James McAvoy confirms that he quietly married Lisa Liberati, his girlfriend of six years

The timeline on James McAvoy’s relationship with Lisa Liberati was always a little bit confusing. James and Anne-Marie Duff got married in 2006 and announced their split in the spring of 2019. And yet… he was reportedly seeing Lisa Liberati as early as 2016, when they met as they were working on Split in Philadelphia. It’s possible that James and Anne-Marie were separated quietly for years before they announced anything, but there definitely seemed like there was overlap between his marriage and his courtship with Lisa. Back in 2019, there were rumors of a quiet, secret wedding between James and Lisa. Neither confirmed anything… until now. James told the Guardian that he is married and he’s something of an honorary Philadelphian.

James McAvoy has revealed he secretly married American partner Lisa Liberati. The Scottish actor, 42, was rumoured to have wed the personal assistant, 42, in 2019 just a year after meeting – but refused to address the speculation. However, the Atonement star quietly confirmed the news this week – although refused to give any further details.

James was reflecting on his identity with the Guardian newspaper, and the publication noted of him and Lisa: ‘They began a relationship a couple of years later and, he confirms, recently got married.’

As Lisa hails from Philadelphia, James was asked if he is now an honorary Philadelphian and told the newspaper: ‘Yeah, it’s like a second home for me.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Philadelphia can now claim James McAvoy as their adopted son. Gritty will be so proud. As for the marriage… James is a private guy and simply “not talking about it” has helped his image so much. He usually doesn’t engage with questions about his relationships in general. I guess I’m happy for him. I would be happier if he was married to me, but sure. Congrats to them, congrats to Philadelphia and congrats to Gritty.

16 Responses to “James McAvoy confirms that he quietly married Lisa Liberati, his girlfriend of six years”

  1. Normades says:
    February 4, 2022 at 7:06 am

    Confirming wedding because baby on the way?

    I remember that drama. I’d like to think they were separated but timeline was always sketchy. Also something about a Halloween party and her dressing up as Snow White and him saying via Twitter that Snow White was his favorite Disney Princess……

    Reply
  2. Kiera says:
    February 4, 2022 at 7:10 am

    Am I imagining a story about him having a brief thing with the actress who played storm in the most recent X-Men movies? I feel like I remember that being a weird blip.

    Reply
  3. Jayne says:
    February 4, 2022 at 7:11 am

    I will appreciate that they’re the same age and leave it at that. 😀

    Reply
  4. Alexandria says:
    February 4, 2022 at 7:13 am

    2016 timeline makes sense because according to one conspiracy theory the world shifted into an alternate universe in 2016. That’s why everything is shit and crazy now, including UK collectively going insane about Harry and Meghan. Anyway that’s the theory 😅

    Congrats to him. I won’t marry him but I’ll date him for a night if he was single 😃

    Reply
    • North of Boston says:
      February 4, 2022 at 7:26 am

      There ARE plenty of indications out there that we are in fact in The Darkest Timeline. So those conspiracy theorists may be on to something

      Reply
  5. Silver Charm says:
    February 4, 2022 at 7:20 am

    Was she *his* personal assistant on Split or *a* personal assistant?

    Reply
  6. Div says:
    February 4, 2022 at 7:39 am

    I sort of buy the rumor that he and Anne Marie were separated or having issues for a while. I remember when the rumors came out about him and some X men star (which…I didn’t buy…as I think they were from CDAN or some BS place like that) people said that it seemed (granted, assumptions and all) that he and Anne Marie were basically living apart as they would be photographed in different places, etc.

    Anyway, well, at least they are the same age.

    Reply
  7. Itsjustblanche says:
    February 4, 2022 at 7:58 am

    He’s ridiculously attractive and she’s age appropriate. The latter brings me joy. Actually both do.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      February 4, 2022 at 8:08 am

      He is ridiculously handsome, isn’t he? Add the accent and you are willing to start stripping off your clothes in public.

      As for the storyline who knows. Only him and his ex know the truth. Actually there are 3 versions, his version, her version and the truth. Good for him marrying someone age appropriate though.

      Reply
  8. girl_ninja says:
    February 4, 2022 at 8:22 am

    I adore him, he is one of my most favorite actors and he his so charming and hot as hell.

    If you have the time check out his speech to Roxanne as Cyrano for The National Theater.

    https://youtu.be/Q9jHF5HOOlY

    Reply

