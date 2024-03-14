The Guardian edited out Rose Hanbury’s name in their Colbert-monologue summary

The Guardian does summaries of what American late-night hosts discuss in their monologues, and usually it’s political coverage, jokes about Donald Trump or President Biden, jokes about Congress, etc. Then, on Tuesday night, Stephen Colbert devoted about three minutes of his opening Late Show monologue to Prince William’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. This was some narrative-changing royal tea – while American media has always been free to talk about rose bushes, there was never a huge movement to do a deeper dive on the affair rumors. That’s changed now. The Guardian’s original summary quoted Colbert accurately (you can see the archived copy here):

In royal family news, “the kingdom has been all aflutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton,” Colbert reported, especially after multiple international photo agencies retracted a photo issued by Kensington Palace for image manipulation. Colbert jokingly noted that some internet sleuths have concluded that Kate’s absence is because William is having an affair with Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. “Oh no, my heart goes out to Kate … now let’s dish the hot goss,” Colbert joked. According to tabloids, the affair began in 2019; when Kate confronted William about it, he “laughed it off” and dismissed it. “Aha, always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating,” Colbert deadpanned, whipping out a mock British accent – “Ha ha, imagine me having an affair, it is to laugh! It reminds me of a joke, knock knock, who’s there, oh it’s my illegitimate son. I’ve knocked up my mistress.’” The “Marcus Mumford of Chumbawamba” is an old friend of the royals and married to Will’s friend David Rocksavage. “Really? Rocksavage? That sounds less like a British noble and more like a musician from The Flintstones,” Colbert joked.

[From The Guardian]

An accurate summary of Colbert’s jokes, with previous little commentary by the Guardian either way. The Guardian’s commentary is that they published Colbert’s words. And now the Guardian’s commentary is that they quickly edited the summary to remove Rose’s name and title- this is the new version at the link:

In royal family news, “the kingdom has been all aflutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton,” Colbert reported, especially after multiple international photo agencies retracted a photo issued by Kensington Palace for image manipulation. Colbert jokingly noted that some internet sleuths have concluded that Kate’s absence is because William is having an affair. “Oh no, my heart goes out to Kate … now let’s dish the hot goss,” Colbert joked. According to tabloids, the affair began in 2019; when Kate confronted William about it, he “laughed it off” and dismissed it. “Aha, always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating,” Colbert deadpanned, whipping out a mock British accent – “Ha ha, imagine me having an affair, it is to laugh! It reminds me of a joke, knock knock, who’s there, oh it’s my illegitimate son. I’ve knocked up my mistress.’”

[From The Guardian]

So… did a prickly editor say “we can’t accurately summarize what an American TV host said on network television?” Or did the Guardian get a pissy call from Kensington Palace and/or William’s lawyers? It definitely feels like people are complaining and explaining all over the place. Not only that, they’re telling on themselves.

Prince William’s lawyers once again moved with lightning speed to protect his mistress Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley & removed her name from Guardian article.

Reminder: 3 days ago, #PrinceOfPegging blamed the entire manipulated photo debacle on his wife Kate Middleton pic.twitter.com/nbDwQFGrwC — 𝔪 (@Mad_Houri) March 14, 2024