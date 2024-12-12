Megan Fox & MGK ‘don’t have compatible personalities’ & don’t even live together

This week, we learned that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly broke up again over the Thanksgiving holiday here in America. Apparently, she found something on his phone and she broke things off and they haven’t seen each other since. She’s also about six months pregnant with their rainbow baby, and this is not the first time they’ve broken up or broken off their engagement. Megan and MGK’s relationship has always been a giant ball of chaotic drama, and sources told People Mag that Megan and MGK will probably get back together at some point:

Megan Fox was caught off guard by the latest rift in her on-off relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. The Subservience actress and the musician broke up in late November, just weeks after announcing that they are expecting their first baby together. A source close to Fox says the actress was “blind-sided” by the recent split, adding, “She’s been distraught.” Still, Fox is “trying to focus on” preparing for the baby on the way: “It’s her priority.” Reps for both stars have not responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment. Fox and Kelly, a.k.a. Colson Baker, met while making the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass together, and got engaged in January 2022. They’re both already parents: Fox has Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kelly is dad to daughter Casie, 15. Another source said Fox and Kelly’s romance “has always been bumpy” and there’s a possibility they’ll reconcile soon. “They love each other but don’t have compatible personalities. They’re both hot-heads, dramatic and stubborn. When they’re good together, they’re great,” said that source, adding, “They will very likely get back together. They’ve split in the past and then worked things out.” Still, they have “both been ecstatic about the baby,” said that source: “They really wanted this baby.”

[From People]

Some people mentioned Megan’s previous marriage with Brian Austin Green, and how she left BAG only to get pregnant with Journey and return to BAG for a few more years. Megan has trouble leaving relationships cold – it takes her years to finally cut things off for good, so I agree with this source that there’s a very high probability that Megan and MGK will get back together. Meanwhile, TMZ had this interesting report on how Megan bought herself a house even before the breakup:

Megan Fox is sold on taking time apart from former fiancé Machine Gun Kelly … we’ve learned the actress has just purchased her own home — without the rapper. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Megan and MGK haven’t actually been living together for the past year. We’re told he bought a house a couple years ago and always had a lot of people over … which left the “Transformers” star concerned about safety and resolved to have her own space. Sources say Megan has been bouncing from rental to rental this past year … but is ready to settle down in one place — and she’s since scooped up a large home, worth about $8 million, in a popular celeb-filled neighborhood in the Los Angeles area. We’re told she’ll be moving in soon. However, don’t expect MGK to join her … we’re told Megan purchased the house before she and her baby daddy broke up — and there was never a plan for him to move in. The new pad was always just for her. Sources say Megan and MGK have never been a good match living together … so, they ultimately decided it was better to live apart.

[From TMZ]

I’m all for separate spaces, but it’s just like… girl, add it to the list of reasons why you should be done with this guy. It’s not worth all of this! Megan doesn’t want to live with him, she doesn’t trust him around her things, she doesn’t trust him to NOT invite complete randos over, and he’s probably been cheating on her this whole time? Throw out the whole man, for goodness sake.