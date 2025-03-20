Kanye West is crashing out this week & no one knows what to do about it

I’ve been ignoring Kanye West’s crashout this year and I hope most people are ignoring it too. He’s desperate for attention, he’s desperate for relevancy, and he’s mad that people are paying so much attention to other artists. One of Kanye’s latest attention-grabbing stunts was tweeting-and-deleting a vile attack on Beyonce and Jay-Z’s children. I’m not going to post what he said, suffice to say it was horrible and incredibly offensive. Jay-Z and Beyonce have not said one thing about it. They used to be close to Kanye, but that was years ago and I believe they cut their ties with him even before he was thoroughly canceled in 2022, when he was outed as a person who spent years praising Hitler. Tina Knowles addressed the situation indirectly, basically saying that no one should even try to mess with her family.

So, basically, Kanye is having another 2021-22 style meltdown/episode where people genuinely wonder why he’s not under a conservatorship. Meanwhile, he still technically has joint custody of his kids and he refuses to comply with family court rulings, which has left Kim Kardashian as one of the few people who can actually do something. According to Page Six, Kim was appalled by Kanye’s rant about Jay-Z and Beyonce, and she’s “had enough.”

Kim Kardashian has had enough after Kanye West attacked Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s youngest two children in a disgusting, all-caps rant via X on Tuesday evening. The SKIMS founder is “appalled” her ex-husband “would use that kind of language about anybody, let alone when it comes to children,” a source exclusively tells Page Six. “Kim has had enough and she’s done trying to be reasonable with Kanye when it comes to communication,” the insider says. The “Kardashians” star, 44, finds the “Stronger” rapper’s posts “shocking and offensive,” and feels “no matter what feud Kanye has going on with Jay and Beyoncé, kids are off limits.”

[From Page Six]

Just do it, Kim. Just go to court and show the judge the tweets. Show the judge the song Kanye made with Sean Combs and North, for the love of God. I hate that we expect Kanye’s ex-wife to do something, but Kim actually is in a unique position to get the ball rolling here.