Mail: Prince William is ‘very ungentlemanly’ to throw his ill wife under the bus

A lot of Sussex Squad peeps were sharing a Daily Mail headline on Wednesday: “LIZ JONES: No one is bullying Kate. She bravely took the rap for Photogate… but we all know who is really to blame.” They assumed, without reading, that yet another Mail columnist was trying to deflect from “Kate Gate” aka “The Mother’s Day Photo Fiasco” by tossing the Duchess of Sussex under the bus, because obviously Meghan is always “to blame.” But y’all missed out on something interesting… Liz Jones didn’t blame Meghan, she blamed Prince William and Kensington Palace. It seems that every way you turn, you run into the fact that William, ever gallant, threw his sick wife to the wolves and it has not gone unnoticed. They’ve also noticed that “the wheels have come off” Kensington Palace.
Kate didn’t smile & wave in the car on Monday: How had the happy, open, not-a-worry-in-the-world woman seen in that Mother’s Day shot transformed into this aloof enigma. She knows those snappers outside Windsor like she knows her own cleaner – why didn’t she wave and smile for one second as the car pulled out? That is what startled us most. It just wasn’t like Kate – the sudden withdrawal of the beaming, stoic goodwill we are used to. That was the moment anyone with any sense would blame the Palace – again – for failing to have a joined-up strategy in place, with everyone on board. But it was the moment that told me that Kate is not co-operating and that she didn’t have a hand in photogate but took the rap for it.
A palace problem: It is her PR and communications team who’d have chosen it and released it with its bland, cheery message, doubtless carelessly done because it was a weekend and perhaps they don’t really do weekend working. The Palace has had decades of knowing whatever they say will be believed. The late Queen was trusted. This has made them arrogant. But today they are up against an army of millions of keyboard warriors: it is the wisdom of the crowds, made real and dangerous, instantaneous.
Kate is not being bullied: What has made me particularly angry are the headlines suggesting the public has got it in for Kate. The Sun gave over its front page to the order ‘Leave Kate Alone’. On X, we started to see more and more Tweets such as: ‘The press killed Diana. Now they are after Kate!’ But no one is bullying the Princess of Wales. We are all on her side, merely puzzled and worried. It is the Wales’s communications team who have thrown her – and to some extent William – under the bus.
Terrible staff work: Didn’t anyone think to remind him that on his first outing with Kate since her op and Photogate that he should look attentive and loving in the car. As for his appearance at the Commonwealth Day Service, he didn’t even acknowledge the dancers and musicians playing merrily outside. If the Wales’s public relations team had completed their media studies and IT course at community college they’d have known that the way to lay this to rest was for William to have addressed the furore on Monday evening when he gave a speech for the Earthshot Prize Launchpad. He could have included a few jokey references to the doctored family snap and we’d have gone: ‘Phew, everything’s fine!’
William’s arrogance: William’s seriousness at the moment, the shoulders-slumped exasperation, the refusal to acknowledge us minions, to make light about his wife’s editing skills or reassure us fondly and warmly about her health, are fuelling the wilder social media speculation. This could all have been averted, our worries laid to rest, by a PR team that knew what it was doing – and Kate wouldn’t have been dragged into it at all but left to continue her convalescence. Just come clean with the people who bankroll you. It’s the least we deserve. This isn’t going away.
Oh, saying outright that Kate isn’t cooperating?? Blaming careless staff work and William’s wall-to-wall stupidity in how he’s failed, at every turn, to defuse the situation? What’s even funnier is that Richard Eden – of all people – also discussed William’s lack of chivalry:
The Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden told Palace Confidential that Kensington officials behaved ‘disgracefully’ after Kate Middleton shared a statement on social media, apologising ‘for any confusion’ the picture posted on Sunday caused.
‘I’m just so sad and sort of frustrated about the whole thing because I feel so sorry for Catherine,’ he told Jo Elvin and Richard Kay. ‘Essentially, she’s been under so much pressure from people saying “we want a photo, we want to know how she is, tell us how she is”, that sort of thing. And she finally issues this photograph, it’s taken by Prince William – they make that clear when they issue the photograph. It’s not some personal thing, it’s issued by Kensington Palace communications people and then she has been thrown under a bus.’
Richard said that Kate was either made to, or agreed, to publish the personally signed statement.
‘I think it’s disgraceful,’ he continued. ‘It’s very ungentlemanly of Prince William to put the onus on her. For goodness sake, he’s the one who took the photograph. And the officials made it public. They gave it out, it’s their job. I think it’s absolutely disgraceful that they’ve said to her “you go an explain what you did”. No, it’s your job. Take some responsibility.’
Richard also slammed the advisors around the Prince and Princess of Wales, saying that they needed ‘good and strong’ people in their vicinity.
‘You don’t want pathetic “yes men”,’ he said. ‘Here they would definitely benefit from having stronger officials and it wouldn’t surprise me if heads do roll over this, if not now… then eventually.’
Eden also said that heads should roll in KP, and I agree, although that won’t solve every problem because KP’s principals are still the same and they’re still incompetent at every level. As you can see, there are open discussions in the most powerful media outlet in Britain about the heir’s ungentlemanly behavior, blatantly throwing his wife under the bus, and the Kensington Palace clownery. Welcome to the big show, we’ve been talking about this for years.
The white washing of Saint Kate has begun.
I don’t think the whitewashing is intentional. It’s in reaction to KP’s attempts to marginalize her. Their maneuvers are having the opposite effect of what they intend. Now they’ve got a lot of people feeling sorry for her.
Yes I agree. And I also think they have a lot of inside information on what she has gone through over the years with Wills, so they’re siding with her (for now) on this one. Not forgiving her bad behaviour, but someone can be terrible and also suffering at the hands of another terrible person at the same time.
Whoever is behind all this is doing their best to make both Kate AND Will look very bad.
I disagree. They’re acknowledging the issue is their comms team, and of course (because let’s be real, he’s driving this train wreck) William.
I don’t think its whitewashing, per se. I think its more that a lot of these reporters know that Kate isn’t capable at the moment of editing that picture or issuing that statement.
At least Jones acknowledges that Kate is not a victim of bullying; this: “What has made me particularly angry are the headlines suggesting the public has got it in for Kate.” I’ve been pretty peeved at those equating this saga, with the abuse that Meghan has had to endure. The noise here, in my opinion, is mostly legitimate confusion over Kate’s disappearance and the fake photos. I don’t see volumes of negative headlines from the British press, or even incessant online trolling. That Liz is defending Kate against KP right now, is further proof to that effect. When did Meghan ever receive such support from V a g i n a Misogynists like Liz Jones, Sarah Vine, or Jan Mor?
They were already whitewashing K. This is them going after W.
Kate and Will seem to be at odds. New staffers won’t solve the problem if W&K are putting out different messages and not willing to work together. They would do better to just go ahead and announce a separation.
Yes the Daily Mail is really on fire. They continue to have the sycophantic pieces by Rebecca English, but some are really harshly critical. I found Maureen Callahan even more spot on than Liz Jones in her criticism of the Palace. (Ignoring the weird reference to Sussex trolls in the title for clicks, most of her article is a take down of William). Not sure the link goes through but if you google Maureen Callahan and Kate, you should easily find the article.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13187897/Kate-photoshop-William-palace-fake-MAUREEN-CALLAHAN.html
What is going on with the DM?!? Are they really that angry that William lied to them, or said that he wasn’t going to do what the DM tells him?
The Fail also just ran a long article of the time Charlene was in South Africa, which we have discussed here, but the end was a very detailed rundown of her stay at that secretive medical/rehab Clinic Les Alpes.
I don’t know what the Rota know and are hinting or whether they are reading the speculation on Twitter and here and just throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks. What I do know is that they are doing the exact opposite of what KP wants by covering this exhaustively instead of letting it die.
Public relations wise, you don’t throw the woman you’ve been selling as the future queen, best mum ever, early years expert, wonderful wife, dangerously ill as all of a sudden The Scapegoat. Most of the world, due to KP (!!) sees K like that, and Peggington is an idiot if he’s forgotten.
Okay, so 1. K happens to be the moneymaker of the “fantastic” four. Camzilla’s communications guru (Tobyn Andreae) has deep roots in the DF, and she’s had a glow up since Xmas. K may (we don’t know) have the sympathy vote from the aristocracy or W might have pissed off the wrong people. The public is not as stupid as they had hoped. KC is backing K.
Some people are aware of the real issues and at the moment, William is not benefiting from it.
Yes, they are mad at William. William isn’t being controlled, they do not like that. He forgot who his real bosses are, they have the ability to make or break him, I’m surprised he hasn’t already fallen back in line. The Monday picture and apology (on behalf of Kate) was a small walkback but didn’t hit the way it should have because Kate wasn’t a willing participant.
Let’s also not forget who is MIA in all this mess, perhaps he’s too ill/weak but why hasn’t his “dear” “darling” “loving” father reigning him in at this point. His father is the King and could put a stop to this instantly if he wanted. This situation is showing everyone what many of us already knew, both the King and his heir are both weak, selfish, angry, entitled men who are very much compromissed.
It annoys me so much that a lot of the British media is blaming all of this controversy on Sussex fans, because it’s so obviously untrue.
Ever since “Where’s Kate!?” became a thing, what’s been noticeable, to me at least, is that people and outlets who never usually cover or talk about the royals have been covering this. It transcended regular royal gossip and has become a legit international news story, with even people who typically don’t care one iota about the BRF paying attention because it’s such a convoluted mystery, (and they’ve been paying attention since *way* before the Photoshop debacle).
Maybe Sussex fans have been tweeting about it a lot or whatever, but by no means are they the driving force behind all of the speculation. But since it’s a way of indirectly blaming Meghan, I know I shouldn’t be surprised. It’s still just so obnoxious.
They’re just trying to minimize the situation and the worldwide curiosity by making it look like another petty “Sussex Squad” issue.
this is the Titan sub of gossip right now. people who dgaf about the royals are curious now, and waiting to see what will happen next. it’s out of anyone’s control. even if the palace manages to produce proof of life (which, apparently they cannot at this time) there will be questions. so many questions.
I think they know perfectly well that the squaddies didn’t start this. they’ve been scratching their heads and chewing their (leaky) pens trying to come up with some way to blame Meghan and that’s the best they can do – and it took them days to come up with even that!
Lorelei, I think all Sussex fans should stop talking about Bone Idle altogether. Not. one. word. Let’s see how quickly this would die down. I wonder if people stopped talking about it if anyone would be this determined to see her? I think she’s recovering well and refusing to talk. I also think she maipulated that picture. Just my perspective.
“…and they don’t really do weekend working…”
should just be
“and they don’t really do working.”
This is getting so fun.
We’re a long way from “Kate the top CEO” with “gold standard” advisors, huh?
I love this for them! *cackles evilly*
Just because someone gets a royal title by birth does not make them a decent human being.
Just come clean with the people who bankroll you. It’s the least we deserve. – I expect accountability from my kids as well since they are on my dime – the people of Britain should do the same with the BaRF as well.
None of this reads like their distaste for William is a genuinely recent development. It all seems very well-considered and well-articulated, almost as if they’ve been dying for William to give them an excuse to expose him…
@Miranda, ITA. None of the criticism aimed at William since Photogate has come across as if the reporters are surprised that William isn’t who they thought he was or whatever…they’re clearly just using it as an opening to talk about William in a way that they’ve been wanting to for a long time. It absolutely reads as built-up frustration at William.
In any case, I am enjoying all of William’s bad press SO MUCH. 🥰
Because for the first time in years, some of it is finally truthful.
No more “global statesman” nonsense (at least for a while).
💯 🎯❗
The first head to roll should be Huevo’s. 🥚
“How had the happy, open, not-a-worry-in-the-world woman seen in that Mother’s Day shot transformed into this aloof enigma.” OMG! Do we need to remind this tool that the mother’s day image was fake?
“why didn’t she wave and smile for one second as the car pulled out? That is what startled us most.” Well, Liz, it’s possible that it wasn’t Kate, or that it was yet another faked photo. But assuming it was her, even the best actresses in the world need a few days off; so I guess we have to extend the same grace to mediocrity.
“why didn’t she wave and smile for one second as the car pulled out? That is what startled us most.”
I think the answer is “she’s just not that into you”. She’s it’s not kowtowing to the press anymore because she is not interested in supporting William’s image anymore.
Nothing seems to make Bald Bill happier than to blame someone else for his huge f-ups. He fits perfectly into this era’s roster of horrible leaders, like Trump and Putin. There’s something seriously wrong with him, which no PR can fix.
@Agnes, 🎯
Well Peg has been without a scapegoat for a few years now and if he and Can’t are negotiating divorce then she is the new scapegoat who will be hit by the bus on a continual basis just like Harry and Meg. Peg can’t function without blaming someone for something that’s how he rolls. Chivalry is doing the heavy lifting for rotten bastards job in Pegs case.
Well, whatever it is that is troubling Kate health wise, it seems that she’s done playing KP’s PR game. Even if she was still struggling physically, she would normally try to keep her chin up and oblige the press with a safe, well staged photo. I don’t think even KP is daft enough to miss the opportunity of cashing in on public pity.
So if Kate isn’t playing KP’s games, it means she’s not playing William’s games. Regardless of what health problems she had or still has, I think she is done with him.
Getting so loud at the Fail that it won’t be long before that joy starts to spread. And with an appearance tonight for the Diana awards (which he *really* can’t ghost) – he will continue to be front page for days. Something he’s always wanted… just not quite this way!
William has shown time and time again that he’s dumber than a wall of mismatched bricks. Kate doesn’t need to do or say anything at this point, William, and finally the press, are exposing everything without her participation.
“Dumber than a wall of mismatched bricks”
😂😭
Chef’s kiss.
Honestly, my attitude to CB has always been ‘come for the stories, stay for the comments’ but these last few days have been EPIC in here. Outstanding coverage and comedy gold in the comments.
It is getting a bit Sophie Turner/Joe Jones vibes, right? William trying his best to throw Kate under the bus, but the public not buying it.
Kate is no saint and is good to hear someone admitting there is no online bullying ( aside from few Karma remarks)…
Kate should stick to her guns and hold on until she gets either a new contract to be queen- or a very good severance!
Didn’t both Kate & Will get new private secretary recently? They either don’t know what they are doing or that chaos was the start of making Kate unreliable actor in BRF.
If I’m not mistaken, Kate’s new private secretary is Lieutenant Colonel Tom White, who was QE2’s equerry.
Hmm…when Harry stuck up for his wife, the same press said that he was weak and being controlled by Meghan.
‘Didn’t anyone think to remind him that on his first outing with Kate since her op and Photogate that he should look attentive and loving in the car.’ This part made me laugh out loud! I mean, where to start: these royalist tools are really going through somethings, having to discover for the first time that which some of us have known for months. Many British therapists are about to purchase second and third homes.
If anyone ever did remind him to ‘look attentive” to his wife, their warnings have been falling on deaf ears for many, many years now!
Harry reminded him, that time he walked off a boat ramp in the rain under his umbrella and left Kate standing there. there’s video (may have been scrubbed but I saw it). this was indeed many years ago!
That’s the kind of thing staff shouldn’t have to advise on at this point. He should be attentive to his wife bc she’s his wife.
@Jais, exactly! If we read between the lines of that comment, it really gives away the fact that the royal reporters/commentators absolutely do not believe their own bullsh!t — that they’ve been pushing for years — about how this is the happiest-ever-after fairytale love story, with W&K still as in love with each other as they were when they were at St. Andrew’s, enjoying an idyllic home life.
If any of that was true, William would automatically be “attentive” to his convalescing wife, FGS. Especially in front of the cameras.
Proud Mary, but shouldn’t Bone Idle be looking at him, too? Why is she getting a pass here. Billy and Bone Idle are a toxic mess. Neither of them can get it together for five minutes.
Now that the Sussexes are out everyone starts to see the Emperor really has no clothes. It’s going on be a long year for the house of cards and the 🐀 from the island. Everyone buckle your seatbelts it’s going to be a long ride.
He truly is a cowardly Prince, if anyone should take responsibility it is the person who is credited for taking the photo. He should be protecting his wife if she is so ill, not cowering behind her. No one respects a man like this no matter what title he has.
Cessily, I think she did the manipulation on the photo–or she directed it. You’re assuming she ‘so ill’. I think she’s recovering well. In some ways, they deserve each other.
‘He’s the one who took the photograph’!!!!!!!!!!!! I mean, nooo, no one did; it’s a hideous thing of cut and paste, bad photoshop, yadda yadda, we all know. Liz Jones, who I don’t read as she’s behind a paywall now, and no way is the fail getting my dosh, but thanks for sharing it here, is such a Kate simp. She’s usually waxing lyrical about the ‘glossy mane’ and ‘picture perfect smile” and wasn’t there some nonsense about people stopping in the street clutching their phones and huddling together to weep when Can’t went into hospital (if she did, whatevs).
It’ll certainly be funny af when Khate does finally emerge from whatever duvet heap she’s in and looks rougher than ever. How are they going to keep up the ‘photo taken last Friday by Billy’ lies then? Sudden relapse? Wrong blusher?
I wish I could dredge up some sympathy for a mother who may have had surgery, but frankly she’s so poisonous, so hateful, so duplicitous, so awful I really don’t care at all. Pity for her children is all I can manage, but you never know, it is possible to get out. just ask Uncle Harry and Aunt Meg to help.
@Mel, for some reason I’m lmao at “finally emerge from whatever duvet heap she’s in” 😭
Looks like the KP communications team has sent out a memo to the rota telling them to blame the KP communications team for this week’s circus.
This is what is so anger-making, despite all the joyous karma that’s happening right now: no one is focusing on William’s failures. The expect us all to be amateur PR experts now, focusing on the spin and forgetting to ask about the truth.
William did throw his wife under the bus and I think the War of the Waleses 2.0 started before PhotoGate. Kate made Meghan cry. Kate was one of the people that commented on Archie’s skin color. Kate was the one who pushed for “recollections may vary” in the BP official response to the Oprah interview. The groundwork has been laid to put Kate into a more bad light. And it worked; people on social media have stated they will never forget what Kate did to Meghan.
aquarius64, she’s done waaaaaay more than that to Meghan. She made a strategic error when she decided to treat Meghan the way she did in PUBLIC when the cameras were rolling. So much is caught on video. That in addition to everything she did behind the scenes, which we’ll most likely never know because I doubt Harry or Meghan will ever say. How does she undo that now?
Why is everyone supposed to feel sorry for Bone Idle. Certainly, I wouldn’t wish surgery on anyone, but I have no doubt she recovering well.
This is fascinating to watch. The Mail is really turning on Will….but they started throwing shade about how lazy he is a few weeks ago, right?
Honestly, if he had taken the blame, this would have played out very differently. I think there still would have been an outcry, bc the image is still photoshopped and doctored and we still haven’t seen Kate – but at least he could have said “I’ve never edited a photo before, I was trying to make everyone look their best, I didn’t realize this isn’t permitted” or something.
Still manipulated, still a kill order, but a bit better than admitting that Kate took a photo from William and edited.
Better yet, a functional PR team would have just said “now is not the time for this doctored picture to be released.”
I do think that part of the reason KP is scrambling is because they are so used to the press accepting whatever lie they are selling. And here they want too far.
There is no way Will accepts incompetency, even though he is the very picture of it. He blamed his staff for the Caribbean Tour too.
It’s such a gimme too. William could say that Kate is the family photographer so when he tried to fill that role he fumbled. He didn’t realize. It made him newly appreciative of the skill involved in getting good photos. How relatable. The media could have used that sympathetic angle to talk about how we don’t appreciate all the things that moms do until they get sick and can’t do them. Attention neatly diverted. Instead we get this.
It is still irritating the way everyone is still protecting Kate like she is some innocent waif.
I agree. She’s not innocent. I hope she survives because of her kids, but if the roles were reversed and this was happening to Meghan, she and her mother et al.. would be using their media contacts to rip Meghan to shreds. I will never forget how she lied on Meghan, and lunged towards her. She got the right one cause honey it couldn’t have been me!!
Christ on a bike!! I’m so sick of this Kate is being bullied “. This is the Queen of mean we are talking about. The woman who stalked towards Megan in a rage when she was supposed to be viewing floral tributes. The woman who said Megan made her cry, and let the press run for years with that lie. How is the Internet bullying her. It’s full of knee benders making excuses for her. No one forced her to doctor the photo no one forced her to issue a message, she did it herself! So she can suck up the consequences.. She puts up with Willie’s affairs,so why is she bothered by this, or is it just that some people aren’t falling for her crap any more, others still are though
They are already deflecting onto Harry and Megan.
But prizes to bill today for showing what a dogsht man he is, even at the youth centre his comment threw Kate back under the bus she was crawling out from
he said that she “was the arty one”. haha. i didn’t think about it that way. i thought he was mentioning his “wife” to sound cutesy. you think he made that comment as a swipe?
@Mary Pester
“Christ on a bike”
I yelped so loud that my cats ran from the room! Thanks for the best laugh I have had all day 😂😂😂😂
Today’s Fail has a big article from Bel Mooney( ex wife of KC biographer Dimleby) saying don’t bully delikate Kate and their entire letter page is defending her. I suspect their KP PR was loyalists will agree and defend her to the hilt no matter what is said online because Fail readers that are their core support is older and more traditional consumers of news. Slthough I agree it would have won Willy brownie points and sounded a lot more credible to have a doofus like him cock up the photoshopping because he’s like totally not used to manual labour!
Mark my words…….The Fail Commentariat and their hangers-on professional haters will support Kate when Peggington divorces her.
@Mary Pester I hope you are feeling well. Sending you continuous good wishes. I wanted to ask about your comment today. I agree Kate is responsible for her reprehensible past actions *and* has been a scapegoat for Will for longer than 2024. However, previously you’d commented that your tea included the knowledge that she was alive but hurt. Are you saying you believe she is well enough to have edited the photo, sent that message and did those things? That would be some unexpected new tea …
PW shouldn’t have to be told to be attentive to his wife, still recovering from surgery. Neither one should need to be told that that photo wasn’t the right one to send out at this time. This is the Flop Tour all over again, blaming the staff instead of the two people–or more likely, in this case, just the one dimbulb, William–who are actually responsible for every stupid decision made.
The photos chosen for each article are always just chef’s kiss!
Interesting that Liz Jones is admitting that no one is really bullying Kate. And her criticisms of Will are surprisingly sharp, pointing out that he failed to “acknowledge the dancers and musicians playing merrily outside” the Commonwealth Day service.
Of course, she covers herself by ultimately blaming the palace staff, but I’m glad she got a few licks in against William.
Same with Richard Eden.
The willingness to protect the heir appears to be ebbing a bit.