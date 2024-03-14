Prince William wore a trendy cardigan to open up a youth center today

Prince William was out and about today in Hammersmith. Shockingly, he did not look day-drunk, nor did his event involve alcohol. However, that man is still unmoisturized to a ridiculous degree. Surely someone – his dresser, perhaps? – can pull him aside and introduce him to some Kiehl’s products? “Huevo, let’s run by Sephora?” As for the event, it was something to do with youths and sports:

Prince William is outwardly keeping calm and carrying on with royal duties amid the controversy over the Mother’s Day image shared by his wife, Kate Middleton. On Thursday, the Prince of Wales, 41, opened a new youth zone called WEST in Hammersmith, west London, to highlight how sporting activity can help young people thrive. The facility is run by OnSide, an organization that both Prince William and Princess Kate, 42, have supported as part of their belief that physical activity can help mental well-being and encourage young people to thrive. Prince William met pupils from the local Ark White City primary school and WEST’s Young People’s Development Group who were involved in planning the facilities in the new center, which includes a sports hall, fitness suite, indoor climbing wall, teaching kitchen, performing arts studio and café. The facilities will serve hot nutritious meals costing no more than $1.30. He also chatted with young people using the four-court indoor sports hall before seeing the teaching kitchen, used to support the development of cooking skills. WEST, which stands for Where Everyone Sticks Together, is also part of an educational hub for local people and is staffed by skilled and dedicated youth workers who “will support young people from across west London to develop the skills and confidence they need to achieve their dreams,” William’s office at Kensington Palace said.

[From People]

On one side, this is exactly the kind of event he should do, and do often. Something easy and youthful and sporty. On the other side, it looks like Huevo was the forgotten youth who needed a hot meal and some friends. This man really needs to stop doing events where he has to play pool as well – the photos are always so unflattering! Speaking of, his dresser really convinced an egg to wear a trendy cardigan and it looks like he picked it out of Kate’s closet.