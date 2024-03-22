Piers Morgan: Sources told me Princess Kate lost a lot of weight post-surgery

In 2021, News Corp bought TMZ. TMZ was already flirting with right-wing politics and making misogyny a glossy, tabloid adventure, and the News Corp purchase just solidified it. TMZ was also flirting with royal coverage long before they were bought by the Murdochs, but this year, TMZ has really stepped up their royal gossip. It’s probably because all of the Murdoch-owned outlets work with some kind of tabloid synergy – The Sun and TMZ held the exclusives on the video of Prince William and Kate at the Windsor Farm Store last weekend, and TMZ initially doubled-down on the British reporting. Then they remembered their roots, and suddenly skeptical American TMZ editors were talking about maybe that wasn’t really Kate in the video and maybe the doubters had a point.
All of which means that TMZ quickly threw together a “special” called TMZ Investigates: Where Is Kate Middleton? It aired on Fox last night, and they managed to do an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan. Guess what? Piers has some doubts about all of the palace manipulations, especially with the Mother’s Day photo (not the farmer’s market video though?).
Kate Middleton couldn’t have taken her infamous Mother’s Day photo the week before it was posted, because unlike the photoshopped image projects … IRL she looked much more sickly at that time … at least, according to Piers Morgan.
We sat down with the famed British host and journalist for our new Kate Middleton documentary — airing Thursday night on FOX — and he revealed some intel on the princess’ appearance during the first week of March … the time when Kate and the palace claim that Mother’s Day pic was snapped.
According to Morgan, a source who saw Kate at that time told him she looked a whole lot thinner than usual, and nowhere near the glowing picture of health shown in the now infamous photo. Morgan did acknowledge Kate’s a thin woman under normal circumstances … but the person who saw her said it was beyond her average skinny appearance.
Yeah, I think we’ve pretty much established that the Mother’s Day frankenphoto was cobbled together from likely several older photos. Piers’ statement that he knows someone who saw Kate and she was a lot thinner than usual… that actually says a lot about the authenticity of the farmer’s market video too, because the “Kate” in that video was regular Kate-sized, except with longer legs and a different gait and a much younger-looking face.
Watch @PiersMorgan break down why the viral Mother's Day photo of #KateMiddleton and her children could NOT have been taken the week before it was posted. Join Piers & other experts on 'TMZ Investigates: Where Is Kate Middleton?' TONIGHT at 9/8c on @foxtv
— TMZ (@TMZ) March 21, 2024
Bleh. Strongly dislike, distrust everything from this man. Can we ignore him instead of amplify him! :))
Omg it’s cancer! I hope CB posts it today.
So a “source” for PM just happened to “bump into Kate” while she was out and about, but nobody else reported this and nobody else saw her? Sure, Piers. If the truth was just weight loss all they had to do was post an old picture and say that Kate wasn’t up to taking a new one. Or post a picture of the children making her mother’s day cards or an old picture of Kate with her mum and/or PW with Diana. There are lots of choices here.
These contradictions are such a problem. They say that was her bouncing and skipping with a heavy bag and lifted plump cheeks and new jaw! But she’s also lost weight and is super ill.
Which is it?
Also, I wish people would drop the “weight loss gives you a lifted face in your 40s” excuse. It does not. Gravity is real. If that was Kate, she’s had major face work done and isn’t super ill. If it wasn’t Kate, they’re lying to us. Why?
Catherine has released a video and a statement that they found Cancer during her recent surgery and she has been undergoing chemotherapy. She wanted time to discuss this with her children and begin her treatment.
Maybe she has lost weight. Every family member of mine that underwent chemotherapy lost a lot of weight. It’s an unfortunate byproduct of trying to poison yourself just enough of trying to kill the cancer cells without killing the person.
I hope she gets all the support she needs for this fight. A positive attitude makes a real difference in just how difficult her journey will be. I also hopes she gets the privacy and peace to travel her path as she sees fit.
The only eyewitness who has spoken about seeing them at the market is the guy who took the video. No one else has talked about seeing them at the market from what I can tell. Which isn’t weird at all🙄
Exactly!!! Why has no one else come out and said anything!?!
My husband who is not at all interested in the BRF thinks the worst has happened to her. When I told him about the “garden center” just outside their grounds he said “I bet eveyeone sitting around them in that photo is palace staff. That’s why no one was taking pictures. Why no one has come forward”.
Honestly? My tinfoil tiara is fully glued on at this point.
Very good point from your husband 👍
Actually there was an article in DM with some cricketplayer who came out of the woodworks and said that he’s seen William and Kate “every day” for the last months he is with them aalll the time every day. Which is odd in itself since he is in his 40ies and also married with kids. So presumably they have spent all this time hanging out 24/7 with this random cricketplayer lol.
Obvious spin.
Your husband sounds like Mr Sparrow, who’s got drawn into this drama primarily because of me but also because it’s hit the “proper” media here – ie BBC and broadsheets. The younger Sparrows are also in the thick of it, simply by laughing at the frankenphoto and memes with their school friends. I’ve always theorised the people in the video are perhaps security. No one is looking at her FGS – someone who looks like Kate, who’s been missing for ages, who has been at the venue before so wouldn’t be totally out of place. It’s bonkers. Even our dogs know all about it because I keep shouting NO WAY! whenever it gets more nuts. The looks of surprise and then boredom on their faces have been beyond priceless.
I think it’s evidence that it wasn’t them that no one was looking at them or taking pics with phones. No one recognized them because it wasn’t them.
Thank you all! I will let my husband know he has support! lol! @sparrow – it sounds like Mr. Sparrow and Mr. Downfall could have a good conspiracy theory session over this! LOLOL
A few days ago I said that when people think you are someone famous OR just look like someone famous they react to seeing you. Even if it is a double take or a few extra seconds of looking at you…they react.
No one in that video reacted to the future King of England and the missing for almost three months future Queen Consort of England. No one.
Also, there were no RPOs protecting these people.
I don’t know if that was William and Kate but I strongly believe the video was staged.
Thing is, it’s an insanely popular tourist attraction, especially on weekends. If they’d closed it to the general public on the first warm sunny weekend of the year, there’d be some record of the closure somewhere online, and most likely lots of complaints from tourists and locals who arrived to find it closed (or arrived to find that it looked open and had people inside, but actual visitors were being turned away).
I don’t think they could cover up an unannounced closure.
I just don’t think it was Kate.
@zinjazin Yes former controversial South African cricket player said his kids are at Lambrook and he sees the Billy and Katie at school dropping and collecting the kids etc. This is the first time a Lambrook parent has said anything, l wonder if he got permission to say this, l doubt it. It would not surprise me if this guy is friends with Piss Morgan and is his source. Interesting.
Thank you to the kind Celebitchy poster who included a link to the Lainey gossip article about the video. I was shocked that she said she believed it was really them in the video when it’s clearly not. Honestly I’m most upset about “veteran” gossip bloggers supporting the video. I feel like I’m losing my mind.
Sources = fergie or Camilla
Beatrice and Eugenie could also be added to the list of potential sources. I believe him actually. I despise him, but I believe him here.
Yes, he has actually said Fergie, Beatrice and Eugenie are more compliant and accommodating than Harry and Meghan, ie more willing to play the game, and he is actually close to them. I despise him too but I wouldn’t be surprised if he actually knows something.
He’s also known to be close to Camilla remember…
For any of the Yorks to have seen her she would have to actually be at Adelaide which is doubtful. Of course, C&C supposedly visited her in hospital. And just because PM tries to smear people as his sources doesn’t make it true since he would likely protect the true sources. If Eugenie were a leaker, he would likely know more about H&M to reveal and he doesn’t. Are the Yorks friendlier toward him than H&M are? Probably, because it is likely that he has info on Andrew.
I agree completely. Any one of the Yorks could be his source and I believe him. I so hope that he is somehow gauded into spilling the beans. I believe he knows exactly what’s up and it’s his interests that dictate how loyal he will stay.
Normal Islander and Equality, I do think Camz is the most likely leaker. I remember PM a couple of times in B&E’s presence, so they’re at least on speaking terms.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but PM has not attacked H&M over K’s condition, has he? Considering most of the RR has still tried to involve them when they have nothing to do with K, and PM has no n the past done this as well, isn’t that weird? If he had no knowledge of what was happening, then he would bash H&M, right?
Piers doesn’t have an employer with a lot of money to back him right now. He might have to be careful with the H&M bashing so that their lawyer doesn’t name him in another lawsuit.
The Yorks are in some ways very clever. They keep their friends close and their enemies closer. Fergie is a survivor and this is the game she has played and has passed it on to her daughters. But none of the Yorks like Willy and Katie but they play the game to survive. I don’t think anyone in the family really likes Willy, including the opportunistic Tindalls.
All of them know what is really going on but they are keeping mum.
Camzilla. Losing a lot of weight when you are already thin can be really devastating, because you lose muscle, since you have no fat. So he’s telling us she looks skeletal, like an anorexic. The video must be a fake because the woman in it looked thin but healthy, like that was her body type.
Right, Agnes. If she looked so rough the week before, no way the garden center video is her because that Kate was literally the picture of health.
I saw a clip on Youtube last night, it was referenced in another clip, and it was this odd looking British commentator saying that she had emergency surgery for complications of ED, and was found to have ovarian cancer. Now, that’s out in left field, and I know what they said about cancer, but I don’t believe anything they say. Anyway, there is concern that she may not be able to survive treatment, being so thin already, and that she is in very fragile health. Its a theory out of left field, probably wrong, but it fits with what Piers is saying. I am going to try to find hte original of that clip.
Underhill, That’s weirdly parallel to what’s happening with KC: going in for prostate issues and discovering cancer by chance. On the other hand, if that is true, that would explain a lot.
If you get hit with a major illness (coma, Covid, pneumonia, etc.) you do not want to have a low body weight. Being overweight gives you a better chance of survival than being too thin.
@ML: it’s an all-too-believable scenario, I’m afraid. A little over a year ago my boss broke his arm skiing; the X-rays showed something which led to further tests which revealed lung cancer that had spread to his brain. I don’t know the likelihood of this happening to both Charles & Kate at the same tie–probably low–but it’s possible.
UNDERHILL, yep l watched PM on his show, he said that yes she had a op.like many women but they found something else but they fixed it !!!
Why cant they just say Kate will be back to work when her consultant gives her de all clear to go, l mean. no one can question that ?
Interesting @Underhill, you were correct. They just announced it.
If this is true it rules out getting treatment for ED as some of us speculated.
Or they could be floating this scenario so no one is shocked when she truly looks like a bone. Anorexia is usually fatal, even with treatment, so I hope she doesn’t have it.
Anorexia survivor here (had it when I was a teen), and I will say that while anorexia has a high mortality rate among mental disorders — 10-20% — it’s not usually fatal.
QuiteContrary, I’m also a ED survivor (anorexia then bulimia) &, yes, whilst EDs have a high mortality rate (I think 20-25% isn’t an exaggeration) to say they’re “usually fatal” is just plain wrong.
I wish people would think a bit harder here before posting sweeping generalisations & untruths :-/
I’ve actually logged back on to correct myself: having read various scientific papers, it appears to be almost impossible to extrapolate cast-iron stats & mortality rates re EDs. But suffice to say the majority of people recover or find coping mechanisms & go on to live long lives. I would never call myself recovered – I’ll never have a “normal” attitude to food but would no longer call myself either anorexic or bulimic. & not dead yet 😀
Former anorexic here. It isn’t usually fatal. You can function for years with an ED; your quality of life may go through the floor along with your health after it, but it’s not impossible to carry on with aspects of your life for a long time, including holding down a job. I felt like a high functioning non eating member of society. And people get out of it and never go back. There are several of us on here who’ve made it out the other side.
I’m sorry all of you anorexia survivors who responded; I phrased my generalization wrong and then it was too late to delete. I meant to say intractable end stage anorexia is usually fatal; I’ve had two friends die of it. Another got better. (The 70s were HELL on teenage girls) I’m glad you survived it’s a brutal disease.
So when was the picture of Kate and her mother in the car actually taken?
You’d think TMZ would release that photo’s metadata to help confirm their story that the video’s metadata is unimpeachable.
I seem to be in the minority of believing that the woman in the video was actually Kate, but the woman in the video looked thinner than normal Kate, imo. I assumed it was something to do with her surgery and recovery. She usually very thin but with muscle and tone, probably from constant weight training and exercise, and that woman in the video looked Kate Moss in the ’90s skinny to me with no tone to her legs. Makes you wonder if Kate might have been even skinnier earlier in her surgery recovery (before the video was taken). Still confused about the car photo with her mom – other than she must have been on a short dose of steroids that had worn off by the time the video was taken? Still searching my head on that one.
I also think the woman in the video is Kate.
Looks like Piers had lunch with Camilla and told him!
Absolutely this, but if true something is very rotten in the state of Windsor. Kate losing more weight?
Not a defense of anyone just a comment about my own ab surgery. I am 5’8 and weighed 138 before my surgery. After surgery I lost about 22 pounds. I was way too thin. It took awhile but I was able to rebuild muscle and am now back to post pre-surgery weight but I was quite weak for sometime. The only upside, my home like carrying less weight for awhile.
My HORSE….not my home…The autocorrect demon reared it’s ugly head again.
If you are in a coma, you lose weight. Once you are stable, you have to eat to regain your weight. If you love eating, it’s a plus. If you have issues with food, I would imagine it gets complicated.
I had a similar experience. Two weeks on an IV and I lost about 15 pounds. The difference is I dropped from about 135 to 120, both well within the healthy weight range for my height. Kate having already been at the low end of the range for her height, I would think doctors would make sure she wasn’t declining into dangerously thin territory, if she is indeed in a coma or on a tube. My bigger concern would be that she’s not actually under medical supervision right now and losing weight.
Now that we know the cause of her additional weight loss, it’s true that it was an indication of something worse. And doctors probably are doing their best to keep her from losing too much weight, but it’s no longer appropriate for Piers or anyone not her authorized medical spokesperson to be speculating on it.
As though Camilla is popping over to Adelaide to check in on her, puh-leeze.
Piers also said he heard horrible things. He doesn’t know sh*t, just tells people what they want to hear.
Piers IS a horrible thing. We have dear friends who have season tickets to The Arsenal and have great seats. We adore when they offer them but Piers showed up last season close to their seats so they bought new ones. Her husband said he spent money he didn’t really have to get away from the wanker. Apparently the tickets are so hard to get there is no “downgrading” a seat
Piers would put the arse in Arsenal (borrowing an old football joke).
Didn’t PM say week ago that he knew something alarming about Kate? And now he’s saying she may have had some kind of “breakdown”? So, how does that square with Bouncy Farm Kate?
Exactly. His words don’t make sense when you compare them to the video of Kate at the farm. She was bouncing around, carrying bags of groceries like she didn’t have a care in the world. The “Kate is so ill and lost so much weight” needs to die then. Because if that video is of Kate, then she’s fine. Nothing to worry about and she certainly doesn’t need any sympathy. So what’s the truth?
Hmmm. It feels like PM is setting the table for her looking “different” when she does finally appear.
But her looking ill still doesn’t explain the mother’s day fiasco – they have used old photos of Kate and the children before, leftover from the Xmas photoshoot or another event. The problem was pretending that William took the snap the week before.
This is what I thought too. Kate had a major face-lift, and she is trying to preemptively set the narrative that she unexpectedly lost weight and that’s why her face looks thinner and more sculpted.
Does she even have any weight to lose? She must be skin and bones. I know some people are naturally super thin, but she seems scary thin.
Really! My thought was, could she actually *get* thinner? She looks horribly thin in pictures, can you imagine how awful she looks irl?
I’ve seen people say she looks even thinner in real life, that the whole “the camera adds ten pounds” thing is true in her case.
She was already getting thinner at the time of their engagement. I know people who saw her around that time and they remarked upon how slight she got. And to get thinner than that – which we’ve seen her get for year after year – is incredible. And before I get jumped on with the “some people are just slender”. Yes, some people are slender, very slender, but it is natural to them and they look healthy. People who diet into slenderness look frail. It is a huge difference. As a former ED er you can just see it. She was slim growing up, not slender.
First, we know she’s not naturally super thin because we have decades of photo evidence. Second, even if she were, additional weight loss would be concerning, just as it is for anyone who shouldn’t be losing dramatic weight.
Kate has always been slim but she used to be more athletic, strong and healthy looking. It’s sad to see her go from sporty young Kate to someone who starves herself for a living.
All the Middleton women were gifted with enviable figures, but as recent vacay pics of Pippa demonstrate, there’s a big difference between maintaining that toned physique and extreme dieting.
I believe it may have been her body in the frankenphoto and that’s why she didn’t have rings on – because she’s lost so much weight they don’t fit right now, and they just put an old face photo on it.
And I believe that was her in the farm video because the first thing I thought was wow she’s lost even more weight, she was positively skeletal.
I have no idea what’s going on at all, and I do believe she has a right to priivacy for her health. William and KP have f’ed this up so badly for her, I’d be livid if I were her. But I guess we know she isn’t allowed to be because they’re already dangling her in front of the bus.
I think the ring thing holds true. It happened to people I know, who had to get their wedding rings re sized after losing weight. But I still don’t think it’s her in this video or in the franken.
Given she had abdominal surgery, I’m not surprised she lost weight, but yikes, she really didn’t have any body fat to lose. It seems like she was already in the single digits for body fat. I hope she’s able to start drinking protein shakes or something to get her strength back.
I’m one of those who believes the woman in the farm video was her. I would not be surprised if the reason she wasn’t out and about before was that she was receiving nutrition through nasal tubes.
I believe it was her too.
I agree and I think part of the long recovery time is that she is goin got have a very difficult time being instructed to gain weight and fighting her delight at being her lowest weight ever.
By now everybody knows that wasn’t current Kate in the Frankenphoto. Lately, Piers has been dropping hints that Kate is seriously unwell and he also said if even half of what he heard is true it’s alarming. Given his in with Camilla and the purposely vague source, this feels like an official health update that KP wouldn’t sanction but Cams is okay with. It’s not too clinical a detail, but it also says a lot about her condition.
Lies. His “source” has not seen Kate. That woman was already outrageously gaunt if she “looked thinner than usual” she would either be dead or comatose in a bed on a liquid diet.
PM’s reporting here lines up with the original information we had on K. Abdominal surgery for something serious enough to warrant an almost two-week hospital stay. Long recovery period of 3 – 6 months. He has said it’s serious and here he’s saying that she is thinner than thin. He’s also close to excellent sources, Camzilla being perhaps the most likely: we know via her nasty Biden comments that she’s a huge gossip. Also this rhymes with only a very few people (not her staff) knowing what is going on.
A very good friend of mine spent about half a year in the hospital due to pancreatitis. He had a feeding tube and IV in for months and lost half his body weight. Really awful to see! No one is expecting K to look healthy and perfect (except maybe W from the messaging).
We will know more if Kate is well enough to appear on Easter Sunday but it will be worrying if she doesn’t. I dislike PM intensely and despise how he tries to centre himself in every major story eg I introduced Heather Mills to Macca. However he is friendly with QC and fergie etc., so he may have some tea? It is concerning if she has lost more weight because of her extreme thinness.
I detest PM also, as well as Tom Bower and Dan Wootton, but all of them have said that Kate is alive but is very unwell. And aren’t TB and DW also good friends with Camilla? Also, there was the story that PW said that Kate was considering “stepping back” from royal duties. And didn’t PW also say that she was “having trouble eating” and had lost weight? I have read that the Middletons said that they hadn’t seen Kate and don’t know where she is. Also, I read that Palace staff haven’t seen her. But I’ve heard so many different stories. I, personally, don’t believe that Kate had anything to do with the frankenphoto that she’s getting so much crap for and I don’t believe that any of the photos or the video are of Kate.
We’ve discussed that the staff haven’t seen or heard from her, but do you have links to William saying she can’t eat and the Middletons haven’t seen her? That’s new info to me.
Piers is ready to spill this tea. If Kate doesn’t show up on Easter, I predict he’s going to break the story.
If it’s true that she lost even more weight, that would indicate that she was in a coma, wouldn’t it? Because all muscles disappear quite quickly when you’re bedridden. But it could also indicate that she has disappeared completely. How could she lose any more weight?
I didn’t see Morgan ending up at TMZ but I guess he must really be in need of money since his last gig had like two people watching it.
Actually, extreme weight-loss might explain why they haven’t just put out a proof of life video or photo. If she looks shockingly gaunt, that’s not going to help. Interesting that they’re also dropping Kate doesn’t want to come back….
Actually, the ONLY reason I think the “farm” video shows the real Kate is because how VERY skinny that person was. Her legs were like STICKS! If the normally very thin Kate lost much weight….this is how she would look.
When they did their LA your right after the wedding she was visibly thinner than Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. She has been extremely extremely thin – and only that, thin, not muscular, not lithe, just thin – for a long long time.
Oooo, looks like he’s phone hacking again!! Wonder who offered the hospital staff a shed load of money to access Kates medical records?? +
Mary Pester, so, do you think she’ll be there at Easter or will she continue to be MIA?
Lost weight? Where? She is already basically zero body-fat. There’s nothing to lose except muscle tissue … which encroaches on severe anorexia territory.
I’m confused by anyone saying the woman in the garden store video was the picture of health. That person was skeletal. Even in a “hoodie” her torso was concave. Her legs were so thin they were hidden by her husband. Her cheekbones and jaw were prominent and perhaps fuller than a person normally that skeletal, which suggests fillers or steroids. That person was 15 pounds less than the 40th birthday portraits where again, her waist was shockingly small and the dresses and photos were designed to accentuate it. Pippa is smaller and fitter with not a single body roll and the person in the video was considerably thinner. I always think back to Harry and Meghan’s reluctance to say much about Kate and Meghan saying she was a good person – I think it wasn’t quite that but rather an acknowledge that William is the driver of the relationships and Kate is a brittle mess behind the scenes.
Many people are reacting to the whole video. That profiled person appeared young, thin, tall and a brunette who walked quickly and nimbly, carrying a weighted bag without difficulty. It wasn’t a video where you can say this is an ill person easily even if you didn’t know the situation.
The video isn’t a clear proof this was Kate as Kate or KP hasn’t admitted to it. I doubt that they will.
The video generated a ton of interest and speculation. The lack of yes or no serves KP well as it gave them cover of denial plausibility.
But it begs the question why so much gamesmanship?
I do not think the video was Kate. Losing weight does not change bone structure of the face., nor does it change ear shape.
She may have lost a lot of weight but that was not her.
I’m sticking with her loss of weight being (partially) caused by her jaws being wired. I’m waiting to hear the tale of how it occurred.
“she was hit by a flying cricket bat/hockey puck/baseball/one of the kids fell into her or something “. Yeah, sure, anything but the truth.
Adding my comment here since the relevant thread has comments closed now.
Just got the news from a text from a friend. I wish Kate and her family strength and comfort during this scary time. Many people in my family have had cancer, and it is so hard for everyone in the family. Prayers going up for Kate, William, their children and everyone in their family.