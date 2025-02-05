Lily Allen and David Harbour announce separation after 4 years of marriage



After months of rumors about their marriage being on the rocks, Lily Allen and David Harbour confirmed earlier this week that they’ve separated. David and Lily got together after meeting on the exclusive dating app Raya in early 2019 and got married in Las Vegas in September 2020. Over the past few months, there’s been rumors that they were having problems because Lily caught David cheating or that Lily had relapsed. Lily addressed that gossip on a recent episode of her podcast, Miss Me?, saying it wasn’t true. She didn’t do much to quell rumors of a split, though, when she admitted that she’s was not in a good place and felt herself “spiraling.” And now we have confirmation thanks to a People exclusive.

Lily Allen and David Harbour are calling it quits. The “Smile” singer, 39, and the Stranger Things actor, 49, have separated after four years of marriage, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE. “Her marriage has been crumbling,” an insider tells PEOPLE exclusively, “and they have split.” Reps for Allen and Harbour did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Allen — who married Harbour in 2020 after meeting on the celebrity dating app Raya — alluded to a recent “tough time” on the Dec. 16 episode of her BBC podcast Miss Me? with co-host Miquita Oliver. Though Allen did not offer additional details as to the source of her trouble, she said it was affecting her mental health and causing her problems with her eating.

[From People]

According to an “insider,” Lily is “devastated and not in a good place” and that the separation has been “very hard” for both her and her two daughters, Ethel Mary, 13 and Marnie Rose, 12, who were close with David. I know Lily can be problematic as hell, but I do feel for her and I kinda liked them together. She seemed to really love David and whatever the ultimate cause of their split was, I bet she felt they could work it out. I also truly feel for Ethel and Mary. If they were as close with David as we’ve heard they were, then they must be going through a tough time right now. I hope Lily can keep herself together emotionally to be there for them. I am also certain that this is only the beginning of these types of exclusives and we’ll totally find out what went down sooner rather than later.