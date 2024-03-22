Piers Morgan: Sources told me Princess Kate lost a lot of weight post-surgery

In 2021, News Corp bought TMZ. TMZ was already flirting with right-wing politics and making misogyny a glossy, tabloid adventure, and the News Corp purchase just solidified it. TMZ was also flirting with royal coverage long before they were bought by the Murdochs, but this year, TMZ has really stepped up their royal gossip. It’s probably because all of the Murdoch-owned outlets work with some kind of tabloid synergy – The Sun and TMZ held the exclusives on the video of Prince William and Kate at the Windsor Farm Store last weekend, and TMZ initially doubled-down on the British reporting. Then they remembered their roots, and suddenly skeptical American TMZ editors were talking about maybe that wasn’t really Kate in the video and maybe the doubters had a point.

All of which means that TMZ quickly threw together a “special” called TMZ Investigates: Where Is Kate Middleton? It aired on Fox last night, and they managed to do an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan. Guess what? Piers has some doubts about all of the palace manipulations, especially with the Mother’s Day photo (not the farmer’s market video though?).

Kate Middleton couldn’t have taken her infamous Mother’s Day photo the week before it was posted, because unlike the photoshopped image projects … IRL she looked much more sickly at that time … at least, according to Piers Morgan. We sat down with the famed British host and journalist for our new Kate Middleton documentary — airing Thursday night on FOX — and he revealed some intel on the princess’ appearance during the first week of March … the time when Kate and the palace claim that Mother’s Day pic was snapped. According to Morgan, a source who saw Kate at that time told him she looked a whole lot thinner than usual, and nowhere near the glowing picture of health shown in the now infamous photo. Morgan did acknowledge Kate’s a thin woman under normal circumstances … but the person who saw her said it was beyond her average skinny appearance.

[From TMZ]

Yeah, I think we’ve pretty much established that the Mother’s Day frankenphoto was cobbled together from likely several older photos. Piers’ statement that he knows someone who saw Kate and she was a lot thinner than usual… that actually says a lot about the authenticity of the farmer’s market video too, because the “Kate” in that video was regular Kate-sized, except with longer legs and a different gait and a much younger-looking face.

Watch @PiersMorgan break down why the viral Mother's Day photo of #KateMiddleton and her children could NOT have been taken the week before it was posted. Join Piers & other experts on 'TMZ Investigates: Where Is Kate Middleton?' TONIGHT at 9/8c on @foxtv https://t.co/D9FYKBZqoy pic.twitter.com/IL4JowVx4N — TMZ (@TMZ) March 21, 2024