated by Meghan. KP overplayed their hand with the remission announcement timed for the original release of WLM, so she’s had to be relatively consistently busy for the past two months – if she had just popped out again the week WLM premiered without having been seen since mid January it would have been too obvious.
but Kate has always been lazy and has always made it perfectly clear in the press that she is going to do the bare minimum as a working royal and that no one can make her do anything she doesn’t want to do.
I think part of the issue now is that she’s being benched from events she WANTS to do – the big tiara events. I wonder if that’s part of the motivation here, if she was told “you can’t only show up to the tiara events and not do anything else otherwise” so basically she’s working so she can go to the next state dinner or whatever.
Charles and cams are going to Italy in April so any state dinner would be held there. I guess the real test will be the next state dinner in the UK and whether or not Charles lets her attend. He still iced her out at the commonwealth day service recently, so I don’t think she is on his good side yet.
The commonwealth service was…..something else. I wouldn’t really think a lot of it (its busy, lots going on, etc) except that he did the same thing at the state welcome in November for the Qatari king and queen (I think it was Qatar?) – he completely ignored her curtsy and iced her out. And again at the CWS she curtseyed to his back with no acknowledgement from him.
I dont know what’s going on, but thats not a good sign.
I also think she got back to work cause
it seemed like there was (maybe still is?) a real effort to sideline her.
Kate got back to work because Meghan is everywhere 😯
Yes, she’s nothing if not competitive. Too bad just showing up on mag covers but never mentioning or publicly contributing to her “favourite” charities/causes and keeping them in the spotlight, is also her tendency. She “works” so seldomly that her causes probably feel forgotten because they can’t count on her regular support. Meg, OTOH is always using her platform to name check and publicly donate to her favourite causes even when not visiting them.
Are her roots gray in that cover photo?
That would actually make her a bit interesting. As it is, she’s just boring as hell.
She’s had pretty gray roots for a while. I can’t remember if it was after George or Charlotte, but at one point at one of her early engagements back after birth her roots were pretty obvious and there was a lot of gray. And I say that with zero criticism, women go gray at all different ages (my aunt went gray at 30 or something) and while I know some are okay with it (I’m starting to have some gray hairs and I’m just letting it happen for now), some aren’t.
That vulva necklace needs to go back into the vault and stay there.