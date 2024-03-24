Shakira: ‘For a long time I put my career on hold, to be next to’ Gerard Pique

Shakira has had a rough few years. In 2022, she learned that her longtime partner Gerard Pique was cheating on her with Clara Chia Marti in their shared home in Barcelona. Shakira left Pique soon after, and he turned his side-chick into his official. Shakira left Barcelona and moved to Miami, but not before the Spanish tax authorities claimed she owed them millions. Shakira made a lot of noise about fighting until the bitter end, but she ended up settling and taking a suspended sentence. Presumably, she’s done with Spain completely now. There was some good news though – she released a diss track about Pique which became a huge crossover hit, and now she’s releasing a full album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. Shakira chatted with the Times of London about leaving Pique and Spain, and her fresh start in Miami.
The pressure to sing in English back in the day: When she crossed over to the anglophone market in 2001, she says, “it was a true challenge for me to export my music in Spanish. There wasn’t so much receptivity from any gatekeepers in the industry and I felt sometimes that I was carrying a whole mountain on my shoulders, like Atlas. It was really hard to gain the respect of a very male-oriented industry that was also very prejudiced against Hispanic artists. All of that has changed. It’s a much more democratic world in which people make their own decisions about who they want to listen to.”
Her diss song, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”: “It helped me exorcise a lot of the demons that were tormenting me. And it felt good.” She won a Latin Grammy for the song, which was presented to her by Sergio Ramos, formerly of Real Madrid, the sworn enemies of Piqué’s Barcelona. That was mischievous of the organisers. “Or a cosmic joke,” she says with a smile.
What her sons think about her diss track: “They know that there’s only one way to live life and it’s accepting the pain. And each one of us has different ways of doing that.” For her it’s writing songs, and the same goes for Milan. “When his father and I were going through separation, he wrote two amazing songs, the kind that will bring you to tears.”
Putting her career on hold for Pique: “For a long time I put my career on hold, to be next to Gerard, so he could play football. There was a lot of sacrifice for love.”
She hangs out with the Beckhams in Miami: “I’ve talked to Victoria quite a few times since I arrived. We’re always talking about when I’m going to go watch a match and I know Milan wants to. We haven’t been able to meet up yet, but we’re on WhatsApp. I met David a long time ago, when he used to play for Real Madrid. That was before I started my relationship with one of the Barca players.”
She thinks Pique will regret his choices: She’s more forthcoming about Ultima (Last), a pretty piano ballad on which she sings: “Surely with time you’ll regret it/ And some day you’ll want to come back to my door.” Is that about…? “Voldemort, that one that shouldn’t be mentioned? It’s hopefully the last song that I will write about this, and to him.” It was the final song she wrote for the album. “I felt that there was still something there, stuck in my throat, and I needed to get it out. I played it to the marketing head at Sony and he started crying. I’d never seen a man cry in my studio before.”
Whether she learned of Pique’s affair through missing jam: Did she discover Piqué’s alleged infidelity via a pot of jam? It was claimed in the Spanish media that some of her jam disappeared from their home in Barcelona. She knew that Piqué and their children hated jam and the suggestion was that another woman had eaten it. It’s an outlandish story, but, well, this is Shakira. She claims not to know what I’m talking about, which seems unlikely, and insists it’s “not true”.
“For a long time I put my career on hold, to be next to Gerard, so he could play football. There was a lot of sacrifice for love.” In 2022, Shakira gave a cover interview to Elle, where she went in further detail – in a raw way – of the sacrifices she made to live in Spain, to be with Pique, to put her career on hold to have children. While I know she has no regrets and she loves her sons very much, I’m just reminded yet again that Gerard Pique is a selfish douchebag and that women should always avoid these one-sided sacrifices. Pique got a global superstar to give up her career and be a stay-at-home mom without having to “sacrifice” anything himself. Then he cheated on her and bad-mouthed her to all of his friends and on and on. Normalize sending your exes to prison.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
I have no love for Shakira’s music, but that women makes me hate GP, he represents everything a partner should no be. I hope she does well with her album and she/her kids heal from all the sadness and hate they feel because of the separation. The beckhams are good people, they always seem to be there when someone is down.
I agree with StillDouchesOfCambridge that GP is a mega douche. Shakira earned her Grammy off of him, he wound up booed by his supporters and she gets on with his rival team. She really came into her own leaving him, but it sucks that she wasn’t allowed to be much more than his living support while he played football.
As to the taxes: Shakira got what she deserved there.
What kind of a man brings his mistress to the bed where his wife sleeps in? What kind of a woman goes to another woman’s home and defiles the sanctity of. Gerard and Clara Chia were both wrong and they degraded themselves by doing it. They deserve each other. Poor Shakira, she had to put up with a witch of a defacto mother in law who treated her a like a peasant unworthy of her son. Time erases pain and Shakira is now living in Sunny warm Miami not in cold Barcelona. She is surrounded by movie stars and entertainers. Her career has skyrocketed once again. The only mistake Shakira made was to have chosen a man 10 years younger than her to be her partner. He was 23 when she snatched him up which in male years is like 17 years of age. I am pretty sure she will chose wisely next time around.
About the mother in law: i will never forget how GP put out some tweet or IG about the mother of his children that said her fans are barbaric and uncultered because they are latin americans.
Probably his family looked down on her for being latina.
oops, my husband is 11 years younger than me, by reading your words, now I should be expecting the worse from every single day. Let’s be real. Pique would have cheated on anyone. He has a huge chip on his shoulder and his mommy is no help.
I love Shaki’s former music, I dislike what she is been putting out for years now, but she deserves her comeback.
“He was 23 when she snatched him up which in male years is like 17 years of age. ”
Uhmm. What? Do you mean men don’t age like women? Let’s not infantilize men at least on gossip blogs. Media does it each day every day for grown men.
Pique is a doouchebag, it’s been known. But also, Shakira wasn’t (and isn’t) some poor no name who was forced to put her career on hold because she relied on her partner financially. No, she chose to put her career on hold to chase after a known fuckboi.
There were rumblings about their relationship from the start, including rumors about him cheating on a regular basis.
And she got what she deserved as far as the taxes go. A lot of celebrities get in trouble in Spain over taxes. And I can’t stand ultra wealthy people try to get out of paying their share of taxes.
“Normalize sending your exes to prison” just made my morning! I needed a good laugh 🤣 I love Shakira and I hope she tours soon! Maybe at the end of her shows she can bring out a Gerard piñata
I would not put my job on hold for anyone and I would not accept this kind of a sacrifice either. Sooner or later resent will appear.
The fact that Pique accepted it should have been a red flag.
IT resembles a bit with Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady.