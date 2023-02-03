David Harbour & Lily Allen’s place has a bathroom with a carpet & fireplace

I want to do nothing else today other than talk about Lily Allen and David Harbour’s Brooklyn home. They recently did an Open Door video for Architectural Digest and I am obsessed. It’s perfect from the jump because David, who has done an OD video before, is such a great host on these things. But the townhouse is amazing. The décor is not my style , save for the closets, so I didn’t pick up any tips, but I still love everything about it. I have questions, though, so meet me below:
Forgive me, but I want to walk room by room. I like the kitchen and I love that Lily got to design her dream. Long and narrow isn’t my favorite space to cook in, but I get they had to work with the existing floorplan. There’s so much counter space! And you’d get your steps in running from one end to the other fetching what you needed. I can’t do open shelves that’s en vogue right now. I need a solid cupboard door to hide my mess. Also, I’m not a bench seat person for tables, but I know they are very popular for kitchens.
The garden room makes me swoon. I love everything about it, no notes. Again, exactly the opposite of my style but I wish I was friends with the Allen-Harbours so I could hang out there. It really felt like I was going through a nice little garden. I could make that double-sided couch work for me, though.
The Swan Bathroom confused me. It was impressive, certainly. But would they actually hang out there? I love the sitting chairs and the commodes had stunning inlay, but the only place I ever really want to be in a bathroom is in the bathtub. I can’t see going up there to read in a chair. I don’t have an issue with the carpet. I know people don’t like carpeted baths but I was a kid in the 70s. At least it’s not shag, right? The fridge is a lot. I understand the idea of a refrigerator in the bathroom but that size? I wish they’d opened it to show us what was in it. David said it was his dream but why? Listen, I love a good, long bath but even I don’t stay in so long I need to replenish my lemonade halfway through. A fireplace, though – that I can get on board with.
I actually dig the simplistic bedroom. I generally use a bedroom for two activities so I don’t need a lot of room. My husband would be on board for windowless for the same sensory deprivation tank feel as David. I would miss the natural air, though. Those closets, though *faints*
I’m not crazy about anything on the ground level, including the sauna or cold plunge, but it’s just a me thing. Maybe the leather chairs in the media room, they were nice. The main thing I came away with is that Lily and David are a lovely couple. They’re so connected and I adore that their home is a balance of both of them, with things from their pasts and compromise in every room. I might save this video for whenever I need a pick-me-up. Also, I’m absolutely adding, “No, no – don’t mess with that. That’s my moment” to my lexicon (minute 3:00).
Photo credit: Screenshots from YouTube and JPI Studios/Avalon
When we got the keys to our house, one of the first things that we did was to rip the carpets off the bathroom and downstairs loo. It was previously owned by an elderly widow and her style was just dark wood. The house needed a lot of work to be updated but it was the only one that fit our budget in the area that we like so we made do with it. We ripped up all the carpets on the house and took off the wood that was boarded on the walls. Carpets on bathrooms and loos are just ick, no matter how you look at it.
Maybe the Bathroom with the carpet was originally a primary bedroom with a fireplace and bath? The carpet in the bedroom seems to be the same carpet in the bedroom “cubby”
Either way as someone with no style I admire that they definitely have a distinct style that I think overall actually works.
Saying something nice, I admire that they really went for it and were bold with their choices…..that said some of these choices would make me want to cry in person lol the bedroom and bathroom with those busy, contrasting prints? Gives me anxiety just looking at it. I’ll have to ask my therapist about why that is, but it’s true! I would take Kim Ks home over this every day and twice on Sunday.
The bathroom is basically the bedroom with a bathtub in the middle. Overall the place is nice but I loved his other apartment more.
The townhouse is nice but I fell in love with the design of the bathroom for David’s studio apartment.
I’m planning on (hopefully) purchasing a house later this year and I want to remodel the bathroom to resemble what he had.
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/3b/e4/ee/3be4ee67ad0d62191957ffc60b5f1d0f.jpg
So I have a thought about the seating and fridge in the bathroom. As someone with small, peasant -sized bathrooms (laugh), when I want to do my nails or soak my feet in one of those foot rub things, there’s never quite the right set up for that. Downstairs in the den? Sure but then I have to fill it in the bathroom and lug it to a room with a comfy chair. Ready to empty the foot rub? Lugging it back to a bathroom. I can think of a bunch of grooming/self-care related things/reasons beyond a bath that would make me want to hang in a cozy bathroom!