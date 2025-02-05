Lily Allen and David Harbour announce separation after 4 years of marriage

After months of rumors about their marriage being on the rocks, Lily Allen and David Harbour confirmed earlier this week that they’ve separated. David and Lily got together after meeting on the exclusive dating app Raya in early 2019 and got married in Las Vegas in September 2020. Over the past few months, there’s been rumors that they were having problems because Lily caught David cheating or that Lily had relapsed. Lily addressed that gossip on a recent episode of her podcast, Miss Me?, saying it wasn’t true. She didn’t do much to quell rumors of a split, though, when she admitted that she’s was not in a good place and felt herself “spiraling.” And now we have confirmation thanks to a People exclusive.
Lily Allen and David Harbour are calling it quits. The “Smile” singer, 39, and the Stranger Things actor, 49, have separated after four years of marriage, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.
“Her marriage has been crumbling,” an insider tells PEOPLE exclusively, “and they have split.”
Reps for Allen and Harbour did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
Allen — who married Harbour in 2020 after meeting on the celebrity dating app Raya — alluded to a recent “tough time” on the Dec. 16 episode of her BBC podcast Miss Me? with co-host Miquita Oliver.
Though Allen did not offer additional details as to the source of her trouble, she said it was affecting her mental health and causing her problems with her eating.
According to an “insider,” Lily is “devastated and not in a good place” and that the separation has been “very hard” for both her and her two daughters, Ethel Mary, 13 and Marnie Rose, 12, who were close with David. I know Lily can be problematic as hell, but I do feel for her and I kinda liked them together. She seemed to really love David and whatever the ultimate cause of their split was, I bet she felt they could work it out. I also truly feel for Ethel and Mary. If they were as close with David as we’ve heard they were, then they must be going through a tough time right now. I hope Lily can keep herself together emotionally to be there for them. I am also certain that this is only the beginning of these types of exclusives and we’ll totally find out what went down sooner rather than later.
Aww shame. I’m not suprised tho; I felt they were an odd match (without anything concrete to go off – just the ‘vibe’ I got)
Aw, I was rooting for those crazy kids! I hope that she is able to get support – talk of “spiralling” is worrying.
I’m sorry it didn’t work out better for her, but she still has my favorite wedding dress ever. I wonder if she is going to keep their very very decorated home?
Aww. Is it too soon to ask if I can have their house?
Nah, I almost jokingly wrote the same thing about their house, but figured I’d save it for a future post lol
He is also a recovering alcoholic and has/had big mental health issues. They seemed to fall hard and fast. I liked their quirky energy and truly feel bad for her and her daughters.
He has been open about having bipolar disorder. He is a successful man who manages it well as far as we can see, but relationships may be challenging for him. I feel for both of them and for Lily’s little girls.
I hope she’s not going to get a hard time on here. I know none of us really knows anyone famous in truth but I’ve been listening to her and Miquita’s podcast since the beginning and I really feel she’s not as problematic as she’s made out.
She’s obviously been through a lot of therapy and is in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. She does occasionally say things in an unguarded way that gets her in trouble with the Daily Mail but, hey, who doesn’t.
She’s talked a lot about her past bad behaviour, acknowledged her privilege and to me she sounds like a decent person who’s going through a lot now. Miquita too but this isn’t about her.
A British goss site maintains that she realized it was over when she found his profile on Raya again.