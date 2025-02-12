President Elon Musk had a press conference in the Oval Office with his hostage

Yesterday, Donald Trump did a press conference in the Oval Office. It’s difficult for Trump to waddle into the White House press room, given his age, physical deterioration and bone spurs, so he makes the press come to him. There were a few dozen journalists crammed in there for an in-person briefing from the president. President Elon Musk, that is. Apartheid Clyde was also in the Oval, and he brought his son X, his oldest child with Grimes. Feeble old man Don quickly threw the briefing over to President Musk:
This has the feel of a parody, but it’s really happening to all of us here in America. This is what people wanted – a decrepit figurehead of an ignorant, hateful cult, slumped over the Resolute Desk while Space Karen and his merry band of Nazi youths dismantle the federal government. All people had to do to avoid this was vote for the Black lady, but here we are.
US President Donald Trump gives remarks to the media in the Oval Office of the White House, as he meets with Elon Musk, in Washington DC
US President Donald Trump gives remarks to the media in the Oval Office of the White House, as he meets with Elon Musk, in Washington DC
Elon Musk looks on as US President Donald Trump gives remarks to the media, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC
Elon Musk is seen with his son X, as he gives remarks to the media, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC
X, the son of Elon Musk, looks at President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington DC
Elon Musk, holding his son X, speaks to the press in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC
Elon Musk (middle) and his son, X (left) and US President Donald Trump (right) are seen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC
Elon Musk (middle) and his son, X (left) and US President Donald Trump (right) are seen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC
I see 2 hostages Kaiser, the bitter orange bitch and X, the son. May Grimes come get her son and may the other one rot in hell.
M*sk has kept Grimes from seeing her baby, X, for going on 7 months now, while he drags him everywhere with him as a prop for good will. F M*sk forever.
Hiding behind his own child!!! He is giving Chuckles a run for his money on worst father ever.
Even aside from the fact that I like neither Trump nor Musk, I strongly dislike that a man who is not president or First Lady is permitted to address the nation from the Oval Office. It’s the principle of the thing, as silly as I know it sounds.
Musk has something gigantic on Trump or he never would have allowed this. It was obvious he wasn’t happy about the situation. And he was particularly annoyed by the kid’s presence.
That huge thing is called money, and it’s their true god.
I honestly believe Musk f’d around with the votes using starlink.
This is all the proof I need that the election was stolen. In what other world would the big orange baby not be rage-posting over someone making him look weaker? He thought he could use Elno and get away with it – there were reports early on that he and his camp were sick of him and planning to marginalize him. Every such rumbling was met with more power for the muskrat. The rotten orange must know that he has nowhere to escape to other than Russia, while Starbaby could fuck off to Mars or wherever.
I still hope the shouting match where they each reveal what they did for the other occurs, right before the leopards eat them.
I think its something related to election fraud as well. Musk used his billions to buy that election for Trump and this is his reward. and Trump can’t do anything about it without Musk telling everyone the truth.
Another silly sounding thing to add, but he can’t even be bothered to remove his hat while in the White House? All these magats who screech about respecting the flag, respecting the country etc, etc, aren’t at all bothered when their puppet master disrespects the country by wearing a hat in the Oval? This rates a zero on the scale of his affronts to our nation. It’s just such blatant, overt disrespect. Imagine if a democratic president appeared with someone wearing a hat in the White House. The double standard is just unbelievable.
I’m old enough to remember when the media melted down over President Obama in shirtsleeves with his feet up in the Oval. Good times!
I didn’t like the kid being there. It was as if Musk was using him as a human shield.
Child abuse in plain sight.
JFC, could you imagine if Clinton, Obama or Biden dragged a Rothschild billionaire or George Soros with a toddler in tow, handed over the most critical government clearances to him, and gave him carte blanche to do as he saw fit, the Republican party would be losing their minds, it would be a bloody state of emergency. Further, the Rothschilds and Mr. Soros are sane, well regarded people, unlike Space Karen.
and MSM is falling all over themselves trying to make this look perfectly normal — I expected it from the Fox crowd — but CNN is starting to bring in more and more ‘Trump friendly’ voices to rationalize this shit.
I have just clicked the “do not recommend” for CNN on my YouTube feed 🧐
Actually I was surprised at how candid NYT was about Musk’s lack of “proof of corruption in the bureaucracy” last night, and NPR today is scrutinizing it pretty hard. Are either of them doing enough, though, to shine a light on what’s actually happening? Definitely not. They don’t seem capable.
This had to be one of the most surreal moments of the Trump era, and there have been so many. My brain could hardly compute what was happening with Musk, his poor child and Trump. I feel like in any other country this would be openly characterized as a full on coup.
What is galling (although I really shouldn’t be surprised by now about all their antics) is the way that mainstream media is normalising this with their headlines. Critical thinking people can see how this is not normal and is a further erosion of the norms and democracy but maybe magats can’t stand to be wrong and would rather eat crap than call this and the dismantling of democracy out.
Yes, the headlines are driving me crazy. There are lots of things like “Trump said X, that may have been misleading.” how about TRUMP LIED. MUSK LIED.
Maybe I can get all my “news” here instead of having to deal with reality in the regular media. JK. *shivers in horror*
Agree, I can’t with either of these two pieces of s**t.
Revolutionaries who were demanding changes to this country that would actually benefit the poorest people in the nation have been unalived without compunction and their names and memories denigrated as they were labeled a threat to democracy and yet this dude roams around, pulling things apart like a chimp in a bar. I dearly hope consequence comes to him swiftly and absolutely.
I personally know many who are sticking it out. It’s crazy scary.
WTF???
This looks like a bad SNL sketch.
The emperor has no clothes.
…also, no mind or ethics
An unelected, ketamine addicted billionaire and his crew of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are wilding through sundry government agencies doing God knows what while the elected president (unfortunately!) and Republicans in Congress sit idly by. Part of me watches in horror, knows this is happening, and another part still can’t believe it. If you pitched this as a movie, it would be rejected as totally bonkers and unbelievable. This plot turn needs a rewrite. And fast!
How is this even happening? I am having flashbacks to the first term when you would hear breaking news and your reaction would be “Oh FFS!!! What now?” But this is way, way worse.
I remember a few months ago I said the thought of him winning was giving me panic attacks and some poster came on to be a sarcastic a-hole to insinuate it was all hyperbole and I just needed to calm down. Gaslighting is such a big part of fascism. They go hand in hand.
Seriously eff anyone who voted for this. And eff anyone who is part of the gaslighting and keeps saying “he can’t” or “he won’t” do (insert whatever the crazy idea is being pushed at the moment: invade Canada, take Greenland by force, ban paper straws, put people in camps, blow up the world, or have Elon and a group of teens dismantle democracy), as if he is constrained by rules, reason, the Constitution, law, or any checks and balances. He does whatever the hell he wants and the press is normalizing all of it.
What does Elon have on him? He has already bragged he used Elon to rig the election, and I seriously doubt there would be any consequences whatsoever if concrete evidence of the rigging came to light. So what is it?
He is using his child as a human bullet shield.
Oh God you are right.
This is an oligarchy and it was not on the ballot.
And his team has found NOTHING and he has broken so many laws by going into the finances of individuals.
At some point, Rasputin Musk will be gone, but the damage will have been done. Mango is decomposing before our eyes, so there’s that as well. Next at bat is the eyeliner guy, who of this trio, is the next truly dangerous threat—Vance could be in the Oval for eight years, overseeing Peter Thiel’s agenda.
They’re all dangerous threats—😑
The only hope I see is that the poor/rural and the ultra rich components of maga are completely incompatible and have different agendas. The only person who units them is mango. The magats ran as magats and not Republicans in the last election cycle. The party will split into warring factions without the mango pit of humanity uniting them. That poor little boy is being used as a human shield in the oval office. Our country has sunk so far. Even in my scary dark red area of the world the cuts are beginning to hurt and register.
A journalist challenged Musk about the ‘Condoms for Gaza’ story that he tweeted out. The condoms were actually for Gaza in Mozambique as part of HIV prevention.
Musk said ‘not everything I say will be correct’.
I am speechless.
Was this the press conference he refused to allow an AP reporter in because they wouldn’t call the Gulf of Mexico by the new name Trump is using?
In one month we’ve gone from a stable world power to a government in disarray, hated around the world. Keep emailing your senators, representatives, your state government reps, no matter what their party is. Our representatives have to hear from us if there is going to be any stopping this clown show coup.
Ketamine, do your fucking worst. Fast.
Come on, Ketamine and Cholesterol!
Can ketamine get tainted with fentanyl? PLEASE, can it??
Yeah, I never thought I’d be wishing someone had a heart attack. But here I am, wishing for exactly that….
The irony of Musk, standing in the Oval Office, ranting about federal workers being an unelected fourth branch that have too much power……
The size of the federal workforce hasn’t significantly changed in something like 40, close to 50 years. But the US population HAS changed. The reason its taken you three years to get a final decision on disability? Its not because the employees are lazy, its because they are overwhelmed with applications. The reason you can’t get an appointment at the VA? Its because there are not enough doctors, nurses, caseworkers, etc. the reason you’re on hold with the IRS for two hours?
You get the picture.