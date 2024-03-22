“Lenny Kravitz is a huge fan of his future son-in-law Channing Tatum” links

Lenny Kravitz on Channing Tatum, who is engaged to Zoe Kravitz: “He’s a great guy. We got on really well. We hang out, and we talk. He’s a very soulful human being. He was raised well. He has manners and class.” [Buzzfeed]
Gisele Bundchen looks a bit freshened up to me. [Socialite Life]
Celine Dion announced the starting lineup at the Bruins game. [LaineyGossip]
People are obsessed with the X-Men ‘97 trailer. [OMG Blog]
Ben Affleck is filming The Accountant 2. [Just Jared]
Things are moving in the right direction for President Biden. [Pajiba]
Sydney Sweeney stepped out in black lace. [Go Fug Yourself]
It’s nice to see Fan Bingbing out and about. [RCFA]
Would Lisa Rinna do RHOBH again? [Seriously OMG]
This 90 Day Fiance woman looks like Selena Gomez. [Starcasm]
Megan Fox confirms that she & Machine Gun Kelly did break off their engagement for a time, but it kind of feels like they never put the engagement back on? [Hollywood Life]
I don’t know much about Channing Tatum, but surely he knows he’s being held to a high standard.
I honestly had no idea those two were even dating.
Lenny Kravitz probably is a great in-law too!
They could be gym buddies.
I will never forget how the polls lied to us in 2016. I take zero comfort in polls now.
Wow. Kate has cancer and is going through chemo. Sorry for the thread jack
I came to do the same thing!!!
RAN HERE to say the same thing. Holy cow!
Same! Holy shit. 1) they finally clarified something 2) I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.
Same.
I can understand wanting privacy, but lordy if they had announced this two weeks ago think how different everything would have been.
I hope she has a complete recovery. Cancer is horrible.
I know she’s widely despised around here but I wouldn’t wish that on anyone. I’m glad I didn’t get dragged into the speculation game but that’s mostly because I despise the monarchy and don’t generally care about the BRF posts. Still, Cancer is awful and it’s sad that she’s dealing with this.
I felt like we were all barrelling in a car that was abozt the crash. And it does feel like that. I hope she recovers fully and soon. I also hope they will post some updates about her in tje coming months. And wouldn’t you know disgusting POS DM made it about Harry.
What’s so much worse is how the BRF has treated Kate, allowing the suspicions to run wild, blaming her for the photo fiasco, and ultimately forcing her to sit alone for that video. Sure we’ve been critical of her behavior on this site, but the BRF is a powerful institution who has been absolutely monstrous to her. And no one has ever wished this for the mother of three young children.
didn’t they deliberately say she didn’t have cancer? Why lie?
Her video said originally they thought the issue was non cancerous but once they did biopsies after the surgery it was found to be cancerous.
it was said to not be cancer (but I think that came from becky english, I dont think it was from KP officially) and at the time a lot of people scratched their heads bc what a weird thing to include, like no one was thinking cancer until they said that, you know?
I’ve never liked Kate, but this is terrible. I watched the video and she looks very tired and drawn and even thinner. I hope this site is able to treat her more graciously in the future.
Finally, the truth. I hope everyone in the press and the online world will leave her alone now and let her deal with her medical health in privacy. I feel for her kids. It’s a scary time.
If this had been announced earlier they would have garnered so much sympathy. But they bungled it and made it more stressful for Kate with the photoshop fallout. The PR on this has been a disaster.
Will her fans extend the same graciousness to others?
Sorry to hear about this but just makes what the Palace did even worse. She says she has the support of William but this wasn’t the way to go about this. And why the KP say that what she had wasn’t cancer? Just terrible all around. The Palace threw Kate under bus.
Poor Kate. She does look very ill in that video. But you have to admit that the way they handled the whole thing has been wrong. So much goodwill would have been given her should they had been honest from the getgo. Nonetheless wish her a speedy recovery.
Lenny is so darn pretty.