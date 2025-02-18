David Harbour is dating a 27-year-old model after his split from Lily Allen



Earlier this month, we got confirmation that David Harbour and Lily Allen have separated. Lily and David met on the celebrity dating app Raya in early 2019 and got married in Vegas in September 2020. Before we heard they had separated, there were rumors that Lily learned that David had reactivated his Raya profile. Lily denied this was the case on an episode of her podcast, Miss Me?, but admitted that she wasn’t in a good place and was “spiraling,” so she was going to take some time off.

Lily is reportedly “devastated” by the separation. It has also been really hard on her daughters, Ethel Mary, 13, and Marnie Rose, 12, both of whom were close with their stepfather. As for David, he’s dating a 27-year-old model named Ellie Fallon. You don’t say.

David Harbour has reportedly moved on with a much younger woman after splitting from his estranged wife, Lily Allen. The 49-year-old “Stranger Things” star’s rumored romance with aspiring model Ellie Fallon, 27, is heating up after they were allegedly spotted on a New Year’s trip to India, according to the Daily Mail. Insiders told the outlet that Allen is “very upset” about her ex’s new relationship and was allegedly made aware of it when Fallon shared of photo of herself smoking a cigar from Harbour’s favorite brand via Instagram in October. “Seeing the picture Ellie posted of herself smoking a cigar, taken weeks before Lily and David called it quits, has convinced her that Ellie and David had been seeing each other before they split,” a source told the Daily Mail. “After all, how many 26-year-olds smoke cigars?” Fallon and the actor reportedly met in Georgia, where the latter had been staying while filming Season 5 of “Stranger Things” last year. Per photos obtained by Deumoxi, the rumored couple were photographed together in Georgia on Saturday. The two appeared to rush while walking to two separate vehicles.

[From Page Six]

Ugh. This also puts that whole “putting parental controls on each other’s phone” thing in a completely new light for me now. I think most people assumed that this Raya/cheating thing had only been going on for a couple of months because that’s when the gossip started. If I’m being generous, it sounds like David was cheating as early as October. (Ellie’s cigar post is from Oct. 27.) He was in Georgia to film Stranger Things for almost a year, so who knows how long they’ve been hooking up. That’s so sh-tty and I feel bad for Lily and her daughters. I hope that Lily is taking care of herself so she can be there for the girls. Also, I can’t help but wonder who tipped the paps and Deumoxi off about David and Ellie being together in Georgia over the weekend and in India for New Year’s. I can’t decide if my money is on Lily’s camp to out them publicly or if Ellie did it to raise her own profile.

