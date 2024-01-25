The French Bulldog has replaced the Labrador Retriever as America’s favorite breed

My Girl does not like the snow, so the past couple weeks have been hard on us. (Note: she’s a dog.) Last weekend I managed to scoot her out during a momentary reprieve, and while she was all about business and returning to indoor heating thankyouverymuch, we crossed paths with a pretty cute French Bulldog who was happily chowing down on the icy treat. His Person sheepishly said to us, “We’re just eating snow.” Hey, if it works for Reese Witherspoon!
So that little interlude is my segue into the breaking news in American Dogdom: after poring over records of newly registered dogs, the American Kennel Club is reporting that the French Bulldog is now most popular, taking the top spot from Labrador Retrievers who have led the pack for over three decades. What?! A French dog as America’s favorite?! Sacré bleu! Since My Girl is a marvelous Chihuahua-Dachshund mix, I have no horse in this race, so to speak. Here’s what AKC has to say:
Some statistics: According to the American Kennel Club, for the past 31, the Labrador Retriever was America’s favorite dog but it was eclipsed in 2022 by the Frenchie. The rankings are based on nearly 716,500 dogs newly registered in 2022, of which about 1 in 7 were Frenchies. Around 108,000 French Bulldogs were recorded in the U.S. in 2022, surpassing Labrador Retrievers by over 21,000. The French Bulldog’s popularity has grown exponentially over the past decade. They were the #14 most popular breed in 2012, and since then, registrations have gone up 1,000%, bringing them to the top of the breed popularity rankings.
In the spotlight: The French Bulldog was famous among America’s upper class around the turn of the 20th century but then fell out of favor. Their resurgence is partly based on several celebrities who have gone public with their Frenchie love. Leonardo DiCaprio, Megan Thee Stallion, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Reese Witherspoon and Lady Gaga all own French Bulldogs. The breed earned a lot of attention as show dogs last year when a Frenchie named Winston took second place at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show and first in the National Dog Show. The breed made national news in early 2021 when Gaga’s dog walker was shot in the chest while walking two of her Frenchies in a dog heist. He recovered from his injuries, and the dogs were later returned.
Looks, personality, size: “They’re comical, friendly, loving little dogs,” French Bulldog Club of America spokesperson Patty Sosa told the AP. She said they are city-friendly with modest grooming needs and “they offer a lot in a small package.” They are also popular with people who live in apartments. According to the AKC, Frenchies don’t bark much and do not require a lot of outdoor exercise. The French Bulldog stands out among other breeds because it looks like a miniature bulldog but has large, expressive bat-like ears that are its trademark feature. However, their popularity isn’t without controversy. “French bulldogs can be a polarizing topic,” veterinarian Dr. Carrie Stefaniak told the AP.
Health concerns: French Bulldogs have been bred to have abnormally large heads, which means that large litters usually need to be delivered by C-section, an expensive procedure that can be dangerous for the mother. They are also prone to multiple health problems, including skin, ear, and eye infections. Their flat face means they often suffer from respiratory problems and heat intolerance. Frenchies are also more prone to spine deformations and nerve pain as they age.
Full disclosure: apparently this bulletin was originally released in March 2023, but I didn’t see the tiny fine print at the bottom of the article until after a few read throughs. But for whatever reason the news has been recirculating and that’s just dandy with me because I always want to talk about dogs!! More specifically, I want to rile up passionate debate over whether it’s appropriate that the French Bulldog has dethroned the Labrador Retriever as America’s favorite breed. Thoughts? Questions? Consternations? I’ll start us off… As a city dweller myself, I understand the appeal of their size and temperaments. Plus anyone who has a trademark of “expressive bat-like ears” is someone worth knowing. I wouldn’t call My Girl’s ears bat-like, but they are equally captivating and communicative. (Note from My Girl: “I’m listening for food, Lady. That’s all it is.”) So between those factors combined with a little celebrity glow, I understand Frenchies gamboling to favorite breed. After reading all the health problems they’ve developed thanks to human intervention, though, I can’t help but wonder if they’d declare the same of us.
photos via Pexels as credited in file names
Both are really cute. I looooove dogs. I always thought the most popular was the golden retriever… Mine are 1 rescue a Chihuahua mix and the other from a family who couldn’t keep it anymore, he is probably a chihuahua x pinscher. They are our babies now. Whatever the breed, just take care of them really well!
I have a problem with the idea of designing an animal for convenience and appearance at the expense of good health.
Thank You, Eurydice!!!
Please look into the breed of dog. Any dog that needs a fricking C-section (red flag) to be born is not good. And in the case of Frenchies specifically (as with all flat-faced dogs) the respiratory issues are awful. Frenchies have lots of health issues and no matter hoe cute they look, they really should not be bred.
Yeah, continuing to breed these dogs is pretty tragic. And cruel.
100% this. I love Frenchies (who couldn’t, they are so cute 😻) but to put a dog thru a c section just to get the “perfect” designer animal is inhumane, really. The health issues created by this breeding are too.
I really have a problem with this kind of unethical breeding.
The result is dogs, or cats, with extreme characteristics detrimental to the health and welfare of these particular breeds, causing unnecessary suffering, and I think this is simply not cute at all.
Many of these deformed breeds will also go on to develop behavioural abnormalities, e.g. increased aggressiveness caused by hereditary factors, they may be deformed (flat nose, big head – or cats with short legs), thereby causing pain, suffering or harm to the animals.
And result in extra (high) vet bills for the owners.
Agree 100%. It is SICK to breed a dog so unnatural that it requires man made intervention to reproduce. IMHO, it’s even sadder with so many fabulous little rescues waiting to be adopted. A famous Hollywood dog trainer said he uses rescues, because they are so smart and so grateful! I’ve found my 3 rescue mutts to be healthier long term than my friends’ pricy purebreds.
It’s not even just this. The fact that their faces are so flat, which humans have unnaturally bred for, means that they can’t breathe. It’s just not how their airways work. Most frenchies are de facto drowning all the time, which feels like an incredibly cruel thing to do to someone you love.
Everyone I know with a Frenchie has spent thousands of dollars on medical care. Back problems, skin problems, digestion problems. And they don’t live very long because they walk around with sleep apnea their whole lives all the time.
100% to all of these comments. None of this extreme breeding should be legal – it’s absolutely cruel and inhumane to the animals.
How are reasonable humans not ashamed to participate in – and thereby perpetuate – this cruelty by purchasing these extreme breeds? Let alone at a rate making them the most popular breed in the US.
It really is so sad. I was watching a video the other day about a breeder who is actively trying to reverse the ill effects of breeding on Frenchies and (I believe) bulldogs, and it’s striking to see the differences of his dogs versus what we now think the breeds look like. His dogs look more like classical depictions of the dogs you see in Victorian-era art – and honestly they’re so much cuter! Obviously health should be the main point ALWAYS, but I struggle to see why “we” wanted them to be so flat in the first place?!? Anyway, I hope other people can get on board with this man’s mission and work to restore these, as well as other breeds’ more healthy bloodlines.
Totally agree with you. Frenchies are everywhere where I live, and I haven’t met one that doesn’t have breathing problems or is blind/deaf. It’s a designer breed and I’ll admit to their cuteness, but they are being way overbred now without concern for their overall health and temperament. The people breeding them aren’t doing it to improve the breed; they are doing it to make as much as they can in a short amount of time. They are also bulldogs, and can be quite stubborn. They don’t have the easygoing charm of a lab or golden (which are also very overbred as well).
They are a better choice for people living in apartments. Hopefully, whatever breed people choose they research first and know what they are getting into. I would rather hear that rescue dogs are the overwhelming favorite though.
Still seems supremely cruel to breed a dog to have significant health problems just so they fit better in apartments…
(And sure, the health problems are not the *point* of the breeding, but are well known to be an inescapable outcome of breeding for these features, to the point that breeding them for those features IS breeding them for those corresponding health problems.)
I’m with you on wishing rescue dogs were the favorite though!
Well, my husband sleeps on the couch every night and I sleep in our bed with our chocolate lab, so you can tell where my loyalties lie, LOL.
Labs have a fair amount of health issues as well as a result of overbreeding and inbreeding.
they also do require a lot of exercise until they don’t, lol. Our lab is 3 and he is crazy about retrieving but I know the high energy phase will pass in a year or two. (if my previous lab is anything to go by, the love of retrieving wont go away, just the energy to do it, lol.)
I like Frenchies bc I think they have big personalities in little packages. However, I would never have one because of their issues with the heat and breathing, even though I know people have them in warm climates and they are fine.
The difference to me is that labs have health issues that responsible breeders are trying to NOT let continue .(Hip dysplasia, certain cancers, etc). They aren’t inherent in the breed standard.
Frenchies have health issues that come from inherent parts of the breed standard, the size of the body, the size of the head and the shape of the face and nose. Breeders are doing what they can to *keep* those features, even if it causes health problems.
That’s my issue with Frenchie and pug breeders, too — it’s cruelty for the purpose of human amusement. (And they ARE cute as hell!)
We have a rescue Lab mix for whom my husband and I bought a king-size bed so she could sleep with us. I totally get the inclination to lavish attention on dogs. We’re kind of obsessed with our dog.
Yeah…I just learned the whole c-section thing recently from a friend who filters out Frenchie owners on dating apps. She says it’s one of her instant red flags
I have a rescue Frenchie. She had a broken knee that required surgery & her previous owner couldn’t afford to pay for it. My dog has back issues, skin issues and is a sock thief. I love her very much but will never get another, they’re expensive.
Writing this while watching my Humane Society adoptee (mostly Cattle dog with Rottweiler & German shepherd two generations back) watch me. Frenchies are great, but I had no idea about the c-sections.
Note to Kismet: My vet had a Chihuweenie – they’re adorable!
Frenchies are adorable, fun personalities, low maintenance, but C-section births only, plus borrn with health issues, I can’t. Instead of encouraging unhealthy cruel breed standards, the AKC should be providing grants for cross-breeding and research to improve quality of life.
Not-fun-fact : English Bulldog also gives birth only by C-section.
I was going to say OF COURSE frenchies are the fave dogs of America. They are designer dogs that make no sense. They often have breathing problems and imho are very anxious. The c-section thing is beyond cruel.
Frenchies can be…a lot, especially when they’re younger. They’re really cute, but I’m surprised they’ve become so popular considering the health issues.
Question about the data. Is this ranking based solely on registrations with the American Kennel Club? If so, then it may not be valid to say that Frenchies have supplanted Labs as most favorite American dogs. I don’t think most people bother to register their dogs with the AKC.
And I love my mixed breed Cockapoo. She also loves eating and playing in the snow.
I have 2 labs, named Raylan and Boyd (iykyk) so my loyalties lie there. Frenchies are cute but between the birthing issues, the breathing and medical problems from being a brachiocephalic breed and the ethics of bad breeding, it’s a hard pass. I lost my old chocolate lab last April and he was 14 1/2 years old and an amazing dog so my heart will always be with labs.
Love their names!
My three little monsters are rescues from the south. Two were inherited, while the other we had picked up as a puppy. I can’t see spending thousands on buying a dog when there are so many rescues dogs available.
These dogs can die in extreme heat in 20 mins. I wish people would just adopt a mutt. It’s really unethical to keep breeding these dogs!
We have a black lab who was dumped in the country and running around as a stray.
He is the absolute sweetest cuddle bug (especially since it’s colder weather). While I am obviously also biased, I am just happy to talk about dogs!!
My SIL has always had an English bulldog and a Frenchie. The 5 year old English has had more issues than the Frenchie, who is probably 11 years old or so. The bulldog can’t breathe well or walk very far whereas the Frenchie doesn’t suffer the same issues for some reason. I don’t like talking shit about purebreds because I have two Scottish Folds and people (unfairly IMO) criticize the breed for being inhumane, but you have to be really careful with brachiocephalic breeds. Find a reputable breeder, research the special care they may require etc. Our Folds came from certified breeders who breed BSH-to- Fold or Straight-to-Fold only. Our cats’ ears are somewhere between single and double fold, have adequately large nostrils, and while they’re faces are foreshortened, they aren’t completely flat. Our boy cat is 10 and our girl cat is almost 17–both are very healthy although our senior does have arthritis.
I don’t get it. How are Frenchies and not Poodles Americans’ favorite dogs?
Love poodles! They’re so smart and they have lovely downy-like fur. Coat requires some maintenance and they love regular exercise, but they’re a lot of fun!
I feel like Americans are only interested in poodle mixes, lol.
My Black Lab, Luna, is my bestest friend and the sweetest girl! Shes so smart and was easy to train bedause she’s SOOOO food motivated! She’d do anything for a bicuit.
Good grief, why? I’m a Jack Russell Terrier girl myself, I just can’t imagine owning one of these flat-faced dogs that can’t breathe.