Hairdresser: It’s time for Prince Harry to either get hairplugs or shave his head

Prince Harry has been losing his hair for many years. Unlike his brother, Harry has managed to maintain some hair up front, and then with each passing year, the “bald spot” just keeps getting bigger and wider. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first arrived in Canada for the Invictus Games, people began talking about the state of Harry’s hair. It wasn’t just the haters – I saw a lot of Sussex Squad peeps joking that it was time for Harry to either completely shave it off or get himself sorted out in Turkey. This tweet has over 5 million views:

if he loves her enough he will go to turkey for her https://t.co/Xg5xrvdqIB — 🍎 (@rewindbywg) February 10, 2025

Can I just say? I love how everyone talks about “going to Turkey” as slang for hair transplants/plugs these days. There have been several celebrities and athletes who truly have gone to Turkey to get their hair situation sorted out (and some of those guys look much better). If I’m being honest, I’ve wondered if Harry has tried plugs in past years, especially to maintain some ginger fluff in the front. But I don’t know. Given the state of his hair these days, probably not. Anyway, the Daily Beast’s Royalist ran a nasty piece about Harry’s hair situation.

Prince Harry should get a hair transplant, his boyhood hairdresser, who was also his mother’s hairstylist, has said. Sam McKnight, who cut Harry’s hair when he was a youngster, offered some blunt, if unsolicited, advice on Harry’s current look in an interview with the Daily Telegraph. McKnight recalled cutting Harry’s thick, abundant locks as a child with his late mother, Princess Diana. However, he did not hold back when discussing the Duke of Sussex’s current hairstyle, suggesting that his thinning hair does him no favors. “That fluff on his head is like a newborn chick, and it is just horrible,” McKnight said. “It says 1950s geography teacher. It doesn’t make a man look good.” He added: “He’s lost so much weight, he looks really fit, he’s in his prime – sort yourself out, mate.” The legendary British hairstylist, who is known for his work with supermodels and celebrities, said he was speaking from experience, having lost his own hair in his early 30s. He advised Harry to either lean into his baldness by shaving his head, or opt for a hair transplant. He said that living in Los Angeles would make plumping for the latter option a cinch, saying: “I’m sure some of his friends have really good ones, and he’s got plenty of time on his hands. He could have it done and hide away for a month, no one will notice.” McKnight pointed out that a bitchy reference to Prince William’s hair loss in Harry’s memoir Spare, and his decision to put what looked like a retouched image of himself on the cover of that book both suggested he was bothered by hair loss. But McKnight argued it’s all about attitude, saying: “I don’t think you lose your looks because you go bald. You have to embrace it. Or you have to make the decision not to embrace it and have a hair transplant,” he said, before ending with a final piece of advice for the prince: “You see people and you think: ‘You’re hanging onto these little wisps, let it go and free yourself.’ Now’s the time to let it go.”

[From The Daily Beast]

These comments ARE very bitchy, but I can’t say I really disagree with them? Like… Harry has reached the fork in the road. It’s time to make a decision – plugs or a clean shave. I would advise Harry to look at his “alarmingly bald” brother too – William clings to his sad little struggle-wisps, and the man wanders around England looking like a Xenomorph from Aliens. Please note, CB loves baldies and she thinks Harry looks fine. I agree that Harry has a good face which can pull off some different hair looks (unlike his brother).