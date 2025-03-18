Duchess Meghan made green waffles & DIY Shamrock Shakes for St. Patrick’s Day

There’s been some debate, even among loyal Sussex fans, as to whether the Duchess of Sussex has been slightly trolling her haters in the Windsor clan and the British media in recent weeks. I personally think Meghan has been trolling a little bit and she’s perfectly entitled to do so. In fact, I like her even more when she smiled widely as she made avocado toast in WLM, and when she corrected people about her married name. Well, here’s something new: Meghan made a special treat for her kids for St. Patrick’s Day. The treat: green waffles! Back in 2021, Prince Harry told James Corden that Queen Elizabeth II asked the Sussexes what Archie wanted for Christmas, and “Meg said a waffle maker. She sent us a waffle maker for Archie. So breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix in the waffle maker.”

Meghan’s latest insta story is a video of her making green waffles for sweet Archie & Lili for breakfast.🧇😋 I bet this is the same waffle maker QEII gave Archie for Christmas after learning how much he loved waffles. Glad to see it’s getting good use. Happy St Patrick’s Day! pic.twitter.com/cT0Flg56Rs — Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) March 17, 2025

I’m not really a waffle person and I don’t think I’ve ever mixed a waffle batter before, but is there some reason why Meghan didn’t make a larger batter to start with? Note the jump-cut in the video – I think she initially underestimated how much batter she would need to make four waffles, one for each kid and one for herself and Harry? Was the initial batter just a test to see how they would come out? Hm. It’s nitpicky, I know, but that was one of my minor complaints about With Love, Meghan too – I want to see the process of how she comes up with batter, whether she’s doing a test batter, whether she knows right away how many drops of green food dye she needs. I love that sh-t.

Anyway, you probably know already that the usual suspects are mad as hell that Meghan continues to post cute sh-t on her Instagram. The Daily Mail basically accused Meghan of copying the Princess of Wales – the Mail noted, in their coverage of Wafflegate 2025, that “Meghan’s post comes just hours after the Princess of Wales attended the Irish Guards’ annual parade at Wellington Barracks in London.” LMAO. Only one royal woman can mark St. Patrick’s Day! Kate already did the shamrock thing, HOW DARE YOU!

PS… It also appears that Meghan made her own version of "Shamrock Shakes." I wonder what she put in them, because I bet they're not like McDonald's dreamy Shamrock Shakes. I am a Shamrock Shake Truther!! I know she put some healthy sh-t in those shakes.






