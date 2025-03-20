“Parker Posey reveals if her ‘White Lotus’ character knows where she is” links

Parker Posey reveals if her White Lotus character even knows which country she is currently in (answer: Victoria does not care). [JustJared]
Michelle Monaghan wore a bold coat. [LaineyGossip]
Alicia Vikander wore Self Portrait (and not LV??). [RCFA]
Midwives are being targeted by various states. [Jezebel]
It feels weird to say this about an Oscar-winner, but Sam Rockwell should have had a different and better career. I think he enjoys being an oddball though. [Pajiba]
Amanda Seyfried showed off her eczema. [Buzzfeed]
Why is Orville Peck a thing? [Socialite Life]
Why were those poor astronauts stuck in space for nine months? [Hollywood Life]
Carl’s Jr definitely knows their customer. [Seriously OMG]
Ava Max has new music. [OMG Blog]
— out of context the white lotus (@oocwhitelotus) March 17, 2025
Commenting Guidelines
Read the article before commenting.
We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment after you have read the article