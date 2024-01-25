The French Bulldog has replaced the Labrador Retriever as America’s favorite breed



My Girl does not like the snow, so the past couple weeks have been hard on us. (Note: she’s a dog.) Last weekend I managed to scoot her out during a momentary reprieve, and while she was all about business and returning to indoor heating thankyouverymuch, we crossed paths with a pretty cute French Bulldog who was happily chowing down on the icy treat. His Person sheepishly said to us, “We’re just eating snow.” Hey, if it works for Reese Witherspoon!

So that little interlude is my segue into the breaking news in American Dogdom: after poring over records of newly registered dogs, the American Kennel Club is reporting that the French Bulldog is now most popular, taking the top spot from Labrador Retrievers who have led the pack for over three decades. What?! A French dog as America’s favorite?! Sacré bleu! Since My Girl is a marvelous Chihuahua-Dachshund mix, I have no horse in this race, so to speak. Here’s what AKC has to say:

Some statistics: According to the American Kennel Club, for the past 31, the Labrador Retriever was America’s favorite dog but it was eclipsed in 2022 by the Frenchie. The rankings are based on nearly 716,500 dogs newly registered in 2022, of which about 1 in 7 were Frenchies. Around 108,000 French Bulldogs were recorded in the U.S. in 2022, surpassing Labrador Retrievers by over 21,000. The French Bulldog’s popularity has grown exponentially over the past decade. They were the #14 most popular breed in 2012, and since then, registrations have gone up 1,000%, bringing them to the top of the breed popularity rankings. In the spotlight: The French Bulldog was famous among America’s upper class around the turn of the 20th century but then fell out of favor. Their resurgence is partly based on several celebrities who have gone public with their Frenchie love. Leonardo DiCaprio, Megan Thee Stallion, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Reese Witherspoon and Lady Gaga all own French Bulldogs. The breed earned a lot of attention as show dogs last year when a Frenchie named Winston took second place at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show and first in the National Dog Show. The breed made national news in early 2021 when Gaga’s dog walker was shot in the chest while walking two of her Frenchies in a dog heist. He recovered from his injuries, and the dogs were later returned. Looks, personality, size: “They’re comical, friendly, loving little dogs,” French Bulldog Club of America spokesperson Patty Sosa told the AP. She said they are city-friendly with modest grooming needs and “they offer a lot in a small package.” They are also popular with people who live in apartments. According to the AKC, Frenchies don’t bark much and do not require a lot of outdoor exercise. The French Bulldog stands out among other breeds because it looks like a miniature bulldog but has large, expressive bat-like ears that are its trademark feature. However, their popularity isn’t without controversy. “French bulldogs can be a polarizing topic,” veterinarian Dr. Carrie Stefaniak told the AP. Health concerns: French Bulldogs have been bred to have abnormally large heads, which means that large litters usually need to be delivered by C-section, an expensive procedure that can be dangerous for the mother. They are also prone to multiple health problems, including skin, ear, and eye infections. Their flat face means they often suffer from respiratory problems and heat intolerance. Frenchies are also more prone to spine deformations and nerve pain as they age.

[From Upworthy]

Full disclosure: apparently this bulletin was originally released in March 2023, but I didn’t see the tiny fine print at the bottom of the article until after a few read throughs. But for whatever reason the news has been recirculating and that’s just dandy with me because I always want to talk about dogs!! More specifically, I want to rile up passionate debate over whether it’s appropriate that the French Bulldog has dethroned the Labrador Retriever as America’s favorite breed. Thoughts? Questions? Consternations? I’ll start us off… As a city dweller myself, I understand the appeal of their size and temperaments. Plus anyone who has a trademark of “expressive bat-like ears” is someone worth knowing. I wouldn’t call My Girl’s ears bat-like, but they are equally captivating and communicative. (Note from My Girl: “I’m listening for food, Lady. That’s all it is.”) So between those factors combined with a little celebrity glow, I understand Frenchies gamboling to favorite breed. After reading all the health problems they’ve developed thanks to human intervention, though, I can’t help but wonder if they’d declare the same of us.