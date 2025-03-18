Duchess Meghan made green waffles & DIY Shamrock Shakes for St. Patrick’s Day

There’s been some debate, even among loyal Sussex fans, as to whether the Duchess of Sussex has been slightly trolling her haters in the Windsor clan and the British media in recent weeks. I personally think Meghan has been trolling a little bit and she’s perfectly entitled to do so. In fact, I like her even more when she smiled widely as she made avocado toast in WLM, and when she corrected people about her married name. Well, here’s something new: Meghan made a special treat for her kids for St. Patrick’s Day. The treat: green waffles! Back in 2021, Prince Harry told James Corden that Queen Elizabeth II asked the Sussexes what Archie wanted for Christmas, and “Meg said a waffle maker. She sent us a waffle maker for Archie. So breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix in the waffle maker.”
I’m not really a waffle person and I don’t think I’ve ever mixed a waffle batter before, but is there some reason why Meghan didn’t make a larger batter to start with? Note the jump-cut in the video – I think she initially underestimated how much batter she would need to make four waffles, one for each kid and one for herself and Harry? Was the initial batter just a test to see how they would come out? Hm. It’s nitpicky, I know, but that was one of my minor complaints about With Love, Meghan too – I want to see the process of how she comes up with batter, whether she’s doing a test batter, whether she knows right away how many drops of green food dye she needs. I love that sh-t.
Anyway, you probably know already that the usual suspects are mad as hell that Meghan continues to post cute sh-t on her Instagram. The Daily Mail basically accused Meghan of copying the Princess of Wales – the Mail noted, in their coverage of Wafflegate 2025, that “Meghan’s post comes just hours after the Princess of Wales attended the Irish Guards’ annual parade at Wellington Barracks in London.” LMAO. Only one royal woman can mark St. Patrick’s Day! Kate already did the shamrock thing, HOW DARE YOU!
PS… It also appears that Meghan made her own version of “Shamrock Shakes.” I wonder what she put in them, because I bet they’re not like McDonald’s dreamy Shamrock Shakes. I am a Shamrock Shake Truther!! I know she put some healthy sh-t in those shakes.
Thought the waffles were so cute 😂🍀
Yup, according to the Daily Fail, Lazy OWNS Paddy’s Day! Quick! No one appear or post anything on St Pat’s Day when Her Laziness comes out to “work”.
Is it because the tabloid editors have a dilemma that it will be Meghan’s insta photos on the front page that will sell their papers over Lazy’s? And as a result the Windsors will see Meghan’s waffles at breakfast? 🤔
Lol right?? In America St.Patty’s day is green and fun! You get pinched if you don’t wear green, everyone colors food or drinks green and they even have beer runs for runners and at the end of the race there is green beer. The idea that Meghan can’t celebrate a fun national holiday because a woman in another country is celebrating it is beyond silly. Its also typical of how they always try to insert the royals into the Sussexes lives.
Let’s be real Meghan’s post was cute and meant to highlight St. Patty’s day, As Ever, and WLM. THAT’S why their mad. Lol none of Meghan’s fame is being used to boost them or their salty toxic overlords.
The NEW complaint is that she was making fun of Lizzie, comparing the final waffle (with a whipped cream do and a kiwi mouth) to QE, with a side by side pic of the “resemblance” 😄 😄 😄 Gotta say… the hairstyle was en pointe!
Even the dog at the parade turn away from Unable, when she tried to hug it.
That to me says everything.. if a dog doesn’t like you, I trust the dogs instincts better than my own on something like this.
I never fill the entire waffle maker. I fill half of it. Perhaps she planned to fill only half and thought she needed to fill the whole pan for the reel. I doubt she and Harry were eating that.
Continuing to enjoy Meghan’s posts❤️☘️. The tile work in the kitchen was really pretty. Meghan’s showing little snippets of her home on insta but not too much.
That tile work made me drool!
She posted the video after Kate went to the barracks because of the time difference. HTH Daily Mail, lol. England is what, 7-8 hours ahead of LA? So if Kate went to the barracks at noon and then meghan made the waffles at 7 am (3p in London time) and then posted the story shortly thereafter – yes its going to be after Kate’s visit.
I do think Meghan is doing some low key trolling and I’m here for it. Like I don’t think this video had a damn thing to do with Kate, but I do think she knows the press is going to explode over a video like this and she’s just all “I’m in pursuit of joy living my best life peaceful under a tree” and she probably enjoys the explosion at this point. The british press is just making themselves look bad over and over again.
She posted it around 3 pm eastern and I only recall this because I remember thinking that 12 noon was kind of late for breakfast. At that point it was 7 or 8 pm in the Uk. (I don’t think they started daylight savings yet) and the day was over.
Meghan will live her life and it was St Patrick’s day. She’s going to post about green waffles on that day only.
Lol everything is always ” just” days or weeks before or after someone in that family is doing something. It comes just weeks after Kate was at the market herself that Meghan was seen buying food for her family!!! Clearly copying her!
Excluding the family element it’s wild for your former job that you quit five years ago to complain about you not considering them in your schedule. It’s silly even within a family to some extent. only so many days in a year and sometimes important dates overlap.
The shakes do look healthy but you can add kale or spinach to a shake and it’ll still taste good depending on what else is in there. I know that’s how a lot of my friends introduce new vegetables to their kids by shocking them with the color and still making it tasty.
Its deeply ridiculous that a former employer thinks a employee who left 5 yrs ago is paying attention to them. BUT the rota commenting is how we know Kitty threw a fit about being upstaged by a green waffle.
The Fail royal desk must be ecstatic that Meghan is on SM. They have something to write about.
Right? How many articles can they write over one post? The queen gave her that waffle maker! It’s st Patrick’s day and that belongs to the royals! Is she using food dye!?
I don’t think she’s trolling per se but I do think she doesn’t care about the reaction from the UK press. That must be a wonderful feeling after how they tried to grind her into dust. She is unbothered and enjoying her life.
Yeah I don’t think she’s trolling either.
I don’t think so either. I just think she knows that no matter what she does it will be picked apart. She want to live her life in joy and not fear.
Nope, she’s just in her I Don’t Give A Shit Era, and good for her.
Maybe they’re avocado shakes? There’s a Vietnamese restaurant in my hometown that makes amazing avocado shakes with avocados, coconut milk, and some other magic ingredient I haven’t figured out yet.
You had to bring the avocados in 🥑
Daily Fail Editor: 🤯🤬
I don’t think she put green food coloring in their food, I’m guessing it’s some natural food that gave off that color, I don’t know about avocado though…..
Meghan used to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on her old Instagram account. The day doesn’t belong to Kate alone.
Oh I too believe she is trolling just a little bit as is her right after the crap they put her through. I bet she does something special for all the holidays for her little family. I think it’s nice to do those special little things with your children and you hope they pass them on to their families.
Maybe she’ll post the perfect Easter gift for your in laws? Hehehe
I have read often that Meghan is part Irish🍀 so if that’s true she has more right than someone who isn’t to celebrate however she wishes.. truthfully I’m Irish and I hate the green beer wannabe Irish that use the holiday just to be drunks that act like fools on St Patrick’s Day, and the English are the last people that have a right to claim that holiday as there’s imo.
I don’t drink but I do enjoy wearing my green sweater and wearing my shamrock earrings 🙂
She s not trolling the royals. But she could be trolling Daily Mail knowing that they will react with outrage to each of her posting
The outrage may even be useful for evidence at trial. Always thinking ahead!!
St. Patrick’s Day is literally an event in USA. I don’t get trolling comments. She has social media now for her show. She needs to create content and I am sure she is enjoying this part of the job. That is what she did during the Tig days when the tabloids weren’t obsessed with her. Now making an avocado toast without saying anything with a perfect smile was definitely trolling 😂
So cute 🥰
And that green dress of Meghan for the CW event will forever be my most favourite outfit she wore in a royal event, specially considering it was one of her last appearances on the salty island. Everything from top to bottom was chef’s kiss 😘
Loved the cape. Superwoman vibes. If she ever sells her dresses for auction like Diana did, this would be on top of my list.
She looked absolutely gorgeous for that event. I think half of it was her happiness knowing they were getting the hell out of Dodge. She knew she won the day in spite of the nastiness on the part of The Others.
I’ve often wondered how the queen sent a waffle maker. Britain runs on 220/240V whereas North America runs on 110 V. Unless the waffle maker had a switch, it wouldn’t work over here. So how was it sent? Did the queen instruct her American Embassy to send a gift? Or, and this would be an absolute hoot, did she order on Amazon and have it delivered! I don’t dispute the gift, I’m just intrigued as to how the royal family sends gifts in this fashion.
I wonder the same thing about gifts from a country or an ambassador made to royalty. Does an ambassador deliver them? Do they wrap them up in paper with a nice bow? Are they handed over in person or are they handed over to somebody in government and the queen is told such and such a place has given you X or Y, And do they ever see the gift?
Is it true that there are rooms in Royal palaces full of gifts?
And yes, by Queen I mean QE2. I can’t think of Camilla as queen.
Babe, one of the QE2’s assistants would order it online from one of many online store in USA. That is what people do to give gifts to their loved ones living in other countries, if it isn’t some personal, hand-made gift. No need to pay customs tax on it.
I doubt QE2 went to Amazon and picked it herself. She probably just approved of it when they showed her a pic.
There are adapters you can use to change back and forth between 220/240V and 110 V. I have a couple and have used them for hair dryers, etc. when I’ve traveled overseas. TQ would have had one of her numerous assistants order it, very simple. Embassies and gov’t lackies would not have had anything to do with this. You’re wayyyy overthinking.
It’s too funny watching the Fail admit failure.
If someone living peacefully under a tree in California, in her era of joy, can overshadow their own Princess of Wales on their own Leftover Island just by making waffles, they’re all doing it wrong, especially the Lazy Wailses. It’s what they deserve though.
Meghan’s waffles looked delicious,and I’m happy that the kids get so much love.
Waffles versus Kate
1-0
Team waffles
Finally saw the video🍀💚
I love the way she makes faces with the waffels! I had picky eaters, and my kids always ate better when I did stuff like this. Kiwi-pear tulips, olive-cauliflower sheep, using cookie cutters on sandwiches, cooked carrots cut like goldfish, etc. It got my kids into helping prepare their food and they ate better–Meghan really knows what she’s doing!
The green waffles and shake made me a lil queasy, not going to lie, but I thought her post was still extremely cute.
I saw it much more as tied to WLM, everything she shared about finding joy with her kids over fun foods, rather than it seeming like some kind of light trolling.
Loveeee the reminder about the Queen gifting the waffle maker!! In all their wailing about “copying Kate” I bet the BM forgot that fun little family tidbit LOL. Nice of you to gift their next talking point, Kaiser.
Kate never got a waffle maker from the Queen 😂
And how, pray tell, would you know that?
If copyKKKate ever received personal gifts from QE2, mummy Middleton & RR would already shouted it out loud and let the world known. I don’t recall reading waffle maker being on the list of what “Catherine” or her children received from QE2.
Meghan said everything thing I do makes you unhinged folks see green so here are some waffles and a drink to go along with your bitter jealous envy . With love Meghan . 😂😂😂
I am wheezing with laughing at the derangers who are clutching their pearls that Meghan was disrespecting the queen with her waffles! I’m sorry, if you see QEII when you look at a green face with blueberry eyes and a kiwi mouth, it’s a you problem.
It absolutely made my morning.
I thought that the idea of green waffles for St. Patrick’s Day was a cute idea and really fit into the vibe of WLM! But it also had me searching the internet last night looking for the plate she used to serve the kids waffles! LOL! the Meghan effect continues!!
The idea of the ENGLISH press and an ENGLISH princess trying to claim St Patrick’s Day as their own is offensive to me, and I’m not even Irish.
Good point 🍀
I am of Irish descent and this made me furious.
Me too, what a pile of shite.
I must say, green waffles look very unappetizing to me; however, those cute waffle faces! I think Meghan must really go the extra mile to entertain her kids. I thought maybe she was making the last green waffle so that is why we don’t see more batter. The reel is not a cooking show, so showing how to make the batter would be a bit tedious, though? Anyway, according to Harry, Archie loves waffles and waffles are a family breakfast staple.
I always make an Irish stew and soda bread for St. Paddy’s and try to have some Guinness on hand, or even make a stew with Guinness. Saw a little post today that said St. Patrick’s Day is over, so everyone can go back to their original nationalities until Cinco de Mayo when everyone can be Mexican for a day. Cute! Wonder what Meghan will do for that! On WLM she served Mexican food to her Majong friends.
You mean a waffle outshone Kate presenting shamrocks to the Irish Guards?
Don’t forget the shakes!
To be fair waffles are fun and happy , khate quite the opposite, so easy…