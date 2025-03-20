Heritage Foundation d-bags are now openly begging Prince Harry to ‘self-deport’

It was painful to watch the gleeful “will Prince Harry get deported?!?!” commentary in the past week. The deportation commentary reached a fever pitch ahead of Tuesday’s document release of Harry’s “visa records.” Even before the release, it was perfectly clear that the court was only going to release heavily redacted documents, but I think the scope of the redactions shocked the Deportation Derangers who genuinely believed that Harry was just hours away from being forcibly removed from America. These horrible people have been smoking their own supply, and now that they got their asses handed to them in court yet again, they’re incandescent with embarrassment. Speaking of, another Heritage Foundation nutcase ran to the Daily Mail to huff and puff about how Harry should (wait for it!)… SELF-DEPORT!

Prince Harry should self-deport from the US because he ‘hates America’, the right-wing think tank pursuing the release of his immigration records has claimed. Samuel Dewey, a lawyer with the Heritage Foundation, said that the Duke of Sussex was ‘furious’ at voters for electing Donald Trump in the 2024 election. If he dislikes the President, Harry should just ‘go home’ back to the UK, Dewey exclusively told DailyMail.com. Dewey also revealed that Heritage has filed a second lawsuit to obtain the Duke’s immigration papers to find out whether he lied about his drug use on the forms. That means the case will drag on for months more, potentially causing further anxiety for Harry amid speculation that Trump could deport him. Dewey said that the documents have given Heritage a new ‘working theory’, that Harry was in the US on an O-1 visa, also known as the ‘artist visa’, and that they believe he may have lied on the paperwork about his drug use. And aside from Harry’s paperwork, the Duke ‘really ought to go’ from America after repeatedly criticizing Trump including a recent thinly-veiled jibe about ‘weak moral character in the world’, Dewey said. ‘He’s in a country he clearly hates. He’s clearly furious at the American voters and attacking them for the result of the 2024 election. Harry should just go home’.

[From The Daily Mail]

In every interview and public statement Harry has given in the past five years, he’s spoken about how much he loves America and how this is his home now. “He’s in a country he clearly hates!” No, YOU clearly hate that he’s in America. “He’s attacking Donald Trump!” He hasn’t said one word about Trump. “Harry should just go home!” He is home. He’s in the home he owns in Montecito, California.

But clearly, the Deportation Derangers have all decided that this is their new talking point and argument: their efforts to harm Harry through the American courts have failed, so now they’re openly appealing to Donald Trump to personally order the deportation. The Daily Mail’s Richard Kay has a new piece which blatantly lays out this strategy too, with Kay openly threatening Harry with further harassment from the Heritage Foundation, and a public reminder that Harry and Meghan donated money to Ashley Biden’s women’s wellness center. They’re trying to provoke Trump into seeing the Sussexes as “aligned with Democrats” and acting as enemies of the Trump Dictatorship.