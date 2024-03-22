The Waleses think there’s nothing they can do to combat conspiracist ‘headbangers’

Our Gossip with Celebitchy podcast comes out on Saturday, and in this week’s pod, we spent some time talking about how ridiculous it is that no one at Kensington Palace has even considered putting the Princess of Wales in front of a camera and making a simple statement without any editing or manipulation, and just have her say “thank you so much for the support, I’ve really appreciated it, I’ll be back soon!” They should have done that weeks ago, but what’s stopping them from doing it at this point? It could not get any worse. Instead, Prince William, Kate and their courtiers are just digging in their heels and pretending everyone else is crazy for simply wondering if Kate is okay and why the palace is creating all of this weirdness around her. Speaking of, the Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes got another exclusive, straight from “friends and royal sources” close to William and Kate:
The royal family believe they have regained a measure of control of the narrative around Princess Kate Middleton, friends and royal sources told The Daily Beast Wednesday, whilst accepting that wild theories on social media are simply something the royal family will have to learn to live with.
One source said Kate’s decision to pay a visit to a local farm shop at the weekend had been “the right move, because ultimately she is fine and she needed that to be seen” despite voluble claims by conspiracy theorists on social media claiming Kate was being impersonated by a body double during the trip.
“There’s nothing you can do these days about a bunch of headbangers who have a vested interest in keeping the conspiracies going,” said the friend. “They will keep saying Catherine is a fake. But going out was the right move because ultimately she is fine and she needed that to be seen.”
Another royal source told The Daily Beast: “William and Kate are nearly on the other side of this. You can argue that they should have approached the whole thing differently, but this is a marathon not a sprint. They have decades and decades of this life ahead of them, and the message is that they intend to guard their privacy, whatever the media say they should or shouldn’t do. When you look back at 2024 in a few years, you won’t even be able to see this, apart, maybe, from the Mother’s Day photo, which was, admittedly, a significant cock-up.”
The Sun, which published the farm shop video, ran a huge piece Wednesday with the person who shot the clip, which concluded by telling conspiracy theorists to get a hobby, and have devoted more energy today to reassuring their readers the clip is genuine. While Kate and William’s office have declined to formally authenticate the clip, the Sun has now made it clear their team effectively signed off on it. In a highly significant statement disguised as a throwaway remark, the paper said, “The Sun spoke to Kensington Palace to explain what we would be publishing before we ran the footage and photos.”
TMZ, which first posted the farm shop video and then a video by one of their hosts talking up the body double story, posted an interview Wednesday with a Kate body double denying it was her in the clip. It was somewhat tongue in cheek but still points the direction the wind is blowing. The palace will no doubt be hoping that conspiracy theories are returning to their silos.
“…With a Kate body double denying it was her in the clip…” Is there only one thin, brunette white woman around 5’8” in England? They keep quoting that one “Kate impersonator” who swears up and down that it’s not her in the video and everyone is like “see, that means it was Kate!” In a 20-mile radius of Windsor Castle, there are probably dozens of women who could pass for Kate in a blurry video. And no, that doesn’t make us “headbangers”…?? Good lord. That being said, I get that the Sun is indicating that Kensington Palace signed off on the video and that KP wants people to believe that Huevo and Buttons are the couple in the video. That’s what’s bothering us!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Instar.
The woman in the video looks younger than Kate and her face looks different.
If they would just admit that Kate got a major face-lift and they lied about abdominal surgery, it would stop the conspiracies. The conspiracies exist because what the palace says doesn’t match up with what the public sees.
I was just thinking how much losing a lot of weight in your 40s does NOT give you pronounced high apples (where none existed) and a tight jawline. Especially, as we can see from unedited Kate on the street pictures, when your skin is already quite prone to drooping. (And I don’t say that to be unkind, it’s just undeniable and a regular part of aging skin). Rapid weight loss and major surgery also don’t make your hair healthier and thicker… just saying.
So yes, either significant facelift and fillers or just not her, so KP could say how ridiculous everyone is being and go back into hiding!
I think she’s had a face lift, with possible complications. The woman in the video however isn’t her, imo. No one is looking at her, which is funny, because: 1) this isn’t an unknown destination for them, and people would be primed to see her and 2) this indifference proves Kate as lauded global beauty star is a farce- even someone who looks like Kate should warrant a stare. I also believe it’s a face lift due to the lack of thanks for the public’s best wishes – even they knew it would be below par to express gratitude for a secret load of cosmetic surgery.
and if it were, get back to work and release a real photo and a thank you for the support of the people.
either way they suck
That’s not even William in that video… he looks younger and like he might have more hair under that hat.
All they have to do is tell the truth about what is really happening and stop the faking. That’s all they would have to do.
Aw, they don’t like being the centre of a bunch of hurtful conspiracies? Welcome to Harry and Meghan’s lives for the past few years. At least the ones about H & M were complete BS. KP did this to themselves, they don’t get to act like the victims. No sympathy at all for this circus of clowns.
Had to look that one up: a headbanger is “a psychotic, a randomly, obsessively violent person, someone who cannot control their temper.” Projection again!
I had to look it up also, because I had only heard it in reference to heavy metal music.
Seriously! Huevo is a Hard Boiled Headbanger.
“Huevo is a Hard Boiled Headbanger.” LMAO!
“They have many years ahead of them in this life.” Yes, and you will want to keep your supporters to have those many years. A simple video thanking the ones who have defended and supported you on their SM site would be all it would take. It is insulting to her followers to supposedly appear in public looking well and to not do some sort of personal thanks to well-wishers. KC managed that in the midst of his medical problems. Either she is unable/unwilling to do so because of her appearance (and the video is not her) or she is enjoying this whole fiasco. Either way it shows incredible arrogance and disregard for the public who pay her bills.
I am not a headbanger! Just because I have eyes and can see, upon closer inspection and de-blurring, that is not Kate, doesn’t make me a conspiracy theorist. It makes me a sentient human with eyes and a brain which can draw certain conclusions based on evidence. And I also notice that KP is still trying to maintain plausible deniability about this photo by refusing to confirm that it is W&K in the video. Sheesh! 🤷
I admit it. There are often theories put forward here that I’m like, uh, that’s ridiculous. When this video first came out I 100% rolled my eyes at the talk of it being a non-Kate body double. Then I actually looked at the non-blurred image and was immediately like, nope. That woman absolutely is not Kate Middleton. So now I would like to apologize for my previous doubting ways.
and let’s face it, they are stoking those conspiracies to stay relevent and have something to complain about.
@Josephine And also to deflect from the fact that they tried to dupe the public with that doctored mother’s day photo.
They’re doing it to distract from the fact that the BBC just bought Suits. 😂
I will never NOT believe that this is a time of significant negotiation between the Waleses. Kate hasn’t done a video because she doesn’t want to do a video. Something happened that changed the narrative. Whether it was Rose or physical abuse or a combination, something happened, and it isn’t just a stomach problem. For Kate, all this attention should be good for her because she sees the power she has. People care about her (rightly or wrongly) and were and are worried. People got pissed at William. That shifts the power dynamic. Its fascinating to watch.
This has now dragged on for so long that there are only 2 possibilities: they can’t shut it down, or they won’t. They can’t because Kate won’t participate or isn’t well, or they won’t because they’re doing this intentionally. At this point I think we need to heavily consider the intentions because as Kaiser said they could end the speculation here in 30 seconds flat. Frankly, by now even if Kate didn’t want to participate they would’ve given her no choice.
Yes to all of this, Sunday! 👍
Exactly!! They COULD shut it down. Have Kate propped up on her bed, issue a lovely thank you to her lovely subjects and doctors and nurses for taking good care of her and for the well wishes. Make a little joke about the conspiracy theories and then say she is looking forward to returning to her royal duties.
There. Done. “Headbanging” over.
The fact that they haven’t done this in over two months is screaming either blatant stubbornness, overwhelming incompetence and/or she just can’t do it for any number of reasons.
Maybe someone smart has advised them to stop with the fake photos and sightings until the Resurrection of Keen Khrist. But I wish they’d keep stepping on rakes.
You and me both!
A different possibility occurred to me for “they can’t shut it down” a few days ago.
If you accept everything that has been officially said as true — planned surgery in January, recovery until Easter and relaunch at that time — then a plausible reason for the really awful official comms, the lack of anything approaching “proof of life,” reliance on tabloids and grainy photos to send a message that “all is well” might be that they sold the Kate’s story of her surgery, recovery, and relaunch to a tabloid or a glossy for a big story at Easter, with an exception carved out for the Mother’s Day message, which would hamstring their ability to respond to the rumors in any official channel since they can’t undercut the exclusive they sold.
I am completely agnostic about this, but it is a plausible reading. If so, they completely played themselves when things blew up spectacularly.
Oh there’s nothing they can do? Charles is right there! All they had to do was copy everything that C&C are doing and they wouldn’t be in this mess. It’s never too late to course correct but the fact that they are letting this foolishness ride is a choice. Instead, they’ve put out 4 versions of “Kate” that are all suspect. They’d rather be seen as incompetent, lying fools, on the same level as North Korea than be transparent for a second. Unbelievable.
Depending on what the truth is, it might be the right decision.
Look, at this point KP absolutely knows that in general PR land, they needed to sit K in front of a friendly camera and have her speak a pithy sentence or two about her health, or had a sharp, believable picture taken of her with say, Charles. They are commenting up a storm (complaining and explaining), but they are not choosing the obvious method to fix things. Why? A ton of PR people all over the world have been quoted (free advice!) saying what they need to do. Instead they are attempting to hire a PR comms asst at a below-market salary to fix this. Or are they?
When is KP going to admit that their initial statement is what started all the speculation and conspiracy theories?
The initial statement and the fact that William was trying to say that he was also taking off till Easter. For the school runs🙄
If I hear one more thing about these “school runs”!! Since when is rushing out the door shoving a donut at your kids and dumping them in front of their school such treasured and indispensable family time????
Everyday when I have to stop working my stressful job to take my daughter to school and then do the same to pick her up I think about the Wales. I have to work well into the night to make up the 30-60 minutes (depending on traffic) time it took for me to do the school run. And you know what? I feel lucky I can do that for her! The idea that Bill and Cathy are sitting around panting with bated breath to do the school run and can do NOTHING ELSE is such a slap in the face. They have Nannies. They have RPOs. There is zero chance in a cold day in hell that they are doing the school run (either at all or other own). The fact that they keep pushing this bs is pathological.
If he truly were doing school runs that would be where he should let a photo or video leak. Proof that the children are doing fine and that he is just being there for them.
Okay, so: having apparently learned nothing from the Mother’s Day fiasco, KP told The Sun to go ahead and print another photo, which they knew was fake.
One can only conclude that the Palace is located off in some parallel universe where the only thing its inhabitants ever listen to is the voices echoing through their empty craniums (crania?)
It’s interesting that Chuck hasn’t lifted a finger to help Willy extricate himself from this mess, and Camilla is probably splitting her sides with glee. Poor Williekins has been abandoned by the grown -ups and left all by his little lonesome to deal with the fuck-up of the decade.
Carajo, I need more popcorn,
Again, for the cheap seats – if that’s Kate in the video, why isn’t she working? she looked perfectly healthy, maybe too thin, but she was practically skipping through the farm stand. Why not send her out on a short engagement or two? Oh wait, because that interferes with her vacation.
the Buzzfeed article included in the links section yesterday was really good – it was just quotes from PR professionals about what they would do or what KP should have done, and one quote that stood out to me was something like, be first, be right, be credible. Here, KP was neither first, nor right, nor credible. And there’s a crisis manager named Molly McPherson (I think) who is getting a lot of time on Today etc and she had a clip yesterday with a great point – these aren’t conspiracy theories, these are people trying to fill in the holes in this story, and there are a lot of holes. When you have such a void of information, people are going to try to fill it. We aren’t seeing the conspiracy theories with Charles because there isn’t that void. Even the story about Charles being dead was relatively quickly shot down as russian disinformation.
KP let this get away from them from the get-go and while I think W&K will ultimately be okay in terms of the sycophantic british press and the hardcore royalists, the rest of the world is rolling their eyes and laughing at them and its going to be hard to walk that back.
Exactly. Beautifully summarised. Molly McPherson also said (which is the same point but stuck with me) “In PR, if you don’t tell your story, someone else will”.
So KP has not officially said it was them but told the sun that they were good with the sun publishing it. Such a cozy relationship they have.
KP to The Sun: We are not going to stop you from running it. KP talked about it and decided the video would buy them another week or so of deflection. They had a void of two weeks before Easter and decided this video would mollify the peasants for at least one week. Now this upcoming week? What to do? I predict they will start dropping hints that Kate has suffered a setback due to the pressure. They have to start lowering people’s expectations if she really isn’t able to appear.
If they are impersonators, they did get the dynamic between Kate and William correct. Kate is the one trying to look “happy Wife” while William walks along side ignoring her and refusing to even assist his “ailing” wife with the bags. These people are so bad at this. This is a man who has slagged off work because he is taking care of his family and he can’t even carry two bags of bread?!? I am not even going to address how bad it looks that Kate can “bounce” along, but can’t do the minimum of sitting for a photo or short video. They have shown what they think of “their subjects” many times, when we people finally believe them?
If she is “fine” then why wasn’t she at the St Patrick’s Day thing. Why does she need yet another month off?
This “she’s fine just lazy” isn’t quite the flex they think it is.
There is plenty they can do to sort this mess out but they won’t as they have too much to hide now esp if they have backed up that farm video that clearly has doubles in it.
Its a mix of internal politics and general ineptitude on KP’s part. I think KP is now only working for William hence why they are allowing her reputation to be shredded like this – makes it easier on him when the divorce announcement and subsequent PR war happens. She and her family are absolutely being setup to take ALL the flak.
So interesting they found away to drag Pa Middleton into it finally!
Interesting. Until now, neither Gabriella Munro (the more likely Kate lookalike) nor KP were denying nor confirming the veracity of the video but now KP wants us to think that it was Kate? It’s a lose-lose situation.
Just looked up Gabriella Munro. Her heart-shaped face is more I. Line with the woman in the video than Kate. If it’s Kate, then not only is she skinnier than usual but I’m inclined to think she had some surgery around the jawline.
Sure, there’s nothing W&K can do to combat conspiracy nuts, but they don’t have to go out of their way to feed them. And if they want to safeguard their privacy, then they should make sure that their public statements and appearances make sense – that they’re authentic, not contradictory or illogical or downright weird. In the course of a few weeks we’ve seen a Kate face that was de-aged by 8 years, we’ve seen the supposed back of a Kate face, a grimly exhausted and puffy Kate face, and now a thinner, energetic and somewhat rearranged Kate face. This doesn’t make sense even to everyday people, never mind “headbangers.”
As a UK citizen what really boils my blood about all of this is that I fear it’s all going to settle back down. Our so-called media will continue to obfuscate and burnish and, sometimes, outright lie to prop up this Royal shambles and Kate and William will continue on as they always have.
For a brief moment I thought the shenanigans might actually crack open this conspiracy between the RF and the UK media and return proper reporting but now, depressingly, I can see us all being dragged back to the status quo ante KateGate.
Sigh.
That is a depressing thought. At the very least, maybe the way photos are done will change? Cold comfort.
At the moment, I can’t see anyone in the British press breaking rank to reveal the truth. I feel it would have to be someone from abroad with no ties to Murdoch or Rothermere, no desire to have an “in” with the Royals, someone who has the tenacity to get perhaps the scoop of the century. Any takers?
There’ll be a sanitized cleaned up version of whatever went on presented to their gullible followers.
And then the clown show will continue with their willing co conspirators the media.
Until there are either financial consequences (loss of revenue) or incentives (more lucre to be gotten by doing it) nothing will change.
Saying KP signed off on the video is not the flex they think it is.
The pleas are coming from all over; ” leave this woman alone!!! “. Where were all these people when Meghan was being destroyed?? Does no one in the U.K. see the difference??
The goodwill they would have generated with transparency would have paid dividends for years. Instead, they made themselves laughingstocks.
At one point I was saying they snatched defeat from the jaws of victory by not making the whole thing more human and relatable: they could have reached out to the public, updated, thanked people, created a common bond with nearly everyone in the UK who’s had a medical journey to navigate. However, I now think this was cosmetic surgery, so they couldn’t be relatable about it, they had to be secretive. I stand to be corrected on my current theory – this has been the biggest sham episode in the recent history of the BRF and she could come back with something totally different and indeed been through abdo surgery.
This debacle will be two weeks old next Sunday and it will not die down. The BM will try to sweep it under the rug but SM and international press will not forget. Any pics from KP will get the side eye. The future king and queen’s reputations are more damaged and they are global laughingstocks. It also gives a preview of what type of monarch William will be and the performance review for William and Kate is poor. I still hold the argument the Crown can be subject to kompromat because of Can’t and Won’t. If Kate’s father is weighing in he’s seeing his family name dragged through the mud because of his royal by marriage child and he’s fearing total ruin at the same level of the Boleyns.
All they had to do was publish a short video of Kate reading some get well cards a few weeks ago and all this fuss would never have happened. I had bought into the theory that she was gravely ill and couldn’t do such a thing. Now, however, I think the reluctance to provide “proof of life” is down to arrogance.
Christ make it stop. Headbangers, really, maybe someone should tell them that 90% of people who have followed this fairytale of fk ups are indeed head bangers NOW, because we can’t believe that the future king and queen are THIS STUPID, LAZY AND DISRESPECTFUL to the people who pay their wages.
So people theorizong have a “vested interest” in keeping the theories alive? Nope. We just have brains. And eyes.
welcome to being a public figure. this is an issue with how connected we are and social media fueling the problem. there’s conspiracy theorists that will never be satisfied. they’ve also made it infinitely worse now with a fake picture so anything real going forward will be scrutinized and found to be “fake” even if it’s not. i still don’t think any public figure should be forced to do an appearance just to satisfy public curiosity and everyone should be allowed to heal on their own timeline. i also strongly believe in medical privacy.