Prince William wore a trendy cardigan to open up a youth center today

Prince William was out and about today in Hammersmith. Shockingly, he did not look day-drunk, nor did his event involve alcohol. However, that man is still unmoisturized to a ridiculous degree. Surely someone – his dresser, perhaps? – can pull him aside and introduce him to some Kiehl’s products? “Huevo, let’s run by Sephora?” As for the event, it was something to do with youths and sports:

Prince William is outwardly keeping calm and carrying on with royal duties amid the controversy over the Mother’s Day image shared by his wife, Kate Middleton. On Thursday, the Prince of Wales, 41, opened a new youth zone called WEST in Hammersmith, west London, to highlight how sporting activity can help young people thrive.

The facility is run by OnSide, an organization that both Prince William and Princess Kate, 42, have supported as part of their belief that physical activity can help mental well-being and encourage young people to thrive.

Prince William met pupils from the local Ark White City primary school and WEST’s Young People’s Development Group who were involved in planning the facilities in the new center, which includes a sports hall, fitness suite, indoor climbing wall, teaching kitchen, performing arts studio and café. The facilities will serve hot nutritious meals costing no more than $1.30.

He also chatted with young people using the four-court indoor sports hall before seeing the teaching kitchen, used to support the development of cooking skills.

WEST, which stands for Where Everyone Sticks Together, is also part of an educational hub for local people and is staffed by skilled and dedicated youth workers who “will support young people from across west London to develop the skills and confidence they need to achieve their dreams,” William’s office at Kensington Palace said.

[From People]

On one side, this is exactly the kind of event he should do, and do often. Something easy and youthful and sporty. On the other side, it looks like Huevo was the forgotten youth who needed a hot meal and some friends. This man really needs to stop doing events where he has to play pool as well – the photos are always so unflattering! Speaking of, his dresser really convinced an egg to wear a trendy cardigan and it looks like he picked it out of Kate’s closet.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

59 Responses to “Prince William wore a trendy cardigan to open up a youth center today”

  1. Lady Luna says:
    March 14, 2024 at 11:12 am

    Huevo! Lmao

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      March 14, 2024 at 11:40 am

      “Prince Huevo” will never stop being hilarious

      And as usual, the expressions on the faces of the poor children of color forced to participate in W&K’s photo ops are hysterical. Especially in the one from today where he’s playing pool. It happens every. single. time.
      Those kids know what’s up.

      Reply
    • andrea says:
      March 14, 2024 at 11:48 am

      what i love most about Kaiser’s new nickname for Peg is that Huevo means more than just “egg” it can be used in so many different ways….Tocarse los Huevos: To be lazy (literally – to touch one’s balls) Example: Deja de tocarte los Huevos y trabaja=STOP BEING LAZY ABOUT WORK.

      Reply
  2. sparrow says:
    March 14, 2024 at 11:15 am

    Thanks for the laugh, Kaiser. It reminds me of the kind of cardigan my brothers would be given at Christmas. It could however be a quiet luxury item picked from the “high to low” filter on Mr Porter. Anyway, good event. He and Edward are beginning to morph. Prince Willard, perhaps.

    Reply
    • Renae says:
      March 14, 2024 at 2:08 pm

      Now that you mentioned it….he does appear to morph into Willard Scott (national weatherman for years and years).

      Reply
  3. Susan Collins says:
    March 14, 2024 at 11:16 am

    Ok he showed up to an event not drunk or hung over big deal. I’m not giving him a cookie for this. He needs to be out there a whole lot more.

    Reply
  4. Debbie says:
    March 14, 2024 at 11:16 am

    Hm, so William made sure he wore the appropriate “Mr. Rogers” sweater so he could be relatable to “the youths.” Then made sure that he was photographed with plenty of children of color. Coincidence, I’m sure. Still, I see that KP is now in the “change the subject, nothing to see here, move along phase” of their scandal survival script.

    Reply
    • It'sJustBlanche says:
      March 14, 2024 at 11:24 am

      It’s a very Bob Iger/Disney look. All the top brass at Disney including D’Amaro wear that sweater.

      Reply
      • Lorelei says:
        March 14, 2024 at 11:42 am

        I’m feeling very stupid right now because I had no idea that cardigans for men were trendy!
        Apologies to my husband, I guess.

  5. Pinkosaurus says:
    March 14, 2024 at 11:16 am

    OMG you guys, William is having to work every day after he screwed up so badly that he’s the new North Korea. He must be so exhausted.

    Seriously though, I wonder how long he will keep up this daily event work to try to get past all the negative headlines? I don’t think he can handle it for more than next week before he disappears wherever for at least 7-10 days. He’s got the sacred school run, y’all.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      March 14, 2024 at 11:50 am

      I really wish that one — just one!— parent from Lambrook would just come out and say that neither William nor Kate ever do the school run, and that the kids are walked in with their RPOs every day.

      I think (?) that some parents complained a while back about how their security convoy caused the drop-off line to become backed up every morning, but I’d freaking love to see W&K’s years-long sacrosanct “We personally do the school run every single day!” debunked and revealed to be a total sham.

      (Actually, I’d feel very sorry for the children if this happened…they shouldn’t be dragged into their parents’ bullish!t. But I am just so DONE hearing about how the school run is their highest priority, etc. It’s so stupid on so many levels for them to act like their lives need to revolve around it.)

      Reply
      • DetachedObserver says:
        March 14, 2024 at 2:50 pm

        I think Lambrook would be a very good source for some behind-the-scenes intel involving Will and Kate – but leave the kiddos out of it. I hope some gossipy parent spills the beans soon – but I wonder if they have and the UK press is afraid to run it?

  6. Laura D says:
    March 14, 2024 at 11:16 am

    What I will say is that he looks so much more engaged with the youngsters when he’s without Kate. All those pictures look natural and fun and they all seem to be enjoying their time with him.

    Reply
    • sparrow says:
      March 14, 2024 at 1:03 pm

      I’ve always thought that. He’s freer to engage when she’s not around. He can talk quite well with people – I know, he makes stupid gaffes, but he tries. And he’s pretty good with this age group in particular.

      Reply
  7. Anna M says:
    March 14, 2024 at 11:17 am

    Poor thing is trying so hard to erase that photoshop image from everyone’s head, he wanted all the spotlight? Well he got it!

    Reply
  8. Pinkosaurus says:
    March 14, 2024 at 11:18 am

    Can someone photoshop in a gold medallion because that is too much chest hair for a daytime event with children. How about closing one more button, Prince Lookin-For-Luv?

    Reply
    • Anita says:
      March 14, 2024 at 11:49 am

      LOL, yeah, it’s not very appealing.
      (He should be happy Kate still has hots for him with all of Diana’s genes gone.)

      Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      March 14, 2024 at 11:54 am

      Thank you! I was just about to say that I do not need nor want to see that much of William’s chest hair. Or *any* of his chest hair, for that matter.

      Reply
    • PunkyMomma says:
      March 14, 2024 at 12:07 pm

      Yes! And whoever took that pic of him lining up the pool shot deserves an award for making the cue ball/shining egg head connection. *chef’s kiss*

      Reply
    • blueberry says:
      March 14, 2024 at 4:39 pm

      Yeahhhhh let’s not subject these youths to his bare chest. Gross.

      Reply
    • MerlinsMom1018 says:
      March 14, 2024 at 5:01 pm

      @Pinkosaurus
      I.Am.Deceased. 😂😂😂😂😂

      Reply
    • Kittenmom says:
      March 14, 2024 at 8:22 pm

      That chest hair was the first thing I noticed 🤢 Dial back the sexay, Willy…these are kids.

      Reply
  9. Jais says:
    March 14, 2024 at 11:22 am

    Well, he did get a new valet? We don’t know the name of the valet but I think it was announced before the Singapore trip.

    Reply
  10. Cessily says:
    March 14, 2024 at 11:22 am

    Who knew my grandfather was trendy his entire life🤷🏻‍♀️..

    Reply
  11. Jilly says:
    March 14, 2024 at 11:23 am

    It’s funny…I found an article online (fake news?) That said while at the youth center he told the kids that his wife was doing well, and another time during the visit, his wife is the arty one. But no mention of any of that in the People article. 🤔

    Reply
  12. Scooby Gang says:
    March 14, 2024 at 11:23 am

    “Huevo, let’s run by Sephora?” 😂😂😂

    Reply
  13. Digital Unicorn says:
    March 14, 2024 at 11:26 am

    Someone’s advertising their single dad creds!!!!

    Reply
  14. Isabella says:
    March 14, 2024 at 11:27 am

    Love the fact that he’s being forced to work because the PR is so awful these days. Before, he was determined to do as least as possible.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      March 14, 2024 at 11:57 am

      Oh I’m sure he’s still determined to do as little as possible. But I love that
      that no longer means he’ll do basically nothing, because even his asinine staff can see that he needs some image rehab, stat.

      Reply
  15. TarteAuCitron says:
    March 14, 2024 at 11:27 am

    His lips always look so dry. Again, how can anyone so badly groomed, badly dressed, rude, dull and sexless gets aways with multiple affairs (titles aside, of course).
    I can’t see him being any good in bed & my apologies for any images that may generate for you.

    Reply
  16. Em says:
    March 14, 2024 at 11:27 am

    He needs to stop the wide toothed smiles, it’s horrifying

    Reply
  17. Jks says:
    March 14, 2024 at 11:30 am

    His teeth and his bald pattern is so unfortunate. He looks like a xenomorph.

    Reply
  18. Ahoymate says:
    March 14, 2024 at 11:33 am

    Is he trying to be the sexy single dad with his shirt unbuttoned so much that the Mr Roger’s cardigan is doing the lords work holding it together so that the kids don’t suffer too much (very manly) chest hair?

    Yes. That was one sentence.

    Reply
  19. nutella toast says:
    March 14, 2024 at 11:35 am

    Whew…that chest hair is a choice.

    Reply
  20. Amy Bee says:
    March 14, 2024 at 11:42 am

    William needs to fire his valet. Why couldn’t he wear a t-shirt or turtle neck top under his trendy cardigan.

    Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      March 14, 2024 at 11:53 am

      And make it a crewneck T-shirt to cover up that chest hair. Ew.

      Anyway, visiting a kids’ center was a safe choice — most of those kids aren’t going to care about Kate.

      Reply
    • DeeSea says:
      March 14, 2024 at 1:27 pm

      I guess we should be grateful that he wasn’t wearing a deep-V tee. 🤢

      Reply
  21. GreenBunny says:
    March 14, 2024 at 11:49 am

    If I had no idea who he was and you showed me a picture, I’d guess he was in his late 50’s early 60’s. How is he almost 3 years younger than me?!

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      March 14, 2024 at 12:00 pm

      He’s rapidly morphing into a clone of his Uncle Edward. And no offense to Edward, but that isn’t exactly a compliment.

      Reply
    • DaniM says:
      March 14, 2024 at 12:42 pm

      Good lord, Huevo has more crow’s feet lines than my mother, and she’s more than 30 years his senior. Please slap some sunscreen on him, damn.

      Reply
  22. Chaine says:
    March 14, 2024 at 11:59 am

    Trendy amongst whom? The octogenarian set?

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      March 14, 2024 at 12:01 pm

      Okay, I’m glad to see there’s at least one other person here besides me who was unaware that these cardigans are “trendy”

      Reply
  23. Jay says:
    March 14, 2024 at 12:17 pm

    Funny, for me a “cardigan” never has a collar. I would call that item a sweater or a maybe a “button-up sweater”. But regardless, it’s good he didn’t wear a suit to visit a youth centre!

    The photo of him shooting a basketball over the heads of the kids and then celebrating cracks me up – they’re all at least a foot shorter than him, and they’re obviously not going to defend him in the way they might anyone else, but go ahead, TOB – enjoy that win, it’s been a rough week. Next time you’re in any American city, I’d like to see you try the same shot….

    Reply
  24. MJM says:
    March 14, 2024 at 12:57 pm

    I cannot believe I am saying this but good? This is a solid engagement where he looks actually engaged.

    Reply
  25. Lau says:
    March 14, 2024 at 2:00 pm

    Let’s be real, he doesn’t even need to play pool for the photos to be bad. He’s just not photogenic at all.

    Reply
  26. poppedbubble says:
    March 14, 2024 at 2:06 pm

    I’ll be the naysayer then. The pics of him here are fine. Nothing wrong with them. Clothes, expression. I think we know if it was anyone else, someone we weren’t familiar with we wouldn’t have a strong reaction to them.

    Now. Where’s Kate and what did he do to her?

    Reply
    • Saucy&Sassy says:
      March 14, 2024 at 4:48 pm

      poppedbubble, I think the photos are fine. I didn’t notice th chest hair–I don’t spend a lot of time looking at him. He seems relaxed and engaged. That’s all he has to do when he does his engagements.

      You assume that Bone Idle isn’t somewhere refusing to talk to anyone. I certainly haven’t ruled that out.

      Reply
  27. Lady Digby says:
    March 14, 2024 at 2:20 pm

    He’ll need to complete a lot more of these events to start earning his keep and also avoid headlines like, doesn’t work at his marriage nor his day job and rarely did the school run but keen on throwing family members under buses!

    Reply
  28. kelleybelle says:
    March 14, 2024 at 4:24 pm

    Loser.

    Reply

