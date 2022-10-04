Nick Cannon welcomes his tenth child, his third with Brittany Bell

Embed from Getty Images

Nick Cannon continues to Nick Cannon and just welcomed his tenth child. That’s three babies for him since July. Last I wrote about him, he’d just welcomed a child with Bre Tiesi (a first-timer) and announced he was expecting another with Brittany Bell. Then there was a surprise (meaning not previously announced) baby with LaNisha Cole (also a first-timer) last month. Anyway, Brittany had a boy. Congrats to them, I guess. She and Nick already have two kids, a son born in 2017 and a daughter born in 2020.

Nick Cannon now has nearly enough kids to form a basketball team. “The Masked Singer” host announced on Friday that he and model Brittany Bell had just given birth to his 10th child, a boy named Rise Messiah Cannon. It’s the pair’s third child together following the births of a son, Golden Sagon, and a daughter, Powerful Queen. Rise’s arrival comes just a few weeks after he announced the birth of his ninth child, a baby girl named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, who he had with former “Price Is Right” model LaNisha Cole. In addition, Cannon shares twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, another son, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi, and twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with DJ and model Abby La Rosa. Another child, Zen, who Cannon fathered with model Alyssa Scott died in December at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer. Although Cannon’s parenting situation is not typical of most people, La Rosa said she’s found a way to make things work during a recent podcast. “Technically speaking, we all know about each other,” she explained. “It’s just how much do you want to know, how much are you choosing to know. And I trust the connection that I have with Nick.”

[From HuffPo]

I’ll update my handy dandy list below with this new development. Brittany had her baby sooner than I expected. The LaNisha surprise threw me off, but I thought Abby De La Rosa would go next based on what was previously announced. I think she’s due this month. I don’t think they’ve ever officially confirmed Nick is the dad, but c’mon, he’s everyone’s dad. And he’d also said previously he would stop supporting his ladies if they got with other men so it’s pretty safe to assume it’s him and he is considering the positive comments Abby made on a recent podcast.

I’m also wondering if Alyssa Scott is pregnant again. After Nick’s insensitivity with his new baby announcement so soon after her son’s death, I thought for sure she’d be done. But she posted a pic of the two of them together after that and on Mother’s Day she posted a bump pic (with comments off), but it’s unclear if it’s new or from her past pregnancy. This is a lot. Four kids in one year is a lot. Three kids in two months is a lot. Is he better or worse than Alec and Hilaria Baldwin? This is wild.

2011: a twin son and daughter with Mariah Carey

2017: a son with Brittany Bell

2020: a daughter with Brittany Bell

June 2021: twin sons with Abby De La Rosa

June 2021: with Alyssa Scott, a son who tragically died five months later

July 2022: a son with Bre Tiesi

September 2022: a daughter with LaNisha Cole

September 2022: a son with Brittany Bell

~October 2022: Abby De La Rosa?

