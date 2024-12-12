Duchess Meghan wore a pink Posse Alice dress to a friend’s baby shower

For months now, the deranged royalist storyline about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been “professional SEPARATION!” They think if they continue to scream “separation,” that will somehow encourage Harry and Meghan to split up. Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have just continued to do whatever they want, going to some events separately while they ignore the narrative. Well, here’s more evidence that Harry and Meghan are not joined at the hip: Meghan went to a baby shower without Harry! Baby shower separation!!
Meghan Markle will dress on theme to celebrate her friends! On Dec. 11, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, was photographed alongside friends Kelly McKee Zajfen and Markus Anderson to celebrate their friend Samantha Stone’s baby shower. Zajfen, the cofounder of Alliance of Moms, posted a sweet Instagram photo alongside Meghan, Stone and Anderson — each in baby pink attire.
Meghan wore a light pink Posse Alice linen midi dress to the celebration. She was photographed candidly smiling beside Zajfen, Anderson and Stone, the Soho House & Co. Chief Membership Officer.
Stone wore a pink halterneck gown with ruffles on the neckline, while Zajfen wore a tweed babydoll dress. Anderson, the Soho House director, wore a pink polo with a pink sweater draped across his shoulders and tan trousers.
For years, the tabloids have tried to find out everything they can about Meghan and her friends, but I’ve yet to hear how Meghan became so tight with literally everyone behind-the-scenes at Soho House & Co. Long before she met Harry, she was tight with Marcus Anderson and Samantha Stone and all of the Soho House people. How did those friendships even start? Anyway, it’s cute to see Meghan out and about with friends. I think some – not all, but some – of the “professional separation” angst is because those people are mad that Meghan has a close circle of friends who never sell her out. The tabloids are mad that Meghan has friends and that she’s able to move around and live her life, basically. Anyway, Meghan looks cute in the photo and she looks great in pink.
That blush pink looks very nice against her skin tone I don’t think I ever noticed until you put up the other pics for comparison. And I agree that some of the frustration about them doing separate events, is that the British media are still left out in the cold with twice the events to cover. That’s why they write constant stories about how lonely Harry is because he doesn’t talk to his friends from England anymore, which isn’t true, and if it were you think he couldn’t have possibly made any friends in 5 years? They’re real issue is that all the people that used to sell them out don’t have any information anymore. So we’re getting once a week stories about something that happened in 2018, and those articles don’t get the engagement anymore.
I’d like to see a clearer photo, perhaps straight on, before I comment on the dress. But what I do see, I like.
Why can’t she do things without Harry??? Is it because Keen doesn’t seem to have any friends?
I think the point about Kate not having any friends has always played a huge role in how the media talks about Meghan and her friends. Remember all the fuss over Meghan’s baby shower? We always speculated that a big part of the criticism was because Kate didn’t have anyone to do that for her.
Wait— kate didn’t have a baby shower? I thought she was so close to her mom and sister?
@Chloe they said that it was a crass and “American” thing that real royals didn’t do. Which clearly was a reaction like Becks1 said to the fact that no one could be found to do something like that for Kate. Even if her mom and sister thought to throw her one, I sincerely wonder who they would have gotten to come. She legitimately does not seem to have any friends.
She looks happy, healthy and gorgeous something that none of the left overs can say.. love that her circle of friends have closed ranks around her to protect her from that family and their hate campaign against her.
The pregnant lady looks fantastic too.
I also noticed through the years, sometimes the tabloids write something to get a reaction from BRF members. Harry said the family all reads these papers. When they read something about themselves, they rush to prove it wrong. Like how Edward started to touch people when Omid’s book mentioned his averseness to touch, which wasn’t even something to defend. They want H&M to dance to their narrative too. I assume they want H&M to appear loved up, hand in hand to defend themselves against separation narrative. They are mad H&M aren’t listening.
@sevenblue: You’re absolutely right. Some of them have actually admitted that they thought that the rumours they started would make Harry and Meghan show up in public together and they’ve just continued to live their life and ignored the press.
Princess Meghan looks lovely in those pink tones. They compliment her glowing complexion.
The press (and the Palace) were always upset that she refused to give up her friendships. The aim was always to isolate her from her friends and family.
That’s exactly what abusers do.
I believe this too. Isn’t that why they had a freak out when her friends jetted her to NYC for her baby shower? She was pregnant with Archie and was being relentlessly harassed by the Salt island racists for just existing while pregnant and black and her friends wanted to pamper her and love up on her.
I cannot carry off pale pink, but it’s lovely on Meghan. It’s nice to see her clearly having a nice time with her friends.
She looks lovely and happy. I think it says a lot about her that she has kept this close knit circle of friends for years and years now.
Thinking I love her pink dress! And oh no – Harry does not attend a baby shower must mean divorce is imminent! 😹
Men don’t normally go to baby showers so it’s ridiculous for them to freak out because Harry wasn’t there. When I am invited to one my husband isn’t invited.
It looks like a fun party ~ she looks great!
It brings to mind, when if ever have we seen Kate or William in a similar situation? Never.
Don’t know if they have friends – particularly Kate. Is that a BRF thing? Super private ?
I’m being a little tongue in cheek here.
Baby showers aren’t really a British thing, although I believe they are beginning to catch on, certainly never heard of them when I was having my babies, over 40 years ago. Have to ask my DILs
Yeah, Meghan having a circle of friends that won’t sell her out must drive the tabs bonkers. Good. I’m happy Meghan has that and love seeing photos of her looking happy with friends. There are some really negative and dark forces out there that want to see her shamed and broken but she is surrounded by a lot of good people.
@Jais says:
“…….There are some really negative and dark forces out there that want to see her shamed and broken…..”
You are so right about this, @Jais. And that nasty creature (cowmilla’s bosom buddy) pulled the curtain from all their hypocritical and superficial respectability when he revealed their collective wet dream of wanting to see M paraded down every street in britain etc etc.
M’s close circle of friends and family-by-love have always encircled her tightly before, during and after her sojourn into that hell-hole known as the Firm and the royal “family.” I recall in the H&M docu how both Abigail and two other girlfriends who live in britain, looked like they were about to cry when they were talking about how bad things had gotten for M’s mental health. Abigail said “she was disappearing in front of our eyes.”
But even tho M escaped the plans for her demise when she was within the Firm’s clutches, those ghouls and their henchmen in the british shitmedia appear to be as, if not even more determined to break her even tho she’s far away from their clutches and safely in the arms of her friends and family-by-love and with the world looking on.
It reminds me of the Aesop fable, “The North Wind and the Sun.” The harder the wind huffed and puffed and furiously blew at the traveler in its futile attempt to tear his coat off, the tighter he pulled it around him. Translation: the harder that the british-led mob comes after H&M, the bigger their global support grows.
As you know, theres a lesson for everyone in the moral clause in these fables. And as far as I can see, what the windsors and their henchmen in the palaces and the shitmedia seem unable to grasp, is that the power of love transcends everything. And H&M are not only firm believers in the power of love, compassion & empathy but they actually live their lives within this ethos.
In their earliest description of Archewell, I clearly remember H&M making this statement: “We believe that compassion is the defining cultural force of the 21st century.” Its what drove H to dash to his father’s side when it was revealed that he had cancer. Its what drives the actions of both of them in NOT engaging (no revenge, but no reconciliation if certain non-negotiables are not met) with those who harmed them and continue to wish them ill but choosing, in return, to wish them peace.
I love how Meghan’s friends have actual names.
I love that Meghan is a normal person who has close friends ..much the way Diana was , loyal and connected . Kate is weird and seems to be on a downward spiral. I should feel sorry but sorry I am not .
LOL
I have several Posse looks in my wardrobe thanks to Meghan…it’s a great Australian woman-owned label. I made sure to let them know my orders were because of Meghan! And that pink look on her at her first Trooping is one of my favorites, she looks like a beautifully wrapped present 🙂