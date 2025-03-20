Kanye West is crashing out this week & no one knows what to do about it

I’ve been ignoring Kanye West’s crashout this year and I hope most people are ignoring it too. He’s desperate for attention, he’s desperate for relevancy, and he’s mad that people are paying so much attention to other artists. One of Kanye’s latest attention-grabbing stunts was tweeting-and-deleting a vile attack on Beyonce and Jay-Z’s children. I’m not going to post what he said, suffice to say it was horrible and incredibly offensive. Jay-Z and Beyonce have not said one thing about it. They used to be close to Kanye, but that was years ago and I believe they cut their ties with him even before he was thoroughly canceled in 2022, when he was outed as a person who spent years praising Hitler. Tina Knowles addressed the situation indirectly, basically saying that no one should even try to mess with her family.
So, basically, Kanye is having another 2021-22 style meltdown/episode where people genuinely wonder why he’s not under a conservatorship. Meanwhile, he still technically has joint custody of his kids and he refuses to comply with family court rulings, which has left Kim Kardashian as one of the few people who can actually do something. According to Page Six, Kim was appalled by Kanye’s rant about Jay-Z and Beyonce, and she’s “had enough.”
Kim Kardashian has had enough after Kanye West attacked Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s youngest two children in a disgusting, all-caps rant via X on Tuesday evening. The SKIMS founder is “appalled” her ex-husband “would use that kind of language about anybody, let alone when it comes to children,” a source exclusively tells Page Six.
“Kim has had enough and she’s done trying to be reasonable with Kanye when it comes to communication,” the insider says.
The “Kardashians” star, 44, finds the “Stronger” rapper’s posts “shocking and offensive,” and feels “no matter what feud Kanye has going on with Jay and Beyoncé, kids are off limits.”
Just do it, Kim. Just go to court and show the judge the tweets. Show the judge the song Kanye made with Sean Combs and North, for the love of God. I hate that we expect Kanye’s ex-wife to do something, but Kim actually is in a unique position to get the ball rolling here.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Conservatorship and keep it moving.
This. If he was a woman, it would have already happened.
Came here to say this. This asshole is so appalling. Yet he’s permitted to run around loose, trashing people. And God only knows what is going on with that “marriage”.
If he were female, he would have been locked away and under conservatorship years ago. Brittany Spears anyone? 🧐
Always.
As far as I remember it, all Britney did was shave her own head and smack an obnoxious pap with an umbrella. What Kanye ihas been doing is hate speech; he should be in jail, not a conservatorship.
I honestly don’t think it would happen if he was a woman because who would be pursuing it? Brittney and Amanda’s happened because of their parents – Kanye doesn’t have parents, I don’t think he has siblings, and his wife appears to be abused by him. I don’t think there’s an adult who would step in and push for conservatorship. he’s surrounded himself with sycophants who aren’t going to challenge him, clearly.
the only reason he was 5150’d years ago was because of Kim. she doesn’t have any ability to do that now as his ex wife.
“ As far as I remember it, all Britney did was shave her own head and smack an obnoxious pap with an umbrella. ”
That’s not what happened. Britney locked herself and her child in a bathroom with a weapon, and police had to break in to get them.
Kim should do it for their children’s sake. He’s not fit to parent without supervision.
I would INSIST on supervised visitation at this point AT A MINIMUM. I’m sure he’d throw a fit and not comply which would only lead to KK receiving full legal custody. Which would be a good thing. I believe it’s been confirmed he has Bipolar and man, that is a tough thing to manage. People generally don’t like the meds required for Bipolar and quit taking them and it’s just a cycle of on/off meds and instability and madness. It’s really hard on families.
Keep the children safe at all costs.
As long as the kids are safe, who cares? Self destruct, already.
Right!?! He’s been marching towards oblivion for years and I for one have too much real stuff to care about to care about him. Let him do what he will. He’s garbage.
I’d be interested to hear the perspectives of anyone here who has a mentally ill relative in this way. When I had a family member acting like this, I learned how little there is one can do.
Yes, he should lose custody of his children. But it seems that making sure that the kids are never with their dad while he’s exhibiting psychotic behavior means that what seems to be the clearest path to a 5051 hold (only learned that b/c Britney) isn’t possible?
My brother was very very bipolar. Nobody could deal with it. He threatened his wife before going on the run for a few days while police looked for him. He ended up…self destructing himself. When a person is that far gone, you cannot do anything.
I don’t believe Kanye is full bipolar. I think he’s also an A hole. My brother was full of suffering but only rarely lashes out at others. Kanye is just a spoiled, troubled little piece of S.
Agreed, Carrie. And with a new album to promote in any way possible.
I have a nephew who is bipolar and schizophrenic. He refuses to take meds and is basically homeless. He’s tried to strangle his mom, my sister, a number of times. She’s had a restraining order on him but they expire. When she calls the police he just disappears for a while. He steals things and breaks things. I’m very scared for her but she still has some compassion because he’s her son. It’s a no win situation. With this administration of dumb asses there’ll be more of these people with nowhere to go and nowhere to get help.
I have a bipolar family member.
There is little to nothing you can do until they are an active, immediate physical danger to themselves or others. Something that has worked in the past is getting restraining orders against her that she violated so she was arrested and then 5150d.
5150 holds are temporary and only last for a short time (48 hours, etc) and are meant to protect from immediate harm. It’s not a long term solution.
Kanye is desperate for attention, he is not going to get it from the Carters.
Kanye has a sick obsession with Jay and Bey. It’s been going on for years. It started cute (ish) and then it got ugly. I’m glad the Carters buffed their security because some people sometimes harm others over these kind of feelings. I think we are way past the publicity stunts or calls for attention from Kanye : he is dangerous. He wants things to get real. The behavior he displays, some of the songs that he writes should warrant a lock up.
Apparently a security guard notified Kim that the Tate bros were going to be at Kanye’s house at the same time as North. Kim pulled her out and brought it to court.
If your children are in harms way you do what you need to do. She has all the money and resources in the world and can absolutely find a way to make sure he does not have visitation with the kids unsupervised and certainly not at his home/office/random place he’s staying. She may be worried he will kidnap the oldest but she has bodyguards for that.
I am not blaming her for his issues but this man exhibited concerning behavior for years before and during their marriage yet she still had 3 or 4 (I don’t care to look it up) biological kids with him. That was a choice she made and now the children have to deal with their father and his issues for his lifetime and probably beyond. It is her duty to make sure they are safe and protected and any time she allows him access she is failing her kids. I have zero sympathy for her but feel so much sadness for what those kids are living through.
Kanye has several personality disorders mixed with his manic behavior. Personality disorders are infamously difficult to treat. Being an asshole bully is a state of mind that rarely changes, either. Legally, not a lot can be done, outside changing the custody arrangement, until he becomes actively threatening/physically abusive/destroys property. He seems cognizant enough to be deliberately gross af, but not enter into rhetoric or threats that would instantly get him arrested or put on a psychiatric hold. Everyone remotely in his orbit needs to use extreme caution and have good security in place. He is weirdly fixated on North and is specifically grooming her. Kim needs full custody and any visits Kanye has should be supervised by the court. She needs to exploit the legal system to the fullest to protect their children from him and not try to save him like Khloe did with her ex(es).