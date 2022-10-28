CNN: Kanye West ‘would praise Hitler’ & he admired Nazi propaganda

One of the lingering questions of the past two months has been “did Kanye West turn into an antisemite overnight?” The evidence points to “no, of course not.” While we had a plethora of evidence for Kanye’s anti-Blackness, his misogyny, his ignorance, his hatefulness and his bullying, we only began to see his antisemitism recently. That was by design – I believe many people in Kanye’s orbit were actively covering up his antisemitism for years. Speaking of, CNN has a particularly bonkers exclusive about how Kanye has been “fascinated” by Adolf Hitler for years, so much so that he wanted to name one of his albums after Hitler.
Several people who were once close to the artist formerly known as Kanye West told CNN that he has long been fascinated by Adolf Hitler — and once wanted to name an album after the Nazi leader. A business executive who worked for West, who now goes by Ye, told CNN that the artist created a hostile work environment, in part through his “obsession” with Hitler.
“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” the individual told CNN.
The executive left his position and reached a settlement with West and some of his companies over workplace complaints, including harassment, which CNN has reviewed. The former executive asked not to be named due to a confidentiality agreement and fear of retribution by West. According to the agreement, West denied the executive’s allegations. The executive told CNN that West spoke openly about reading “Mein Kampf,” Hitler’s 1925 autobiographical manifesto and expressed his “admiration” for the Nazis and Hitler for their use of propaganda.
This individual stated that people in West’s inner circle were “fully aware” of his interest in Hitler. Four sources told CNN that West had originally suggested the title “Hitler” for his 2018 album that eventually released as “Ye.” They did not want to be named, citing concern for professional retribution.
Universal Music Group, owner of Def Jam, which used to distribute West’s music, said in a statement to CNN Tuesday that the company’s relationship with his GOOD Music label ended last year.
“There is no place for antisemitism in our society. We are deeply committed to combating antisemitism and every other form of prejudice,” Universal Music group added. The sources CNN spoke with did not have information about why the album was ultimately called “Ye.”
This is the part I don’t believe: “West spoke openly about reading ‘Mein Kampf’…” You know damn well that Kanye isn’t reading that sh-t. Why would he, when he gets everything he needs from merely TELLING people that he admires Hitler. The thing is, while I absolutely believe Kanye is an antisemite (in addition to everything else), I’m not clear on whether or not he subscribes to a particular all-encompassing antisemitic philosophy. I’m not making excuses for Kanye – whether or not he subscribes to Nazism as a philosophy makes no difference long-term, and the effect is the same whether he’s a true believer or a poseur. But that’s my point, and it’s probably why so many people “covered up” Kanye’s antisemitism – they didn’t think he was subscribing to a particular philosophy, they thought he was just saying repugnant sh-t to get a reaction out of people. Kanye is exactly the kind of fool who says “I love Hitler” because he thinks it makes him look avant-garde.
Mein Kampf is NOT an easy ready – auf Deutsche or in English (I’ve read both). Agreed that there is no way he read it and likely just browsed a Coles Notes version. Maybe he just saw a few memes about it online.
Kanye seems fascinated with historically insane men who murdered and mutilated innocent people on a massive scale: Adolf and Pablo Escobar are at least two of them.
While I can understand his desire to somehow make radical societal changes in his lifetime and leave a weird legacy, this just isn’t it. He’s hurting so many people with these racist and unhinged rants; chief of all, he’s killing himself in the process.
Kayne is a bigot and antiSemite but that part about reading Mein Kampf has to be a lie. Kayne for years and on multiple occasions has bragged about not reading. Like years ago when Damon Young was still writing for the Root, he wrote a hilarious piece about Ye not reading. So calling bs on that part.
But yeah, embracing dangerous and hateful ideas to seem provocative, that seems 100% on brand for this mess of a man.
Stop ! Just stop. Van Lathan the TMZ guy who confronted Kanye over “Slavery is a Choice” comments confirmed that was only half the clip. He started out with talking about how much he loved Nazis and Hitler. When he was confronted by a TMZ producer he switched over to talking about Black people. Van talks about how they edited his statements about Hitler out . Here : https://youtu.be/XR9997q_f-g
I was coming here to say just this – not an easy read, even for good readers. But I believe that he bragged about reading it, probably figuring that most people haven’t.
It’s a really tough read. I did it one summer in high school after a teacher told me to understand and beat intolerance and racism, you must understand how people weaponize fear and uncertainty. He suggested I read it and watch some videos/docs in Hitler speaking to also understand how being a powerful speaker can make an impact.
It took me the whole summer to get through it because I had to keep stopping to just breath from the hatred in the words. But the interesting thing was it did show me how insidious and easy it is to manipulate the fear of the masses, especially the uneducated masses into doing the unthinkable.
This. I believe he said he read it but didn’t.
I wouldn’t put it past Kanye to say he’s read it without having done so.. More likely he heard someone else praising it, maybe read a blurb about it and then thought saying he read it made him sound super intelligent
“Kanye seems fascinated with historically insane men who murdered and mutilated innocent people on a massive scale”
I would say that he is obsessed with power, and so he idolizes men who had great power over others, i.e. Hitler and Trump. His desire to make radical societal changes in his lifetime is an extension of his lust for power.
In other words, this dude is a narcissist.
That’s also Drumpf in a nut shell.
Doesn’t he understand that the nazi circle would not include him? Or does he, and he just likes to get a response? I’m confused.
Or if he cannot get that into his pathetic head at least understand what would have happened to his children under a Nazi-regime? Hey Kanye here’s a free history lesson:Do you know what happened to Afro-German children in Nazi Germany? Bad, awful, horrible, torturous things. That ought to be simple enough for you to grasp.
Reports of his genius have been wildly exaggerated. It is obvious he is neither a clear nor a deep thinker. Listen to him recently trying to regurgitate Candace Owens’ talking points. He isn’t capable of more than the most rudimentary, partial understanding of anything. I don’t think he’s got any self-awareness either. it doesn’t occur to him that he’s not exceptional , but just a Black man who would have suffered the same as any other under these regimes.
This is exactly what I was thinking.
This man is an idiot. Plain and simple. A hateful, bigoted idiot.
My thought was that his team told him he had to go full on bat shit so that he could then “get treatment “ and revive his brand. He is disgusting if that’s true and also if it is not.
I have to believe that Kanye at some point of his life was a nice guy. When he was getting treatment including anti-psychotic medication he was a a decent person, and that is why Kim Kardashian married him. Now he has morphed into this horrible person. I bet Kim is worried that Kanye is losing his business and their kids’ will not get to inherit much.
Interesting. So he was so amazing and nice and decent when Kim first met him and that’s why she married him. I doubt it. He was a cheater and a misogynist. His treatment of Amber Rose while he was dating Kim is indicative of his character. They are both horrible people and I do believe Kim is racist. She’s been anti-Black for years.
Full grown adults rarely morph into anything. This is who he always was.
Years. And Kim didn’t know? You’d think an Armenian would be more sensitive to genocidal tendencies. This whole saga is becoming more Faustian at every turn.
Kim and Kanye aren’t very different in terms of narcissism and not caring about anyone but themselves. Kim is just aware enough to keep her thoughts to herself. Except when she slips up and reveals her true personality and her contempt foe others becomes clear. She cheats her employees and treats them like garbage. She thinks everyone else is just lazy and only she works hard. They’re very similar.
Kris trained Kim well to be an empty vessel. She’s not a deep thinker or skilled in critical reasoning, but she’s not power hungry.
I wonder if it is delusions of grandeur and he’s bipolar with psychosis and relates to dictators.
It 100% doesn’t matter whether he ascribes to a philosophy or is a poseur, but he is 100% a poseur embracing this shit and thinking it is provocative. I never understood why people thought he was a genius. He was a successful artist, a rapper, etc., which is great, but I don’t understand how people took his avant guard stuff seriously. The past few years he has been like an insane jabbering homeless person, and I do not know how he got away with it for this long.
Just like TFG. For some reason, almost half of people like and fall for this BS. Maybe because they’re like that too.
Word, @K. Bottom line, he must’ve been making ppl money, so e’rything gets swept under the rug. (I guess they needed a bigger rug, tho).
This, to me, is like Catholics supporting the KKK. Y’all realize they hated you too, right? I told this to a Catholic man once and he was infuriated—infuriated that I would say such a thing and suggest he would not be accepted. That told me everything I needed to know about that tool.
Back to Kanye: you’re losing everything. And you deserve it.
Thanks to you i learned they were anti Catholic. Never looked to close into them but I always thought they were actually catholics (those crosses)
Ooooh that banner pic!! Halloween came early 😵💫
No way he actually read the book, he brags about never reading. Probably had a copy of it on his desk thinking it made him look intellectual (spoiler: it doesn’t)
That’s exactly what Trump did. Had a copy of Hitler’s speeches on his bedside table. Never has nor read any other book. Claimed to have read it and is parroting Hitler’s every move. Kanye is not an original. He’s imitating Trump imitating Hitler.
“He brags about never reading”. That’s really all you need to know about Ye, his purported genius, and all his insane ramblings. *Sigh*
But of course. His idol Trump bragged about keeping that book on his nightstand. I doubt either actually read it but fixated on the fascist aspects of it that has been reported. His need for absolute power, like Elon’s, is alarming and since so many companies jumped ship, I hope he’s too broke to buy Parler -good job by Candice Owens and her husband hoodwinking Kanye into agreeing to buy it though. Even Candace is starting to distance herself from him now.
I feel so sorry for his children, he’s creating a legacy that will be brought up to them at every opportunity by haters for their whole lives. He’s a terrible father and person
His children will be fine. Kim will likely get some kind of restraining order and limited supervised visitation and they will eventually stopped engaging with him around 13/14 if he doesn’t make drastic changes. They can cut him off and/or change their name and no one will bat an eye. Being a Kardashian has it’s pros and cons but it’s not like their mother hasn’t created a billion dollar brand in her maiden name.
When I was on tumblr over a decade ago it was interesting to see a few Nazis like this on there (tumblr was famously progressive) where they would praise Hitler and Nazi Germany for their inventions but said Jewish and other genocide as part of the Holocaust wasn’t ok, and it was pointed out they’re still Nazis.
I do not doubt Ye is anti semitic but it’s truly horrifying to me how megalomaniacs like this start off admiring Hitler because he had so much power. It also makes sense with the slavery is a choice thing. It’s like the inverse of Hitler – fascinated with Hitler for power but some of the most powerless – slaves should be shamed.
I’m going to look up the lyrics to Black skinhead now.
I think one problem with presenting figures like Hitler as the ultimate evil is that it makes them interessting to dearrranged poseurs like KW and trump.
His actions, genocide and starting a world war, were the ultimate evil but as a person, historically Hitler seemed to be rather pathetic.
I think the glamouurisation of evil (same with movies abou real live serial killers) is danegeroud, it makes them look more fascinating then they evere were.
We should presents them as what they acually were, pathetic little men who became monsters and mass muderers to make themself feel better and less wothless, not some glamourous evil mastermind.
The banality of evil.
Well put!
💯
There’s an episode if You’re Wrong About that addresses this idea in relation to serial killers.
I used to love Kanye.
The way he fought for himself and changed the rap game was so inspiring to me. And then the way he fought to enter the fashion world, and then the way he fought for Kim when all his circle despised her for years. I loved how he trusted his own vision when no one did, always. He used to have such an endearing personnality. He used to be clever. He used to be funny. I saw him live more than 10 years ago (the Glow in the dark tour) and it was amazing. He had a absolutely stellar discography until Ye. His music was so closely associated with happy times of my life, lighter times, I don’t know, but anyway that’s all ruined now.
This whole debacle is so very disappointing and an absolute waste of a legacy. He truly had it all and destroyed all to pieces, family included. He tarnished his mother’s legacy, linked her name to the most shady sh*t and a mediocre album. He is toxic to his children with the way he bullies their mother and the way he talks, or doesn’t talk at all, about them.
Of course now I see the signs were there for a long time. The women he dated, always with a lot of power imbalance. The confederate flag on the Yeezus merch. The Drake hate. I’m not sure why I’ve been blind to all of that.
I forgot about the confederate flag on the Yeezus merch…Like…he was really trying Black people for a long time…I’ve been over him for about that long, but it’s crazy to think that Kanye has been despicable all of this time.
Who did Kim call for advice? Ivanka Drumpf we all know they are all a bunch of skin wearing racists but keep on making those excuses Weinstein succeeded at assault for so long because of people like that
I will never understand the fascination some people still have with Hitler. He LOST.
I am also admittedly fascinated by Hitler as a historical character, but not in a fangirl way, in a horrified way. A way that makes me want to understand how someone like him managed to nearly destroy the world. He must be studied, especially today, as the parallels between Nazism and Trumpism are truly frightening and the historical insight could be the key to ending Trumpism.
I read Mein Kampf for a college class. What’s terrifying about it is that it was a blueprint for everything he eventually did. It’s the ultimate, “when people show you who they are, believe them.” It’s not “irony.” It’s not “satire.” When people talk about genocide, and how they would go about doing genocide, we have to take it at face value.
There’s something almost comical about Kanye being a pro-Hitler guy. It’s “turkeys for Thanksgiving” for sure. But also, the Nazis used Jim Crow South as a model for creating their ghettos, and he praised the confederacy for how they treated black people. I don’t think Kanye knows this. Hitler also refused to shake Jesse Owens hand after Owens blasted by his Great Aryan athlete at the Olympics and left him in the dust–he called Owens more animal than human.
Kanye seems to be spiraling out of control–I’m just wondering what his rock bottom is. I feel like we’re all watching in horrified fascination as he spins toward whatever catastrophe exists at the end of line on the Kanye Train.
I think we can go further back to the mid to late 1800’s and the antisemitism in France and Germany – and how antisemitism was argued in academic terms as a philosophy, as a way to make antisemitism sound logical. Also, it’s worth looking at the Dreyfus affair – the rhetoric and reporting around that were shocking to me.
I fear for this man’s life. He is clearly in a psychosis-induced downward spiral and with the lump loss of a lot of his income, he cannot be in an overall healthy space. He’s a jackass, as Obama said, and he won’t take responsibility for his own mental health, true. All that said, I hope someone somewhere can somehow get him some help, a 5150, something. I know people have tried, like Chapelle, and Kanye is just impenetrable right now.
Him getting better is what’s best for him and all the people around him, but he may be entirely incorrigible and beyond help already; I just hope we don’t see this end in total tragedy.
People talk about Hitler the way they talk about a car crash. Or true crime. The sensationalism is entirely the point and it’s like people want to be horrified. West similarly seems to value reaction over genuine understanding.
What is going on with his eyes in the top photo? The pupils are extremely tiny. Optical illusion?
He is wearing ice blue contacts.
Thanks. You sent me to Google. I’m an old lady who thought Kanye West was literally turning into Satan.
This all shouldn’t come as a surprise (big or small), particularly since Craze-Nye practically called Take-A-💩 “Daddy” (in so many words) when he visited the WH: (🤢🤮)
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/kanye-west-donald-trump-father-175823176.html?fr=sycsrp_catchall
Their evil ideologies are a great deal alike. This fool is making all efforts to emulate cretins like these, cretins who really don’t care about our country’s democracies and freedoms! 🤨😫
Ummmmmm…
IS this the same kanye who “prides himself on never having read a book”? THAT kanye?
And we’re supposed to believe he has read ” Mein Kampf ” ?
Puleeeeeze 🙄
I have read it and it’s hard going. It’s also frightening. As Lanne posted above, it was a blueprint for everything he did later. But I have to say it doesn’t surprise me that Kanye admires Hitler. Not at all.
This will never end well. It will never end.
Gotta say, even a year ago, I could never have predicted this horrid turn in the fiasco that is the Kanye story.