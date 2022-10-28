Alyssa Scott is pregnant with Nick Cannon’s twelfth child

Last time I covered Nick Cannon’s latest baby news, I wrote: “I’m also wondering if Alyssa Scott is pregnant again. After Nick’s insensitivity with his new baby announcement so soon after her son’s death, I thought for sure she’d be done. But she posted a pic of the two of them together after that and on Mother’s Day she posted a bump pic (with comments off), but it’s unclear if it’s new or from her past pregnancy.” Turns out Alyssa is pregnant by Nick again. This will be his twelfth child, her third, and their second together. Alyssa posted a bump announcement photo with her four-year-old daughter.
Alyssa Scott is expanding her family.
The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details.
Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in blue outfits adorned with the same flower.
“With you by my side… 🤍,” she captioned the post.
Scott and Cannon’s son Zen died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.
Cannon, 42, announced in December 2021 on his eponymous talk show that his and Scott’s infant son Zen had died of brain cancer that was discovered three months prior by the child’s doctor.
In addition to Zen, Cannon shares sons Rise Messiah, 5 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months, with model Brittany Bell.
He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 16 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently expecting her third baby as well as 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares son Legendary Love, 3 months, with model Bre Tiesi and recently welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.
Alyssa looks pretty far along, perhaps due this year? Five kids in one year. Congrats? Wow. Just wow. Like I said before, I hoped Alyssa would be done after his wild insensitivity after the death of their son in December. He said the right things after his son’s death, sure. But had a “gender reveal party” with Bre Tiesi, whom he clearly impregnated while they (Alyssa) were dealing with Zen’s illness. And he even mentioned Zen in the announcement. Then he consoled himself during and immediately after Zen’s death by impregnating LaNisha Cole, Brittany Bell, and Abby De La Rosa. And I guess Alyssa was unbothered by all of that because she’s pregnant again too. Imagine being so unaffected by the death of your child that you churn out four more with four different women. I guess there truly is no deal breaker for the women that get involved with Nick. I honestly feel bad for them if they think this is all they deserve.
2011: a twin son and daughter with Mariah Carey
2017: a son with Brittany Bell
2020: a daughter with Brittany Bell
June 2021: twin sons with Abby De La Rosa
June 2021: with Alyssa Scott, a son who tragically died five months later
July 2022: a son with Bre Tiesi
September 2022: a daughter with LaNisha Cole
September 2022: a son with Brittany Bell
~October 2022: Abby De La Rosa?
TBD 2022 or 2023: Alyssa Scott
Is Nick angling for his own Sister Wives series on TLC or something?
There must be something more to this like you said. There is no way he can afford all that child support.
That’s what I was thinking (LOL).
A Sister Wives/19 Kids and Counting mashup?
Is he the father? I understand it’s likely, but I haven’t seen either he or she name him as the father.
He’s not r****g them, so congrats? These women are adults and they choose to have unprotected sex with this man, knowing he’s having unprotected sex with other women, and then they choose to keep the baby. I wish her a healthy pregnancy and delivery. I wish all the children good luck.
I have not had intimate relations in literally years. I can’t imagine having sex enough to create five kids in one year. It’s exhausting even thinking about.
These pregnancies are the result of IVF or IUI. These later pregnancies are not results from intercourse.
Curious, is there evidence of this, or is this opinion. because if it’s through intercourse, it’s horrible enough but if it’s IVF, it gets even more confusing. Like, why?
What on earth makes you think he’s financing all these fertility treatments. He is sleeping with young, healthy women and they are getting pregnant. It’s not super hard.
There is something wrong with him.
There’s something wrong with those women too. What are they all thinking?
I don’t get it. There is nothing particularly special about him, is there?
I wonder if his illness got worse around 2019/20 and that’s what makes him act like this. Like, leaving as a big a legacy behind as he can, while he can…
The kids are beautiful. That’s all I got.
Is there a psych disorder called serial impregnator? There should be one for him. The women need help too. I hadn’t even thought of the unprotected sex angle. Ugh.
Searching related to your question brought up some creepy answers. https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/why-men-obsessed-inseminating-many-194554350.html
Most of these cases in the link are non-consensual. Cannon’s many female partners seem just fine with this. But, this does have characteristics of a psych disorder. It’s like a cross between narcissism and toxic masculinity.
You would think the women’s doctors would warn them of the dangers here and regularly test for std’s.
It’s a drinking game now.
Wow, she is stunningly beautiful!
Wish she had better taste in men though. Ick.
She is absolutely gorgeous. I wouldn’t understand no matter what she looked like, but she could readily have men lining up, even if all she wanted was a sperm donor who’d contribute child support and otherwise leave her alone. I really don’t get it.
Right? I was hoping she was having someone else’s baby, instead of Nicks, but I guess not.
Imagine how interesting the family reunions will be in about 25 years…
Another day, another Cannon baby.
This whole thing is so unsanitary.
He and Hilaria Baldwin seem to have the same penchant for collecting babies.
I have so many questions about the logistics of his life. Where does he sleep?
Many different places apparently!
I think he probably keeps his own place and visits them at their house
I’d like to see one of them named something plebeian to buck the trend.
This has to be some kind of cult. I get he has lupus and wanted to have as many kids as possible/create a “legacy” which horrible to spread that disease possibly as well on purpose. But I DO NOT get wanting to be apart of this circus, you know you will be called his 1000th baby momma, be ridiculed, and these slight moments of fame will not equal time for your child to realize they were the 5th in a year. Everyone needs therapy
Wait! He has lupus? This is not the recommended therapy for that. And, yes, I believe there is a genetic component to lupus.
I didn’t even think of that. Scary that he is predisposing all of these children to an inherited illness. With all of those kids, at least a couple are bound to be affected.
Wow. I didn’t know this. I don’t think he’d be accepted at a sperm bank with that in his health history.
IIRC in addition to the complications of lupus I think Nick had COVID really bad too. I think his health problems has caused him to have some kind of psychotic break. Nick didn’t have his first 2 with Mariah until he was what – late 20s/early 30. For a young and upcoming media mogul/millionaire that showed a good head on his shoulders. Nick even went to Howard after he became famous – so this, all these children with different women at the same time has always struck me as a strange reaction to something in his life.
Not sure it’s accurate to say it’s “inherited”. It’s more like a genetic predisposition. A tendency.
I have a bad feeling in 10 years this is going to be a true crime documentary on Netflix.
This just seems so… strange. Like in 2020 he just went mad somehow and something is making him think he needs to have as many children as he can?
Cannon is a vain, serial sperm-spreader. He’s unlikely to have meaningful relationships with the offspring as they mature, because there are so many, living in different places. This is sick.
The mothers may have had brain-bypasses if they think this is someone worthy as a co-parent.
I just can’t understand any of this.
I’m shocked she didn’t leave after the way he continued on with this after their baby passed.
I’m not sure what that expression is on his face, but that is not a genuine smile. He is just so creepy.