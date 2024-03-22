The Waleses are decamping to Norfolk for the next month for their kids’ holiday

Easter Sunday is March 31, nine days from now. There’s some sort of informal countdown happening in the royalist press, where all hell will break loose if the Princess of Wales doesn’t show up to the Windsor church-walk on Easter. The media is basically demanding it, and Kensington Palace is trying to promise to comply, with palace sources swearing that Wiglet Christ Superstar will absolutely be resurrected in time for church. Of course, some royal sources are insisting that the timeline was always “after Easter,” meaning after the Wales kids’ school break, which ends on April 17th. Speaking of, today is the start of the Wales kids’ school holiday and according to Hello, the family will decamp to their Norfolk home for the next month.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are gearing up for some quality family time together as their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis break up for the school holidays on Friday. George, ten, Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Louis, who attend Lambrook School in Berkshire, have almost one month off and aren’t due back into the classroom until 17 April.
The Wales family usually spend the children’s holidays at their second home, the ten-bedroom Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, so it’s likely the royals will decamp there in the coming days.
They may choose, however, to first attend the Easter church service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle with the rest of the royal family before travelling to Norfolk.
William and Kate usually attend the service with other senior royals, including King Charles and Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, Princess Anne, Zara and Mike Tindall, and more. Prince Louis made his debut last year, holding on to Kate’s hand as he arrived at the chapel, while George and Charlotte joined the royal family for their first public Easter outing in 2022.
[From Hello]
Just a reminder, the official palace cover story for the Mother’s Day frankenphoto was that Prince William returned to Adelaide Cottage, shot the photo in 30 minutes and then the family left Windsor for Norfolk for the weekend. My point is that according to official palace sources, Will and Kate have kept up their “weekends in Norfolk” habit for a good month or so. Of course, I always halfway believed that Kate never left Norfolk – I think she’s spent most of 2024 at Anmer Hall, which has more space for nurses and medical equipment. Anyway, it will be a big deal if Kate turns up for church on Easter, and it will be a massive deal if she skips and we don’t see her until late April. Like, the British media won’t be able to contain or control the story anymore and they won’t be able to tamp down all of the speculation.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Kensington Palace, Backgird, Cover Images.
If the video is real as KP via its cozy relationship with the Sun wants us to believe, then Kate should clearly be able to walk to church with her family on Easter. There’s no world in which that could not be possible. Not after seeing her bouncing and swinging a shopping bag. Assuming the video was really her. But that’s what they want us to believe, so under that assumption, she really does need to do the Easter walk.
They may be going to Norfolk, but Willie won’t be staying with Kate and the kids.
Bingo! She should be doing events left and right! Anything else is a total slap in the face! I mean- they want us to believe she can carry bags and skip and is in a good mood and hanging out with some rando cricket player….why can’t she stand still for an hour do her super-important-no-one-else-could-ever-duty on St. Patrick’s day? Or shoot a 60 second video and say thanks to all the well wishers? Hmmm
That video was them testing out the body double to see if people believe it’s Kate. I don’t think it worked.
So it’s on to plan B or is that C, or no, I think they’re now on to plan D.
This is what my husband believes. This was a test-run with a body double, in front of palace staff, to see if it worked.
I swear if she shows up wearing an Easter hat so massive that the photographers cannot get a clear shot of her face, I’m gonna laugh. The brazen arrogance if they were to try and do that. Omg.
She may roll up to church in a full on Easter bunny costume lol
I agree that the video was used to force Can’t out but that video like the photos is faked. We shall see if this ploy smokes her out for the Easter stroll.
Right, she absolutely, positively has to show up at Easter. And ya know what? I’m about ready to start siding with the royalists: nothing to see here, no big deal if we never see Kate again, it’s all fine. In other words, enough about Kate. The pic from Archie’s christening they brought up recently really reminded me of who she is. A woman who would wear Diana’s earrings from Harry’s christening to Harry’s son’s event; a woman who wore a highly questionable dress to another woman’s wedding (If you even have to ask if it’s white, you shouldn’t wear it); a woman who has copykeened Meghan in an attempt to destroy her; a woman who did not glance in her SIL’s direction at a family even when she was holding her newborn, after that SIL was suicidal. Katy Keen can rot. I say we start acting like royalists and leave her to her fate. If they don’t care about her wellbeing, then why should we.
Snaggletooth – THIS! 🙌🏻.
And didn’t she also dress her children on Harry’s old baby clothes? I could have sworn she did that with at least Louis.
Yes, Louis wore Harry’s old clothes at the Trooping in 2019, about a month after Archie was born.
Let’s also not forget that she cosplayed Diana when she presented Louis on the steps – wearing a dress similar to what Diana wore when she presented Harry.
It also stands out that of the two women sitting on chairs, Camilla has a hemline that covers her knees, Kate does not. I’m not being prudish, I just think it’s an interesting choice for a christening/portrait (that’s not about you).
All of this! And regarding the posters who replied to you about Harry’s baby clothes: OMG. Why wouldn’t Harry get his own baby clothes? And if they belong to some royal collection, why would Kate have access to them? I could understand dressing Louis in William’s baby clothes but not Harry’s. That is just WEIRD.
I want them yo do it their way and NOT show up! I wanna see them fck around and find out!!!
Norfolk is their 3rd or 4th home, depending on who’s counting. The press is pretending that Kensington Palace, their forever home, no longer exists.
They don’t want to draw attention to the fact that it’s Peg’s forever home now.
I just think it’s curious that all this Where’s Kate and all the screaming and demanding the rota does of the Sussex children and meanwhile we haven’t actually seen George, Charlotte, or Louis since Christmas.
Don’t forget, it’s not that Kate was photoshopped into a photo of the children – the children were photoshopped into new outfits too. That’s a huge question to me, why they wouldn’t just take a photo and switch out Kate instead of cobble the whole thing together from scratch.
ETA: It’s not like they haven’t used the children to deflect from bad press before. They put out an entire Kate’s Cuties calendar insert in the daily fail, they staged that “pub lunch” shoot, the Flybe stunt – and now they’ve suddenly developed a conscience? Not only about trotting their children out for the media but even for taking a simple family photo at home? Nah, it’s not adding up.
+1
This is really it, exactly. Not only haven’t we seen the kids, but we haven’t heard a word about the children. I really, really don’t understand why a chosen, designated, familiar royal source–one of the York girls, or Zara and Mike or Pippa or James or Carole or somebody–hasn’t given us a very vague/fake glimpse into what’s happening. One of those “Kate was over with the kids, baking cookies and everybody is doing fine,” interviews or whatever. It’s so strange that they haven’t done that. I’ve been royal watching for 27 years and that’s the oddest thing of all this to me.
There was that bizarre story about them attending the kids’ sports day (IN MARCH sure Jan) which doesn’t make any sense at all. And of course no photos.
It’s really weird that they haven’t organised some kind of “perfect dad William papped taking Charlotte to tea/shopping” PR stunt. That would be such an easy win.
They also could have just released a picture of the kids for Mothers Day, attributed it to Kate, and said something about cheesy about how children grow so fast or motherhood is a blessing, IDK. but they didn’t do that. I wonder if the theories are true about the kids not being with William.
Sometimes, I wonder if they’re not with William OR Kate.
@TigerMcQueen – If so, hopefully they have Nanny Maria for some continuity.
Thank you, Thank you, Thank you! To reiterate, this couple that never hesitate to use their kids for photo ops, suddenly have developed a conscience. I remember W&K trotting their kids onto a red carpet event, after they were criticized for taking a train to Scotland during covid. You insinuate: That the trolls who are obsessed with seeing the Sussex children aren’t at least concerned about this, is the height of hypocrisy. I agree whole-heartedly.
The kids also participated in the Flybe stunt.
BINGO
I maintain it’s fully possible that Willyboy turned his rage on one of the children. That may have made Kate nope out- she’s fine subjecting herself to the abuse, but not her children.
One month of easter holiday? One MONTH?
Their lives are one long holiday.
Clearly! My nephews starts school again on April 2. They also have a shorter christmas holiday and one, not two weeks of winter holiday, When are these kids actually in school? This can’t be normal for public schools in Britain?
Their kids seem to have one month offf every other month.
That cant be right?
Normally its one week?
The more a school costs, the longer the holidays.
Standard in Britain is two weeks for Easter. It’s just super fancy public schools that do their own thing. Eton has three weeks.
sadly this is the case in private (fee paying) schools here, the more you pay the less they go. My son who is in a state high school has another week at school then a two week break.
https://lambrookschool.co.uk/whats-on/term-dates/ They do go into July, but they are off A LOT.
They go into July, but when they’re off until early september they have the same lenght of summer holiday as others. They seems to be off every 3rd week.
If she’d gotten a facelift it better be a damn good one because after her photoshop fiasco I don’t think she’s going to get the royal airbrush treatment for her press pics anymore.
Call me a conspiracy theorist if you want, but I don’t believe they can produce Kate for two main reasons : 1) she ran away with the children and KP do not know where she is or have no access to them OR 2) she is bedridden unconscious. Willie is badly running this show and he looks like he is about to implode. I don’t like Kate, but as a woman, I hope its option 1. As for willie, I wish him all the worst.
There is no way she could run away with George though. And maybe not even Charlotte as the “spare.” It is possible that she’s hidden away (especially if Willie is physically abusive) but I doubt it’s with the children.
I mean…even Katie Holmes managed to escape with Suri. It’s not likely Princess William would be able to escape with any of the kids but I don’t think it’s impossible.
I’ve been saying that neither Kate nor the children are around William and Charles has given the okay for this arrangement. Charles is also not seeing William. William is in a “time out” and he is not in contact with his family other than the Commonwealth event and he did not arrive with any or leave with anyone in his family.
Whatever William did to suddenly be persona non grata with the royals is big. It’s really, really big.
“Whatever William did to suddenly be persona non grata with the royals is big. It’s really, really big.”
@BlueNailsBetty – You are so correct. I have never thought about it this way. Peggington has alienated all his family who cared. The family members that do not care distanced themselves a long time ago.
I don’t know about your run-away theory, but anything is possible. I am now starting to believe that it was William on that farm video, and that they were testing out the body double for the Easter walk. They can fool the subjects of that island, but they can’t fool the international community. The world is waiting; eyes will be trained, and ready for any KP silly okie-doke. I find the SM sleuths to be far more credible than any rota rat; that’s why they’re desperate to have them painted as “conspiracy theorists.” You are not a CT for trying to make sense of a very strange situation.
So the last 4 months of being home all day, every day with the kids doesn’t constitute “family time”? I swear these 2 give me such a headache, I can’t imagine having to deal with them on the day to day.
Honestly kids that age needs to be in school and do something meaningful with their days. Its not good for them to just hang around and lazy about at home every day for months and months at a time. Especially with a sick parent.
Actually I was referring to WandK being home each day, all day. I assume that the kids are keeping to their regular schedule of school and activities.
I thought those daily school drop offs were quality family time. No?
HOW CAN THEY BE SO BAD AT THIS?
Really? Of all the things they *could* have said, *should* have said … I dunno, maybe, “hi! I’m here, thanks so much for all your concern” from Kate… or mayb “Hi, yes, I’m off to a full calendar of events this week to support the crown that supports my entire existence” from Pegs…
They come up with “WE’RE OFF FOR A ONE MONTH VACAY… see ya later, bitches!”
wow. just. wow.
The monarchy is being abolished from within.
Wow! That’s an insight and a half.
lolzzz @Brassy Rebel
Another “it is believed” type article. They may do this, they might choose to do that. None of these articles are able to – or won’t – state anything definitely
Vacation from what
😂
what i find really surprising is that in 3 months there are no pap shots of Willy taking the kids to school, or the nanny for that matter. yet we have pap shots of Meghan driving a car in LA during some royal engagement
So we’re pretending the mini Waleses have been attending school all this time?
And haven’t the full sized Waleses essentially been on vacation for a month? I assume they have been having tons of family time.
We know the kids haven’t missed a day because William has exhausted himself diligently doing the school run every single day.
Yup, he even does them on Saturday and Sunday for good measure.
Yes BR and My3 cents – he’s such a trooper he even does it when he hasn’t got the kids
Yes, Wiglet Christ Superstar is going to have to rise for Easter. Even if they have to wheel her in on a gurney, after the video from Saturday, it’s now mandatory that she appear looking rested and ready for work. Of course, she won’t be “working” according to this report. Now the spin is that they will be having “quality family time”. But haven’t they had enough of that while Kate “recovered”? You would think they would be sick of each other and being holed up inside. It would make more sense to want to be out and about seeing other people.
Kate was never sick, sick. She had a medical procedure, yes, but she and her team assumed that, since she does disappear from time to time and people got used to it, that they could use the excuses of “long recovery ” and ” privacy” as a way to give wiglet some not deserved long vacation.
I truly believe this whole controversy has helped Kate. William probably wanted to leave her and now he is more or less stuck with her for another year.
Let´s not forgot that Will and Kate are liars/ minimizers, who employ liars and minimizers. They will certainly claim Kate had some serious and deeply personal reason for going M.I.A- and they will make absolutely clear nobody from the British Isles is to check up on it.
No lessons will be learned. Nothing will change.
Yeah – am leaning more and more into the theory that she’s had cosmetic surgery and the tummy surgery and recovery time was an excuse for her to have an extended ‘break’ so her new face to really settle as well as plan out a nice new big wardrobe cosplaying Meghan. If she appears back with an obvious new face – hell will break loose.
If she shows up with a new face after announcing it was “abdominal surgery” their reputation will never recover. Seriously, all hell will break loose. It’s one thing to plant false stories with the tabloids and the rota, it’s quite another to outright lie with an announcement on palace letterhead. Especially a lie that can be disproven with one public event.
Exactly. But they’re so arrogant it never occurs to them that they’ll be questioned.
I will always wonder why they chose a skinny jeans photo when she’s allegedly had abdominal surgery.
My personal conspiracy theory is that Kate has never left Norfolk. We know she was there at Christmas. We know about the ambulance. Wood Farm, where Philip stayed, is a functioning mini hospital from my understanding.
If Kate re-emerges I truly believe it will be from the place she never left.
I agree. Kate has been at Anmer Hall or Wood Farm (which is set up for medical issues).
Maybe but the ambulance that was sighted was in London, on the opposite side of the country from Norfolk. An ambulance wouldn’t take someone from Norfolk all the way to London, they’d go to a local hospital.
Oh yes, the press has definitely put in their request that Kate turn up at the Easter Service. I think she will be there to keep the press on her side.
If there is a walk on Sunday, there better be someone there with something other than a blurry potato to photograph it.
“Run away! Run away!”
I wonder if she will drive to church for Easter, like the queen used to do when she got older. That gives the public less time to get pictures of her and she can hide a bit.
I honestly don’t know what’s going on. If that was her in the video, then I think its clear she just had a facelift or some other cosmetic procedure, mayyyyybe some type of minor surgery and is just taking advantage of an excuse to hide out for months.
But if it wasn’t her in that video…then where the hell is she?
I think you are right Becks1. Instead of a walk, we will get a brunette with her hair up, a tiny hat and a pastel coat dress with her back to the camera being whisked into the side entrance of whatever chapel and that will be Kate’s Easter appearance. Then it’s sacred family time until the middle of April. Meanwhile, the real Kate is somewhere.
If that’s her in the video, she’s had very obvious cosmetic surgery (like Jennifer Grey it totally changed my face obvious), and that will not go over with the public well.
I just think they wouldn’t be relying on these blurry photos/manipulated images if they could show her clearly. She either can’t be seen or won’t be seen. Whatever the truth is has be worse than the crap their getting right now.
Calling it now- she will not be at Easter. Neither will the kids.
This is the truth. They try to shame people into silence but the facts are if they could show her they would. They haven’t because they can’t or she won’t. The fact is they are lying.
This is what I think, too. They’re not showing her because showing her is worse than what they’re doing. I’m still torn on Easter, though I tend to think she won’t show (or they’ll try to sneak “Kate” in through a side door and someone will get a blurry pic of it on a potato phone).
Jesus, how many holidays to these kids get? 3.5 weeks off for Easter? My son goes to a catholic school, and he’s getting a luxurious 1.5 weeks off.
Schools in the UK don’t get as long of a summer break as schools in the US. Schools in the US usually have 8-10 weeks off in summer (some private schools have more time off in summer), but have shorter breaks throughout the rest of the year. Schools in the UK have more regular breaks throughout the whole year and not as much time off in summer. Still, I think it evens out to the UK private schools getting more time off overall than US schools over the course of a year.
Apparently the kids private school has a total of 19 weeks school holidays per year leaving their parents ONLY 33 weeks for “work”. So as FK appears to work a 2 day week 33x2x 3= 198 royal engagements a year based on 3 engagements per day. Last he only managed 174 and she did 120 oh dear they have been slacking!
Let’s not be surprised when they publish a statement saying that public attention has been too much and she can’t possibly reappear for Easter. Also let’s not be surprised when their next Holiday card has been taken in a random location and nobody can get any date for it.
They are “gearing up for quality family time”? First, this isn’t a boarding school so they should have quality family time daily. Second, what have they been doing the last several months while WanK have not been working. The never ending excuses with these two. They shouldn’t get divorced because they were made for each other.
They remind me of my uncle and his wife- I think they bring out the worst in each other.
We are asked to believe the farm store video. In doing so it is apparent there was no medical issue. She is well able to thank people for their good wishes via a video clip, which she has done before to publicize her Christmas event. The public rightly feel they have been played into false sympathy. All the secrecy, the game playing is on them.. What’s the purpose of this shut show.
My guess is that the original plan was for her to “emerge” sometime after her kids school break and to skip church at Easter, but I think now that the public messaging and all the conspiracy theories have spun out of KP’s control, I’m guessing that pressure is being put on her to show up for the Easter Walk, and I have a feeling she’s going to go to church at Easter to quell the rumours. Then we won’t see her again for a few weeks, but she’ll be able to say that she went back to “work” starting at Easter time or something. Even if she has an ostomy bag, the Easter coat dress looks she usually wears can probably accommodate those correct?
IF “she” shows up at Easter my money is gonna be that it is not for the wal walk but “she” will be pictured at a distance, wearing a huge hat, from the back or profile. I can also see them not going because of her “recovery”.
LOL the way these people try to make *going to church* or Easter no less (!!) sound like some complicated form of work is hysterical to me. My grandmother went to church 3 times a week while raising six kids and working part-time. It is just astonishing to me that people put up with this nonsense. It’s literally walking into a church, sitting, and walking out (maybe some standing, not familiar with Anglican service). For Easter. My goodness!!
@Layde I am expecting Madam to whizz pass the astonished crowds at Easter on a gigantic slide especially constructed for the solemn occasion. She will zoom pass at the speed of light leaving us again to wonder was it really her as she deposited directly into a blacked limo and driven away speedily.
LOLOL @Lady Digby!!
Does UK have more school holidays than other countries? Do they really want to do anything and what exactly the tax payers are funding?
Is this a way of confirming that Billy and bone DON’T live in the same house and the kids shuffle from Anmer to adelaide? Deny it all they want but the world and his wife know that adelaide is ye olde “separation” cottage!!
Single fugly statesman is trying so hard not to be seen for the hard hearted, selfish, adulterous, slimey bsd he is, and bone wants to play the hard done by, ethereal, white princess, rather than the cold fish lieing racist BCH she is. THEY WANT THE THRONE. Billy wants to be Lucy oops lucky and bone wants the jewels the wiglets the buttons and to be able to say to Megan “I am Queen, bow down to me!”
To which Megan should reply “p I am American, and bow to no-one lady”.
Mary Pester, I don’t understand why they want the throne. They don’t want to work and will show up only when they decide to. Do they realize that they will have to work more?
I believe that Bone Idle is simply refusing to play–not talking to anyone and refusing the work. That is why there’s so much chaos at KP. They don’t know what to do about that.
I’ve said it a few time now, but I think everyone should stop talking about her. She doesn’t do enough that people miss her. If no one said anything about her, she would dwindle into nothingness.
@saucy&sassy, they BOTH want the throne, because the minute they get it, they can stop pretending. They will have the money, the power and the ability to stop the press in its tracks, William has already used multiple super injunctions, imagine what he could do as king. He will install his mistress in a house of her choosing on the Royal estates and no one will be able to do or see anything. Bone will have the throne she has spent her whole adult life chasing. Her parents will move onto somewhere Like Kensington or Anmer to help raise the next generation, but the monarchy as an ideal is finished. The only happy people in the complete sht show are camzilla (Charlie has buyers remorse) Harry and Megan, their children and Louis. George is weighted down because he already knows and SEES what’s expected for his future and Charlotte is loyal to her brothers (for now) and old beyond her years
Mary Pester, what a sh!tshow! I wonder how long the taxpaying masses will allow them to live in palace and spend money and that’s it? Wow, this is a major disaster waiting to happen.
What crowds of people they start with will dwindle to nothing.
At this point if she CAN’T be there it WILL get worse. My stupid play on words but couldn’t resist. But yeah, at this point the stakes are too high. She’ll be at the service if she can.
The global media attention will require security on a level approaching Armageddon, forcing Kate to skip the affair for safety reasons.
The global media attention will force Kate to withdraw so as not to pull focus from the true meaning of Easter.
Kate will appear but a 6% chance of rain will force her to walk under a shelter of oversized umbrellas. Global media attention will report that she looked happy and relaxed.
It’s just been announced (by her) that she has cancer. She needed to recover from the surgery before starting chemo.
I’m reaaally wondering what’s going on now. In the span of ten minutes, I just got two emails from tabloids saying Kate’s battling cancer.
She doesn’t technically have cancer. It’s been removed. The chemo will help prevent it from recurring.