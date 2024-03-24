Gavin Rossdale on his divorce: ‘Less said, soonest mended and I said nothing’

Gossip history: Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani’s marriage fell apart in the summer of 2015 and the immediate rumors involved Gwen being sick of his cheating, specifically his alleged years-long affair with their children’s nanny. While Gavin never publicly admitted to bangin’ the nanny, Gwen made it pretty clear at the time that she had learned something which shook her to her core and did irreparable harm to their marriage. Within a few months, Gwen moved on quickly with Blake Shelton and the rest is history – Blake loves her sons fiercely and Gwen is (in my opinion) a million times happier with Blake than she ever was with Gavin. The only one salty about any of this is Gavin. For years, there have been occasional reports that Gavin hates that his sons adore Blake, and Gavin doesn’t appreciate the fact that Gwen and the boys spend so much time in Oklahoma. Their divorce was not a happy “conscious uncoupling” where everyone gets along for the sake of the kids. There’s bitterness there, and it’s on Gavin’s side. Speaking of:
Gavin Rossdale wishes he had “more of a connection” with ex-wife Gwen Stefani. The Bush frontman, who shares three kids with the “Rich Girl” songstress, said in a new interview that he felt “handcuffed” because he didn’t want to “say anything negative” about his ex.
“I never thought I’d ever get divorced. So there’s a simple shame in my life,” Rossdale, 58, said on Wednesday’s episode of the “Amy & T.J.” podcast with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. “I feel bad for my kids, that’s it,” he went on, noting that both of his parents had been married three times and he never wanted his kids to have a similar experience.
“I wish I could have found a way to not have that in their lives. It wasn’t fun for me to come from a broken home. It can be quite debilitating for kids … the overriding things is you don’t want to let your kids down,” he said of sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10.
The British hitmaker, who wed Stefani, 54, in 2002, split from her in 2015 amid rumors he cheated on her with their nanny.
“The biggest thing would be when you see the kids that sometimes there’s a loss. It’d be nice if there was more of a connection with the person who made them with me,” Rossdale added, without naming the No Doubt singer directly.
“I go to a lot of events where there’s ‘the other team,’ so to speak, and I just feel really proud of myself in my consistency as a father. I know in my heart that I’m super consistent,” Rossdale said, seemingly referencing Stefani and Shelton, 47.
He went on to describe their “debilitating” divorce as a “very contentious, hugely emotional, flared-up situation.”
“Less said, soonest mended and I said nothing,” he went on. “I’m handcuffed because I would never want to overly say anything negative about [my sons’] mom. That’s just not right.”
He added, “I think that there’s no accidents in life so you are where you’re meant to be. So I don’t live in regret … life just unfolds how it should.”
The undercurrent of this seems to be “how could SHE leave ME” with a heavy dash of “why is she so much happier with HIM?” I’ll be generous to Gavin – apart from the alleged nanny-banging, no one ever accused him of being a bad father. He loves his kids and wants to be a big part of their lives and that’s nice. But Gavin’s complaints about his divorce and how there’s still some acrimony between he and Gwen… like, you’re not the victim here. She never would have divorced you if you weren’t f–king around so much. What really bugs me the most is that he’s positioning himself as the more mature one – “Less said, soonest mended and I said nothing.” GMAFB.
Don’t cheat if you want your marriage to last.
Right?! My first question to him is why did you cheat if you wanted a good relationship? If you feel like you’re not in a good relationship, address that and if necessary, move on. Don’t cheat.
He even had a kid at some point, she put up with a lot of his BS and now he complains she had enough. Good grief, look at yourself in the mirror mate!
Ironic that he unloaded this stuff on the cheaters podcast 🙄 😆
Daisy is from a relationship long before he ever was with Gwen — he just didn’t know about her until after he and Gwen were married.
My ex did the same and was shocked, SHOCKED, that I didn’t think the marriage was worth saving. FAFO. Funny how some people are so surprised by the blindingly obvious.
Pro tip – using phrases like “the other team” doesn’t help build a connection with the other parent.
Right? Won’t even say her name? Way to endear yourself to your kids, not even saying their mom’s name.
It’s hilarious to me that he’s unloading all his emotional baggage to Amy R and TJ of all people. I was a huge No Doubt and Bush fan back in the 90s and I remember this whole thing playing out. At the time, he was the bigger star and she seemed clingy. One time when he dumped her she got braces, bangs and dyed her hair pink (which was wild at the time) and I totally understood how she felt. Gwen had to travel a very long road of never being good enough for him and I am so thrilled she’s done with him and happy with Blake. G can kick rocks because he’s the one who did this to her and his boys.
That’s the part that cracked me up completely. They had a big old cheaters pity party.
If you never wanted your kids to have to deal with divorce, you shouldn’t have put your penis in everything that moves,
The way Blake looks at her when they perform together is swoon-worthy. He really knows how lucky he is. I thought it was a PR relationship in the beginning!
‘Cheaters pity party’ sounds about right!!
Accountability = 0
She put up with so much even before the cheating though! Things kept coming up about his past which she had no idea about. Al pretty embarrassing for her.
Right, didn’t he have a whole other child she never knew about?!
There is a complete lack of accountability from this man. I was around for this relationship – she was obsessed with him and he never acted like she was good enough and took her for granted . he thought she would just stick around for his BS forever. And somehow he acts like this is all her fault and that she’s the problem because he destroyed her trust to the point she can’t even stand to talk to him. Take responsibility Gavin.
I don’t know Gavin – from where I stand the home those boys are in with their mom looks the very opposite of “broken”.
Wow – what a loser. First off, it’s kind of fitting that he’s going on the TJ/Amy podcast. They all seem like delusional, selfish cheaters! And he goes out of his way to avoid saying Gwen’s name, calling her “the person who made [the kids] with me”. There’s something very pathetic and childish about that. I don’t think Gwen has any doubts about her current situation – a guy that adores her and her boys- but if she ever needed reassurance that she made the right call, this is it.
He wishes he had more of a connection with the mother of his children yet he takes no responsibility for destroying her trust in him. Sleeping with the nanny, an employee in their house, and who knows how many other people took his focus away from his children and set a horrible example. He’s impressed with his parenting but I’m not.
No mention of his ‘surprise’ other child. They might be getting along swimmingly now but he fought hard when that came out.
Yikes, I read a lot of stories about this guy sleeping with fans while still married to Gwen. I don’t know if Gwen knew all that. But, no one can forgive a man sleeping with the nanny. Someone you trust with your own children, invite to your home, eats your food, chats with you. That would cause years long trust issues, it is such an emotionally abusive behavior. I am so happy, Gwen left and found her peace.
Anne Helen Peterson wrote a great profile about Stefani years ago. The essence of it was, that Stefani is great at branding, and she’s maybe a bit rebellious, but she has also always considered herself a good Catholic girl who was gonna stand by her man, with all the ‘supportive woman’ trappings of traditional femininity. In light of that, I think part of Gavin’s deep and lasting bitterness is that she followed him around, elevated his ego, and paid for their lifestyle after his music career stalled (what does he even do anymore?), and then she DARED to leave him.
Sounds like he’s saying ‘there’s a LOT I could say about Gwen but I won’t, ’cause I’m such a good guy’. Give me break. 🙄
I have always been a fan of Gavin and Bush, but his attitude post divorce has been a big yikes. I try hard to separate the two because I enjoy his music.
I do side-eye Blake Shelton (never found him remotely attractive) but given I read how traditional and conservative Gwen is, it makes sense to me. I don’t know how Gavin and Gwen got along regarding religion etc to being with.
He sounds, to me, very much bitter, which given he is a Scorpio that tracks(I have an abundant amount of Scorpios in my life). Gwen is a Libra and I don’t know how that worked with Gavin. I’ve known Scorpios have not done well romantically with Libras at all. Since Blake is a Gemini that seems a better fit for her astrologically speaking.
Go kick rocks Loser — Gwen righteously dumped you and is clearly happier for the life she and Blake have created for the boys.
All the boo-hoos for you and the loss(es) you’ve suffered to feed your ego.
p.s. you look like crap to boot!
It’s a shame he wrote some bangers but now puts this out there & dilutes that message.