Prince William wore a trendy cardigan to open up a youth center today

Prince William was out and about today in Hammersmith. Shockingly, he did not look day-drunk, nor did his event involve alcohol. However, that man is still unmoisturized to a ridiculous degree. Surely someone – his dresser, perhaps? – can pull him aside and introduce him to some Kiehl’s products? “Huevo, let’s run by Sephora?” As for the event, it was something to do with youths and sports:
Prince William is outwardly keeping calm and carrying on with royal duties amid the controversy over the Mother’s Day image shared by his wife, Kate Middleton. On Thursday, the Prince of Wales, 41, opened a new youth zone called WEST in Hammersmith, west London, to highlight how sporting activity can help young people thrive.
The facility is run by OnSide, an organization that both Prince William and Princess Kate, 42, have supported as part of their belief that physical activity can help mental well-being and encourage young people to thrive.
Prince William met pupils from the local Ark White City primary school and WEST’s Young People’s Development Group who were involved in planning the facilities in the new center, which includes a sports hall, fitness suite, indoor climbing wall, teaching kitchen, performing arts studio and café. The facilities will serve hot nutritious meals costing no more than $1.30.
He also chatted with young people using the four-court indoor sports hall before seeing the teaching kitchen, used to support the development of cooking skills.
WEST, which stands for Where Everyone Sticks Together, is also part of an educational hub for local people and is staffed by skilled and dedicated youth workers who “will support young people from across west London to develop the skills and confidence they need to achieve their dreams,” William’s office at Kensington Palace said.
On one side, this is exactly the kind of event he should do, and do often. Something easy and youthful and sporty. On the other side, it looks like Huevo was the forgotten youth who needed a hot meal and some friends. This man really needs to stop doing events where he has to play pool as well – the photos are always so unflattering! Speaking of, his dresser really convinced an egg to wear a trendy cardigan and it looks like he picked it out of Kate’s closet.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Prince of Wales (left) and Deputy Lieutenant for the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham Kevin McGrath, during a visit to WEST, the new OnSide charity youth zone in Hammersmith and Fulham, west London, to see the new purpose-built facilities that will soon be available to young people in the area
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Kevin McGrath
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Mar 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Huevo! Lmao
“Prince Huevo” will never stop being hilarious
And as usual, the expressions on the faces of the poor children of color forced to participate in W&K’s photo ops are hysterical. Especially in the one from today where he’s playing pool. It happens every. single. time.
Those kids know what’s up.
what i love most about Kaiser’s new nickname for Peg is that Huevo means more than just “egg” it can be used in so many different ways….Tocarse los Huevos: To be lazy (literally – to touch one’s balls) Example: Deja de tocarte los Huevos y trabaja=STOP BEING LAZY ABOUT WORK.
Thanks for the laugh, Kaiser. It reminds me of the kind of cardigan my brothers would be given at Christmas. It could however be a quiet luxury item picked from the “high to low” filter on Mr Porter. Anyway, good event. He and Edward are beginning to morph. Prince Willard, perhaps.
Now that you mentioned it….he does appear to morph into Willard Scott (national weatherman for years and years).
Ok he showed up to an event not drunk or hung over big deal. I’m not giving him a cookie for this. He needs to be out there a whole lot more.
Damn straight.
Hm, so William made sure he wore the appropriate “Mr. Rogers” sweater so he could be relatable to “the youths.” Then made sure that he was photographed with plenty of children of color. Coincidence, I’m sure. Still, I see that KP is now in the “change the subject, nothing to see here, move along phase” of their scandal survival script.
It’s a very Bob Iger/Disney look. All the top brass at Disney including D’Amaro wear that sweater.
I’m feeling very stupid right now because I had no idea that cardigans for men were trendy!
Apologies to my husband, I guess.
OMG you guys, William is having to work every day after he screwed up so badly that he’s the new North Korea. He must be so exhausted.
Seriously though, I wonder how long he will keep up this daily event work to try to get past all the negative headlines? I don’t think he can handle it for more than next week before he disappears wherever for at least 7-10 days. He’s got the sacred school run, y’all.
I really wish that one — just one!— parent from Lambrook would just come out and say that neither William nor Kate ever do the school run, and that the kids are walked in with their RPOs every day.
I think (?) that some parents complained a while back about how their security convoy caused the drop-off line to become backed up every morning, but I’d freaking love to see W&K’s years-long sacrosanct “We personally do the school run every single day!” debunked and revealed to be a total sham.
(Actually, I’d feel very sorry for the children if this happened…they shouldn’t be dragged into their parents’ bullish!t. But I am just so DONE hearing about how the school run is their highest priority, etc. It’s so stupid on so many levels for them to act like their lives need to revolve around it.)
I think Lambrook would be a very good source for some behind-the-scenes intel involving Will and Kate – but leave the kiddos out of it. I hope some gossipy parent spills the beans soon – but I wonder if they have and the UK press is afraid to run it?
What I will say is that he looks so much more engaged with the youngsters when he’s without Kate. All those pictures look natural and fun and they all seem to be enjoying their time with him.
I’ve always thought that. He’s freer to engage when she’s not around. He can talk quite well with people – I know, he makes stupid gaffes, but he tries. And he’s pretty good with this age group in particular.
Poor thing is trying so hard to erase that photoshop image from everyone’s head, he wanted all the spotlight? Well he got it!
Can someone photoshop in a gold medallion because that is too much chest hair for a daytime event with children. How about closing one more button, Prince Lookin-For-Luv?
LOL, yeah, it’s not very appealing.
(He should be happy Kate still has hots for him with all of Diana’s genes gone.)
Thank you! I was just about to say that I do not need nor want to see that much of William’s chest hair. Or *any* of his chest hair, for that matter.
Yes! And whoever took that pic of him lining up the pool shot deserves an award for making the cue ball/shining egg head connection. *chef’s kiss*
Yeahhhhh let’s not subject these youths to his bare chest. Gross.
@Pinkosaurus
I.Am.Deceased. 😂😂😂😂😂
That chest hair was the first thing I noticed 🤢 Dial back the sexay, Willy…these are kids.
Well, he did get a new valet? We don’t know the name of the valet but I think it was announced before the Singapore trip.
Who knew my grandfather was trendy his entire life🤷🏻♀️..
It’s funny…I found an article online (fake news?) That said while at the youth center he told the kids that his wife was doing well, and another time during the visit, his wife is the arty one. But no mention of any of that in the People article. 🤔
“Huevo, let’s run by Sephora?” 😂😂😂
Someone’s advertising their single dad creds!!!!
Love the fact that he’s being forced to work because the PR is so awful these days. Before, he was determined to do as least as possible.
Oh I’m sure he’s still determined to do as little as possible. But I love that
that no longer means he’ll do basically nothing, because even his asinine staff can see that he needs some image rehab, stat.
His lips always look so dry. Again, how can anyone so badly groomed, badly dressed, rude, dull and sexless gets aways with multiple affairs (titles aside, of course).
I can’t see him being any good in bed & my apologies for any images that may generate for you.
Ok I just threw up a little in my mouth 🤢🤢.
Yes and why doesn’t he wear a baseball cap or something similar. The shape of his head and the lack of hair is spectacularly unattractive.
He needs to stop the wide toothed smiles, it’s horrifying
His teeth and his bald pattern is so unfortunate. He looks like a xenomorph.
He’s becoming Wallace from Wallace and Grommit.
The teeth though – totally agree, all the money in the world and they can’t do anything about them? Not even clean and whiten. His wife’s teeth are totally the other extreme.
Is he trying to be the sexy single dad with his shirt unbuttoned so much that the Mr Roger’s cardigan is doing the lords work holding it together so that the kids don’t suffer too much (very manly) chest hair?
Yes. That was one sentence.
Whew…that chest hair is a choice.
It’s where the hair on his head migrated to. I know I shouldn’t end a sentence with a preposition but I haven’t had my coffee yet.
@Jaded Please free yourself from that outdated and often misunderstood grammar “rule”! Ending a sentence with a preposition is perfectly acceptable and grammatically correct. (I’m a professional editor.) Check out Grammar Girl’s blog posts and podcast episode about this topic. https://www.quickanddirtytips.com/articles/ending-a-sentence-with-a-preposition/
Perhaps his chest hair was photoshopped on by his arty wife.
@Hummingbird, lmfao!
William needs to fire his valet. Why couldn’t he wear a t-shirt or turtle neck top under his trendy cardigan.
And make it a crewneck T-shirt to cover up that chest hair. Ew.
Anyway, visiting a kids’ center was a safe choice — most of those kids aren’t going to care about Kate.
I guess we should be grateful that he wasn’t wearing a deep-V tee. 🤢
If I had no idea who he was and you showed me a picture, I’d guess he was in his late 50’s early 60’s. How is he almost 3 years younger than me?!
He’s rapidly morphing into a clone of his Uncle Edward. And no offense to Edward, but that isn’t exactly a compliment.
Good lord, Huevo has more crow’s feet lines than my mother, and she’s more than 30 years his senior. Please slap some sunscreen on him, damn.
Trendy amongst whom? The octogenarian set?
Okay, I’m glad to see there’s at least one other person here besides me who was unaware that these cardigans are “trendy”
Funny, for me a “cardigan” never has a collar. I would call that item a sweater or a maybe a “button-up sweater”. But regardless, it’s good he didn’t wear a suit to visit a youth centre!
The photo of him shooting a basketball over the heads of the kids and then celebrating cracks me up – they’re all at least a foot shorter than him, and they’re obviously not going to defend him in the way they might anyone else, but go ahead, TOB – enjoy that win, it’s been a rough week. Next time you’re in any American city, I’d like to see you try the same shot….
I too, do not think of that as a sweater. It’s a knit shirt…a “shacket” if you will.
I cannot believe I am saying this but good? This is a solid engagement where he looks actually engaged.
Let’s be real, he doesn’t even need to play pool for the photos to be bad. He’s just not photogenic at all.
I’ll be the naysayer then. The pics of him here are fine. Nothing wrong with them. Clothes, expression. I think we know if it was anyone else, someone we weren’t familiar with we wouldn’t have a strong reaction to them.
Now. Where’s Kate and what did he do to her?
poppedbubble, I think the photos are fine. I didn’t notice th chest hair–I don’t spend a lot of time looking at him. He seems relaxed and engaged. That’s all he has to do when he does his engagements.
You assume that Bone Idle isn’t somewhere refusing to talk to anyone. I certainly haven’t ruled that out.
He’ll need to complete a lot more of these events to start earning his keep and also avoid headlines like, doesn’t work at his marriage nor his day job and rarely did the school run but keen on throwing family members under buses!
Loser.