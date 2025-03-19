Waffle Truthers demand answers about Duchess Meghan’s St. Patrick’s Day waffles

As we discussed, the Duchess of Sussex updated her social media on St. Patrick’s Day, showing a short video where she was making green waffles and “shamrock shakes” for her children. I thought it was cute, although I definitely wanted to know more about the batter she used and why she was seemingly making such a small quantity of batter for multiple waffles. That was MY conspiracy: I am a Batter Truther and I spread conspiracies about Meghan’s waffle batter. But I missed the much larger conspiracy: that the footage of Meghan pouring batter into that specific waffle iron would not have made waffles that looked like that. This is the rallying cry for the Waffle Truthers!! Here’s Meghan’s original IG, and the side-by-side comparison:

Meghan’s latest insta story is a video of her making green waffles for sweet Archie & Lili for breakfast.🧇😋 I bet this is the same waffle maker QEII gave Archie for Christmas after learning how much he loved waffles. Glad to see it’s getting good use. Happy St Patrick’s Day! pic.twitter.com/cT0Flg56Rs — Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) March 17, 2025

Look, not to be a Duchess Meghan waffle truther, but the waffle iron on the left did not make the waffle on right. pic.twitter.com/nxyIOvhFRD — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) March 18, 2025

It’s absolutely true that the waffle iron Meghan uses in the first part of her video would NOT have made waffles that look like that. The waffle iron has a divider – the completed waffles are not divided. It’s perfectly possible that Meghan simply intended to show a very abbreviated glimpse at her St. Patrick’s Day celebration with her kids as opposed to showing us the hour-long process of creating five green waffle test batters and trying out multiple waffle irons. It’s also possible that she did make waffles with the OG waffle iron and they came out funky or unphotogenic, so she went with store-bought green waffles, maybe? I just looked it up – Kellogg’s makes “Dragon Green Apple Waffles” which look a lot like Meghan’s “finished product.”

Again, this was for Meghan’s Instagram Stories, this was never intended as a comprehensive how-to for making green waffles from scratch. There is absolutely no reason for Derangers to throw full-scale meltdowns over Meghan’s waffle war crimes (which they’re absolutely doing and being quoted heavily by Page Six and the Mail). It’s actually funny to think that she probably screwed up the batter and her Plan B was using store-bought waffles. That’s relatable, right? That’s was one of the complaints, right, that she’s not “relatable” enough? What’s more relatable than saying “wow, I f–ked up these waffles, time to pull out the dragon waffles from the freezer.”