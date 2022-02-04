Nick Cannon apologizes for mentioning son who passed, Zen, in pregnancy announcement



On Monday Nick Cannon made the announcement on his talk show that he was expecting another child, his eighth, with a model named Bre Tiesi. I’ve included the video of his announcement below. You can tell that he’s trying to be thoughtful and diplomatic while remaining vulnerable and open. Nick said, around minute 3:30, that this journey has been hard because he knew Bre was pregnant “before my youngest son, Zen, passed in December.” He said he struggled with the timeline of when to announce Bre’s pregnancy in light of Zen’s passing, that “we didn’t expect Zen to pass away” and that he had guilt over that. Nick and Bre wanted to respect Zen’s mother Alyssa Scott’s grieving process and held off making the announcement for that reason. The announcement of Bre’s pregnancy wasn’t planned and the paparazzi photos of the gender reveal party forced their hand, essentially.

Nick went into a lot of detail that wasn’t necessary and likely should have remained private. In a much briefer statement on his show yesterday, he said he shouldn’t have talked about Zen’s passing when he made the pregnancy announcement. Here’s US Magazine’s writeup about this and I’ve included both videos below.

Nick Cannon apologized on the Thursday, February 3, episode of his talk show for how he announced Bre Tiesi’s pregnancy three days prior. [Nick] told his audience that he “misspoke” and “probably went into too much detail,” saying, “It felt like I was probably making some comparatives or probably discussing when talking about the passing of my son Zen and then also talking about the new child that I’m expecting. I didn’t have to do that. I didn’t need to do that.” [Nick] called his late son’s December 2021 death from a brain tumor and Tiesi’s Monday, January 31, pregnancy confirmation “completely separate moments.” [He] went on to say, “They both deserve the respect. … I know I can do better when dealing with delicate and sensitive discussions. So I promise you, I promise the mothers of my children, I promise my family that I [will] do better and continue to be more understanding, caring, compassionate, like they often show me each and every day.”

[From US Magazine]

So did Alyssa tell Nick to keep her name and their late son’s name out of it? I’m thinking that’s what happened. Her initial public response was to tell people she was doing fine and that “It is painful having my son be part of conversations that aren’t in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn’t something I chose for him or myself.” It’s telling that it took three more days for Nick issue a correction. I’ll be gracious about this – Nick is trying very hard to be a good person and to be open and honest, both with the mothers of his children and with the public. He’s not the pastor of a church and he’s not telling his personal business to the congregation, he has a national talk show. There are some things which should remain private.

Nick’s pregnancy announcement



Nick’s apology

