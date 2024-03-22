“Lenny Kravitz is a huge fan of his future son-in-law Channing Tatum” links

Lenny Kravitz on Channing Tatum, who is engaged to Zoe Kravitz: “He’s a great guy. We got on really well. We hang out, and we talk. He’s a very soulful human being. He was raised well. He has manners and class.” [Buzzfeed]

Gisele Bundchen looks a bit freshened up to me. [Socialite Life]

Celine Dion announced the starting lineup at the Bruins game. [LaineyGossip]

People are obsessed with the X-Men ‘97 trailer. [OMG Blog]

Ben Affleck is filming The Accountant 2. [Just Jared]

Things are moving in the right direction for President Biden. [Pajiba]

Sydney Sweeney stepped out in black lace. [Go Fug Yourself]

It’s nice to see Fan Bingbing out and about. [RCFA]

Would Lisa Rinna do RHOBH again? [Seriously OMG]

This 90 Day Fiance woman looks like Selena Gomez. [Starcasm]

Megan Fox confirms that she & Machine Gun Kelly did break off their engagement for a time, but it kind of feels like they never put the engagement back on? [Hollywood Life]