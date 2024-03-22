The Waleses are decamping to Norfolk for the next month for their kids’ holiday

Easter Sunday is March 31, nine days from now. There’s some sort of informal countdown happening in the royalist press, where all hell will break loose if the Princess of Wales doesn’t show up to the Windsor church-walk on Easter. The media is basically demanding it, and Kensington Palace is trying to promise to comply, with palace sources swearing that Wiglet Christ Superstar will absolutely be resurrected in time for church. Of course, some royal sources are insisting that the timeline was always “after Easter,” meaning after the Wales kids’ school break, which ends on April 17th. Speaking of, today is the start of the Wales kids’ school holiday and according to Hello, the family will decamp to their Norfolk home for the next month.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are gearing up for some quality family time together as their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis break up for the school holidays on Friday. George, ten, Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Louis, who attend Lambrook School in Berkshire, have almost one month off and aren’t due back into the classroom until 17 April. The Wales family usually spend the children’s holidays at their second home, the ten-bedroom Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, so it’s likely the royals will decamp there in the coming days. They may choose, however, to first attend the Easter church service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle with the rest of the royal family before travelling to Norfolk. William and Kate usually attend the service with other senior royals, including King Charles and Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, Princess Anne, Zara and Mike Tindall, and more. Prince Louis made his debut last year, holding on to Kate’s hand as he arrived at the chapel, while George and Charlotte joined the royal family for their first public Easter outing in 2022.

Just a reminder, the official palace cover story for the Mother’s Day frankenphoto was that Prince William returned to Adelaide Cottage, shot the photo in 30 minutes and then the family left Windsor for Norfolk for the weekend. My point is that according to official palace sources, Will and Kate have kept up their “weekends in Norfolk” habit for a good month or so. Of course, I always halfway believed that Kate never left Norfolk – I think she’s spent most of 2024 at Anmer Hall, which has more space for nurses and medical equipment. Anyway, it will be a big deal if Kate turns up for church on Easter, and it will be a massive deal if she skips and we don’t see her until late April. Like, the British media won’t be able to contain or control the story anymore and they won’t be able to tamp down all of the speculation.