Alyssa Scott is pregnant with Nick Cannon’s twelfth child



Last time I covered Nick Cannon’s latest baby news, I wrote: “I’m also wondering if Alyssa Scott is pregnant again. After Nick’s insensitivity with his new baby announcement so soon after her son’s death, I thought for sure she’d be done. But she posted a pic of the two of them together after that and on Mother’s Day she posted a bump pic (with comments off), but it’s unclear if it’s new or from her past pregnancy.” Turns out Alyssa is pregnant by Nick again. This will be his twelfth child, her third, and their second together. Alyssa posted a bump announcement photo with her four-year-old daughter.

Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in blue outfits adorned with the same flower. “With you by my side… 🤍,” she captioned the post. Scott and Cannon’s son Zen died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer. Cannon, 42, announced in December 2021 on his eponymous talk show that his and Scott’s infant son Zen had died of brain cancer that was discovered three months prior by the child’s doctor. In addition to Zen, Cannon shares sons Rise Messiah, 5 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months, with model Brittany Bell. He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 16 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently expecting her third baby as well as 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares son Legendary Love, 3 months, with model Bre Tiesi and recently welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

[From People]

Alyssa looks pretty far along, perhaps due this year? Five kids in one year. Congrats? Wow. Just wow. Like I said before, I hoped Alyssa would be done after his wild insensitivity after the death of their son in December. He said the right things after his son’s death, sure. But had a “gender reveal party” with Bre Tiesi, whom he clearly impregnated while they (Alyssa) were dealing with Zen’s illness. And he even mentioned Zen in the announcement. Then he consoled himself during and immediately after Zen’s death by impregnating LaNisha Cole, Brittany Bell, and Abby De La Rosa. And I guess Alyssa was unbothered by all of that because she’s pregnant again too. Imagine being so unaffected by the death of your child that you churn out four more with four different women. I guess there truly is no deal breaker for the women that get involved with Nick. I honestly feel bad for them if they think this is all they deserve.

2011: a twin son and daughter with Mariah Carey

2017: a son with Brittany Bell

2020: a daughter with Brittany Bell

June 2021: twin sons with Abby De La Rosa

June 2021: with Alyssa Scott, a son who tragically died five months later

July 2022: a son with Bre Tiesi

September 2022: a daughter with LaNisha Cole

September 2022: a son with Brittany Bell

~October 2022: Abby De La Rosa?

TBD 2022 or 2023: Alyssa Scott