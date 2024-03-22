Tominey: Princess Kate has ‘no understanding of the gravity’ of her manipulated pics

The royalist media has some understanding that the Princess of Wales’s Mother’s Day frankenphoto fiasco cannot be buried or ignored. They tried that and it came back and bit them on the ass. So they’ve been trying other methods of deflection and minimization – first it was “everyone edits photos,” then it was “Kate just wanted her kids to look cute.” Then it was “but Prince Harry and Meghan manipulate their photos too,” only that was such an egregious lie, every outlet has now backtracked on their claims. Throughout it all, I haven’t even gotten the sense that William and Kate understand how badly they f–ked up and how their haphazard propaganda means that the monarchy’s credibility has taken a huge hit. Speaking of, Camilla Tominey wrote another piece about the fiasco after her first effort landed with a dull thump. “Picture agencies, paparazzi and the Palace: The battle to control the truth” is partly a history lesson of how “the Windsors have always taken their own photos,” but there are several interesting quotes critical of poor, “demonized” Kate and William. And because it’s Tominey, there’s a lot of whataboutism with the Sussexes too. Some highlights:
The Mother’s Day photo: Yet the decision by picture agencies to issue a “kill notice” withdrawing the Mothering Sunday photograph, which was taken by Prince William but edited by his wife, lays bare a tension that has been building in recent years over the extent to which the royals have exercised that control. It’s not just a problem that members of the Royal family are sidelining professional photographers, and consequently the picture agencies that distribute their work, such as Getty Images, Reuters and Agence France-Press. It is also the amateur nature of the editing – and its implications for a media trying to be as accountable as possible to the public.
Photo agencies can’t trust the Windsors: As Martin Keene, a former group picture editor at the Press Association, points out: “All picture agencies have truth and accuracy [in] their DNA – it’s something that really matters to them. The only thing that they have is their trust and their credibility and they need to know that, for their clients and the people who look at their pictures – the readers, the viewers – that their picture really was what the photographer saw when the picture was taken, and that it hasn’t been manipulated since that time.”
Control freak royals: One former royal photographer explained: “A lot of this has stemmed from William and Harry being control freaks when it comes to pictures of their own children. They grew up hating the paparazzi for chasing Princess Diana around and have had a tendency to tar all royal photographers with the same brush. So, with the odd exception, we no longer see royal photographers – the ones who cover the day-to-day official engagements and all the overseas tours – being invited in to take more candid family photographs. Instead, the royals either photograph their children themselves or choose their own pet photographer to take more intimate shots. And that can sometimes lead to problems.”
An agency insider criticized Kate: While photographic agencies do allow photographers to make minor adjustments to images (such as cropping), photographs which have been digitally manipulated must carry an editor’s note before being sent out. According to one agency insider: “It’s nice that the Princess has been shooting her own stuff but she appears to have no understanding of the gravity of what she’s done by changing the image before putting it out for circulation.”
Archie’s christening photo: The picture agencies are now investigating two other photographs, including Prince Archie’s official christening picture, taken by fashion photographer Chris Allerton in 2019. Getty said the portrait – showing the two-month-old with Meghan, Prince Harry, King Charles, Camilla, William, Kate, Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland and Princess Diana’s sisters – had been “digitally enhanced”, a claim Allerton has described as “a load of cobblers”. It came after an editor’s note was placed on an image of the late Queen with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren which was snapped by Catherine in August 2022 at Balmoral. As the controversy around Allerton’s photograph shows, however, even using professional photographers can present a challenge for the royals – especially if they are perceived to be “in the pay” of the principals. Royals have traditionally always had their “favourites”. For Diana, it was Tim Graham. For Camilla, it is Hugo Burnand, who took the official Coronation photographs.
Using a favored professional photographer: As one picture editor explained: “The trouble with this approach is the images produced are designed to cast the subject in as favourable light as possible. Therefore the images aren’t a true representation. It’s not the same as having a photojournalist take the pictures from a position of complete impartiality.” Invariably such photographs end up being “edited” by a spin doctor, rather than a professional picture editor, which can again lead to problems. “These people aren’t trained to spot inconsistencies and potential manipulations,” added the picture editor.
Michael Middleton just got tossed under the bus too: “The truth is that the royals have got form when it comes to manipulating their own pictures. I remember being quite suspicious of some images taken by Kate’s father, Michael Middleton. There was obvious blurring and movement and darkening. Elements of it have been going on for years.”
Again, the controversy over Archie’s christening photos was a complete lie and Allerton spoke out in his own defense and Getty backtracked and removed the note. Tominey is just tossing Allerton and the Sussexes in the conversation as yet another deflection from how badly the Waleses f–ked up. That being said, Tominey at least acknowledges the f–kup. The thing is, the conversation about “it’s bad to have a favored professional photographer” is kind of weird given the fact that we’ve gotten some very prominent examples of photographers coming out to defend their integrity within this same newscycle. They tried to say Misan Harriman manipulated his portrait of the Sussexes, and Misan clapped back HARD. Same with Allerton. If anything, this shows why the palace should always use professional photographers who are willing to defend themselves and their work. Also: that mention of Michael Middleton is a warning shot, huh?
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace & Sussex Royal IG.
This is what comes from living in an echo chamber of your own self importance.
Absolutely. OK, fragile infantalized Kate had NO IDEA she can’t just cobble together and make up images for legitimate agencies. How does not one of their advisors know the standards? Even someone making minimum wage should be able to google it or call up the AP and ask.
There are so many things that bother me about the BM messaging about W&K but the insistence on pretending these are two people just working away without any staff or support is rapidly turning into the dumbest.
Exactly, the echo chamber of Kate never put a foot wrong 🤣🤣🤣 I ALWAYS THOUGHT KATE WAS A FRAUD AND SHE JUST PROVED ME RIGHT 🤣🤣🤣
“Days after Kate Middleton photo blunder Britain’s Royal Family searches for new communications assistant. It pays just $33,000 but you’ll get free lunch!”
https://www.google.com/amp/s/fortune.com/2024/03/21/royal-family-communication-assistant-kate-middleton-photo/amp/
Exactly!! They think they can do no wrong. Now they are trying to drag the Sussexes into their fake photo mess because they don’t take responsibility for their actions and try to point the finger everywhere but at themselves.
I’m just Kate, anywhere else I’d be a eight.
Is it my destiny to live and die a life of white fragility?
An 8??? She’s a 6.5 on a good day, and that’s not taking into account her horrid racist, narcissist lazy temperament!
Yeah I agree , she only got an 8 because it rhymes, luckily for her.
6.5?????? She’s .5 on an exceptional day.
😂😂😂
But yeah, Kate is definitely not an 8.
Love this!
I’m just Kate,
When I tell lies they still see the hate
I carry with me for Meghan for being more accomplished and beautiful than me.
Can you feel the jealousy?
I thought you meant 8 as in emotional maturity! I always think she’s like a child – sent to follow (stalk) William, staying at home after her degree, working part time on a sham job, hey presto, she captured a prince.
@MY3CENTS – 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 for the Barbie sendup!
Their problem is they want to have it both ways. They want infantilizing praise for the amateur when they think that it’s a good shot, and then it becomes oh but she’s too ignorant of the photography process when she gets called out for gross manipulation. As if any adult wouldn’t realize making a collage and presenting it as one picture is a bad thing. Also Harry is not a control freak about photos of his kids. I’m sure plenty of friends and family have photos of his children, he just doesn’t share them for public consumption . That doesn’t make them control freaks. They have to make it seem like what William and Kate do as publicly funded individuals, and what Harry and Meghan do as private citizens is the exact same, so that criticism is either spread out, or blunted when it’s aimed towards William and Kate.
She’s not a avid photographer – she’s just someone, anyone who clicks for a pic. Making it perfect manually… There’s no study behind it and no understanding as the reporter says. Im not sure if she’s aiming to say that kkkhan’t is innocent and didn’t mean any harm or she’s too stupid to understand the impact of what she has done.
Kate is superficial and would not take the time to really learn about photography.
Yeah, trying to have it both ways, on virtually everything, is actually their brand. And Harry not providing photos of his children, who are not protected by the royal protection service, is not the same as William using his children for cover and pr. Speaking of which, some have pointed out that along with Kate we haven’t seen the kids since Christmas either except for the Frankenphoto.
harry removed his children (and his wife and himself) from the public sphere so he could control things like pictures of them, so its very different from W&K as public figures.
This line from you – “As if any adult wouldn’t realize making a collage and presenting it as one picture is a bad thing” – love it because that’s essentially what she did. She made a collage. People are being deliberately obtuse about this and trying to act like this is about removing dirt from Charlotte’s face or touching up her hair. It is not. It is about creating a collage and saying “hey look at this picture of the happy Wales children and their mother!”
Re: the bit about using a favored professional photographer. You don’t need a photojournalist to take what are essentially behind the scenes pictures of Kate/Will/QEII with the kids, or with other family members, even if those photos are also to be released to the public. And no reason a favored photographer can’t take pictures at public events (e.g., Obama’s Pete Souza). A professional photographer will of course try to “cast the subject in as favorable light as possible”, pleasing poses, good angles, etc. That’s why they’re professionals. But a professional should know to PS a photo for public consumption within an inch of its life to make the subject look 10 years younger crosses a line. And you don’t need to be a photojournalist to know you can’t put people in a picture who weren’t present when it was taken.
A familiar pro will have been vetted for security clearance/background checks and all that, as well as being familiar with the subjects, streamlining the process for efficiency (which = cost effectiveness for anyone who cares about that).
Sounds as if she was given permission to roll the bus over Kate and the Mids. And, please, I am sure they have gone over any pix they have of H&M with a fine tooth comb. If there were any they could give the full-on treatment and prove they were altered, it would be front page with all the circles like Kate’s pix have been.
That sounds about right. William has literally no-one left to throw under the bus. Just Kate. Hence why there was a lot of bad press about the Middleton’s last year. And now it’s all just Kate. No-one else will go near him for this very reason. By the way, where’s CarolE? Have we seen a photo of her yet? A REAL photo? No? Maybe it’s because she’s hiding with Kate. And wherever they are, it’s not Windsor or Bucklebury.
Honestly, who would be the next scapegoat if PWT is finally allowed to divorce Kate? He won’t have anyone else to blame! Whomever he has lined up to be wife #2 should seriously consider this part of the role. She might get the title of Queen, but she’ll also get the title of scapegoat. Especially since Harry has removed himself from the equation.
‘no understanding of the gravity’, eh?
So, you’re either telling us she’s:
Dumb,
Incapacitated, or
Dead
Which is it?
She has a Masters (2.1) in Art History. Although achieving 2.1 is typically for someone who scored typically 60–69%. She’s smart enough to understand the “gravity” of what she’s done.
That did seem to be the quiet part out loud didn’t it? If Kate is incapacitated or deceased (and William is culpable for her condition) will they really be able to keep that and the facts around it hidden? What about the children? Will they have to live whatever lies the BM spin about this as they know the truth about their own reality? Are they being lied to too?
For 3 weeks the whole world has been screaming, “Bad Dog, Bad Dog!!” Even a family pet can understand that.
Isn’t Chris Jackson the photographer who is quite ‘creative’ with Photoshop?
Yes, he is. Considering that decent, honest photographers are catching flack (see this article: you would have no idea that Allerton never did anything wrong here!) , let’s have the media do a deep dive into each and every photo that Jackson has ever done associated with the royals, shall we.
I am interested to see what happens going forward with pictures of Kate that are heavily photoshopped. I remember derangers calling out a picture of his of Meghan from Remembrance Sunday as being photoshopped and he came out and said there were no touch ups to it. but we know he edits his Kate pictures because we’ll see video from an event and she looks different in the video than the pictures.
Misan has defended, and talked to Chris Allerton and it seems like Misan is considering legal action. Haters are spreading disgusting lies about Misan. Obama’s photographer has also spoken about the difference between Photoshop and manipulation. I wish more photographers would speak up to defend Misan and Allerton.
Me too, Becks! I still want them to do a deep dive into his previous work, because I highly doubt he has followed the same rules as Misan Harrison and Chris Allerton and the Sussex photographer are being accused of something they didn’t do. And I am curious as to photos of the royals from this day forward.
Yes, Jackson! The stuff he does makes her look unreal. Everyone around her is in basic lighting, she’s lit like a glowing halo is above her; at some events her face looks blurred to the level of a photo put onto canvas – see trooping, when she’s in green, yet everyone else looks normal. It’s mind blowing levels of editing. The staged photos, always of her looking over her shoulder before entering a venue (where she seems to know exactly where to look), or the car window shots, are so “done”. Some of the rushed out photos at big events, which have to hit the papers almost immediately, show a different look. And photos done with limited editing by others are so eye opening. Compare the edited up and gauzy video and pictures of Kate at the Natural History evening event against VF’s day time photos of her the same time –
https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2020/10/kate-2020-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-8831477/Kate-Middleton-visits-Natural-History-Museum-announce-Wildlife-Photographer-Year.html
Tominey’s hatred for all things Meghan shows everytime she writes any article re the Wales. She is just another hateful Meghan troll who cannot accept that Meghan came in as a confident woman who literally put the royals mystique to shame.
This is why Tominey is a true pos. She is deliberately misleading the public in this article. She mentions Allerton having a note on his photo but very conveniently doesn’t mention that Getty cleared his photo. While at the same time, she never even mentions Kate’s other photo that was found guilty of photo manipulation which is the one of the queen and her grandchildren. It’s deliberate and misleading.
Considering that nobody knows the status of Kate’s current physical and mental health, since KP is playing the cards so close to the vest, it’s possible she has no understanding of the gravity of anything right now.
Ugh, we know W took the picture and supposedly placed it online for Mother’s Day. We also know that K is paying for that. We do not know if she actually edited it because she hasn’t been seen or heard from yet. I have no issue throwing her under the bus for earlier pix, that are attributable to her. This one is actually W’s fault, because he’s the one who let it see the light of day. It would be really nice to have this twit have to take responsibility for his mistakes as well.
I noticed what she did there too, ML. This spin that William took the picture and Kate “edited” it has now been adopted as gospel by the royal sycophants.
We get to the truth and then we pull back… William did not take the photo; Kate did not take the photo. William authorized the surgery of the photo and released the doctored image as his own. When the botch was found out, he blamed Kate.
Caribbean, I stand corrected: William was announced as the photographer of the Frankenphoto, and LOL, he is still listed as the official photographer of that image. And originally William is the one who placed that image online and let everyone see it. 😈 I am so happy that he cannot undo that, since he wanted the credit for it so badly.
CARMEN – Exactly! They’re still desperately trying to convince us that K is thinking this, feeling that, saying this, doing that… yet we don’t even know that she’s alive.
Exactly Carmen. It’s more likely that the public aren’t being told the gravity of her situation.
Watching the British press very (very very) begrudgingly – could see this with the interviewer who spoke to Tina Brown yesterday as well – admit that things are extremely borked to the point they cannot be unborked while still pitifully holding on to bs no one believes any longer (Kate took and edited the photo, that the photo had an origin photo and wasn’t just a Franken Pic, etc) is so fascinating and disturbing?
With every piece doubling down on unbelievable details they harm their credibility further, but bc of the arrangement with the palaces and their sad desperate belief they can right this ship with more lies they can’t stop.
Crazy and engrossing, all of it.
Detail fix – I mean that William took the picture, which no one believes either since the metadata shows an extremely professional camera was used
“ Getty said the portrait – showing the two-month-old with Meghan, Prince Harry, King Charles, Camilla, William, Kate, Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland and Princess Diana’s sisters – had been “digitally enhanced”, a claim Allerton has described as “a load of cobblers”. It came after an editor’s note was placed on an image of the late Queen with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren which was snapped by Catherine in August 2022 at Balmoral. As the controversy around Allerton’s photograph shows, however, even using professional photographers can present a challenge for the royals – …”
Can someone please wipe the floor with this garbage?! There were NO alterations don to Archie’s photo and Getty cleared Allerton. Anyone reading this is unaware of that though! I cannot believe that this was allowed to be published like this, without forcing CT to write the next bit. Is this bot illegal?
Getty did clear Allerton and yet Tominey doesn’t mention that. She lets it sit as a controversy so that readers could possibly assume Allerton was found guilty of manipulation. The article should be amended. Tominey knows what she’s doing and I’m tired of the way she’s messing around with a professional’s reputation and job. It’s intentional. And this is a person’s life and job.
What I don’t understand about the British news is that there are supposedly very strict laws against libel, which often prohibit real news being reported especially about the royals. Yet here, where CT makes it seem like this photographer did something wrong, this is allowed to be published and there is no official penalty for doing so. The Sussex reporters would be forced to spend time and energy suing CT and The Telegraph. That is inherently unfair. Like now, even if they quietly correct the article, the damage has been done. There should be a way to make them put a huge-font apology on their front page a day later. And suspend CT.
You’d think so right? However, CT seems very aware of what she can say and how far she can go before getting into legal trouble. That’s what makes it insidious. Clearly, it’s damaging to Allerton’s name. Nothing CR says is untrue here. But she omits the fact that Getty took the note down, which would have cleared Allerton’s name for her readers. She deliberately chose not to. Idk how the courts would treat that. Harry ended up dropping his libel case bc the judge said the article about his security was an opinion piece rather than a news article. Either way, it’s really disgusting on CT’s part.
Mr. Allerton, please, please go ahead and sue the Torygraph & CT. People need to be aware that Torygraph is a NOT a serious newspaper anymore.
The bottom line is William and Kate shouldn’t be taking their own pictures and leave Harry and Meghan out of this.
Tominey is the one lying about the gravity of what Kate did. I really wish people who can say this with authority would stop tiptoeing around what happened. Kate did not “photoshop”, she didn’t make her waist skinnier, smooth wrinkles, and what have you. She made a fake image using existing photos and copy/pasted into make a “new” photo. This is so so different from the Kardashian airbrushing controversies.
Can we pool some money together and hire someone to spray CT in the face every time she drags the Sussexes into a story that has nothing to do with them? Like spraying a cat for marking in the dining room?
PhotoGate has taken a massive hit on the BRF. Tominney and the rest of the RRs are in denial but they realize their own credibility is damanged because they ride or die for the Crown.
And they never called out obviously manipulated ones previously like the (real) Queen with the added in grandchildren.
Not only was Kate manipulating official historic photos, she habitually, specifically edited photos of her own children with QEII so that Meghan, Archie, & eventually Lili could be abused in the media for not seeing the queen. It was on purpose, it was more than once, and Kate deserves to be called out for it.
I’d still like to know how a supposedly brilliant art history student also “had no understanding of the gravity” of the painting she decided to greet the Obamas with at KP. Sure seems to be a long history of Kate’s “art” having weird meanings or implications that she just doesn’t understand!
None of the photos taken by professionals have been found to be altered significantly because they aren’t fools. The problem has been with photos credited to Kate ( and William ). Sadly the patron of the Royal photography society is either intentionally deceptive or a dim buffoon.
It raises the question if she can continue to be their patron.
KC could take it away and give it to Sophie. I wonder if anyone has examined the pictures she has released of QE and Phil.
I mean, this is Tominey so of course she got in the dig about Allerton (I’m surprised her editors left that in, considering its been disproven, but I digress) – but even so, this is more than I expected from her. It really is NOT clear that KP understands the gravity of the situation here. The reason so many people doubt that damn video is because of this photo. The reason people are laughing at KP and photoshopping Kate’s image into airports and the NYC sanitation social media feed is because of this photo. It’s ruined KP’s credibility and made the royals a global laughingstock.
and it was a complete own-goal. Yes people thought it was weird that Kate was just going to disappear for months, but the royals have done other weird stuff before and the public gets over it. The combination of the car pic, William pulling out of the memorial service, and then THE picture just sent the conspiracy theories on fire.
No one is telling Kate anything that will upset her emotionally right now. I believe CarolE saw the mayhem and put Kate in the five-wheeled Audi to prove she was alive, but she didn’t tell Kate there are memes of you with a BBL and we have to disprove them. I don’t believe Kate collaged that photo. It is more likely that KP had someone in-house do it. I don’t believe Kate issued that apology.
The rota is constantly dropping breadcrumbs that Kate is out of it. The entire world could find out the real story and it would be days before the rota allude to it. They would rather kowtow to KP than print that there was a cover up where Kate’s planned abdominal surgery is concerned. Also, I hope CamelToe gets a nice fat defamation suit dropped on her lap for paralleling Allerton’s work with the Wales’ Frankenphoto.
Kate is written by her journalist fans like she is norah in a dolls house. At least the first part of the drama.
@tessa, Ibsen would be turning over in his grave to have Kate compared to Nora.
I am sure he would. Considering norah really had a backbone but tolerated her husband treating her like a child at first.
I’m beginning to think Kate herself was responsible for the mashed up photo. I didn’t at first, because I still assumed she was oh so ill. But I now think it’s been a face lift and rest up and she therefore had the physical ability to muck around with a picture.
I too think that where possible, Kate does a lot of photoshopping and editing herself. I think it’s because she’s very insecure and keenly aware of her imperfections and most photographers who are not Chris Jackson wouldn’t do such extensive editing to her liking.
She is indeed one of the most photoshopped people around. I think rushed out photos, such as the remembrance series, show more of what she actually looks like, and I imagine this reality is what’s encouraged her to get a face lift.
I wouldn’t criticise her or anyone for getting tweaked but obviously this is not the way to do it. She’s so dishonest. What a disaster.
Would it be so bad if she, during summer holidays when she’s not ‘working’, had a facelift, slight lip pumping, some skin improving stuff (honestly I have no idea what they do these days) and was honest about it rather than saying it was a trampoline accident?
Poor poppet. Not to worry, everybody knows that ignorance is a perfectly acceptable excuse. It’s not as though she’s had decades of royal etiquette and media training. Oh wait…
Kate has no understanding period/full stop 🤣🤣🤣
Kate has the power to stop the speculation by simply appearing in public. She could ride in a car with Chuck, waving at everyone. Why hasn’t she done that?
Yes, princess perfect in every way, has been found out as not only a racist bully, but a lieing BCH to boot, and guess what, she is in cahoots with a very strange looking woman. STEP FORWARD ms Tominey, the woman with the 8ft nose. It must be at least that, because she now has to use it to type up her dross with the amount of lies she prints
🤥 great description of CT Mary!
Kates expertise in photography = Kates expertise in early years.
Kate is an expert in Early Years the way I am an expert in chemical engineering.