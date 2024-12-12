A triple slow cooker, an interactive cookbook for kids and an adult party game



From CB: We haven’t run an Amazon post since October, for obvious reasons. The Amazon posts are an important source of income for us. If you are trying not to shop at Amazon that is completely understandable.

I’m almost done with my Christmas shopping but there are always a few last minute gifts to buy. I have been using my Verilux Happy Light to make up for a lack of sunlight this time of year. I bought mine four years ago and it really seems to work to improve my mood. I turn it on for about 15 minutes a day while I’m working. If you’re looking for a nice chew toy for your dog I highly recommend this Benebone fish chew . I may buy my dog a new one as a present, but they last a long time and this is his favorite bone. They come in small, medium and large sizes and the medium one is perfect for my German Shepherd. Here are some sales and some more things Rosie and I are looking at on Amazon.

Holiday Sales and Deals

20% off OXO Brew Single Serve Pour-Over Coffee Maker

26% off Portzon Weights Dumbbells 10 Colors

27% off KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer

$10 off COSRX Glass Skin Starter Set, Amazon Exclusive

29% off Anua 10% Niacinamide+ 4% Tranexamic Acid Serum

50% off Pickleball Paddles, USAPA Approved Pickleball Paddle Set of 4

30% off Sterling Silver Rectangle Hoop Earrings

20% off Gold Plated Hoop Earrings Small Chunky Earrings

33% off Roku Express, HD Roku Streaming Device with Standard Remote

$50 off BISSELL® Little Green® Max Pet Portable Carpet Deep Cleaner

18% off National Geographic 6 Lb. Moon Sand Combo Pack

23% off National Geographic Starter Rock Tumbler Kit – Durable Leak-Proof Rock Polisher

23% off National Geographic Gemstone Dig Kit – Dig Up 10 Real Gemstone

A skincare set will be someone favorite gift



The W7 Self-Care skincare set comes with a gel cleanser, a toner, a serum, moisturizer and lip mask, all affordably priced at under $24. This listing has 554 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it smells great, that it makes their skin feel nice, and that the quality is comparable to the much more expensive Glow Recipe brand. This would be a great gift for a preteen or teen. “I got this for my 12 year old niece who is into skin care and she loves it! Great kit and price for girls!” “Bought this for my tween who’s into skincare. The price was good for variety of products. They smell very good for young girls. So far no issues after a couple weeks of regular use!” W7’s Skin Refresh Essential Set is also very well rated.

A Lego poinsettia would make a great gift and decoration



From CB: This Lego poinsettia would be a fun pre-Christmas activity for friends and family and makes a great gift. It’s currently on sale for $35, which is $15 off, and arrives before Christmas. This listing has 242 ratings and 4.8 stars. People say it is fun and easy to put together and that they get compliments on it. “This is a simple and fun lego kit. The end result is the annual poinsettia centerpiece on our dining table, but without the mess, the dropping leaves, and the watering. A good one to put together with the kids helping.” “Fun holiday lego build. Easy to follow instructions even for someone not familiar with lego kits. Enjoyable and relaxing!” The Lego creator 3 in 1 Exotic Parrot Building Toy Set is also on sale for just $15 if you’re looking for a more affordable lego gift.

A cold press juicer to work more fruits and vegetables into your diet



From CB: The Ninja Never Clog cold press juicer comes with different filters so you can control how much pulp you want your juice. I looked through a lot of cold press juicers and this looks like the best. It has over 1,600 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it really does not clog and that it’s easy to use, easy to clean and makes delicious juice quickly. It’s dishwasher safe too. “We didn’t know much about juicers, and to be honest we are still learning. We decided to try this one and I have to say that so far it’s been great! It’s simple to use with next to no mess and the clean up is a breeze. It’s more powerful and faster than I expected for the price. And I love that it’s small enough to keep on my counter or put away in a cabinet if I need to. I use it everyday.” “I’m very impressed with how quiet this juicer is. I’ve not had any problems out of it. I used it almost weekly because I do juice in batches and it handles with ease. It’s easy to clean and put away. The pulp is literally dry! I love the power and the speed! You get every single drop of juice.”

A triple slow cooker that’s perfect for big gatherings



From Rosie: I’m obsessed with this slow-cooking buffet set with three crockpots. It looks like it would come in so handy for serving meals when you’re hosting. Each pot is 2.5 quarts and right now, it’s on sale for $10 off. It has a 4.4 star rating, more than 680 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. People love how well it works for both slow cooking and keeping food warm at big gatherings. “5+++ stars!…I have a Christmas party coming up and I will be doing all of the cooking. I was worried about keeping everything warm while people arrive. The price for this amount of space and quality is incredible!!! There is so much room for lots of food. Definitely could fit enough food for 10 people if not more.” “This copper accented triple slow cooker is fantastic for holidays or family gatherings…The size of the crocks is great too since most triple buffets only have 1.5 quart crocks.” “I needed warmers for the food for a party I was giving, and I thought at best it would keep the food warm. I had another slow cooker going to actually cook one dish, but something happened to it and it was taking forever to get to temp. As a last resort, I put the food in one of the crocks, turned it on high, and crossed my fingers. It cooked in record time AND kept the rest of the food warm for hours.”

An adult party game that would make a great White Elephant gift



From Rosie: This looks like a fun party game for adults. Bad People is a set of “outrageous” questions that each player then votes on who among them would be the most likely person to be the answer to that question. It would make a great White Elephant gift or stocking stuffer and you can pick it up for $20. It has a 4.6 star rating, more than 4,450 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People who’ve played it with their friends say that as long as no one takes themselves too seriously, it’s guaranteed to have everyone laughing. “We played as a group of 4 (though I personally think 5+ is where it would be the most fun)…Lots of belly laughs and good times to be had for sure. Definitely going to be in our rotation for a good while.” “Absolutely love this game! My friends and I are non stop laughing every time we play!” “I went to a games night and my friend brought this game. I enjoyed it so much that I bought a pack for myself to host my own games night. As long as you have a bunch who takes nothing seriously and can enjoy laughing at each other without taking things personally you’ll have a fun time.”

A smart watch that’s an affordable alternative to an Apple Watch



From Rosie: My friend bought her husband this Amazfit watch for his birthday this past summer and said he loves it. It’s a great, affordable alternative to the Apple Watch. It tracks the same health and fitness-related things, too, like workouts, sleep quality, and heart rate, and keeps track of weather, home smart devices, and more. It’s also compatible with both iPhones and Androids, so you can also set it up to receive texts and calls using bluetooth. It comes in three different band colors: white, black, and light pink. Right now, it’s on sale for $20 off. It has a 4.1 star rating, more than 1,650 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People who own one say it’s a “great watch for its price” and rave about how long the battery life lasts. “Getting them to connect to either an iPhone or an Android was easy and they just simply work. We’ve had no problems and the battery life is amazing at about a week to ten days between charges.” “If you’re looking for a less expensive alternative to name brand watches, I highly recommend this watch. The quality of the display is outstanding and the number of functions is surprisingly good. I like the fact that I can pair it with my iPhone to get texts and phone calls.” “Tracks everything I want steps, sleep, blood oxygen, heart rate. And I really like I can track my indoor walking since the weather has changed. And I wear it for 7-8 days before I charge it.”

A interactive cookbook for kids that adults will love too



From Rosie: My older son loves to cook, so I came across this cookbook for kids while searching for related items. Kids Can Cook Anything! is a part of the Young Chef series from America’s Test Kitchen. It has 75 different recipes recommended for kids ages 8-12 and includes step-by-step photos with instructions and tips and QR codes to instructional videos. It looks so cool! Kids Can Cook Anything! has a 4.8 star rating, almost 200 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People say that not only is it great for kids, but grown-ups can learn a thing or two as well! “This book is amazing! It has a great variety of recipes that kids will actually want to make! It also has awesome technique information that is both helpful for kids and adults! I definitely have learned a few new things myself!” “This isn’t just for kids! 🙂 Purchased this for my eight-year-old neighbor boy who loves to “help” cook. Was so impressed with the recipes that I purchased one for myself and my daughter-in-law as well. We had a fun cooking night putting together an entire meal from this book and it was quite a hit!…I recommend purchasing this cookbook and making some memories with the kiddos in your life!” “I bought this as a gift for my 10-year-old niece. She absolutely LOVES the interactive aspects of the cookbook, with the QR codes. It makes the cookbook accessible to people of all ages and learning types. We have had fun using it together. I highly recommend it!”