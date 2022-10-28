FA president Prince William is ‘too busy’ to attend the World Cup in Qatar

For years, people have known that the FIFA World Cup in Qatar would be a political hot potato. Qatar brought in what amounts to slave labor to build all of the facilities around the games. The migrants were abused and there seems to be a sophisticated, state-run trafficking operation as part of the games. Qatar has draconian anti-LGBTQ laws, so there are tons of human rights concerns over how LGBTQ players and fans will be treated by the host nation. Plus, there was just a mountain of corruption at every level of FIFA and the Qatari government. So, yeah, this year’s World Cup was always going to be really awful, and political leaders will have a lot to weigh if they decide to go or stay home. Football Association president Prince William has weighed his options and decided to stay home. Hilariously, his excuse is that he’s too busy to attend the games. LMAO.

Prince William will not travel to Qatar to watch England play in the World Cup next month, according to a report. The Prince of Wales, who is President of the Football Association, had been expected to attend matches in the Middle East next month. But The Sun, citing Royal sources, reports that the heir to the throne’s busy diary means he will not be able to attend.

William and the Princess of Wales have a number of engagements throughout the World Cup, including a trip to Boston in the United States for the awarding of the Earthshot Prize on December 2.

Even if Gareth Southgate’s men were to progress to the final on December 18, sources told The Sun it is unlikely that The Prince would make an appearance. If it were to go ahead, he would form part of a broader government delegation.

It comes amid growing backlash against the World Cup being hosted in Qatar over the Gulf state’s poor human rights record and its criminalisation of same-sex relationships. James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, this week provoked fury after warning that LGBT supporters needed to “compromise” and be “respectful of the host nation” during the tournament held in a country where homosexuals can face the death penalty.

His comments, made the morning after Rishi Sunak’s appointment as Prime Minister, drew a withering response from a Number 10 spokesman, who said of gay fans: “We wouldn’t expect them to compromise who they are and you’ll know the UK has very clear rules around this. Qatar’s policies are not those of the UK Government and not ones that we would endorse.”

England captain Harry Kane is among several captains from teams around the world who are planning to wear a rainbow “OneLove” armband during the tournament to make an anti-discrimination statement. It is understood that England players and the Football Association feel so strongly about Kane wearing the armband that they are willing to accept fines for making their stand.

[From The Telegraph]

I would have more respect for William’s refusal to attend the games if he was explicitly political about it. I know that’s not his style as a Tory stooge, but it would be bold if William was like “I’m not going because love is love, and LGBTQ fans deserve to be treated with respect.” It would also be amazing if William went to the games and made a similar statement of support to the English team and THEIR pro-LGBTQ stance. As in, William could say something like “I’m FA president and these guys don’t have to fight the homophobic system alone.” Instead, The Other Brother’s bold move is to make up an excuse about scheduling and his full calendar. The World Cup starts on November 20, with England playing their first match on November 21st- William and Kate aren’t due in Boston until the beginning of December. Scheduling-wise, William is not exactly booked and busy.

43 Responses to “FA president Prince William is ‘too busy’ to attend the World Cup in Qatar”

  1. Tessa says:
    October 28, 2022 at 8:02 am

    Great photos chosen. Lol. Will is usually busy going on vacation.

    Reply
  2. Rapunzel says:
    October 28, 2022 at 8:06 am

    Translation: nobody in Qatar has bags of money to give him, do he’s not interested.

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      October 28, 2022 at 8:35 am

      Exactly.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      October 28, 2022 at 8:50 am

      That was my takeaway too. If there was something in it for him, you bet he would be there.

      Reply
    • Josephine says:
      October 28, 2022 at 10:03 am

      Did his dad already collect??

      Reply
    • Tacky says:
      October 28, 2022 at 10:35 am

      I think the reporting is backwards here. The news shouldn’t be why William isn’t going and should be why UK teams are going. If ever there was a tournament to boycott, this is the one.

      Reply
      • Lemons says:
        October 28, 2022 at 11:13 am

        I don’t really blame athletes for participating in sporting events that make or break what their whole lives have been building up to.

        But this limp fry excuse is just so typical. I guess they need to leave the door open for more bags of cash.

  3. Brassy Rebel says:
    October 28, 2022 at 8:08 am

    Isn’t he still on vacation this week? So he basically said he was too busy while he was literally on vacation. ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠ツ⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      October 28, 2022 at 11:37 am

      Seriously, regardless of what the event is, it’s simply outright funny for William to ever claim he’s “too busy” to do anything. He’s still on his two-week vacation (from what, I don’t know) right now for crying out loud!

      Reply
  4. Princess85 says:
    October 28, 2022 at 8:09 am

    Think of the children, Kaiser! He has to do the school run.

    Reply
  5. UNCDancer says:
    October 28, 2022 at 8:10 am

    He’s too cowardly to stand up go human rights. Pathetic. And he hasn’t been any definition of busy in his entire life.

    Reply
  6. Mslove says:
    October 28, 2022 at 8:10 am

    Bill’s mistress is demanding he spend more time with her now the queen has passed probably.

    Reply
    • Emily_C says:
      October 28, 2022 at 8:17 am

      So much that he can’t do any work at all? I seriously doubt that. I also seriously doubt he has only one play buddy. Or that he even knows all their names.

      Reply
      • zebz says:
        October 28, 2022 at 8:55 am

        William going missing like this at such a time where he should be promoting himself is truly strange. Kate went missing for a month last year and no one knew or cared what happened to her either. 3/4 of the “fab four” have gone missing and the press don’t care? They’ve had no content to use at all from the main BRF (besides charles).

  7. C-Shell says:
    October 28, 2022 at 8:10 am

    Right, then.

    Surely there’s a legit sounding excuse his crack PR team could come up with that falls somewhere between an outright, obvious lie and a political statement? Like, getting familiar with his new responsibilities as Wails and Cornwall, as well as coronation and 🌍 sh*t planning will be keeping him close to home during that period. Meanwhile, they’re still on a school break, right?

    Reply
  8. SquiddusMaximus says:
    October 28, 2022 at 8:14 am

    Snort. What a promising future leader! But that’s rather par for the useless monarchy’s course, isn’t it? The UK is experiencing a political and economic crisis, and rather than offer a stable, reassuring leadership stance, the RF is… screaming about The Crown. And Harry’s book. And whatever Meghan did last week.

    Reply
  9. Emily_C says:
    October 28, 2022 at 8:16 am

    Getting pegged 10 hours a day is hard work. He’s not the Norfolk peen — he’s the Norfolk ass.

    Reply
  10. Tessa says:
    October 28, 2022 at 8:17 am

    And he still has to start planning dad’s coronation and come up with ideas.

    Reply
  11. Sophie says:
    October 28, 2022 at 8:18 am

    Awww, poor sausage! He doesn’t want to be photo’d in Qatar or to be associated with anything controversial (his dad’s shady deals and all that…) However he didn’t mind that ridiculous appearance in UAE some time ago. Now he is too busy doing what exactly? Chilling out and waiting for his brother to do something and then try to copy it? Smh

    Reply
  12. Tessa says:
    October 28, 2022 at 8:18 am

    The prince of wails needs speech lessons and learn not to use jazz hands .

    Reply
  13. Mrs. Smith says:
    October 28, 2022 at 8:19 am

    I know this would never happen, but even if TOB was “too busy” to attend, backing it up with a donation to (or even an appearance at) an LGBQT crisis center or support organization would go a long way to give some spine to his milquetoast excuse not to go.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      October 28, 2022 at 8:34 am

      Sometimes I wonder if he and his crack PR team don’t wait to see what people online expect them to do. Like they don’t have a clue, but if enough people come up with ideas like yours, they’ll say “Oh, right, let’s do that.”

      Reply
  14. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    October 28, 2022 at 8:32 am

    Moral cowards, every last one of them.

    Reply
  15. Harper says:
    October 28, 2022 at 8:35 am

    Guys, I believe this is the truth. See, Earthshot in Boston happens at the beginning of December. That means overseas travel, in an airplane. Then doing stuff with people, talking and smiling and all, which is exhausting. Then another airplane ride back. Afterward, he and the robot need a lot of time to recharge their batteries, usually two full weeks of being plugged into tropical air and then, also, don’t forget that their joints need a healthy massaging with tropical sand and water. We all know this about their delicate operating systems. So if you look at the calendar, two weeks after returning from Earthshot is exactly when he would need to travel to Qatar. It’s obvious he can’t go.

    Reply
  16. Becks1 says:
    October 28, 2022 at 8:35 am

    Yeah, saying he’s too busy is a cop out. Either say he’s not going for XYZ reasons (the corruption, the humanitarian issues, etc.) or don’t say anything. No one believes he’s too busy. Even in this article, the ONE event they could come up with was Earthshot as the reason he can’t attend.

    Reply
    • Cessily says:
      October 28, 2022 at 9:46 am

      His laziness was called out on one of the British morning shows. No one is surprised when William avoids work and finds any excuse possible to do it. Is he even back from “school break” yet?

      Reply
      • Steph says:
        October 28, 2022 at 12:52 pm

        @cessily he was called out recently? Which show? I want to find a clip. I haven’t heard any BM refer to their work shyness since Meghan entered the scene.

      • Cessily says:
        October 28, 2022 at 3:13 pm

        It was a clip from the a British morning show posted today on Twitter @jozzzaphen posted. The guest was actually defending the book which is a rarity on British shows. He referred to reports of Williams laziness.

  17. Amy Bee says:
    October 28, 2022 at 8:40 am

    If England was so opposed to the World Cup in Qatar they would not have entered the competition. The Australian team put a long video about human rights when their Government has a open air refugee camp on the island of Nauru.

    Reply
  18. Chantal says:
    October 28, 2022 at 10:02 am

    Will stands for one thing only. Himself. Anything that doesn’t benefit him is of no interest. Plus, that coronation won’t plan itself and trashing the Sussexes has become an obsession for the Wails. And now Harry’s book is on his radar. He really is too busy haha

    Reply
  19. The Duchess says:
    October 28, 2022 at 10:26 am

    Willy only talks about human rights when it benefits him. He avoids work as if it’s some sort of plague.

    Reply
  20. Jensa says:
    October 28, 2022 at 11:23 am

    He could have really won some respect if he had made a statement about the human rights angle. But of course he chose not to. But to say he’s “too busy” is just laughable. Poor old Wills and his massive workload.

    Reply
  21. Jaded says:
    October 28, 2022 at 11:30 am

    This is serious. Qatar is one of the most evil, repressive countries in the world and I am scratching my head trying to figure out why England is taking part in the world cup. At least with the LIV Golf series, many pro golfers and sponsors have refused to take part. I wonder if Charles has been getting bags of money from Qatari billionaires too? He had no trouble taking it from the Saudis.

    Reply
  22. LizzieB says:
    October 28, 2022 at 12:13 pm

    He can’t be political about. He literally cannot make a statement. He has a gazillion faults and I think he sucks but he and Kate are gagged from officially saying anything political, especially when it’s against another government. I wish they would, and I genuinely think they would happily say things against the Qatari stance on LGBT+ rights, but they have to issue dumb statements about being too busy so that everyone can save face.

    Reply
  23. Steph says:
    October 28, 2022 at 12:45 pm

    Is James Cleverly (talk about not living up to your name) one of the people who advised Black people who wanted to volunteer to help the Ukrainian Refugee crisis on how to deal with the racism they were practically guaranteed to face?

    Reply
  24. Isabella says:
    October 28, 2022 at 4:18 pm

    Isn’t is possible the the government leaned on him & told him it was a bad look? It can’t be because he’s busy.

    Reply
  25. jferber says:
    October 28, 2022 at 7:00 pm

    “Too busy” is not a viable excuse coming from Will–for anyone else (except Kate) it’s believable. So he can easily and with no “ethics” violated siphon a huge amounts of tax money for his own luxury and pleasure because it’s not “wrong,” yet NOT comment on human rights abuses/international atrocities because it WOULD be wrong to be “political.” Bollocks. And they are clearly not Tory, right? Pure bullshit, and again, shameful. No respect whatsoever. Jail him.

    Reply

