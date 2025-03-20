Heritage Foundation d-bags are now openly begging Prince Harry to ‘self-deport’

It was painful to watch the gleeful “will Prince Harry get deported?!?!” commentary in the past week. The deportation commentary reached a fever pitch ahead of Tuesday’s document release of Harry’s “visa records.” Even before the release, it was perfectly clear that the court was only going to release heavily redacted documents, but I think the scope of the redactions shocked the Deportation Derangers who genuinely believed that Harry was just hours away from being forcibly removed from America. These horrible people have been smoking their own supply, and now that they got their asses handed to them in court yet again, they’re incandescent with embarrassment. Speaking of, another Heritage Foundation nutcase ran to the Daily Mail to huff and puff about how Harry should (wait for it!)… SELF-DEPORT!
Prince Harry should self-deport from the US because he ‘hates America’, the right-wing think tank pursuing the release of his immigration records has claimed. Samuel Dewey, a lawyer with the Heritage Foundation, said that the Duke of Sussex was ‘furious’ at voters for electing Donald Trump in the 2024 election. If he dislikes the President, Harry should just ‘go home’ back to the UK, Dewey exclusively told DailyMail.com.
Dewey also revealed that Heritage has filed a second lawsuit to obtain the Duke’s immigration papers to find out whether he lied about his drug use on the forms. That means the case will drag on for months more, potentially causing further anxiety for Harry amid speculation that Trump could deport him.
Dewey said that the documents have given Heritage a new ‘working theory’, that Harry was in the US on an O-1 visa, also known as the ‘artist visa’, and that they believe he may have lied on the paperwork about his drug use.
And aside from Harry’s paperwork, the Duke ‘really ought to go’ from America after repeatedly criticizing Trump including a recent thinly-veiled jibe about ‘weak moral character in the world’, Dewey said.
‘He’s in a country he clearly hates. He’s clearly furious at the American voters and attacking them for the result of the 2024 election. Harry should just go home’.
In every interview and public statement Harry has given in the past five years, he’s spoken about how much he loves America and how this is his home now. “He’s in a country he clearly hates!” No, YOU clearly hate that he’s in America. “He’s attacking Donald Trump!” He hasn’t said one word about Trump. “Harry should just go home!” He is home. He’s in the home he owns in Montecito, California.
But clearly, the Deportation Derangers have all decided that this is their new talking point and argument: their efforts to harm Harry through the American courts have failed, so now they’re openly appealing to Donald Trump to personally order the deportation. The Daily Mail’s Richard Kay has a new piece which blatantly lays out this strategy too, with Kay openly threatening Harry with further harassment from the Heritage Foundation, and a public reminder that Harry and Meghan donated money to Ashley Biden’s women’s wellness center. They’re trying to provoke Trump into seeing the Sussexes as “aligned with Democrats” and acting as enemies of the Trump Dictatorship.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I just don’t get why they care. Is it just because he’s an easy target, or are they scared of him somehow?
They are taking their cues from the royal family and the British media.
They don’t like successful couples?
Heritage Foundation seriously needs a checking into.
Kamala and the Democrats tried to warn us about Project 2025, and it proved scary enough to Trump voters that CFDT disavowed it…only to be implementing it since the election. The Heritage Foundation are groups of extremist conservatives and the origin of Project 2025. Clearly, H&M intersect on sooo manyyy issues that the HF finds problematic. Supposed DEI crap, immigration, education, veterans, women’s rights, etc.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/mar/17/trump-administration-project-2025
I wonder if Harry – and I know nothing about visas or immigration- claimed asylum with receipts. Which is why he knows that it will always be completely redacted and isn’t worried
No. He did not get asylum. He likely had an O-1 or E-2 visa and now has a green card based on his marriage to Megan.
They’re not returning to the UK.
Again, what is the endgame? Only the tabloids want him to return. Chuck has made it clear in his words and in his actions that he doesn’t, and the rest of the Windsors don’t. What would be achieved in them returning to the UK?
Maybe it’s less about endgame and more a the cruelty is the point type deal. Maybe it’s still deportation or divorce idk? Death? Devastation of some sort.
I see the cruelty in having the threat of deportation play out so publicly. But deportation is hardly a threat to a well-connected, wealthy couple like them.
Death we’ve had with Diana already so I don’t know what kind of result HF wants except that HF is getting a lot of scrutiny over this and why they would never get this traction elsewhere eg EU with its privacy directives.
There’ll have to come to a point where this harassment by proxy has to end. Who is this Samuel Dewey? What has incited his unhinged argument against Harry? Why is HF taking this so personally?
They hate his Black biracial wife. They hate that he loves her so much that he would leave his home country. They hate that he has the means to do so.
@ThatGirlThere
Bingo!
I thought that their whole schtick was Charles is so happy that Harry is in the US because he just can’t” deal” with Harry in the UK? So who is driving this? Or was that just face saving when they realized he wasn’t about to be deported?
Despite what this clown thinks absolute loyalty and deference to the elected leadership is not a requirement (yet). I don’t get their motivation at this point. Is it to force Harry back to be a working royal? To punish him for breaking away from his toxic family and their press? To break up his marriage? Just a huge tantrum that they aren’t getting governmental support to harass a private individual?
And they don’t deserve to see Harry’s immigration records because he spoke about drug use, any more than they deserve to see Meghan’s medical records because she spoke about having a miscarriage, or their financial statements because they spoke about their security costs. This you have to tell us everything or you can’t say anything approach they have is so weird.
Yeah, what happened to that storyline? That it’s better for Charles and the rest of the RF if Harry stays in Cali and for Meghan’s show to be a success so she doesn’t have to write a tell-all for money. Bc at least its sensical compared to whatever this is.
Is the BRF really stupid enough to believe that Harry would ever, EVER come back to them after all they’ve said and done? They could never even succeed at ruining his life at this point, because there are countless places where he and his family could go other than the UK, and thanks to his savvy and work ethic, he has no need of the BRF’s financial support, either. Literally the only people who care about this are a couple dozen people in BP and the Heritage Foundation themselves. When even Donald Trump, the human embodiment of pettiness and time wasting, can’t be bothered to give a shit, despite already knowing what the Sussexes think of him, it’s a lost f–king cause.
Yes the BRF are that stupid.
Being mad that DT was elected= caring about the US, democracy and freedom. Hating the US and thinking it needs to be “made great again” = being happy DT is in office.
the heritage foundation is so obsessed with him. he’s not going to self-deport, he doesn’t hate America, and I don’t think we’ve ever heard him say the name “Trump” once.
he’s not going anywhere and the Heritage Foundation is going to have to learn to live with that.
They also want Harry to self deport because they want him back on that island so they can harass him and Meghan and to get access to their babies. Fucking losers.
This. The British press is angry that they don’t have access so they keep trying to control the narrative. IIRC some of these royal reporters complained about how difficult it was to communicate with them. They want them to just play the game and send some photos of the children so they can sell. It’s all about money. No one cares about the left behinds. H&M are the money makers the more charismatic couple.
Exactly. Any one of them would love access to H&M on their trips or to their events so that they can go in chat shows or write books about them or memoirs. Look at what happened with that 15 min interview with Angela levin. She’s been dining on that since and she had next to nothing to go on but they still reference her as his personal biographer.
If Harry wants someone to write about him I’m sure he would choose someone he trusts over a royal correspondent. Same for Meghan. She has a story to be told one day and it will be by someone she trusts or herself.
There is a special place in hell for these people.. they are literally trying to get him unalived for just wanting to love his wife and family without the abuse.
Is the Heritage foundation a real think tank or is it a lobby organisation. What a waste of funding.
Yes. They’re both.
Heritage is a right wing think tank. They developed the plan in the 90s that became Romneycare in Massachusetts and later Obamacare as a conservative alternative to Hillary Clinton’s health care plan. They’re also behind Project 2025.
They also have so many connections with Republican politicians on Capitol Hill that they’re a lobbying organization to implement the plans they’ve developed.
I fear for Harry and Meghan so much. These people are like rabid dogs.
Me too and I really wish them well. They are up against a machine that just won’t stop.
The media are creating a narrative that allows the public in general to attack Meghan and Harry for anything they do. They give the public the reason, in this case “he hates America and Trump” and then watch as that idea takes hold in peoples minds.
It’s awful. There’s a lady on TikTok who has clocked it perfectly as concerns Meghan. I quote “The media has created an environment where this casually thin layer of racism is actually viewed as a marketing tactic and seen as an opportunity to be part of the cultural conversation”.
Today Tracy Andersen for her goop kitchen promo stated that she was in her “actual kitchen”. Harmless enough but completely unnecessary, but she knows it will draw views and it did.
Time. For a restraining order against heritage
Yup. I hope Harry has a file on each of these HF spokespox. They’re gunning for him on some sort of agenda vendetta.
Not sure anyone wants them to return to the UK where they’d outshine all the other royals. They want to punish and harass them by chasing them around the world. If Harry were deported to Portugal or Spain, the tabloids would pay lawyers to look into his immigration status there.
The rumored Portugal real estate purchase would give them a backup plan though. One where they couldn’t be touched by either the US or UK government. They need to look into it.
Dumpster Fire could pull a Chaplin on Harry at any time. Refuse him entry back into the US the next time Harry returns from an overseas event.
They need a legal backup plan, like Portugal, and Perry’s jet on standby to get them out of the US at a moment’s notice.
There is no doubt that the British press is working with the Heritage Foundation on this case.
This guy has no idea if Harry was angry that trump was reelected just saying. I mean yeah I’d guess Harry was but basing a whole new lawsuit on that fact when Harry’s has never said that once in public seems silly.
I’m old enough to remember Thomas Markle claiming in 2018 that Harry felt people should give Trump a chance. And it was actually Markle who was anti Trump.
https://apnews.com/celebrity-general-news-4b15359643c34fd08f9e3dcaceb6cf6d
The HF wants him to self deport because they know it’s a lost cause that they will be able to do anything themselves to get him deported. They are now desperate and flailing at this point.
Harry has made it very clear in every single interview and his book that he loves living in America and that he wishes he would have left the UK sooner. Just this week we heard him say clearer than he’s ever said that he loves living here in America. That America is his and his family’s home and that this is where they are safe and protected. Harry and his family are never going back to a place where threats of harm have originated and there are people in jail for some of those threats. Misan just did a podcast where he spoke chillingly about the threats and abuse that Meghan, Harry, Archie, Lili and even he have faced because of this ongoing hate campaign. These people wish all of them harm and Harry will never agree to the wishes of hateful people who have made his and his loved ones lives difficult and unsafe.
Its William, its always William. It must be hard having a crazy brother who has more money than brains or sanity. As for Harry “hating” America, there is too much video out there with Harry saying how much he loves it here, even to the point of considering citizenship. As for tRump, 74 million people and counting don’t like (hate) him so should we be deported too? THF is a terrorist organization in my opinion, they are trying to overthrow the constitution.
Good point. They do need to be investigated when the time comes.
This clown is whining for Harry to self deport means HF has no real grounds to appeal. Its only option is to prove in court there was misconduct by Trump immigration officials regarding Harry’s immigration application. And HF can’t sue Harry to reveal his visa application; that opens a Pandora’s box for suing high profile people like Melania and Elon Musk to reveal their visa applications. The BM is guessing about the type of visa Harry came in on because that type of information would not be made public for privacy reasons as well. They’re beating this dead horse because their court harrassment backfired and the public has dragged the UK media on live TV and social media. This is a pathetic attempt to save face and keep the gullible on side.
Meghan said she loved the Tig but she loves her husband more . So I think I can 💯 say that wherever Harry goes , Meghan too shall follow and you can bet your left cheek it won’t be the uk. It really sticks in their craws that Harry would rather be her husband and live wherever she is , then be their prince
I don’t get the Heritage foundation, its full of right wing brits reporters and politians, why are they interfering in American stuff?
You don’t self-deport when you have done nothing wrong. You just leave. That is not deportation.
Self-deportation occurs when you would be subject to deportation for violating the immigration laws and you depart the country.
There is no evidence Harry has done anything that would make him amenable to deportation from the US. So this whole conversation about self-deportation is complete nonsense.
No one is more “furious” at American voters who had a hand in electing the 🍊💩 stain (Trump voters, non-voters, and third party voters) than I am. I wish these Heritage freaks would come for me. Unfortunately, they can’t deport me any farther than Detroit where I was born but it would occupy their time which they clearly have too much of.
They may as well deport half the country that also hates the disgusting piece of shi*t disguised as a president. And the way things are going, they might do it. I’d go if they paid my expenses…
The Heritage foundation wish they were harassing Harry they’re actually harassing the Dept. of Homeland Security with these nonsense lawsuits which is why the DHS is embarrassing them with these heavily redacted documents.
If the Heritage foundation( a right wing brit think tank funded by Tories & royals) want to spend millions to look like fools then by all means please proceed.