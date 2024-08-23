Lady Gaga has adopted a new French Bulldog puppy, what’s their name?



Lady Gaga has welcomed a new addition to the family! In a TikTok post earlier this week, Mother Monster combined the adoption announcement with promotional duties, as she showed off the new puppy, her fourth French Bulldog (America’s favorite breed!), in a video while her new song with Bruno Mars played in the background. We don’t yet know the little pipsqueak’s name, or how s/he is getting along with older siblings Miss Asia, Koji, and Gustav. It was also hard to gauge from the eight-second clip how much the floof liked the song, or being filmed, for that matter. The only thing we can verify at this time, is that the pup is frickin’ adorable.

If the world was ending, Lady Gaga would want to be next to her adorable new puppy. The 38-year-old debuted the precious French Bulldog Puppy on TikTok Aug. 21, cupping the tiny dog in her hands as she lip synced to her new collaboration with Bruno Mars, “Die With A Smile.” The tri-color Frenchie has a dark gray body with a light brown snout and eyebrow-shaped spots over his eyes. Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, didn’t reveal the little cutie’s name, but she did caption the video with a simple snowflake emoji. The Joker: Folie à Deux actress also showcased her newly made over look in the clip, rocking her black hair, bold blue eyeshadow, and bright red lipstick, giving her a very Harley Quinn-esque look. In the comments section, Dylan Mulvaney wrote, “Need to meet them immediately,” to which Gaga replied, “Our new Queen.” Gaga has a long history with French Bulldogs. She’s also the owner of an all-black Frenchie named Miss Asia, a fawn-colored cutie named Koji, and a white pup with black spots named Gustav. Though the Grammy winner used to feature her pets regularly on social media, that all changed in 2021 when her friend and dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot when robbers stole two of the singer’s beloved dogs, Koji and Gustav.

[From E! Online]

Yeah, Gaga’s makeup in the video does err on the side of “clown,” so that combined with her playing “Die With A Smile” reinforces my belief that the song is for Joker: Folie à Deux. Why they wouldn’t say that from the beginning, I cannot say. But enough about that, we’re here for the floof! The little piglet whose ears are bigger than their paws! Maybe the name is Dumbo!! I guess Gaga figured getting ready to premiere a big movie, release her next studio album, and plan a wedding was the perfect time to train a new puppy. (JK, JK, I know she has the staff to help out!) After Miss Asia, Koji, and Gustav endured that horrific ordeal with the dognapping three years ago, I’m glad the family has settled enough to expand their brood. May Dumbo (until corrected by the Lady herself, that’s what I’m calling this floof) never have to go through what the older pups did.

Now if I may, an update: I’ve spoken here frequently about My Girl, the Chihuahua-Dachshund rescue who I adopted 11 years ago when she was estimated to be a year-and-a-half old. When we met, we were each on our last legs; she physically, me emotionally. Watching her realize that she was no longer fending for herself, that she had someone taking care of her, and then seeing how that allowed her to relax and blossom into her own person, well that has been the privilege of my life. So it absolutely broke my heart two weeks ago when it suddenly became time for My Girl to cross the rainbow bridge. She was the greatest companion, a girl with presence and personality. I know there will be more pups in my life, perhaps sooner than I realize, but for now, My Girl is quite a lot to get over losing. But the tears are worth it, for all the years of love we shared.

So please give a hug and good scritch to your people for me and My Girl, and that includes you too, Gaga & Dumbo!