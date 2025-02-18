Cardi B is probably dating football player Stefon Diggs following her Offset split
Last summer, Cardi B finally decided she was done with Offset. She left him yet again, and we held our breath for the inevitable reconciliation. Offset has always found ways to worm his way back into Cardi’s good graces. But something magical happened – Cardi really was done with him this time. She was pregnant with their third child when she dumped Offset and filed for divorce, and reportedly, she cheated on Offset while she was something like seven months preg. Since dumping Offset, she’s been a whole new woman – she looks great, she’s been doing even more fashion stuff, and she’s staying booked and busy. Now it turns out that she’s possibly seeing an attractive football player? She was seen out on Valentine’s Day with Stefon Diggs, who plays for the Houston Texans.

Cardi B continues to fuel romance rumors with Stefon Diggs … ’cause the two painted Miami “Bodak Yellow” late Friday night. TMZ has obtained videos and photos showing the rapper and the NFL wide receiver arriving to a Miami hotel in the wee hours of Saturday morning … with Cardi dressed up all sexy in a revealing dress.

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ … Cardi and Stefon got back to the hotel around 1:54 AM. It’s safe to say the two spent Valentine’s Day on the town together. This isn’t the first time the pair has been spotted together. Just last week Cardi and Stefon were spotted together at a New York City nightclub.

Cardi’s had a big month … throwing it back at a series of parties down in New Orleans for the Super Bowl — though she wasn’t spotted with SD down in the Big Easy.

Of course, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in August of last year — and, while rumors of infidelity plagued them over the years, sources told us they simply grew apart.

[From TMZ]

You don’t leave a man when you’re eight months pregnant because you suddenly realized that you “grew apart.” Offset was a serial cheater and she stayed with him for six years. There was absolutely some kind of “inciting incident.” Now, I’ve also seen some suggestions that this Diggs guy might have been the person she was dealing with last year. To me, a V-Day date doesn’t sound like a brand new relationship – it sounds like Cardi and Stefon have been dealing with each other (perhaps on-and-off) for months. Anyway, from the looks of it, a lot of men are in their feelings that Cardi is moving on with a good-looking football player.

7 Responses to “Cardi B is probably dating football player Stefon Diggs following her Offset split”

  1. Dee(2) says:
    February 18, 2025 at 7:30 am

    Well I imagine they had grown apart probably years ago. The inciting incident though was probably finding out that he was cheating on her yet again. She probably thought you have been cheating on me since before I was pregnant with our first child and here you are still at it and I’m pregnant with our third.

    I don’t really pay attention to them, because I don’t really listen to either of their music but I do remember people commenting on how he basically had to get a fainting couch for how he was acting on social media at the sheer idea that she had moved on, and while she was pregnant. Unbelievable to cheat on your wife that much and be mad when she moves on. And can you really be cheating on someone if you’ve already filed for divorce?

  2. Nlopez says:
    February 18, 2025 at 7:32 am

    Good for her! I hope he treats her better than her ex husband.

  3. Boxy Lady says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:01 am

    There’s a video from years ago that keeps popping up in my YouTube selections. A reporter asks a football team, “Who on the team would you least like to date your sister?” They showed 3 separate players emphatically naming Stefon Diggs. His response? “But I’m a great guy! They just don’t know me that well.” LOL

    Hopefully Cardi is just in it for a good time and not a long time.

  4. HeatherC says:
    February 18, 2025 at 8:35 am

    Bills fan here (full on Mafia). Diggs is an exceptional player. But he’s a drama king with a capital K. The kind of player who pouted and threw little fits on the sidelines if the QB didn’t throw to him enough.

    Maybe off the field he’s more chill but I doubt it.

  5. Lucy says:
    February 18, 2025 at 9:05 am

    Yeahhhhhhh, not sure he’s going to be way better than Offset. Other than the 2017 locker room clip Boxy Lady referenced, it’s widely rumored his last Valentine’s Day in Buffalo he had several young ladies in different hotel rooms off the same hotel. He was allegedly running between rooms all night.

    I do think his dad passed away when he was young, and Stefon became man of the house and was financially providing for his mom and younger siblings from a very young age? So I hope he leans into his responsible side with her.

    They’re both grown and I hope they’re having fun, and I hope Cardi walks immediately if she ever feels like she needs to.

  6. FYI says:
    February 18, 2025 at 9:29 am

    Diggs pulled off the sensational Minneapolis Miracle when he played for the Vikings years ago. One of the greatest catches in football history, and I am not even a football fan.

  7. Mollie says:
    February 18, 2025 at 9:36 am

    I forget which team he was on at the time, but there was a video asking his teammates which guy on the team would they not want to date their sisters, and everyone said Diggs.

