“Parker Posey looked delightful in Gucci at ‘The White Lotus’ premiere” links
  • February 12, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

I will never hate Parker Posey, she’s delightfully bonkers. She wore Gucci to the premiere of The White Lotus Season 3. [RCFA]
The new season of The White Lotus starts on Sunday!! [LaineyGossip]
Patrick Schwarzenegger is rizz-free, correct? [Socialite Life]
What’s the real story behind Apple Cider Vinegar? [Pajiba]
Naomi Watts looked great at the PGAs. [Go Fug Yourself]
Drake wore some dumb boots. [OMG Blog]
Sabrina Carpenter looked cute in NYC. [Just Jared]
I’ve gotten back into watching Jeopardy, but I’m still not watching Pop Culture Jeopardy. Is it any good, or is it like the People crossword? [Seriously OMG]
Sister Wives’ Aurora Brown is dating someone who looks like Cody Brown. [Starcasm]
Rest in peace to Chef Margarita Fores. [Hollywood Life]
What are some casino secrets? [Buzzfeed]

  1. Justpassingby says:
    February 12, 2025 at 12:42 pm

    Sabrina Carpenter looks so much prettier and sexier when she’s fully clothed!

  2. mightymolly says:
    February 12, 2025 at 12:52 pm

    I’d blissfully forgotten that Sisters Wives is a thing. Not surprised at all that Robyn’s daughter has an unhealthy co dependency with her step father. And honestly it wouldn’t be a violation of their beliefs for him to take her as a second wife, right?

  3. jais says:
    February 12, 2025 at 1:46 pm

    Parker Posy in Party Girl! I actually remember her as Tess on ATWT. Mostly from staying with my grandma during the summers in Florida where her room was the only one with ac. Morning and evenings were okay outside but middle of the day, no.

  4. Honey says:
    February 12, 2025 at 1:52 pm

    I think that Pop Culture Jeopardy is a delight! And Colin Jost is a great host. The questions are not softballs, but pretty deep dives into pop culture. Learn something interesting every episode. Thumbs up!

