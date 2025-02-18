David Harbour is dating a 27-year-old model after his split from Lily Allen

Earlier this month, we got confirmation that David Harbour and Lily Allen have separated. Lily and David met on the celebrity dating app Raya in early 2019 and got married in Vegas in September 2020. Before we heard they had separated, there were rumors that Lily learned that David had reactivated his Raya profile. Lily denied this was the case on an episode of her podcast, Miss Me?, but admitted that she wasn’t in a good place and was “spiraling,” so she was going to take some time off.
Lily is reportedly “devastated” by the separation. It has also been really hard on her daughters, Ethel Mary, 13, and Marnie Rose, 12, both of whom were close with their stepfather. As for David, he’s dating a 27-year-old model named Ellie Fallon. You don’t say.
David Harbour has reportedly moved on with a much younger woman after splitting from his estranged wife, Lily Allen. The 49-year-old “Stranger Things” star’s rumored romance with aspiring model Ellie Fallon, 27, is heating up after they were allegedly spotted on a New Year’s trip to India, according to the Daily Mail.
Insiders told the outlet that Allen is “very upset” about her ex’s new relationship and was allegedly made aware of it when Fallon shared of photo of herself smoking a cigar from Harbour’s favorite brand via Instagram in October.
“Seeing the picture Ellie posted of herself smoking a cigar, taken weeks before Lily and David called it quits, has convinced her that Ellie and David had been seeing each other before they split,” a source told the Daily Mail.
“After all, how many 26-year-olds smoke cigars?”
Fallon and the actor reportedly met in Georgia, where the latter had been staying while filming Season 5 of “Stranger Things” last year. Per photos obtained by Deumoxi, the rumored couple were photographed together in Georgia on Saturday. The two appeared to rush while walking to two separate vehicles.
Ugh. This also puts that whole “putting parental controls on each other’s phone” thing in a completely new light for me now. I think most people assumed that this Raya/cheating thing had only been going on for a couple of months because that’s when the gossip started. If I’m being generous, it sounds like David was cheating as early as October. (Ellie’s cigar post is from Oct. 27.) He was in Georgia to film Stranger Things for almost a year, so who knows how long they’ve been hooking up. That’s so sh-tty and I feel bad for Lily and her daughters. I hope that Lily is taking care of herself so she can be there for the girls. Also, I can’t help but wonder who tipped the paps and Deumoxi off about David and Ellie being together in Georgia over the weekend and in India for New Year’s. I can’t decide if my money is on Lily’s camp to out them publicly or if Ellie did it to raise her own profile.
Ugh. What a bummer.
Am I the only one who thinks Lily and David are both messes? Also, they moved so quickly. I feel like this was a pandemic relationship. I feel bad for her, but she shouldn’t publicly admit to searching that “model’s” Instagram. Please keep that in the friend circle and let him go.
I pray this doesn’t become another Alice Evans – Ioan Gruffudd situation. It never works out well for the woman. Grieve in peace and move on.
Why would you immediately jump to Lily being an unhinged narcissist who wants to lash out? She’s being publicly dumped and found out she was cheated on maybe 4 months ago, and who knows what was going on in their relationship at the time? She split from her girls father without huge public drama.
Her being upset she was cheated on and her kids being upset, when they both made the point that his relationship with the girls was close and important, is not unduly messy. What a misogynistic comment. Jesus.
He’ll crash and burn w the fling soon anyway. Sad I thought he was decent.
I’m so sorry for Lily, she seems to love him very much. But if it is not reciprocated any more, she has to let go. As painfull and shocking as it must be for her to learn about his new relationship (the holidays in India stinks a lot IMO) it might help her to move on without too much regrets. I really wish her the best.
Boooooo 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼