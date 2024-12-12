Duchess Meghan wore a pink Posse Alice dress to a friend’s baby shower

For months now, the deranged royalist storyline about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been “professional SEPARATION!” They think if they continue to scream “separation,” that will somehow encourage Harry and Meghan to split up. Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have just continued to do whatever they want, going to some events separately while they ignore the narrative. Well, here’s more evidence that Harry and Meghan are not joined at the hip: Meghan went to a baby shower without Harry! Baby shower separation!!

Meghan Markle will dress on theme to celebrate her friends! On Dec. 11, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, was photographed alongside friends Kelly McKee Zajfen and Markus Anderson to celebrate their friend Samantha Stone’s baby shower. Zajfen, the cofounder of Alliance of Moms, posted a sweet Instagram photo alongside Meghan, Stone and Anderson — each in baby pink attire. Meghan wore a light pink Posse Alice linen midi dress to the celebration. She was photographed candidly smiling beside Zajfen, Anderson and Stone, the Soho House & Co. Chief Membership Officer. Stone wore a pink halterneck gown with ruffles on the neckline, while Zajfen wore a tweed babydoll dress. Anderson, the Soho House director, wore a pink polo with a pink sweater draped across his shoulders and tan trousers.

[From People]

For years, the tabloids have tried to find out everything they can about Meghan and her friends, but I’ve yet to hear how Meghan became so tight with literally everyone behind-the-scenes at Soho House & Co. Long before she met Harry, she was tight with Marcus Anderson and Samantha Stone and all of the Soho House people. How did those friendships even start? Anyway, it’s cute to see Meghan out and about with friends. I think some – not all, but some – of the “professional separation” angst is because those people are mad that Meghan has a close circle of friends who never sell her out. The tabloids are mad that Meghan has friends and that she’s able to move around and live her life, basically. Anyway, Meghan looks cute in the photo and she looks great in pink.