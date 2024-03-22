The Waleses think there’s nothing they can do to combat conspiracist ‘headbangers’

Our Gossip with Celebitchy podcast comes out on Saturday, and in this week’s pod, we spent some time talking about how ridiculous it is that no one at Kensington Palace has even considered putting the Princess of Wales in front of a camera and making a simple statement without any editing or manipulation, and just have her say “thank you so much for the support, I’ve really appreciated it, I’ll be back soon!” They should have done that weeks ago, but what’s stopping them from doing it at this point? It could not get any worse. Instead, Prince William, Kate and their courtiers are just digging in their heels and pretending everyone else is crazy for simply wondering if Kate is okay and why the palace is creating all of this weirdness around her. Speaking of, the Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes got another exclusive, straight from “friends and royal sources” close to William and Kate:

The royal family believe they have regained a measure of control of the narrative around Princess Kate Middleton, friends and royal sources told The Daily Beast Wednesday, whilst accepting that wild theories on social media are simply something the royal family will have to learn to live with. One source said Kate’s decision to pay a visit to a local farm shop at the weekend had been “the right move, because ultimately she is fine and she needed that to be seen” despite voluble claims by conspiracy theorists on social media claiming Kate was being impersonated by a body double during the trip. “There’s nothing you can do these days about a bunch of headbangers who have a vested interest in keeping the conspiracies going,” said the friend. “They will keep saying Catherine is a fake. But going out was the right move because ultimately she is fine and she needed that to be seen.” Another royal source told The Daily Beast: “William and Kate are nearly on the other side of this. You can argue that they should have approached the whole thing differently, but this is a marathon not a sprint. They have decades and decades of this life ahead of them, and the message is that they intend to guard their privacy, whatever the media say they should or shouldn’t do. When you look back at 2024 in a few years, you won’t even be able to see this, apart, maybe, from the Mother’s Day photo, which was, admittedly, a significant cock-up.” The Sun, which published the farm shop video, ran a huge piece Wednesday with the person who shot the clip, which concluded by telling conspiracy theorists to get a hobby, and have devoted more energy today to reassuring their readers the clip is genuine. While Kate and William’s office have declined to formally authenticate the clip, the Sun has now made it clear their team effectively signed off on it. In a highly significant statement disguised as a throwaway remark, the paper said, “The Sun spoke to Kensington Palace to explain what we would be publishing before we ran the footage and photos.” TMZ, which first posted the farm shop video and then a video by one of their hosts talking up the body double story, posted an interview Wednesday with a Kate body double denying it was her in the clip. It was somewhat tongue in cheek but still points the direction the wind is blowing. The palace will no doubt be hoping that conspiracy theories are returning to their silos.

“…With a Kate body double denying it was her in the clip…” Is there only one thin, brunette white woman around 5’8” in England? They keep quoting that one “Kate impersonator” who swears up and down that it’s not her in the video and everyone is like “see, that means it was Kate!” In a 20-mile radius of Windsor Castle, there are probably dozens of women who could pass for Kate in a blurry video. And no, that doesn’t make us “headbangers”…?? Good lord. That being said, I get that the Sun is indicating that Kensington Palace signed off on the video and that KP wants people to believe that Huevo and Buttons are the couple in the video. That’s what’s bothering us!