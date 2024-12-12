Donald Trump is Time Magazine’s Person of the Year, sorry Princess Kate

Donald Trump is Time Magazine’s Person of the Year. He beat out the Princess of Wales, Elon Musk, Kamala Harris and Joe Rogan for the title. It honestly would have been bizarre if Kate was POTY given everything else. I’m sure the fact that Kate would have refused an interview was a factor as well! As for the cover… it looks like Trump got a fresh wig, and it’s weird that they shot the photo from below, given Trump’s waddle and double chin (which were photoshopped on the cover). I have very little tolerance for any of this sh-t at this point, but if you want to read his POTY interview, you can see it here. Here’s a short excerpt:
Trump has a ready explanation for his improbable [political] resurrection. He even has a name for its climactic final act. “I called it 72 Days of Fury,” he says as the interview gets under way. “We hit the nerve of the country. The country was angry.” It wasn’t just the MAGA faithful. Trump harnessed deep national discontent about the economy, immigration, and cultural issues. His grievances resonated with suburban moms and retirees, Latino and Black men, young voters and tech edgelords. While Democrats estimated that most of the country wanted a President who would uphold the norms of liberal democracy, Trump saw a nation ready to smash them, tapping into a growing sense that the system was rigged.
If America was craving change, it is about to see how much Trump can deliver. He ran on a strongman vision, proposing to deport migrants by the millions, dismantle parts of the federal government, seek revenge against his political adversaries, and dismantle institutions that millions of people see as censorious and corrupt. “He understands the cultural zeitgeists,” says his 2016 campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, who remains a close adviser. “Donald Trump is a complicated person with simple ideas, and way too many politicians are the exact opposite.”
Trump also promises to attack the sources abroad that he blames for the country’s malaise: economic interdependence, transnational criminals, traditional allies he sees as free riders on America’s long-running global beneficence. He believes he has tools to fight back: punitive tariffs, bare-knuckle negotiations, and threats to withdraw U.S. military, humanitarian, and economic support. Willing to upend the nation’s postwar role as a bulwark against authoritarianism, he promises to usher in a foreign policy rooted in “America First” transactionalism.
Yeah, it’s going to be a real sh-tshow. The American Experiment is over, not with a bang but a whimper. I hope everyone who voted for the Leopards-Eating-Faces Party gets everything they voted for. Beyond that, I hope all of the sensible people out there can find ways to protect themselves and the people they love.
Gross. I can smell his stinky ass through those photos.
Yep!! We are now living in a world of everything being screwed up. Left is right and up is down and we are all just living in bizzaro world. My god when will this end!!!!!
I can’t stand how this man is being given a new valorized look to go with this victory. We know he’s orange, sweaty, repulsive and this redemptive image of him makes me sick.
I will not forget this man is a criminal and won through playing on the very worst of the American psyche.
Literally, Celebitchy is the only news outlet I can stand these days. I’m not going to be taken in by garbage like Man of the Year.
This site despises Kate so bad, it’s weirdly gleeful Trump is Person of the Year.
Priorities.
Person of the year has to do with importance in the news. Hitler got the “honor” too. I don’t know how Kate was even considered, except for all of the poor communication and bad photoshops which she was very unlikely to be responsible for.
Also Putin and Stalin got it twice.
@Susan: Kate stans told us that royals don’t get awards they give them so you should be happy she didn’t win.
“Yeah, it’s going to be a real sh-tshow. The American Experiment is over, not with a bang but a whimper. I hope everyone who voted for the Leopards-Eating-Faces Party gets everything they voted for. Beyond that, I hope all of the sensible people out there can find ways to protect themselves and the people they love”
Not sure where you’re finding glee. I think there is some resignation and straight up acknowledgment that this is our America now and that we need to reap the “benefits” (or consequences) of his campaign promises. This is more about FAFO. This is tacit acknowledgement of finding out.
Kate no way should have even been on the list.
I would rather see Kate’s face on the cover. I can’t stomach this fascist and the hell he brings.
There are other choices, there should have been other choices on the list…No way should Kate have gotten it or even been on that list after the way she talked about a baby’s skin color and the way she treated Meghan.
Severely photoshopped picture or (partly) AI? He’s not orange, his hair’s been darkened, he’s less pudgy, it looks like his face was smooshed from both sides, free plastic surgery vibes there…I’m sure that he’ll frame this all over his lairs.
As I said on the Kate story – MSM is owned by the Right and that’s it ….
My first thought after hearing this was to wonder if Time will
lose subscriptions over this and have piles of the rag left wherever they are sold.
PS Donnie – you do not look presidential
but depraved
Not many MAGAs reading Time so I figure this issue is already a bust.
KKKate losing out on this is the only patch of sunlight here. So much for the Wales’ taking over America. I have never hoped for 4 years to zoom by as fast as possible as I hope right now.
When DT is through, not even the Wales will want the US.
Time mag can always be relied upon to celebrate fascism. Hitler in 1938, Trump in 2016. Now this. So many better choices. Even Kate would not be this offensive. Just as ridiculous but not as offensive.
Not necessarily – there have been many others named who aren’t fascists. It’s a long list that’s been going since 1927.
Lindbergh, the first honoree, was a Nazi sympathizer.
Lol! I know there are many years when POTY is not a fascist. But here’s the thing—it does seem that in years when a fascist is available that’s who they choose. And, yeah, I forgot about Lindbergh, though in fairness, in 1927, they probably didn’t know he was a fascist.
And Henry Luce, the founder of Time and Life mags, was a very conservative Republican.
Does the article mention how Stormy Daniels spanked his ass with his fake Time cover? Now he wants a Mount Rushmore monument. How many statues will he commission? How could a stupid, slovenly creature who shit his diaper destroy this country? Idiocracy.
I’m in survival mode and getting my finances in order. I’m so thankful I work remotely. I have unfollowed all the news site and removed any news app from my phone.
I bet they had to throw out whatever he was sitting on an air out that room.
DT is perfect to follow in the footsteps of Hitler with this honor. The people in Germany thought they were getting a prize when they elected Hitler also. Just like the majority of morons in the US.
I thought Elon Musk was going to win but I’m guessing he backed out in favour of Trump. He knows Trump would be upset with him if he had won.
The Time’s choice reflects everything that is really ugly in the States. Many historians believe the USA decline started in the 1950. Many more believe it was in the 1973 when the American lost the Vietnam war. What we see with trump is the very end of this movement. Empires raise and fall and new ones emerge.
As crass and vile as Trump can be, I’d rather see him on the cover than that lying good-for-nothing faker that is Kate Middleton. Why were they even considering her, for “cancer had been present?”
Charles should have been on the list, he is the King and he went out working even after his diagnosis. Kate and the fake pictures should have disqualified her. Also that embarrassing video she broadcast.
Hasn’t he already been named this before? Jfc, I could barely understand him getting it the first time. But twice? Fck this publication.
I would rather it had been Kate.
MSM will be utterly insufferable for the next four years.
Time’s front page story on the shooter showed Mangione’s back as he marched into arraignment and another Times story on his notebook features generic police tape. I understand the ethical commitment of not perpetuating copycat crimes or lionizing a murderer but at what point do we admit that this feels incredibly paternalistic? Additionally, none of the major publications would release Mangione’s manifesto during a time when people are really invested in that story and are incredibly curious as to that man’s mindset. It’s just poor form and frankly, out-of-touch to deny people that information.
We are gonna see the final death knell for main stream media in the next four years which is why it’s incumbent for us to support independent journalism, whether that’s a substack subscription or a monthly donation–whatever–because MSM is not gonna save us.
JFC, I can’t with this.
If we “give” him this, can we quietly take away POTUS? Do you think he would notice? I’m cool with it.
It’s not that they named him Person of the Year, it’s the ridiculous photoshopping and flattering treatment that’s what’s wrong with mainstream media and institutional types like Chris Wray who are all too happy to bend over for him.
Should have been Kamala Harris. But I am sick at how so many are such turncoats and kissing the ring.
I just have this feeling he’s not gonna last the 4 years and it’ll end in a Vance presidency. He looks so exhausted in that above picture, guessing he was at Notre Dame for the grand reopening.
As for Kate Middleton being Person of the Year, sure she dominated the news headlines for the first three months but as soon as she put out the statement saying she was being treated for cancer, it mostly stopped. If your only “win” for the year was your mysterious health issues and getting called out for putting out a badly edited photo on Instagram, that’s not a very successful year. I do hope she’s ok and I’m sure she’s been through the wringer but she does not deserve this mostly stupid award for just recovering from cancer.
The mere thought of constantly being exposed to his ugly scowling orange face for the next four years makes me almost literally nauseous.