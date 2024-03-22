In a new video, the Princess of Wales announces that she has cancer

The entire British and international press have been begging Kensington Palace to put the Princess of Wales in front of a camera and simply have her thank everyone for their support and provide some kind of explanation for what’s going on with her. Finally, today, they did just that. No more games, no more manipulated photos, no more weird TMZ sightings. The Princess of Wales now says that she underwent major abdominal surgery and after the surgery, the doctors found the presence of cancer. She is now being treated for cancer. Here’s the video:

Our thoughts and prayers go out to her. If you recall, in January, Kensington Palace released a formal announcement about Kate’s abdominal surgery. Nowhere in that statement did the word “cancer” appear, although within the same newscycle as the statement, palace sources were telling reporters from every major news outlet that Kate did not or does not have cancer. You can say… well, her focus was on her recovery and, as she says in this video, figuring out what to tell her children. I understand that, and I have sympathy for it, but it’s just another example of Kensington Palace burning through their credibility and goodwill.

This video also means, I’m sure, that all of the talk about Kate turning up to church on Windsor on Easter Sunday is gone as well. This is effectively an extension – as it should be! – on her recuperation time.