Misan Harriman claps back on the British media’s lies about his Sussex photos

Misan Harriman is a British photographer and filmmaker, and for years, he’s been one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s favorite photographers. The Sussexes have asked Misan to photograph some really special moments, including Princess Lili’s first birthday portrait, Meghan’s appearance at One World Vision in 2022, and their pregnancy announcement in 2021, when Meghan was pregnant with Lili. That pregnancy announcement photo was shot remotely by Misan and released through formal channels as a black-and-white image. It quickly became iconic and representative of Harry and Meghan’s new life in California, on their large Montecito estate, sitting peacefully underneath the beautiful trees in their backyard.
Well, because the British media is contemptible and they’re desperate to change the subject away from Prince William & Kate’s Mother’s Day photo fiasco, several British outlets ran stories on Wednesday about how the Sussexes’ pregnancy announcement was a “manipulated” photo too. The Telegraph’s original headline was “Meghan branded ‘huge hypocrite’ over ‘doctored’ pregnancy photo.” Victoria Ward bizarrely claimed that Misan had spliced in an image of a “large willow tree.” Ward then quoted Angela Levin, who said: “The Sussexes’ camp are huge hypocrites. A tree was doctored in their photograph to create a special backdrop so how dare their camp say anything about Catherine’s?”
Except the British media lied about a photographer who is online and has no qualms about defending himself. Misan released a scathing statement about those allegations, AND he released the “unedited” version of the pregnancy-announcement pic. All he did was turn a color photo into a black and white photo. He didn’t add a tree or anything else – he did something millions of candid photographers do, turn color pics into B&W pics. And honestly, I sort of wish he hadn’t, because the original pic is even more gorgeous. Oh, and it’s not a willow tree either – it’s a Jacaranda tree. Now that Misan has released the original color image, I hope the Telegraph will demand that Kensington Palace also post the original, undoctored “Mother’s Day photo” of Kate.
My statement after seeing the @MailOnline article. pic.twitter.com/amHGE9fI3D
— Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) March 13, 2024
The original Jpeg without the black and White grade, I expect a full apology and retraction from @MailOnline @Telegraph @victoria_ward
No trees or meadows were moved or swapped, this is the image straight out of camera.
Also that is a Jacaranda Tree, not a willow tree. pic.twitter.com/A9wmrlq5Ow
— Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) March 13, 2024
I don’t know if he can sue over that but he should. That’s a filthy thing to say.
I thought the same thing. It surely impacts / defames his reputation as a credible photographer.
I totally agree. This is not a family snapshot. Misan Harriman is a professional photographer. By accusing him of doctoring the photo it can seriously damage his professional reputation. I hope he can sue or at least send a strongly worded legal letter
Yeah! This is yet another deliberate attempt to discredit people connected to Harry and Meghan.
On another note; if this is how Misan’s usually like, I understand why they want to be friends with him. Love his voice:-)
My first thought too. I hope he does. That’s completely damaging to his reputation as a photographer. If newspapers are printing fictions they can’t call themselves journalists. Also has she never seen a willow tree???
I honestly think he could sue because they misquoted him to defame him but i doubt he will.
It would be libel, right? I hope he sues as well and part of the settlement is a front page apology.
It’s especially nasty because they were intentionally feeding the trolls who say Meghan’s pregnancies were fake. The way the headline is phrased makes it sound like it’s about her being pregnant rather than a background tree.
I hope all of the vile rota rats also get their downfall when Huevo with a Peg on Top comes tumbling down from his wall.
Sue them
The one in colour is gorgeous – Meghan’s sunny yellow dress against the fresh, green backdrop, the warmth of the light, a beautiful loving moment in a peaceful paradise.
It’s disgusting how the haters are trying to drag Misan into Will’s mess.
I wish he would sue their pants off too. BM is so obviously trying to divert attention to anyone or anything else. As someone somewhere said yesterday, what KP is covering up must be terrible for them to prefer this global laughingstock status to the Truth coming out.
Brilliant. I’m so pleased. To be fair, a significant number of DM comments said things along the lines of “back off M&H, it’s obvious you’re trying to push eyes off W&K”.
The DM edited their article after these tweets but did not include a retraction, apology or even a statement that the previous article was false. I hope Misan pushes them hard for a formal retraction.
Yes, the DM is disgusting in this regard, and sue he should or get a retraction. I was actually looking at their readership, thinking they’d be clapping on what their beloved paper was saying, but a significant minority was saying give over. For years I’ve been thinking about the DM in particular – it’s a huge attack dog for the BRF but sometimes they let the dissenting voices through, perhaps as a way of keeping the BRF in line or perhaps because they’re deluged by contrary views and can’t keep up. In this instance, I get the feeling the DM is pushing at a very weak open door at the BRF; they’ve known about the affairs etc for years and are now going full tilt at a beleaguered institution.
Honey chile, we all have to start learning to recognize propaganda when we see it. The Fail knew, at the time of printing, that the story was false. What matters is that we are talking about this story, regardless why; and therefore every minute not devoted to talking about KP’s picturegate, is a bonus for them.
Thanks Kaiser and Pinkosaurus for this. I’m glad Misan stood up to them and came with receipts! His photo is beautiful in color, but the Sussexes like B&W—I think it was their preference that got published.
When i see the gorgeous photo again, and the color version which is lovely, i am reminded of the hell they were put through- and how those smiles, and that baby, are part of them coming out the other side. They deserve all the happiness.
And aside from both having sketchy, toxic families (obviously Grandma Doria aside)- which is something many/most of us deal with- they got their lives back.
I just love that.
And oh man do i love Mr. Harriman’s fiery defense and demand for a retraction and apology.
Interesting little tidbit for those who’ve been following People Mag’s yucky descent into RF mouthpiece, People edited (!! irony lol) Misan’s tweet to remove Victoria Ward’s name. Used a direct quote even, but shadily put , instead of the full stop at the end.
I noticed that, too! I was like, “eh no, he clearly tagged Victoria Ward.”
WTH People! Welp, I guess we know Victoria Ward is one of their bs sources. Wow.
What has happened to Victoria Ward? Good grief. She’s out here quoting that insane conspiracy theorist Angela Levin and using the Daily Mail as a source withoit doing any type of journalistic due diligence. The fall off from her and Hanna Furness is really something. I’m embarrassed for them.
Tom Bowels also asserted that the tree was faked in his book two years ago. The derangers have been out quoting it to say that Misa is lying because otherwise he would have sued. I hope he does sue – Bowels like Valentine Low is always throwing out that the Sussexes haven’t sued as a way to say their lies are true. Speaking of Low has he commented on this mess or is he still smarting from being called out his lies by the Palace?
What’s the obsession with the tree? Are they trying to say that M & H’s yard isn’t as nice as we think it is?
Victoria Ward has never been a reputable journalist. She is an aristocrat-hanger-on, who has been accused of taking credit for the Epstein exposure, even though she had been previously associated with Jeffery Epstein and Ghisline Maxwell. Those Miami reporters did all the foot work to expose the worlds most prolific pedophile; then she, Victoria, swooped in to take credit. She was friends with Epstein and Maxwell, and never once said one peep about their activities until after Epstein was arrested the second time. She is a vacuous shill for monied power, and an inveterate liar.
I love the way he broke down the progression from the photo to the podcast to this moment. And his closer was perfect. “Be better than this.”
If he can sue, I hope he does. As a professional, the accusation of faking a photo is a real threat to his livelihood.
The BM are shameless they were scratching their heads for days looking for something to bait H and Ms people to make a comment. So they can turn around and say they have made a statement or are now part of photogate. Smh
Can she point me to exactly what ‘their camp’ has said?
We see you try and deflect but more and more people are becoming wise to your shenanigans.
Right! How many times have the rota made up false statements, comments or thoughts from Harry and Meghan to then use it against them? The rats are truly scum.
This was a setup. Page Six, a U.S. owned Murdoch rag, wrote an article quoting “Sussex sources” as saying M&H would never do such a thing. I think Kaiser wrote an article about it. So of course, the British tabloids then use the Page Six lies to claim M&H’s camp were disparaging the WanKs. It’s gross and disgusting how these tabloids print lies based on other lies.
An Archewell spokesperson came out later to say that “Sussex sources” never said anything to Page Six.
The BM rats from that island are shameless they will try to destroy anything or everyone on their path to harass Harry & Meghan. I am glad that Misam released the original photo which was even more beautiful 🤩 hope they chock on it.
Well we all knew they were going to try to ” but the Sussexes!!” This story, and just like everything else that they’ve done this year it blew up immediately in their face. I hope he does sue not only for the journalistic malpractice but the potential damage to his reputation and his profession. When are these people going to learn that the entire wide world is not the British monarchy and they can’t just be lying on people with impunity and expecting nothing to happen to them anymore? They have no journalistic ethics so they’re not going to get any jobs outside of that country but damn you think they’d hope to not get sued while they’re still working?
I love this because it just epitomizes so much of what is wrong with british “journalism” – one person says something on twitter, and the RRs accept it as fact, don’t do any checking and run with the story. I’m not even sure factchecking is something they understand.
I’m glad Misan called them out in real time for this. He’s a famous photographer who works with a lot more than just the Sussexes. he was nominated for an Oscar for his short film. He’s not going to take this lying down and he shouldn’t have had to.
Take them to court, Misan. Squaddies will help pay!
“so how dare their camp say anything about Catherine’s?” They haven’t said ANYTHING, you shameless liar!
He should sue them. The British press are so desperate to distract the public from Kate’s issues. I’m glad Misan acted so swiftly and Meghan and Harry have put out a statement denying the Page Six report. Now the press are complaining that Harry and Meghan haven’t put a statement supporting Kate.
GO Misan!
And it shows that its easy to release the original pic, making people think that there was never 1 original pic in the mothersday pic debacle…
This makes me so angry on his behalf. How dare they? They’re out here trying to ruin peoples’ professional lives all to make William and Kate look less like liars. They’re trying to sacrifice a black man to make the white royals seem better. Seriously wtf is wrong with them.
Also I don’t think he’s just a photographer but a family friend. His family was at Lili’s birthday(not H’s) and Meghan was the interviewer when he talked about his(Oscar nominated and NAACP winning) short film.
The rota should be careful. Go after an Oscar nominee with a huge social media following and he could end up producing a doc that exposes the entire corrupt system.
Another “who’s Oprah?” moment. Gee whiz, what do Oprah and Misan have in common? Let me go have a think.
I absolutely love that he put them on blast and made it known he expects an apology and a retraction. Do not give these people a single inch and hold them to count for their lies. Beautifully done Misan!!
Imagine not asking the person about the podcast, but paying online troll Angela Levin to give false statements on the record. Is that how they protect themselves? “We didn’t say it, Angela did.” Honestly, he doesn’t even need to sue them, this news made everything worse for BRF because he showed the original quickly unlike BRF. Also, it showed again, the BM is still trying to make H&M “the spares” to protect Will.
I am also selfishly a little happy that we got the chance to see the original. In color, it looks amazing, the happiness is oozing from the photo. In BW, it gives more timeless.
I prefer the black and white version. The color is pretty, but all the green and yellow takes the emphasis away from H&M.
Anyway, Glamour had a nice piece on this.
https://www.glamour.com/story/meghan-markle-and-prince-harrys-maternity-shoot-photographer-proves-he-didnt-manipulate-his-images
Good get, Eurydice! Thanks for sharing.
Thanks Eurydice! Other news outlets like the Independent were using words like he ‘claims’ or ‘denies’ photoshopping when they should have used ‘proves’.
I prefer the black and white photo. It centers the attention on their shared gaze and so highlights H&M’s emotional connection.
The color version is lovely, too, but the vivid dress pulls focus, in my opinion. And Harry’s face is more in shadow.
Also, if he used just the iPad camera, which is what I think I remember from very early this morning when I watched the video, that’s not a very high quality camera to handle the colors and details and doesn’t do as well with exposure as the more advanced digital cameras that are in the latest iPhones and Android phones, not to mention DSLRs. The newer cameras with computational photography capabilities can make Harry look less in the shadows without any post processing. But this iPad camera has its limitations in that regard, as we can see.
When you try to adjust the exposure of a color photo comprised of so few megapixels, it’s easier to introduce image artifacts. I’m not sure he was using an app that captured image in RAW, so if he was working with a jpeg, every edit also slightly degrades the photo quality. So the black and white image will be the better choice from a camera like that.
But goodness, this man’s talent is immense to get an image like that from an iPad camera! It’s exquisite in black and white! His work shows how the soul and passion of the photographer is also part of the story told by the photograph.
Okay I am done fangirling. I am incensed he was dragged into this muck just because the rats always have to have a go at Harry and Meghan and anyone connected to them in a positive way.
Edit: sorry Eurydice I was composing my post while yours had posted and didn’t see your comment. Sorry to repeat the point you made.
Don’t be sorry – it was just a feeling I had, but you explained the why. Thanks.
Honest question re: “if he was working with a jpeg, every edit also slightly degrades the photo quality.” Is this true even if you try to save it lossless? The idea of bit-exactness fascinates me.
The Sun, who got the original lie from Tom Bower’s fictitious book, was the first newspaper to run with these defamatory allegations. This wasn’t the first photo they claimed was “manipulated” by the Sussexes. They used a fan edited version (which was killed) of the 2019 Christmas photo as “proof” that Meghan manipulates photos too. They conveniently forgot to mention the dragging the Mail received from Janina Gavankar (Meghan’s friend that took the original photo) for using the fan edited version to push their hateful campaign against her friend.
This is one of the few times that I’ve truly appreciated the power of social media — which allows
rebuttal in real time. It’s appalling that trashy rags get to impugn the ethics of Harriman — or of any professional in his position— without doing even the most basic efforts to verify the facts before they publish something. Surely that violates journalistic integrity, even for outlets that claim to be infotainment. I hope that Harriman sues them into oblivion.
I’m imagining the glee with which a roomful of low-ethics creeps decided that attacking a Black man, a friend-of-Meghan, would be a fun way to spotlight something other than the deliberately deceptive practices of KP amidst a genuine news story that’s still being glossed over. Where IS Kate? The King is ill, the PoW is impaired, Kate hasn’t been seen alive in months, and someone in that frickin family apparently killed himself. So instead of tracking down the accurate details swirling around all of that, they try to ruin Harriman’s career : because Meghan.
I hope that this turns out to be the misjudgment that ultimately topples the tawdry empire.
Relatedly, I truly love, admire, appreciate and applaud John Oliver. I hope this story hits his desk — since he would be the perfect person to call attention to the combination of obfuscation and casual racism that this Brit-media attack in Harriman exemplifies. There are other ways to prop up their wilting English Rose.
Nisan’s statement is chef’s kiss. No notes. Well done Sir!
I hope he sues the crap out of them.
what I’m getting from this is that the Sussexes were a-okay with releasing the og-photo. Doubt Misan knew the tree sort without checking in with them
Yes. It’s quick and easy to clear up “confusion” (🙄) when you don’t have anything to hide. KP is most assuredly not taking notes.
I am really enjoying this push back ❤❤ Social Media is brilliant when use wisely 😍
Don’t get me wrong, I don’t want this for anyone, least of all H&M or their friends, but if it has to happen because of the stupidity, maliciousness and criminality of the British Press/Royal adjacent, I am thrilled beyond belief that they got hold of someone who will CLAP BACK!!! And do so in such a splendid way. I want clap back more often, and I really wish H&M would more often. I can’t stand seeing the free-for-all pummeling they receive. And by the way, that is a jacaranda tree. Ah haa haa.
Good for him for calling them out ! Too bad they’re too stupid, petty and stubborn to ever apologize to him.
Also I would never have thought that the dress was yellow in the original photo.