David Harbour & Lily Allen’s place has a bathroom with a carpet & fireplace

I want to do nothing else today other than talk about Lily Allen and David Harbour’s Brooklyn home. They recently did an Open Door video for Architectural Digest and I am obsessed. It’s perfect from the jump because David, who has done an OD video before, is such a great host on these things. But the townhouse is amazing. The décor is not my style , save for the closets, so I didn’t pick up any tips, but I still love everything about it. I have questions, though, so meet me below:

Forgive me, but I want to walk room by room. I like the kitchen and I love that Lily got to design her dream. Long and narrow isn’t my favorite space to cook in, but I get they had to work with the existing floorplan. There’s so much counter space! And you’d get your steps in running from one end to the other fetching what you needed. I can’t do open shelves that’s en vogue right now. I need a solid cupboard door to hide my mess. Also, I’m not a bench seat person for tables, but I know they are very popular for kitchens.

The garden room makes me swoon. I love everything about it, no notes. Again, exactly the opposite of my style but I wish I was friends with the Allen-Harbours so I could hang out there. It really felt like I was going through a nice little garden. I could make that double-sided couch work for me, though.

The Swan Bathroom confused me. It was impressive, certainly. But would they actually hang out there? I love the sitting chairs and the commodes had stunning inlay, but the only place I ever really want to be in a bathroom is in the bathtub. I can’t see going up there to read in a chair. I don’t have an issue with the carpet. I know people don’t like carpeted baths but I was a kid in the 70s. At least it’s not shag, right? The fridge is a lot. I understand the idea of a refrigerator in the bathroom but that size? I wish they’d opened it to show us what was in it. David said it was his dream but why? Listen, I love a good, long bath but even I don’t stay in so long I need to replenish my lemonade halfway through. A fireplace, though – that I can get on board with.

I actually dig the simplistic bedroom. I generally use a bedroom for two activities so I don’t need a lot of room. My husband would be on board for windowless for the same sensory deprivation tank feel as David. I would miss the natural air, though. Those closets, though *faints*

I’m not crazy about anything on the ground level, including the sauna or cold plunge, but it’s just a me thing. Maybe the leather chairs in the media room, they were nice. The main thing I came away with is that Lily and David are a lovely couple. They’re so connected and I adore that their home is a balance of both of them, with things from their pasts and compromise in every room. I might save this video for whenever I need a pick-me-up. Also, I’m absolutely adding, “No, no – don’t mess with that. That’s my moment” to my lexicon (minute 3:00).