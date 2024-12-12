Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco are engaged after a year of dating

I’ll admit it: I have not been a supporter of Selena Gomez’s relationship with Benny Blanco. I felt like there was another shoe to drop, or that he would turn out to be an idiotic man-child who was wasting her time. But Benny stuck around… for a year, and this is maybe the happiest Selena has been in a while. Benny just proposed, and Selena obviously said yes. She posted photos of her ring – a nice-sized marquise diamond – on her Instagram with the caption “forever begins now.”

Congratulations are in order for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco! The singer-actress, 32, announced that she and the producer, 36, are engaged!

She shared the news via an Instagram carousel on Wednesday, Dec. 11, including an up-close snap of her engagement ring and a pic of her and Blanco celebrating their engagement with laughs and a hug.

“forever begins now..,” she captioned the post.

Blanco is ready to make their union official as he commented, “hey wait… that’s my wife.”

The bride-to-be also proudly posted a mirror selfie, showing off her new ring even more in her Instagram Stories. During a May appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Blanco told Stern that he could see marriage in his future with the Only Murders In The Building actress.

[From People]

I’m sort of examining my own feelings about why I was sure Benny would end up screwing her over. I think it’s because Selena has historically had a bad picker? But maybe she’s changed or maybe she accidentally found a good guy. Anyway, congrats to them. One great thing is that he seems fine with Selena being “the star” of the relationship. He doesn’t seem insecure about that at all, which is what she needs.

Photos courtesy of Selena’s Instagram.

6 Responses to “Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco are engaged after a year of dating”

  1. Sarah says:
    December 12, 2024 at 7:39 am

    To me he just seems like a schlubby slob, but maybe not? 🤷🏼‍♀️ congrats to her if that’s what she wants and is really happy. Love love love that ring 😍

    Reply
  2. ThatGirlThere says:
    December 12, 2024 at 7:40 am

    “he seems fine with Selena being “the star” of the relationship. He doesn’t seem insecure about that at all, which is what she needs.”

    Benny is very, very successful and wealthy in his own right and I’d actually heard of him years ago.

    As for Selena being a historically bad picker is kind of meh. She’s only 32 and her most famous boyfriend was a brat for most of his life.

    Congratulations to Selena and Benny.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      December 12, 2024 at 7:58 am

      I’ve never heard of him before this morning (a lot of gossip goes over my head…..I didnt know Selena was dating anyone) and I just googled him and wow…..if I’ve never heard of him I’ve certainly heard of his songs! that’s an impressive listing.

      congratulations to both of them, they seem so happy in that picture she posted in her closet (maybe the closet?)

      Reply
  3. Amy T says:
    December 12, 2024 at 7:42 am

    Aw, she’s had her share of frogs. Glad she found someone good. Congratulations to them!

    Reply
  4. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    December 12, 2024 at 7:43 am

    Of course I dont know him, but I saw him on AD openhouse amd I thought he was so sweet. Ive been rooting for them. Congrats to them

    Reply
  5. Lightpurple says:
    December 12, 2024 at 7:54 am

    That is a gorgeous ring

    Selena is having quite a year for herself with this, Emilia Perez, and Only Murders

    Reply

