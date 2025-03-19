Waffle Truthers demand answers about Duchess Meghan’s St. Patrick’s Day waffles

As we discussed, the Duchess of Sussex updated her social media on St. Patrick’s Day, showing a short video where she was making green waffles and “shamrock shakes” for her children. I thought it was cute, although I definitely wanted to know more about the batter she used and why she was seemingly making such a small quantity of batter for multiple waffles. That was MY conspiracy: I am a Batter Truther and I spread conspiracies about Meghan’s waffle batter. But I missed the much larger conspiracy: that the footage of Meghan pouring batter into that specific waffle iron would not have made waffles that looked like that. This is the rallying cry for the Waffle Truthers!! Here’s Meghan’s original IG, and the side-by-side comparison:
Meghan’s latest insta story is a video of her making green waffles for sweet Archie & Lili for breakfast.🧇😋 I bet this is the same waffle maker QEII gave Archie for Christmas after learning how much he loved waffles. Glad to see it’s getting good use.
Happy St Patrick’s Day! pic.twitter.com/cT0Flg56Rs
— Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) March 17, 2025
Look, not to be a Duchess Meghan waffle truther, but the waffle iron on the left did not make the waffle on right. pic.twitter.com/nxyIOvhFRD
— Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) March 18, 2025
It’s absolutely true that the waffle iron Meghan uses in the first part of her video would NOT have made waffles that look like that. The waffle iron has a divider – the completed waffles are not divided. It’s perfectly possible that Meghan simply intended to show a very abbreviated glimpse at her St. Patrick’s Day celebration with her kids as opposed to showing us the hour-long process of creating five green waffle test batters and trying out multiple waffle irons. It’s also possible that she did make waffles with the OG waffle iron and they came out funky or unphotogenic, so she went with store-bought green waffles, maybe? I just looked it up – Kellogg’s makes “Dragon Green Apple Waffles” which look a lot like Meghan’s “finished product.”
Again, this was for Meghan’s Instagram Stories, this was never intended as a comprehensive how-to for making green waffles from scratch. There is absolutely no reason for Derangers to throw full-scale meltdowns over Meghan’s waffle war crimes (which they’re absolutely doing and being quoted heavily by Page Six and the Mail). It’s actually funny to think that she probably screwed up the batter and her Plan B was using store-bought waffles. That’s relatable, right? That’s was one of the complaints, right, that she’s not “relatable” enough? What’s more relatable than saying “wow, I f–ked up these waffles, time to pull out the dragon waffles from the freezer.”
Ridiculous people.. did they notice the plated two pieces of the sectioned waffle that were shown in the video clip also? These people need help, it’s a damn 🧇 waffle not some great mystery or conspiracy.
I immediately noticed that the still shot from the end of the video features square waffles. But honestly, she probably has multiple irons. I’m just a regular person and I have two. Waffles take awhile to cook and if you’re feeding multiple people, it takes forever to do it one at a time.
Exactly. I have two waffle irons as well. I use whichever one my hand grabs when I choose to make waffles. Geez the trolls are making Meghan rich with all their conspiracy theories. More conversations around her efforts.
The real question here is: who the hell cares? There so much else to report on in the world, but green waffles is the thing they fixate on??
EXACTLY! “The real question here is: who the hell cares?”
Th UK and the USA are falling apart so Page Six and The Fail drone on about green waffles?
No wonder the western world is so screwed up!
That seems important, Meghan should do a press conference answering questions about #WaffleGate. While explaining this issue, she should also give a detailed answer about how QE2 sent them the waffle maker. There was a comment about this on the previous article, questioning the procedure about this and involvement of the British embassy in USA. We need answers, Meghan!!!
I think she needs to release a statement and provide the unedited version of this video. FFS who cares!
The “adult’s waffles” in the last photo are from the waffle iron seen in the video. I think she has just two waffle irons. A little for the kids.
Maybe her kids don’t like the waffle iron waffles and only like eggo. Little kids often have their own ideas about what they want to eat!
The kids waffles were probably the store bought ones. In the last pic ‘for us’ are the waffles she made in the waffle iron 🤷🏼♀️
It’s more likely she has a kid sized one. I have that too.
Omg are they this bored with their royals that they have to dissect waffles shape. Looks like the waffles Meghan made for her and Harry that’s why the batter is so tiny.
This is so ridiculous
These people are unstable. Maybe Justine Bateman will write another Substack about the green waffle “mystery.” 🥴
It’s wonderful that Meg and Harry have good security.
Lol she’s not buying Kellogg waffles and posting them on insta. She’s unlikely to buy Kellogg anything (I wouldn’t either in a million years). She has a kid sized waffle maker too, most likely. It’s a cute size for them.
How could you possibly care about this? Unless she was telling you not to use a certain brand because they sucked and her evidence was this video, who cares?
Could she have you store-bought waffles for her kids? Possibly. Could she have a smaller waffle maker because she doesn’t want to feed her kids adult size waffles and they want a full one and not one cut in half? Possibly. Could these people take a step back and wonder why everything this woman does they go over with a magnifying glass, and question what that says about their lives? Never.
The waffles in the very last shot look like they came from the waffle maker. I think with the batter spilling out Meghan pivoted to the store brought waffles for the kids. She intentionally showed that slip up for a reason. You can make Plan B be just as fab.
What’s more relatable than saying “wow, I f–ked up these waffles, time to pull out the dragon waffles from the freezer.” – The problem is that she didn’t say it. That’s my problem with lifestyle influencers in general, not with Meg specifically. They cut these reel videos to make something look easy peasy and done in minutes, and then show a perfect product. When in reality it takes an hour or two and might not look like that, especially if you show store-bought.
However, I don’t think what she showed was store-bought, just made with a different iron, so she can decorate the waffle faces. In the final image, she is showing the waffle made with the divider.
These derangers are sad. Who analyzes a Instagram video of someone making waffles? They are also comparing the waffles to Elizabeth. They are nuts .
This is absolutely the stupidest controversy. The waffles she made in the waffle iron are shown in the final shot for the adult waffles. It’s entirely possible that she either used store bought waffles for the kids, or that she has – gasp! – two waffle irons. One may make smaller waffles. You can go on amazon and find mini waffle makers (without the sections….) starting at 10 dollars.
I dont even get the thing about messing up the batter. That could be her final waffle of the morning that she’s showing us. Or the adult waffles and the kid waffles use different batters.
and I feel like I have just wasted too much mental energy on this.
I myself have TWO waffle irons…one that can make Belgian/stuffed waffles and a little one that dosen’t have dividers…and the last few times I had Waffles they came outta the box & was cooked in a toaster…so I’m NO COOK (as of yet because for YEARS…I didn’t have access to my OWN kitchen which is CHANGING in the next several days…HALLELUJAH 😍)…so if I have TWO waffle irons…I am SURE Meghan has more than ONE!
These folks need to GET THEM SOME 🤬🤬🤬 BUSINESS!
The derangers are clutching their pearls and claiming Meghan was mocking QEII as they found a striking resemblance between her decorated waffles and the late Queen’s head. *dying* https://bsky.app/profile/calilove102.bsky.social/post/3lkoihhzug22p