Hairdresser: It’s time for Prince Harry to either get hairplugs or shave his head

Prince Harry has been losing his hair for many years. Unlike his brother, Harry has managed to maintain some hair up front, and then with each passing year, the “bald spot” just keeps getting bigger and wider. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first arrived in Canada for the Invictus Games, people began talking about the state of Harry’s hair. It wasn’t just the haters – I saw a lot of Sussex Squad peeps joking that it was time for Harry to either completely shave it off or get himself sorted out in Turkey. This tweet has over 5 million views:
if he loves her enough he will go to turkey for her https://t.co/Xg5xrvdqIB
— 🍎 (@rewindbywg) February 10, 2025
Can I just say? I love how everyone talks about “going to Turkey” as slang for hair transplants/plugs these days. There have been several celebrities and athletes who truly have gone to Turkey to get their hair situation sorted out (and some of those guys look much better). If I’m being honest, I’ve wondered if Harry has tried plugs in past years, especially to maintain some ginger fluff in the front. But I don’t know. Given the state of his hair these days, probably not. Anyway, the Daily Beast’s Royalist ran a nasty piece about Harry’s hair situation.
Prince Harry should get a hair transplant, his boyhood hairdresser, who was also his mother’s hairstylist, has said. Sam McKnight, who cut Harry’s hair when he was a youngster, offered some blunt, if unsolicited, advice on Harry’s current look in an interview with the Daily Telegraph.
McKnight recalled cutting Harry’s thick, abundant locks as a child with his late mother, Princess Diana. However, he did not hold back when discussing the Duke of Sussex’s current hairstyle, suggesting that his thinning hair does him no favors.
“That fluff on his head is like a newborn chick, and it is just horrible,” McKnight said. “It says 1950s geography teacher. It doesn’t make a man look good.” He added: “He’s lost so much weight, he looks really fit, he’s in his prime – sort yourself out, mate.”
The legendary British hairstylist, who is known for his work with supermodels and celebrities, said he was speaking from experience, having lost his own hair in his early 30s. He advised Harry to either lean into his baldness by shaving his head, or opt for a hair transplant.
He said that living in Los Angeles would make plumping for the latter option a cinch, saying: “I’m sure some of his friends have really good ones, and he’s got plenty of time on his hands. He could have it done and hide away for a month, no one will notice.”
McKnight pointed out that a bitchy reference to Prince William’s hair loss in Harry’s memoir Spare, and his decision to put what looked like a retouched image of himself on the cover of that book both suggested he was bothered by hair loss. But McKnight argued it’s all about attitude, saying: “I don’t think you lose your looks because you go bald. You have to embrace it. Or you have to make the decision not to embrace it and have a hair transplant,” he said, before ending with a final piece of advice for the prince: “You see people and you think: ‘You’re hanging onto these little wisps, let it go and free yourself.’ Now’s the time to let it go.”
These comments ARE very bitchy, but I can’t say I really disagree with them? Like… Harry has reached the fork in the road. It’s time to make a decision – plugs or a clean shave. I would advise Harry to look at his “alarmingly bald” brother too – William clings to his sad little struggle-wisps, and the man wanders around England looking like a Xenomorph from Aliens. Please note, CB loves baldies and she thinks Harry looks fine. I agree that Harry has a good face which can pull off some different hair looks (unlike his brother).
Peg has the combovers of the strands of hair on top of his head. Is the media going to address that
I just see Me. Burns. Personality as well.
It’s his head and he can do whatever he wants. It doesn’t seem to bother him why is it anyone’s business to tell him what he should do with his hair!
Because he’s a handsome man and it’s just a shame that he’s letting his hair disappear when it’s just not necessary today. There are many options for hair replacement and medications for re-growth. No shame in Rogain. He should have started using something years ago; now the Daily Fail and its ilk would make fun of him for restoring his hair.
Seriously? Who cares what any of the rags say. Have you not been following along? Harry divested himself of their opinions a long time ago.
Rogaine isn’t a permanent solution – the hair would fall out again as soon as he stopped using it. And it comes with other complications.
The only people whose opinions matter are Harry’s and Meghan’s, and in truth, it’s Harry’s body. Even Meghan’s opinion would only carry so much weight.
Agree! Rather like saying an older woman shouldnt have long hair. My hubs has male pattern baldness and I could care less. His father and grandfather had the same hair pattern. Why should our ancestral looks be eliminated for the sake of pure vanity. I hope Harry has more self worth than that and feel certain Meghan would love him no matter what he looked like now and in the future.
I agree and think it’s intrusive to say how someone should or shouldn’t make changes to their person to please others. She has been with him for all of these years that he has been going bald and never did that play a part in her loving, marrying and starting a family with him. It’s so superficial to tell others what they should do with their hair or body.
Agree 💯
The media should leave Harry’s hair alone. It’s Harry’s business, not ours and not the media’s. Harry will be aware of the options,
Imagine if Harry were a woman and we were writing opinion pieces about how she needed to do something about her sagging ass — same with the other brother.
Normalize keeping opinions off of other people’s bodies.
This form of body shaming (hair shaming in this case) is very alarming to me, TBH. Last week I went to see a doctor as a new patient and the first thing out of her mouth was how I “should consider losing weight because of [my] BMI” blah blah blah. I never went back for the second appointment. Like, do you even know if I want to be this size, or how much I have tried and failed, or even factored in the fact that there are other contributing factors to my weight that are beyond my control? Like, WTAF? People are just being so weird about Prince Harry’s hair, leave him alone. If it’s not okay to discuss people’s weight, turning it into some perceived “problem”, the kind of shaming Prince Harry is being subjected to is just not okay on any level. If it’s not okay for that guy Kriss Rock to hair shame Jada Smith, how is this any different? Regardless of whether Prince Harry is a guy, hair loss is a very sensitive topic and people need to lay off of this guy’s hair issues.
I mean how many comments are there on here every week about the state of William’s hair?
He doesn’t NEED to do anything. He’s clearly fine with it and the people who love him are clearly fine with it. It’s the source of jokes online and I’m sure he knows that but most of those jokes are fairly well meaning (I think). This guy is bitching for no reason. I also think the same for William tbh. He can be clowned for a lot of things but how he chooses to wear his hair doesn’t need to be one of them
It’s nobody’s business what he does with his hair whether he is handsome or not. I don’t think you would like to be told by the gutter press what to do with your hair.
I don’t get these people who are so unprofessional that they’d risk their reputation by giving unsolicited advice via tabloids, of which the Torygraph has proudly become one in recent yers.
The right time for plugs would have been during lock-down. But I don’t think this kind of Friar Tuck pattern of baldness could really be “cured”, unlike those who lose their hair in the front.
If Meghan had a problem with Harry’s hair, I’m sure he’d have done something about it by now. But he hasn’t.
They actually could do quite a bit where they fill in the front more and just leave the bald spot in the center back. I’ve seen some surprising results with Harry’s degree of hair loss.
I think another challenge, though, is that the plug results are often supplemented by tattooing the scalp as well and it takes multiple rounds for the results. With Harry’s hair color *and* degree of loss (*and* the fact that he’s actually working on things), it could be hard to take that much downtime.
I’ve been noticing how pictures of him keep airbrushing his head so it’s got the fuzzy soft glow where it isn’t clear just how thin his hair is. But he has pale skin under fair hair so I’m sure it’s more striking in person.
personally, I hate shaved heads. (on white guys). HATE that look. I thought for a while Harry might be taking Propecia but maybe not.
Sir Patrick Stewart would like a word 🙂 Just kidding, everyone has their preferences, I agree that many (most?) men can’t pull off a fully shaved head. Certainly not William which is why he’s probably clinging to his fluffies for as long as possible…
I also agree that Harry may simply not want to put in the time to really do something about his hair, not to mention the upkeep as he gets older where it’s not like he’s fooling anyone about getting plugs or drugs or whatever? Kate’s “hair” is a great case in point.
For me, Harry looks fine with the Friar Tuck (snort) for now and can delay deciding another few years….
It’s messed up to say but when I see completely my bald white been I always think of skinheads and they terrify me. I have a hard time looking passed that to see if that are good looking.
Being a ginger seems like it’s part of his identity, so I’m sure it’s a big deal for him to even consider shaving it off. But he could still be a bald guy with a ginger beard so there’s that. I would personally want him to shave it, in those photos of him, kissing Megan from behind it looks alarmingly like William!
The front cover of spare wasn’t airbrushed, he has front and side hair the issue is in the middle and he acknowledged that his was balding remember he said in spare William was balding and it was more alarming than his.
Also are you sure this article isn’t for William because Harry hasn’t lost weight , he has always been lean and not bulky
Right? the whole time reading all I could think about was are we sure this isn’t about William. Bc I haven’t noticed that Harry’s lost a significant amount of weight. But William sure has. Harry is fit with good posture. William is the one who has lost significant weight this year.
I’m not going to body shame him for being perfectly ok with himself in his natural state, just like I’d endeavor not to shame a woman.
I think confidence is the best haircut.
Totally agree!
Well said.. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
People need to mind their own damn business! Harry looks fine with his hair as is. He would look weird bald.
The media trolls just want him to do something that they can use to further attack Meghan. It would suddenly be because of her vanity that he had to do it.
Because everything is her fault!
I feel the same way about this as I do about Meghan wearing neutrals, they like it and it is what it is. He has the money and the ability to do something if he wants to. If it gets to the point where he cares he will and if he doesn’t it’s because he likes the way he looks.
I like his hair such as it is. I say no to shaving. Go to turkey if you have to!!!
Harry should do or not do what he feels about his hair — it’s his business.
But just came here to say that here in the UK, the Turkey for hairplugs is a definitely thing, They actually run package deals including flight UK to Turkey, hotel near the airport and transplant (this one they take hair from back of the neck and sew/plug it in). My ex had it done and texted me the pics throughout (including the bloody ones!). Not sure it worked for him though as he’s a cheapo and I think they were cheapo plugs. But I presume others are having more success with Turkey plugs!
My dad also had that same transplant surgery (twice) in Thailand at that fancy meditourism hospital Bumrungrad International Hospital in Bangkok, and it maybe worked a little better?
Anyways, David Beckham’s plugs look good — folks should use his surgeon. He probably didn’t do the cheapo option!
Many of our friends had great success and experience going to Turkey for hair transplant. So much so, more and more friends are going after seeing the awesome results on other friends. No teasing nor shame among the guys. Only compliments and enthusiastic recommendations.
My man doesn’t needs hair transplant yet, but he’s absolutely not opposed to the idea. Heck, I’m interested going myself!
Harry is no doubt aware he is going bald and seems fine with it. He doesn’t strike me as a person that would get plugs or even shave it off. Meghan seems fine with it as well. My husband is slowly losing his hair and it doesn’t bother be at all. It’s all part of getting older.
My husband lost his hair years ago, he has charm, he doesn’t need hair.
Maureen in a published “list of demands” before Harry could “come back” was that he demanded Harry shaved his head. I’m thinking this obsession with Harry’s locks say more about people like Richard Eden? Is HE worried about losing HIS hair? Harry will probably do something about it when he has time, he’s got a lot going on at the moment?
Hair plugs are incredibly painful and don’t always work. Also….if someone was telling Meghan to get her weight sorted out, we would all be angry. My husband is pretty much in the same hair situation as Harry and it’s his head….i would never tell him to sort it out. It’s very hard on most men to lose their hair – I can’t believe the conversation we’re having here.
We have this conversation a dozen times a week about W&K — we have become quite comfortable talking about bodies and hair .
My husband is down to a few wisps on top and he carefully combs them back and sprays to keep them fluffy — and he would look TERRIBLE totally bald.
@wendy-yeah all the pearl clutching about talking about harry’s hair is pretty hypocritical considering how many comment posts talk about william’s or kate’s hair (and weight and looks in general). i get it-i feel looks are off limits unless i hate someone, then suddenly it’s ok (let me explain all the ways trump and musk are hideous looking). end of day it’s his hair, and he can do what he wants with it. but also, looking like a 1950s geography teacher sends me a bit. that’s so oddly specific.
Probably do with wearing some kind of a cap, especially in California, he has very fair skin and could be susceptible to skin cancer. I had a small one removed last summer, luckily my glasses cover the scar and I have had the all clear.
There is a difference about getting a hair cut or not doing a combover versus hair transplants. And why this article about Harry only when the whole male Windsor clan has been balding.
I’ve been struck during these games by how truly happy Meghan seems to be (especially in the picture of her above in the blue sweater). Visibly lighter, as if a load has been lifted. Season of joy indeed. So nice to see her in what looks like such a good place after what she’s been through (and what continues to get shoveled her way). Hope we see more of her enjoying herself in her series.
It’s a little silly for this guy to be pontificating only about Harry, when Will is so obviously – right there. But hey, what else is new.
Fwiw… I’ve known men with bald spots (from their 20s) where the spot will get wider as they age but the general look in front will stay more or less the same for decades well into 60s/70s.
As hair greys, the texture changes too… often becoming coarser, thicker strands. Look at Charles… he looks fine with his hair still… though he is thin on the crown. Harry and William have different balding patterns. Harry may be more like his father
Harry seems to have the same patterns as Charles, but since his hair is lighter, it is more obvious in certain lighting. Anyone from the UK writing articles about Harry only this issue, when every other Windsor man and Philip was blading is just another sign of how nasty they are. William gets the sexist balding man on earth dumb ass stories whereas they just criticize Harry and tell him to get hair plugs. That’s kind of the difference here.
Hair plugs are incredibly painful and don’t always work. He has 2 adorable ginger kids and maybe he wants to be ginger as long as he can without taking medications – some of which have side effects. Also….if someone was telling Meghan to get her weight sorted out, we would all be angry. My husband is pretty much in the same hair situation as Harry and it’s his head….i would never tell him to sort it out. It’s very hard on most men to lose their hair – I can’t believe the conversation we’re having here.
Harry can chose to do what he wants. Being bald takes a lot of work though.
If he “went to Turkey” they would NEVER let him hear the end of it and there would be endless think pieces about how he’s “gone Californian” with side-by-side comparisons and somehow it would all be Meghan’s fault.
I wake up at night with worry and anxiety about so many important issues going on in world today and how it’s affected my family. Harry and his hair is not on the list.
A buzz cut is the way. I find it very sexy on men and way less maintenance than a shaved head.
Hate to say it, but he definitely should consider “going to Turkey.”
Don’t believe either Harry or Meghan care about Harry’s hair. He has inherited his father’s balding pattern. While William inherited Diana’s dad’s balding pattern. His confidence makes his balding just fine. He cares about what us important
This advice is harsh but 👍.
I a lot of ppl saying Harry should shave it all off. Does no one like heads that are shaven on top where he is thinning and keeping the rest well groomed?
Harry is such a ginger so I’d hate to see him shave what’s there. Yeah, the spot in the back is bigger but from the front it’s still hangin on. I think he looks good.
If he does either it will be tons of articles of Oh, he shaved his head, just like his brother or Oh, he got plugs, he should have shaved his head. He can’t win either way.
The post saying “If he loves her enough he would go to turkey for her” bothers me. There is something about trying to align his hair with how he or she feels or thinks. Similar to how some people avoid boundaries and think they have the right to touch a black persons hair or make the assumption about how one feels about their race is based on how one might style it. It bothers me in the same way that some have questioned whether black women are proud of their heritage based on whether their hair is straight, natural or braided. None of them define who a black person is or the experiences a black person has, but some people have allowed that to be a criteria of one’s pride. It’s disturbing to see that. She met, fell in love and married him when he was already balding, so to make such a comment even in jest seems to be others projecting their own fears or concerns if they were in that same position. It’s just an unnecessary thing to focus on.
Hair is hair. It is there until it’s not. What made me laugh is he should get hair plugs because he’s got so much time on his hands.
The man is busy. He’s hustling: Invictus, Travelyst, he has an actual job, his other commitments…the one with time on his hands is the other brother, so I feel this was meant more for him.
After the way him and Meghan were so loved up on this trip, I bet he lost a few more strands. Lol