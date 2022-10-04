Nick Cannon welcomes his tenth child, his third with Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon continues to Nick Cannon and just welcomed his tenth child. That’s three babies for him since July. Last I wrote about him, he’d just welcomed a child with Bre Tiesi (a first-timer) and announced he was expecting another with Brittany Bell. Then there was a surprise (meaning not previously announced) baby with LaNisha Cole (also a first-timer) last month. Anyway, Brittany had a boy. Congrats to them, I guess. She and Nick already have two kids, a son born in 2017 and a daughter born in 2020.
Nick Cannon now has nearly enough kids to form a basketball team.
“The Masked Singer” host announced on Friday that he and model Brittany Bell had just given birth to his 10th child, a boy named Rise Messiah Cannon.
It’s the pair’s third child together following the births of a son, Golden Sagon, and a daughter, Powerful Queen.
Rise’s arrival comes just a few weeks after he announced the birth of his ninth child, a baby girl named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, who he had with former “Price Is Right” model LaNisha Cole.
In addition, Cannon shares twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, another son, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi, and twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with DJ and model Abby La Rosa.
Another child, Zen, who Cannon fathered with model Alyssa Scott died in December at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer.
Although Cannon’s parenting situation is not typical of most people, La Rosa said she’s found a way to make things work during a recent podcast.
“Technically speaking, we all know about each other,” she explained. “It’s just how much do you want to know, how much are you choosing to know. And I trust the connection that I have with Nick.”
I’ll update my handy dandy list below with this new development. Brittany had her baby sooner than I expected. The LaNisha surprise threw me off, but I thought Abby De La Rosa would go next based on what was previously announced. I think she’s due this month. I don’t think they’ve ever officially confirmed Nick is the dad, but c’mon, he’s everyone’s dad. And he’d also said previously he would stop supporting his ladies if they got with other men so it’s pretty safe to assume it’s him and he is considering the positive comments Abby made on a recent podcast.
I’m also wondering if Alyssa Scott is pregnant again. After Nick’s insensitivity with his new baby announcement so soon after her son’s death, I thought for sure she’d be done. But she posted a pic of the two of them together after that and on Mother’s Day she posted a bump pic (with comments off), but it’s unclear if it’s new or from her past pregnancy. This is a lot. Four kids in one year is a lot. Three kids in two months is a lot. Is he better or worse than Alec and Hilaria Baldwin? This is wild.
- 2011: a twin son and daughter with Mariah Carey
- 2017: a son with Brittany Bell
- 2020: a daughter with Brittany Bell
- June 2021: twin sons with Abby De La Rosa
- June 2021: with Alyssa Scott, a son who tragically died five months later
- July 2022: a son with Bre Tiesi
- September 2022: a daughter with LaNisha Cole
- September 2022: a son with Brittany Bell
- ~October 2022: Abby De La Rosa?
Him and Hillary Baldwin would have a field day together
I genuinely wonder if there isn’t something more going on with his health and he is having donor babies for a real need.
I think he has lupus? I don’t know if that’s rumor or confirmed, but I’ve heard it several times. He looks ill to me in the header picture.
He needs to stop.
It sounds like his illness is what set off his obsessive baby-making.
I’d be worried about losing my ability to pay child support for all those kids, personally.
A ridiculous thought just occurred to me – maybe these women compete with each other in who will have more babies by Nick. 🤷🏽♀️ A modern day harem.
So looking at that timeline… what the heck happened in 2020? 8 children by 5 women in two years is extreme by a lot of measurements.
What’s driving this? Surely if he’s always had these beliefs/drive to impregnate women he would have started a lot earlier? I can’t say I think about it too much, but whenever I do, I’m struck that something seriously weird is going on for him.
Moroccan and Monroe are gorgeous!
I wonder about that, too. If this were a strong belief or a compulsive behavior, you’d think it would have manifested earlier in his life. For instance, Hilaria Baldwin is 4 years younger & but has been having babies at a pretty steady clip since her marriage, though the surrogacy baby was unusual in terms of timing.
What exactly changed for Nick?
During a raging pandemic!
I don’t have a link because I read this years ago, but supposedly him getting an illness is what set off this urge to constantly procreate.
I just don’t get how he is rich enough to support all these kids. Is he giving them Mariah’s money?? Talk about a group of people with zero self-respect. Nasty.
Have you heard of Mariah Carey? She is NOT going to work and hustle like she does to give one penny to her ex husband’s hoarde of emotional support babies.
Emotional support babies. I love that! I’m still holding onto the theory that he’s trying to make future organ donors. I’m sorry there’s no way he can be a present and involved father to 10 children in multiple households unless they all live on a cul de sac Sister Wives style and even then I doubt it.
I’m glad you used the word “insensitive” because that’s the exact word that comes to mind when I think of Nick just casually chain making new humans as though one of his children didn’t die just last year.
I think his lupus set off some serious mortality fears and rather than going to therapy, he decided to take this route to “immortality”.
Also, I bet these women are letting him pick these ridiculous names for their children. It’s obvious they’re supposed to sound powerful and celebratory, but they sound like a child is making them up without adult input or oversight.
yeah, every single name is terrible.
people can obviously choose to do whatever they would like to do, but I am really side eyeing these ladies in addition to him.
and I don’t understand why he’s suddenly popping out kids left and right.
Absolutely, people can make their own choices. But that doesn’t stop me from wanting to understand, and failing.
Clearly, he is on his own trip with wanting to make as many babies as possible.
What stumps me though is the women. Not Mariah, and not necessarily even Britanny because she got with him after Mariah, had 2 kids and while the 3rd was recent, a woman wanting 3 kids is not overly odd and having one dad seems convenient? But all the others who came later? WHY would you want to be part of that circus?
Also, “he’d also said previously he would stop supporting his ladies if they got with other men”, that is really not up to him, is it? Those women can take him to court for child support if they need to, his kids are his kids whether mommy is dating or not.
@Turtledove- my theory is that the women go along with it because they want their kids to be half-siblings to the children of Mariah Carey. Nick’s not the prize. It’s a lifelong connection to Mariah freaking Carey.
All the adults involved in this are adults and they are free to make their own reproductive choices.
I hope each of these children feels loved, supported and special, today and as they grow.
Justice for Mariah. Imagine marrying a man and having his twins only for him to do all of this. I would go insane.
She very tactfully said nothing about this (or much about him in general) in her book.
Are we sure he isn’t FLDS? He would fit right in there.
Yes! When I realized it was the same women he was having babies with I thought this has got to be some sort of “Big Love” situation!
The names. The NAMES! 😂
The names is right. Can we please talk about these names? Why is each name trying to outdo the previous baby name with gaudy grandeur? I’m waiting for Goddess Warrior, Iconic Star, King Triumphant, Rule Ovallah, etc.
One of them should name their baby Alexandra Charlotte just to buck the trend.
“but c’mon, he’s everyone’s dad” 💀💀💀
By the time this article was duly published, Nick Cannon’s baby 11 was being conceived. Baby 12 will be uploaded this very weekend. And you know that’s true.
Baldwins, Cannon, and Duggars – must be nice to be rich enough to afford help and support for all those children.
Omg noooo that name. Rise Cannon! People will be making genital jokes about him forever. Plus he’s a boy which really doesn’t help matters. Most of the names are stupid but I think that one is the worst.
I didn’t even get to the First Last problem, I was still stuck on the First Middle one. Rise, Messiah! I feel sorry for all these kids as they grow up.
Great, love how you named your child after your penis.
It’s all absurd but let’s say he’s putting 1 million in a trust for each newborn, plus paying child support, at least the children are financially taken care of and they have full time moms.
I sincerely doubt he has that much money.
I hope Onyx Ice has a sturdy sense of humor. The teasing when she realizes that she’s been named — deliberately or not — after colcannon: a traditional Irish food, could get intense.
Stop doing that.
Just want to add I highly doubt all these kids were conceived through sex. Maybe if all the women lived in one house but they don’t. Unless these women’s cycles are synced to the minute, coordinating time around each woman’s fertile days would be pretty tricky. It would mean that impregnating women is his true full-time job.
I think he’s sleeping with multiple women at the same time. I don’t get the impression he’s in exclusive relationships (on his end anyway) with any of these women