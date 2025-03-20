Elon Musk is sad about the global divestment from Tesla, he thinks it’s a conspiracy

Even before Elon Musk became acting “president” of the United States, Tesla was a bad company. For years, there have been consistent stories (backed up with ample evidence) that Teslas are the deadliest vehicles out there, that they are death traps on wheels, and that Musk never gave a sh-t about safety. Since Musk’s takeover of the American government, people have been protesting Musk through Tesla. There’s been an organic divestment from all things Musk and Tesla, with people selling and trading their Teslas at a steady clip and refusing to buy the cars as well – Tesla sales are facing a significant global slump, and Tesla stocks have fallen more than 40% since Musk “came into office.” Musk has personally lost $121 billion from his net worth in the past three months. People are also vandalizing Tesla dealerships and car lots, especially in Europe. Well, Musk is apparently big sad about it.
Elon Musk has some words for Tesla vandals. Asked about the widespread incidents against Tesla dealerships and vehicles during a Fox News appearance on Tuesday, Musk denounced them and said the vandalism had reached levels he had never seen. He also attributed the incidents to those on the political left.
“It’s really come as quite a shock to me that there is this level of, really, hatred and violence from the left,” Musk said. Protests have spread across the US since Musk began his work with the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, in January. Across the pond, the slogan “Don’t buy a Tesla” has been used as a rallying cry of sorts in countries like Berlin and Wales.
The grassroots “Tesla Takedown” protest movement, which started on BlueSky, a competitor to Musk’s X platform, has called for Tesla owners to sell their vehicles and stock in an effort to “stop Musk now.” A website for the effort has listed dozens of public demonstrations at Tesla showrooms in recent weeks.
“I always thought that the left, you know, Democrats were supposed to be the party of empathy, the party of caring, and yet they’re burning down cars, they’re firebombing dealerships, they’re firing bullets into dealerships, they’re smashing up Teslas,” Musk said.
“Tesla is a peaceful company,” he said. “We’ve never done anything harmful.”
Musk also suggested, without evidence, that the protests and vandalism incidents may be part of a broader conspiracy against him. “I mean, who’s funding and who’s coordinating it? Because this is crazy. I’ve never seen anything like this,” Musk said.
“We’ve never done anything harmful” – beyond all of the Tesla deaths, Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk has used his newfound power to break America’s federal government, put tens of thousands of Americans out of work, publicly Nazi-saluted Donald Trump and the MAGA cult, and openly called for another American civil war. This is not a “broader conspiracy against” Musk, it’s an open protest against all things Elon Musk.
Thanks to the thousands who joined the live #TeslaTakedown mass call! You can watch it here:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=APHo…
And join the GLOBAL DAY OF ACTION on March 29 at Teslatakedown.com!
— Alex Winter (@alexwinter.com) March 19, 2025 at 9:58 PM
#TeslaTakeDown in Berkeley today!
— Andi Jones 🇺🇦 (@andiljones.bsky.social) March 15, 2025 at 3:34 PM
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
King of the Dangerous Nerds.
What a loser.
I wouldn’t even classify him as a nerd. He’s nothing but a grifter.
“Countries like Berlin and Wales….” erm….
Ugh, the language of the people he needs to communicate with, and unfortunately, I cannot tell you how many Americans think Amsterdam is a country. I’m not kidding.
I swear all of this is just because these billionaires are still trying to sit at the cool kids lunch tables. I wish we didn’t have to be dragged down because they’re still dealing with being unpopular as teenagers.
That said I don’t understand why these conservatives feel like they should be immune to boycotts? It’s a favorite thing from conservatives to talk about boycott and Disney, or Costco, or Anheuser-Busch because of their ” wokeness”. Now it’s unfair and some sort of conspiracy against him that people don’t have to spend their money supporting his business?!! GMAFB.
Because their feelings are hurt.
See, my theory is that their dads never loved them but yes, it’s all pretty funny coming from the Go Woke Go Broke crowd.
That too. Elon has major dad issues. Just like Murdoch. He’ll never, ever be good enough.
Elon is funnily enough a Cancer (astrologically). So yeah he’s got massive daddy and masculinity issues.
We need a Government Dad to come in and give these guys a hug. Maybe that will make them stop.
Fun fact, Elon‘s stepsister is also his stepmother
That’s exactly it—they want to be cool, they want to be rock stars, with groupies fawning all over them and the envy of all.
Zero sympathy for the Nazi-loving, douche bag.
Sorry to sound racist, but…
GO BACK TO SOUTH AFRICA, FOREIGNER. NOBODY WANTS YOU HERE.
It’s just you Elon.
Anyone with a brain doesn’t like you so you’ll just have to live with that. Your character needs a 180 so do take the Tesla boycott very, very personally. 🙂
Also, is he asking the Democrats for forgiveness or rescue? What a strange man. Getty vibes.
Take down Starlink next.
“…they’re burning down cars, they’re firebombing dealerships, they’re firing bullets into dealerships, they’re smashing up Teslas”
While Republicans fucking beating and killing and destroying ACTUAL LIVING, BREATHING PEOPLE. This pathetic, inhuman piece of shit. Sketchy K dealers of America, please do your worst. Quickly.
Miranda, I think I liked one of your comments recently, and I’m back to say you’ve done it again!
Yes please sketchy K dealers, you know what’s up!!!!
“We’ve never done anything harmful”
Putting tens of thousands of Americans out of work is just a number for him. Just playing around in a spreadsheet or something. He has no concept of the impact on thousands of families.
Like a big fucking baby pushing random buttons “What does this one do???”
It’s unreal to watch this man single-handedly destroy his companies and his legacy. He has annihilated any last bit of good will people had towards him. He won’t be remembered as a scientist, an engineer, or an innovator–he’ll be remembered as a billionaire tyrant who helped to destroy America.
I wonder how much of this is true: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/sneider_dark-maga-if-youre-a-little-confused-activity-7304595429201981442-aJs5?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios&rcm=ACoAAABMnNkBdH5uUpq_Z0Nex9NinKKMJzLRAl8
It’s definitely true. Vance has referenced Yarvin (who is batshit crazy) many many times.
What about this: https://youtu.be/gE7xoHJkgvE?si=Axz0nGx5Zj1vAYlM
Oh boo fucking hoo dude is only worth $320B instead of $450B. Even as he slashes vital programs like social security and Medicaid. It’s amazing how we’re supposed to feel sympathy for an unelected billionaire who is quite literally trying to kill us and replace us with AI. Fuck right off, sir.
right??? hes lost over 100 billion and is STILL the richest man in the world, and is trying to take away healthcare and social security from people barely scraping by.
Tax.The.Rich.
Awww poor little nazi. The 1 thing ALL MAGA people have i common is they are sucks!
Boo hoo sucks to be you!
Cry more Elmo. Sounds like you need a vacation, why don’t you go hop on one of your rocket ships and take a break for a while? Twenty or thirty years sounds about right. I mean Teslur and X can’t do any worse while you’re away right?
Let’s not forget that Tesla has been sued many times for racial discrimination so to say that Tesla has never done anything harmful is delusional and is a peaceful company is delusional and a lie.
Total lack of self awareness. He such a bro-y douche notwithstanding all the stuff for Trump. He just is not very likable. Combined with breaking federal agencies, plummeting of the DC real estate market and mass firings and personally poor judgement like bringing your toddler to the White House – the dislike is pretty universal on the left. How long will it take him to realize that? I think he’s autistic. Maybe his therapist will have to break it to him.
I don’t think he has a therapist unless it’s male which won’t be because of his daddy issues.
He needs a female therapist who is not of child-bearing age but I think he dislikes women who can’t breed.
Hence, I don’t think he has a therapist 😂
Being neurodivergent does not make you an asshole. That’s his choice.
Yes, for all of Bill Gates’ faults, he never sought to overthrow American democracy nor install Nazis and anti-scientists in.
Please don’t blame his shithead tendencies on being autistic. Plenty of autistic people (myself included) are appalled by what he’s doing, and would never even dream of doing anything like this themselves even if they had the means. This is someone who has never faced consequences, who has had everything handed to him, who has never had to deal with anything more than people not kissing his ass when and how he demands. Contrary to popular belief, you can be autistic and be a perfectly nice, kind, loving person. It seems the real issue here isn’t his autism, but the fact that he has never actually has to interact with other people as people.
I knew this man was a blithering idiot when I read his views about 1) free speech and 2) fertility rates. Clearly has ZERO understanding of relevant policy and it’s not hard to learn, even a 101 class would impart that. The way he was blathering his views on the internet without bothering to learn a thing told me this man was a fool long before he demonstrated his stupidity at X and now.
The Tesla divestment campaign is one of the few things that’s actually working against Musk and the regime. Leon can dish it out but he can’t take it. As for the left supposedly being empathetic, speaking for myself, my empathy for Nazis is non-existent.
We are conspiring for him to fail😊