James McAvoy confirms that he quietly married Lisa Liberati, his girlfriend of six years

The timeline on James McAvoy’s relationship with Lisa Liberati was always a little bit confusing. James and Anne-Marie Duff got married in 2006 and announced their split in the spring of 2019. And yet… he was reportedly seeing Lisa Liberati as early as 2016, when they met as they were working on Split in Philadelphia. It’s possible that James and Anne-Marie were separated quietly for years before they announced anything, but there definitely seemed like there was overlap between his marriage and his courtship with Lisa. Back in 2019, there were rumors of a quiet, secret wedding between James and Lisa. Neither confirmed anything… until now. James told the Guardian that he is married and he’s something of an honorary Philadelphian.

James McAvoy has revealed he secretly married American partner Lisa Liberati. The Scottish actor, 42, was rumoured to have wed the personal assistant, 42, in 2019 just a year after meeting – but refused to address the speculation. However, the Atonement star quietly confirmed the news this week – although refused to give any further details. James was reflecting on his identity with the Guardian newspaper, and the publication noted of him and Lisa: ‘They began a relationship a couple of years later and, he confirms, recently got married.’ As Lisa hails from Philadelphia, James was asked if he is now an honorary Philadelphian and told the newspaper: ‘Yeah, it’s like a second home for me.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Philadelphia can now claim James McAvoy as their adopted son. Gritty will be so proud. As for the marriage… James is a private guy and simply “not talking about it” has helped his image so much. He usually doesn’t engage with questions about his relationships in general. I guess I’m happy for him. I would be happier if he was married to me, but sure. Congrats to them, congrats to Philadelphia and congrats to Gritty.

