Megan Fox & MGK ‘don’t have compatible personalities’ & don’t even live together

This week, we learned that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly broke up again over the Thanksgiving holiday here in America. Apparently, she found something on his phone and she broke things off and they haven’t seen each other since. She’s also about six months pregnant with their rainbow baby, and this is not the first time they’ve broken up or broken off their engagement. Megan and MGK’s relationship has always been a giant ball of chaotic drama, and sources told People Mag that Megan and MGK will probably get back together at some point:
Megan Fox was caught off guard by the latest rift in her on-off relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. The Subservience actress and the musician broke up in late November, just weeks after announcing that they are expecting their first baby together.
A source close to Fox says the actress was “blind-sided” by the recent split, adding, “She’s been distraught.” Still, Fox is “trying to focus on” preparing for the baby on the way: “It’s her priority.”
Reps for both stars have not responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment. Fox and Kelly, a.k.a. Colson Baker, met while making the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass together, and got engaged in January 2022. They’re both already parents: Fox has Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kelly is dad to daughter Casie, 15.
Another source said Fox and Kelly’s romance “has always been bumpy” and there’s a possibility they’ll reconcile soon.
“They love each other but don’t have compatible personalities. They’re both hot-heads, dramatic and stubborn. When they’re good together, they’re great,” said that source, adding, “They will very likely get back together. They’ve split in the past and then worked things out.”
Still, they have “both been ecstatic about the baby,” said that source: “They really wanted this baby.”
Some people mentioned Megan’s previous marriage with Brian Austin Green, and how she left BAG only to get pregnant with Journey and return to BAG for a few more years. Megan has trouble leaving relationships cold – it takes her years to finally cut things off for good, so I agree with this source that there’s a very high probability that Megan and MGK will get back together. Meanwhile, TMZ had this interesting report on how Megan bought herself a house even before the breakup:
Megan Fox is sold on taking time apart from former fiancé Machine Gun Kelly … we’ve learned the actress has just purchased her own home — without the rapper. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Megan and MGK haven’t actually been living together for the past year. We’re told he bought a house a couple years ago and always had a lot of people over … which left the “Transformers” star concerned about safety and resolved to have her own space.
Sources say Megan has been bouncing from rental to rental this past year … but is ready to settle down in one place — and she’s since scooped up a large home, worth about $8 million, in a popular celeb-filled neighborhood in the Los Angeles area. We’re told she’ll be moving in soon. However, don’t expect MGK to join her … we’re told Megan purchased the house before she and her baby daddy broke up — and there was never a plan for him to move in. The new pad was always just for her.
Sources say Megan and MGK have never been a good match living together … so, they ultimately decided it was better to live apart.
I’m all for separate spaces, but it’s just like… girl, add it to the list of reasons why you should be done with this guy. It’s not worth all of this! Megan doesn’t want to live with him, she doesn’t trust him around her things, she doesn’t trust him to NOT invite complete randos over, and he’s probably been cheating on her this whole time? Throw out the whole man, for goodness sake.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I don’t know why, but I feel sorry for her. She reminds me of Pam Anderson before Pam finally lost the losers and found herself. MF either has really low self esteem or she’s naive to the max. Enjoy your house and work as much as possible and relegate this loser to historical baby daddy.
That’s an astute observation: both semi-controversial but seem to have a good heart. I’m rooting for a Pam-like arc for her but IDK…doesn’t seem likely at this point.
It’s the low self esteem. I think a while ago she said to Sports Illustrated that “I have body dysmorphia — I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me,”. “There’s never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever. The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending, I think.”
She chases after pretty boys and then spends the whole time fighting with them and herself for not being what she needs them to be. She also spoke about this when promoting her book.
You barely want to be in a relationship with him, but you want to co-parent with him?
I remember when she finally left Brian Austin Green, and thought “ok, she’s going to spread her wings and decide who she wants to be outside of that relationship. And then this is where we ended up….
Seriously WHY bring a baby into this toxic mess? Now she’s forever tied to him. Maybe that’s what she wanted but it hardly seems fair to the kid. Wealth and resources can only do so much to insulate a child and there’s no doubt that he/she will absorb the inconsistency, lack of stability, and frankly just bad vibes that undergird this relationship.
It seems like all she’s done is morph herself into a blow up doll for him and he STILL CHEATS. Girl ain’t never gonna love herself!
This all just seems very sad. At least she has the financial wherewithal to get herself a safe place to be, because MGK seems more and more toxic the more we hear about him.
BuT buT BUt BUT they’re both Taurus’s AND **TWiN FlaMEs** (rolling my eyes)
My husband is a taurus and he is a sweetheart, but he can be the most stubborn, insufferable drama queen sometimes…two taurus together…can’t imagine
As a Taurus I agree.
The messiest relationship I ever had were with other Taurus.
I don’t get women falling over this stick figure q-tip.
I’ll say what I always say. Lead whatever messy, chaotic and immature life you’d like. Live it up! But please don’t drag children through it with you.
How can she trust him with their baby if she can’t trust him with herself?
But, they can have babies together? Oy Vey!
It’s very hard for someone like her, who settled down early, and who is now aging out (in Hollywood terms) to manage that transition into being a middle aged woman. I don’t know anything about either of them but I see a teenaged looking man and a teenaged looking woman hanging on to a love that does not seem functional. DTMF. I remember Demi Moore going through something similar with Ashton. These women are the goods. It’s okay to be old.
This is a really interesting take. As if both in their aesthetic and their personal lives, they’ve never really grown up out of being teenagers. Either way, I hope that her kids would BAG and this new baby are doing OK. And for her sake, I hope that she lands in a place that she either accepts what their relationship is or move on because the back-and-forth cannot be good for anybody.
She’s never had a normal relationship, and it’s looking like she won’t be anytime soon. The older I get the more I see across the board house important having a variety of life experiences and knowing people from different backgrounds is.
She’s been in LA since she was a teen, surrounded by predators and enablers, and she’s making the same choices as the ppl I know who never left their home town or made friends with anyone outside their community. She’s doing it with more money, surgery, and whackier outfits, but the same choices.
Nothing makes me more thankful that I dated a narc in college and some of the a holes after like listening to folks in their late thirties be shocked that someone at work was a narc and they couldn’t tell because they didn’t think that was a real thing. Or talking about marrying a guy even though they don’t really know if he can be left alone for a weekend. She’s had a lot of development as a person taken from her, and I feel sorry for her and her kids. I hope she learns about cord cutting (seems like the most likely way for her to learn boundaries) and moves on to dating herself.