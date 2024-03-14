Misan Harriman claps back on the British media’s lies about his Sussex photos

Misan Harriman is a British photographer and filmmaker, and for years, he’s been one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s favorite photographers. The Sussexes have asked Misan to photograph some really special moments, including Princess Lili’s first birthday portrait, Meghan’s appearance at One World Vision in 2022, and their pregnancy announcement in 2021, when Meghan was pregnant with Lili. That pregnancy announcement photo was shot remotely by Misan and released through formal channels as a black-and-white image. It quickly became iconic and representative of Harry and Meghan’s new life in California, on their large Montecito estate, sitting peacefully underneath the beautiful trees in their backyard.

Well, because the British media is contemptible and they’re desperate to change the subject away from Prince William & Kate’s Mother’s Day photo fiasco, several British outlets ran stories on Wednesday about how the Sussexes’ pregnancy announcement was a “manipulated” photo too. The Telegraph’s original headline was “Meghan branded ‘huge hypocrite’ over ‘doctored’ pregnancy photo.” Victoria Ward bizarrely claimed that Misan had spliced in an image of a “large willow tree.” Ward then quoted Angela Levin, who said: “The Sussexes’ camp are huge hypocrites. A tree was doctored in their photograph to create a special backdrop so how dare their camp say anything about Catherine’s?”

Except the British media lied about a photographer who is online and has no qualms about defending himself. Misan released a scathing statement about those allegations, AND he released the “unedited” version of the pregnancy-announcement pic. All he did was turn a color photo into a black and white photo. He didn’t add a tree or anything else – he did something millions of candid photographers do, turn color pics into B&W pics. And honestly, I sort of wish he hadn’t, because the original pic is even more gorgeous. Oh, and it’s not a willow tree either – it’s a Jacaranda tree. Now that Misan has released the original color image, I hope the Telegraph will demand that Kensington Palace also post the original, undoctored “Mother’s Day photo” of Kate.

The original Jpeg without the black and White grade, I expect a full apology and retraction from @MailOnline @Telegraph @victoria_ward No trees or meadows were moved or swapped, this is the image straight out of camera. Also that is a Jacaranda Tree, not a willow tree. pic.twitter.com/A9wmrlq5Ow — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) March 13, 2024