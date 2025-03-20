Elon Musk is sad about the global divestment from Tesla, he thinks it’s a conspiracy

Even before Elon Musk became acting “president” of the United States, Tesla was a bad company. For years, there have been consistent stories (backed up with ample evidence) that Teslas are the deadliest vehicles out there, that they are death traps on wheels, and that Musk never gave a sh-t about safety. Since Musk’s takeover of the American government, people have been protesting Musk through Tesla. There’s been an organic divestment from all things Musk and Tesla, with people selling and trading their Teslas at a steady clip and refusing to buy the cars as well – Tesla sales are facing a significant global slump, and Tesla stocks have fallen more than 40% since Musk “came into office.” Musk has personally lost $121 billion from his net worth in the past three months. People are also vandalizing Tesla dealerships and car lots, especially in Europe. Well, Musk is apparently big sad about it.

Elon Musk has some words for Tesla vandals. Asked about the widespread incidents against Tesla dealerships and vehicles during a Fox News appearance on Tuesday, Musk denounced them and said the vandalism had reached levels he had never seen. He also attributed the incidents to those on the political left.

“It’s really come as quite a shock to me that there is this level of, really, hatred and violence from the left,” Musk said. Protests have spread across the US since Musk began his work with the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, in January. Across the pond, the slogan “Don’t buy a Tesla” has been used as a rallying cry of sorts in countries like Berlin and Wales.

The grassroots “Tesla Takedown” protest movement, which started on BlueSky, a competitor to Musk’s X platform, has called for Tesla owners to sell their vehicles and stock in an effort to “stop Musk now.” A website for the effort has listed dozens of public demonstrations at Tesla showrooms in recent weeks.

“I always thought that the left, you know, Democrats were supposed to be the party of empathy, the party of caring, and yet they’re burning down cars, they’re firebombing dealerships, they’re firing bullets into dealerships, they’re smashing up Teslas,” Musk said.

“Tesla is a peaceful company,” he said. “We’ve never done anything harmful.”

Musk also suggested, without evidence, that the protests and vandalism incidents may be part of a broader conspiracy against him. “I mean, who’s funding and who’s coordinating it? Because this is crazy. I’ve never seen anything like this,” Musk said.