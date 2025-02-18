Cardi B is probably dating football player Stefon Diggs following her Offset split

Last summer, Cardi B finally decided she was done with Offset. She left him yet again, and we held our breath for the inevitable reconciliation. Offset has always found ways to worm his way back into Cardi’s good graces. But something magical happened – Cardi really was done with him this time. She was pregnant with their third child when she dumped Offset and filed for divorce, and reportedly, she cheated on Offset while she was something like seven months preg. Since dumping Offset, she’s been a whole new woman – she looks great, she’s been doing even more fashion stuff, and she’s staying booked and busy. Now it turns out that she’s possibly seeing an attractive football player? She was seen out on Valentine’s Day with Stefon Diggs, who plays for the Houston Texans.

Cardi B continues to fuel romance rumors with Stefon Diggs … ’cause the two painted Miami “Bodak Yellow” late Friday night. TMZ has obtained videos and photos showing the rapper and the NFL wide receiver arriving to a Miami hotel in the wee hours of Saturday morning … with Cardi dressed up all sexy in a revealing dress. Eyewitnesses tell TMZ … Cardi and Stefon got back to the hotel around 1:54 AM. It’s safe to say the two spent Valentine’s Day on the town together. This isn’t the first time the pair has been spotted together. Just last week Cardi and Stefon were spotted together at a New York City nightclub. Cardi’s had a big month … throwing it back at a series of parties down in New Orleans for the Super Bowl — though she wasn’t spotted with SD down in the Big Easy. Of course, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in August of last year — and, while rumors of infidelity plagued them over the years, sources told us they simply grew apart.

[From TMZ]

You don’t leave a man when you’re eight months pregnant because you suddenly realized that you “grew apart.” Offset was a serial cheater and she stayed with him for six years. There was absolutely some kind of “inciting incident.” Now, I’ve also seen some suggestions that this Diggs guy might have been the person she was dealing with last year. To me, a V-Day date doesn’t sound like a brand new relationship – it sounds like Cardi and Stefon have been dealing with each other (perhaps on-and-off) for months. Anyway, from the looks of it, a lot of men are in their feelings that Cardi is moving on with a good-looking football player.

Cardi B continues to fuel romance rumors with Stefon Diggs … pic.twitter.com/D37iHNlZ9Q — TMZ (@TMZ) February 17, 2025