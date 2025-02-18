Sheryl Crow sold her Tesla and donated the proceeds to NPR



It feels like there’s been an exponential uptick in people using the term “President Musk” ever since that Oval Office press conference last week. Good, cause it’ll bug the sh-t out of the man Musk bought, Trump. While Musk and his merry band of Hitler Youths at DOGE have already steamrolled their way into accessing sensitive data in the Treasury Department — and, as of this weekend, possibly the Social Security Administration — and we have yet to see how that breach will manifest, it is never, never too late to hit Musk in the purse by boycotting his businesses. Sheryl Crow has done just that, revealing on Instagram Friday that she sold her Tesla and was donating the proceeds to NPR, because it was “under threat by President Musk.” Everyday is a winding road, but if a change would do you good and all you wanna do is have some fun selling off your (least) favorite mistake, then do it, if it makes you happy. And yes, in Sheryl’s video post she does indeed soak up the sun.

“My parents always said… you are who you hang out with,” Crow wrote in the caption. “There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla.” Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk is leading the Department of Government Efficiency, which is focused on reducing federal spending under President Donald Trump. The Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, has singled out agencies like the Department of Education and the Federal Aviation Administration in addition to targeting DEI initiatives. Musk’s presence among Trump’s allies has garnered criticism from Democrats and galvanized rally-goers. Critics have filed several lawsuits opposing the Department of Government Efficiency’s efforts. Musk is simultaneously leading Tesla, which reported its fourth-quarter earnings in January with results falling below Wall Street’s estimates. In her caption, Crow also said she was donating money to NPR. “Money donated to @npr, which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth,” Crow’s caption read. NPR has recently drawn political scrutiny from Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and others. Greene, the chairwoman of the House Oversigt Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency, has called the CEOs of NPR and PBS to testify in a March hearing. In her letter to the media agencies, Greene referenced NPR’s coverage of the Hunter Biden laptop story and PBS’s coverage of a gesture Musk made during an Inauguration Day event. The Federal Communications Commission has also set its sights on NPR and PBS. Trump-backed FCC Chairman Brendan Carr ordered an investigation into the media agencies over concerns they could be “violating federal law by airing commercials,” per a letter obtained by The New York Times. Carr reposted Crow’s video to his X account on Saturday, along with some commentary. “I know celebrities are hesitant to weigh in on hot button issues, so I appreciate Sheryl Crow making an argument here—not through words alone, but through her actions—that Congress should not force taxpayers to subsidize NPR. Bravo,” the post said.

“PBS’s coverage of a gesture Musk made during an Inauguration Day event.” It was a Nazi salute, Marjorie, and he made it multiple times (on camera) that day, just in case you want to be more efficient with your wording at the hearings. But getting back to a better blonde: Sheryl Crow. She’s hitting all the right notes here (music pun intended). I love how she frames the whole thing with those words from her parents, and what she doesn’t say outright, but I still felt, is her wanting to set a similar example for her sons. And thank goodness, Sheryl is not alone in directing negative attention towards Tesla. Protests have been happening all over the country at the car company’s showrooms, and not only were the 2024 fourth quarter earnings below estimates, but it also marked Tesla’s first ever-reported annual sales decline. Listen, I’ll take every little form of win we can get! Big things have small beginnings.

Lastly, I’d just like to take a paws to acknowledge the late great Kabosu. Not that anyone needs reminding, but Kabosu was the fabulous Japanese Shiba Inu whose Mona Lisa-mysterious mug inspired the Doge meme. I am both deeply apologetic for what’s being carried out in her namesake, and thankful she doesn’t have to witness it.

Note by CB: Sheryl made a follow-up video after Kismet wrote this explaining her donation, which was made after the election.

