President Elon Musk had a press conference in the Oval Office with his hostage

Yesterday, Donald Trump did a press conference in the Oval Office. It’s difficult for Trump to waddle into the White House press room, given his age, physical deterioration and bone spurs, so he makes the press come to him. There were a few dozen journalists crammed in there for an in-person briefing from the president. President Elon Musk, that is. Apartheid Clyde was also in the Oval, and he brought his son X, his oldest child with Grimes. Feeble old man Don quickly threw the briefing over to President Musk:

This has the feel of a parody, but it’s really happening to all of us here in America. This is what people wanted – a decrepit figurehead of an ignorant, hateful cult, slumped over the Resolute Desk while Space Karen and his merry band of Nazi youths dismantle the federal government. All people had to do to avoid this was vote for the Black lady, but here we are.

Some of this press conference was for Trump to sign over more power and authority to Space Karen and DOGE. Trump is basically giving President Musk the ultimate hiring and firing power within all of the federal bureaucracy. President Musk also denied that he was doing a “hostile takeover” of the country… while Trump looked like his impotent and frail hostage.