German town breaks world record for largest Dachshund parade



For those of us who have aged decades in the past few months and need a sign that there is still good in our world: this story is for you. Florists and husbands Seppi Küblbeck and Oliver Storz spent 25 years collecting items related to their favorite dog, the noble Dachshund. As residents of the UNESCO World Heritage Site city of Regensburg, Küblbeck and Storz believed Dachshunds to be the greatest cultural emblems of their Bavarian town. In 2018, Küblbeck and Storz put around 4,500 items of Dachshund paraphernalia on display when they opened the Dackelmuseum, the world’s first (and still only) museum dedicated entirely to Dachshunds (and where dogs are welcome to tour the exhibits). As if that wasn’t already the greatest gift to humanity, Küblbeck and Storz organized a museum event last Fall in which Dachshunds far and wide were invited to parade through the historic city. And now this: Guinness World Records officially confirmed that the Regensburg Dachshund Parade was the largest ever assembly of Daschunds, with at least 897 of the little wieners counted.

The medieval town of Regensburg — a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Germany — recently learned its event celebrating Dachshund dogs broke a Guinness World Record. In 2024, the town’s local museum, the Regensburg Dackelmuseum, known for its quirky collection of over 4,500 pieces of Dachshund memorabilia, hosted the parade for Dachshund dogs and their owners and enthusiasts. Guinness World Records recently confirmed that at least 897 Dachshunds attended the dog parade — some counts indicate that 1,175 of the beloved canines were present — and marched along the historic town’s streets. The number of 897 is enough to earn Regensburg the Guinness World Record for the Largest Dachshund Walk. According to Guinness, dog owners at the record-breaking parade participated in a variety of activities, including dressing in traditional clothing, waving dog banners, and singing with a marching band. The march reportedly began in a large parking lot. The gaggle of pups then made their way across a historic stone bridge and down the city’s streets, passing the Dackelmuseum and crossing the finish line. The event continued with a celebration in the town square. The diverse group of wiener dogs came together from all over the world. Local dogs walked alongside wiener pups from 19 different European countries and other locales. Dackelmuseum founder Seppi Küblbeck told German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung that he organized the parade to spread positivity. “The Dachshund isn’t political,” he said. “For the Dachshund, all people are equal — regardless of skin color or where they come from.” The museum announced its accomplishment on Instagram on March 10, writing, “It’s official as of today……………. The Regensburg Dackelmuseum has been recognized through the GUINNESS Book of Records as the entry for the largest dachshund PARADE!!!!!!!!! Woohoo.” Dachshunds have a long history in Germany. The country started breeding the dogs over 300 years ago to hunt badgers, according to the American Kennel Club. The dog breed’s name translates into “badger dog” in German.

[From People]

Thank you Seppi Küblbeck and Oliver Storz for your invaluable service! When asked in 2018 why they were opening the museum, Küblbeck told the BBC “The world needs a sausage dog museum.” That’s enough of an explanation for me! And the only thing better than touring a curated collection of sausage dog objet d’art — sorted in various categories like “The Dachshund and the Hunt,” “The Dachshund as a Muse,” “The Cultural History of the Dachshund,” and of course, “Hot Dog,” to name but a few — is to do so on the heels of parading through a medieval Bavarian town with fellow wiener aficionados from across the globe. Peace is possible, people!

So even though I usually prefer my vacations to include a beach, a visit to Regensburg’s Dackelmuseum is clearly in order. Though it will take a substantial amount of willpower to keep myself from trying to take everything with me. We didn’t know all the breeds that made up my dearly-departed, gone but never forgotten My Girl, but it was undeniable based on her snout that she had strong Dachshund genes. As such, I was compelled to collect a few Dachshund-themed odds and ends over the years in her honor. While I’m not ready to part with anything just yet, at least I know I can bequeath them to the museum in my will. Let’s face it, it’s likely the only chance I have at getting a ‘Kismet Wing’ anywhere.